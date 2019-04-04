Garlic Pepper Seitan

This is my first endeavor into seitan also, I have had it before and enjoyed it (in wraps, etc) so I thought I'd give it a try. I basically did as called for but I don't know "chicken style" seitan, Whole Foods just had "cube" and "strips" I used strips. There wasn't a lot of liquid in the package so I added a splash of water before letting it all simmer. I also got two 8oz packages of seitan but it seemed like enough with just one. I made rice with a little lemon zest to serve it over. I cooked it for the recommended time to let the seitan absorb the flavors, which it did, but the bell pepper ended up far too cooked for my tastes (expected with that much time I guess). I thought the end result was still bland so I made a quick spice up at the end with Indian curry spices. This helped round it all out. I'm a carnivore but my partner is a pescetarian who does chicken now and then. We both enjoyed the end result and she finished it all up (no leftovers!), but I reached for the spice rack and I think this definitely needs a little something else.