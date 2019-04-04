Garlic Pepper Seitan

4.3
25 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I just love seitan and there's only two other recipes for it on this site!! I thought I better add one of my recipes for others like me who love seitan and can't find any recipes for it. I use a lot of garlic, but it's not overwhelming at all. It had a very Asian smell and flavor to it which was not my initial intention, but it works great with noodles, stir fry's, over rice or with a side of mashed potatoes and green beans. Enjoy!

Recipe by veggigoddess

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add onions and garlic, and cook, stirring until lightly browned. Increase the heat to medium, and add the green pepper and seitan to the pan, stirring to coat the seitan evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 35 minutes in order for the seitan to absorb the flavors. Dissolve cornstarch in cold water, and stir into the skillet. Cook, stirring until thickened, and serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 15.6g; sodium 318.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/09/2022