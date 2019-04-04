Garlic Pepper Seitan

I just love seitan and there's only two other recipes for it on this site!! I thought I better add one of my recipes for others like me who love seitan and can't find any recipes for it. I use a lot of garlic, but it's not overwhelming at all. It had a very Asian smell and flavor to it which was not my initial intention, but it works great with noodles, stir fry's, over rice or with a side of mashed potatoes and green beans. Enjoy!
This is an interesting recipe to say the least. While it does have ok flavor it does lack a certain aesthetic appeal. This was my first time using seitan and I wasn’t too happy w/ the results. Let’s just say the final results look the inside of a can of cat food. My meat-eating girlfriend wasn’t too happy when I cooked this although she said she liked it better than tofu. If you don’t mind seitan and have had it before then I suggest the recipe. If you haven’t had it before and looking to try something new I would avoid it.
This is an interesting recipe to say the least. While it does have ok flavor it does lack a certain aesthetic appeal. This was my first time using seitan and I wasn’t too happy w/ the results. Let’s just say the final results look the inside of a can of cat food. My meat-eating girlfriend wasn’t too happy when I cooked this although she said she liked it better than tofu. If you don’t mind seitan and have had it before then I suggest the recipe. If you haven’t had it before and looking to try something new I would avoid it.
Oh my goodness. This was just so fantastic. I made a big batch of homemade seitan earlier today so I was looking for a fabulous recipe for dinner tonight. This one caught my eye and I'm glad it did! I didn't have a pepper so I left that out. I was a little confused about the purpose of the cornstarch since there wasn't any liquid to thicken up, but I fixed that and made a gravy with some of the broth from the big pot of seitan and about a tablespoon of cornstarch. Brought it to a boil for a few seconds, then turned the temp down and simmered as instructed. I served it over baked potatoes with lots of veggies on the side. It was just the right amount of spicy, and the gravy made it taste like a nice, expensive, and fattening dish (but it wasn't expensive or fattening!). Yuuuummmmm.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2006
This was delicious. It had a lot of spicy flavor, more than I would have guessed from the ingredients. (I did add more liquid to make a bit of extra sauce.) This immediately made our 'make again' list.
I thought this recipe was delicious and so easy! The only change I made was to cut the olive oil in half because 1/4 cup seemed excessive and with the reduction I still found it to be absolutely delicious. I did the last part with the cornstarch but I didn't see the point as there was no liquid prior to adding the corn starch. Any insight?
Disclaimer: I am an omnivore, but my boyfriend is an herbivore. We thought this was quite good, like a beef stew. From our experience, it needs some vegetables like cut potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions. I had no green bell peppers, and I didn't want it to have the sweetness of red bell pepper. I made my own seitan (I've never seen it in stores), so I don't know how it's packaged. Based on what other reviewers mentioned about broth, I measured 1/8 cup soy sauce and added water to make 1 1/2 cups. This I added with the seitan.
This is my first endeavor into seitan also, I have had it before and enjoyed it (in wraps, etc) so I thought I'd give it a try. I basically did as called for but I don't know "chicken style" seitan, Whole Foods just had "cube" and "strips" I used strips. There wasn't a lot of liquid in the package so I added a splash of water before letting it all simmer. I also got two 8oz packages of seitan but it seemed like enough with just one. I made rice with a little lemon zest to serve it over. I cooked it for the recommended time to let the seitan absorb the flavors, which it did, but the bell pepper ended up far too cooked for my tastes (expected with that much time I guess). I thought the end result was still bland so I made a quick spice up at the end with Indian curry spices. This helped round it all out. I'm a carnivore but my partner is a pescetarian who does chicken now and then. We both enjoyed the end result and she finished it all up (no leftovers!), but I reached for the spice rack and I think this definitely needs a little something else.
The recipe was good. I used 1/2 Green Pepper and 1/2 Red Pepper, also substituted 1/4 Cup black pepper sauce for the pepper. The sauce consistency (I did add the broth from the seitan package) was perfect, but the flavor was just lacking. It needs more spice. I added Sriracha to my plate and that helped a lot; but the seitan came out kind of rubbery. This was the first time I've tried Seitan, so I'm not sure if it was the recipe, or the seitan. We used WestSoy brand Chicken Style Seitan; got it at Whole Foods.
My first post here. I agree that it seem like it needed some spices. I liked it but made quite a few changes. I took two 8 oz containers and dumped it into one large container with all the juices together. Added one Tbls of Curry powder, 1/2 Tbls of Turmeric and 1/2 Tbls of Sage with some salt & pepper and Cayenne. 2 Tbls of White Wine and 2 Tbls of Worchestire sauce. Stuck it in the refrigerator for couple of hours and went to store to get some Broccoli. Added 2 Tbls Olve Oil in a pot and cooked one Onion, 6 cloves of Garlic and Ginger for 5 mins. Dumped all the Seitan w/ juices and spices and cooked for 30 mins on low. Added Broccoli for another 10 mins. Added red bell pepper for 5 mins. Threw in one Jalapeno and some cashews for last 3 mins and voila.
This was SO good! I wasn't expecting it to be as flavorful as it was, but the 35 minutes of simmering really does its job :) I halved the recipe because I only had one seitan package, and 2 tbsp of oil was still a little too much.
I made this with asparagus instead of peppers and added some broth and a little soy sauce for it all to simmer in (which made a lovely sauce with the cornstarch slurry). DELICIOUS. This is my first time cooking and eating seitan and I needed a simple recipe - this was perfect. THANK YOU!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.