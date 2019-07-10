Pan Fried Filets with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 4.21 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

Tender filets fried with a fruity mushroom sauce. This is a great and quick change of pace from the usual. Top Sirloin can be substituted. Enjoy!

By Corine

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • Mince mushrooms, then mix with butter, minced onion, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Reserve half of butter mixture, and divide other half over the 4 filets.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place steaks, butter side down, in hot skillet. Spread remaining butter mixture over steaks. Cook to desired doneness, turning once. Transfer filets to a plate, cover loosely with foil, and keep warm.

  • Return skillet to medium-high heat. Stir in reserved mushroom liquid, and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of pan. Add jelly and lemon juice, and simmer until liquid is reduced by half. Stir in ice cream, and cook until sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Pour over filets, and serve immediately.

Note

Any type of red jelly may be used in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 115.3mg; sodium 447.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Loafer Patent
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2006
Loafer Patent
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2006
It wasn't around long enough to take a picture 'cause it was SO GOOD! I was so tempted to use a splash of red wine to deglaze because I only had powdered bullion but the flavours were FANtastic anyway! It tastes like something you would order in a fancy restaurant. My steak was absolutely perfect (rare) but I had to cut my husband's steak (must be well-done) into thick strips to finish it because the mushrooms were threatening to burn. Then with both steaks in the pan (mine to reheat his to finish) I started the finishing steps for the amazing sauce by swirling around the pan so the juices would get around and under the steak and mushrooms. The plating was gorgeous! We had been 'Christmas snacking' all day so all I needed was the garlic mashed potatoes (no pepper--just marg and cream)to add to the plate. My husband LOVED it! I used black currant jam and Real mushrooms too. Excellent!
Helpful
(47)

Most helpful critical review

fingers77
Rating: 3 stars
11/14/2008
fingers77
Rating: 3 stars
11/14/2008
Saving the liquid from mushrooms is fine if you are using dried mushrooms but canned is salt water! Using dried mushrooms add a cup of hot water to 3 oz of dried mushrooms and let stand for a hour. Then remove the mushrooms strain the liquid through cheese cloth and continue with the recipe or deglaze the pan with red wine instead of the canned water.
Helpful
(14)
Reviews:
JJnicespice
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2008
JJnicespice
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2008
Altered this recipe to our taste as follows: Used fresh mushrooms instead of canned used currant jelly instead of strawberry and substituted a fruity white wine for vanilla ice cream. Pan searing the filet made it extra juicy.
Helpful
(32)
catrinamarie78
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2005
catrinamarie78
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2005
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!! Okay everyone this is it this recipe is delicious!! I made it for my hudband and two kids and it was a winner all around! The only thing I did was put less mushrooms into it cause we are not huge fans!! If you are having a formal dinner this would work. It looks beautiful after you frizzle the sauce onto the steaks. And when they take a bite mmmm what a suprise.
Helpful
(30)
Krista
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2007
Krista
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2007
At first when I read this recipe I was a bit leary of the jelly and ice cream. When I made it for my hubby he LOVED it and he is very particular about his filet! I've made it since for my Dad and my brother and they both loved it as well!
Helpful
(24)
Ioreth
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2004
Ioreth
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2004
Five stars for creativity and taste. I used thin-cut petite sirloin steak and it turned out great. The mushrooms really make the sauce and the jam and icecream add sweetness but not too much. Definitely worth a try. I may have let the sauce simmer too long but it was just enough for my husband and I and I made the full amount. You may need more for 4 servings.
Helpful
(19)
fingers77
Rating: 3 stars
11/14/2008
Saving the liquid from mushrooms is fine if you are using dried mushrooms but canned is salt water! Using dried mushrooms add a cup of hot water to 3 oz of dried mushrooms and let stand for a hour. Then remove the mushrooms strain the liquid through cheese cloth and continue with the recipe or deglaze the pan with red wine instead of the canned water. Read More
Helpful
(14)
TMAC
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2005
TMAC
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2005
Absolutely delicious. Serve this to impress!
Helpful
(10)
BRANDYCROCKER
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2004
BRANDYCROCKER
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2004
This is awesome! I didn't use mushrooms instead I used extra lemon in the sauce!
Helpful
(9)
SUSI LW
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2007
SUSI LW
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2007
I had to alter the recipe a bit due to dairy allergies used vanilla soy milk in place of vanilla ice cream. Loved the flavor of the mushrooms but the sauce was a weird color too sweet and lacked depth. It was not bad but not even close to restaurant quality and I definitely would not serve to guests. I might take the mushroom part of recipe and use a port or dessert wine glaze instead of the jelly and ice cream but will not make again as it is written.
Helpful
(7)
Additional Reviews
