Pan Fried Filets with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 5 stars It wasn't around long enough to take a picture 'cause it was SO GOOD! I was so tempted to use a splash of red wine to deglaze because I only had powdered bullion but the flavours were FANtastic anyway! It tastes like something you would order in a fancy restaurant. My steak was absolutely perfect (rare) but I had to cut my husband's steak (must be well-done) into thick strips to finish it because the mushrooms were threatening to burn. Then with both steaks in the pan (mine to reheat his to finish) I started the finishing steps for the amazing sauce by swirling around the pan so the juices would get around and under the steak and mushrooms. The plating was gorgeous! We had been 'Christmas snacking' all day so all I needed was the garlic mashed potatoes (no pepper--just marg and cream)to add to the plate. My husband LOVED it! I used black currant jam and Real mushrooms too. Excellent! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Altered this recipe to our taste as follows: Used fresh mushrooms instead of canned used currant jelly instead of strawberry and substituted a fruity white wine for vanilla ice cream. Pan searing the filet made it extra juicy. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!! Okay everyone this is it this recipe is delicious!! I made it for my hudband and two kids and it was a winner all around! The only thing I did was put less mushrooms into it cause we are not huge fans!! If you are having a formal dinner this would work. It looks beautiful after you frizzle the sauce onto the steaks. And when they take a bite mmmm what a suprise. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars At first when I read this recipe I was a bit leary of the jelly and ice cream. When I made it for my hubby he LOVED it and he is very particular about his filet! I've made it since for my Dad and my brother and they both loved it as well! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Five stars for creativity and taste. I used thin-cut petite sirloin steak and it turned out great. The mushrooms really make the sauce and the jam and icecream add sweetness but not too much. Definitely worth a try. I may have let the sauce simmer too long but it was just enough for my husband and I and I made the full amount. You may need more for 4 servings. Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars Saving the liquid from mushrooms is fine if you are using dried mushrooms but canned is salt water! Using dried mushrooms add a cup of hot water to 3 oz of dried mushrooms and let stand for a hour. Then remove the mushrooms strain the liquid through cheese cloth and continue with the recipe or deglaze the pan with red wine instead of the canned water. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious. Serve this to impress! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is awesome! I didn't use mushrooms instead I used extra lemon in the sauce! Helpful (9)