Baked Egg Casserole

20 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Hard-boiled eggs and yummy cheesy sauce, spooned over toast points! My family's favorite holiday brunch. We actually call this dish 'Claudia's Eggs'. Really try to use Old English cheese for the flavor.

By Katherine Poulsen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and water. Season with salt, white pepper and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened.

  • Arrange sliced eggs in a medium baking dish. Pour sauce over eggs. Place cheese slices on top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Place toast on plates, and spoon egg mixture over.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 254.5mg; sodium 795.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022