Baked Egg Casserole
Hard-boiled eggs and yummy cheesy sauce, spooned over toast points! My family's favorite holiday brunch. We actually call this dish 'Claudia's Eggs'. Really try to use Old English cheese for the flavor.
I grew up with these! My mom often made them after Easter to use up the easter eggs in the house. Having a craving for these once again, I made these and turned out great. I only added a dash of cayenne pepper and I don't bother with the oven part. If you wait until the sauce has thickened, you can add the eggs then, heat through and serve over toast. Very tatsy. Even my boyfriend who almost refused to eat these had a bite, which lead to two servings later. Thanks!Read More
This recipe was OK. I made it for a family brunch. Half liked it and the other half hated it. It is VERY rich and turns out almost like an eggs-benedict casserole.Read More
I made this for the staff at my school when it was my turn for Friday Breakfast - it was a complete success and led to tons of requests for photocopies of the recipe! I boiled the eggs the night before which saved a little on time the next day. Well worth the effort!
I had this for supper tonight and it was great. I think I'll take a hint from Dreginek though, and next time, I'll skip the oven-baking part. I'll mix in the (shredded) cheese after the sauce has thickened, followed by the eggs, and then serve over toast. Thanks for the post Katherine.
My mom and I made these to get rid of the easter eggs in the house as you can only handle so many deviled eggs...wonderful. We did it all over the stove top and served over a combination of toast and toasted english muffins. Great stuff!
This was very good for Easter brunch.(Used up a lot of those hardboiled eggs!)I split the eggs in half and served it over toasted English muffins. It was almost like Eggs Benedict. Everyone at the gathering (except my most picky eater) had seconds. Served with a fruit salad, juice and coffee to offset the richness, and it was perfect!
I chopped the eggs and added them to the sauce. Then poured it over heated ham on English muffins. We had it for Easter breakfast and it was a BIG HIT!
This was ok. We thought the cheese sauce was a little too over-whelming, which is surprising as we are both cheese freaks. Nice for a change, but I doubt I'll make it again.
Very rich! I served for guests and they raved. It's pretty simple and if you pre-boil your eggs the night before, this is quicker than other egg casseroles.
Very good and a great way to use up extra Easter eggs! I realized I didn't have evaporated milk while my butter was melting, so I used 2/3 cup dry milk power mixed with 3/4 cups of water as a substitute. It worked well, although I'm sure some of the sweetness the evap milk would have added was missing. Even so, very nice and we'll make it again for sure!
This was pretty good. I also did it all in a pan. My girls liked it. (2 & 7) My cheddar wasn't real sharp. I just used bread.
We enjoyed this comfort food and served it with hash browns.
Yummy and easy! I chopped the eggs, added a little extra spice to the sauce, and used Velveeta melted into the sauce. I also tore the toast into bite-sized pieces and served it in a bowl. I did put it in the oven, to give more flexibility on serving time.
This was a good and easy recipe. Thanks
Great way to use up those Easter eggs! I actually preferred the eggs and sauce without the cheese on top.
I've made this recipe for years. Like others, I don't bother finishing it off in the oven. I do add a jar of pimento to it. To spice it up, add some hot peppers to your taste. Next time, I think I'll try using sun dried tomatoes in it. This is a quick, and delicious recipe.
Good stuff! I used sharp instead of extra sharp and skipped the spicy stuff. The result was mild and tasty. I'm on the oven skipping bandwagon. It adds to the fuss without contributing anything to the recipe. I think.
