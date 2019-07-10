Spicy Lemon Pork Saute

1 of 131

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! My partner and I loved this dish and he usual hates pork chops! I wouldn't go for this unless you definitely like lemon flavours as it is quite zippy but we thought the reduced sauce had a lovely flavour. Served with wild rice and lemon sauteed zucchini. Helpful (112)

Rating: 4 stars I used pork tenderloin because I like that better and it just needed a shorter cooking time. Also garlic doesn't sit well with my husband so I only used a touch of it and substituted half an onion for the rest of it. I also followed the advice of others and cut the cayenne down to 1/4 tsp because 1/2 seemed like too much for the size of the dish (I think I had less pork than most also). Also needed to add a bit of water to saute because there wasn't enough liquid. It came out perfect! Husband loved it and we will definitely be making this one again. Helpful (71)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great marinade. Lemon flavor is not that strong and the spicy-ness is just right. If you like to taste the flavor of the lemon I would suggest adding more. Tip: If you by you meat in bulk like I do. Place this recipe in a freezer with the meat (I used pork) and freeze. When ready to cook defrost all day in the fridge and it marinates while it defrosts. Throw it on the grill and you are good to go. Helpful (69)

Rating: 4 stars We really liked this. The only change I made was to cube the pork and saute it to cook - only because I have better luck with it that way. Lemony and spicy just like the title! Thanks! Helpful (60)

Rating: 3 stars The pork turns out very tender and is not dry at all however the recipe turns out a VERY spicy pork chop! Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars Nice kick! Pork chops were tasty and moist. I cut the paprika down to 3/4 tsp and that was plenty! I also added mushrooms and asparagus to the sauce at the end. Definitely a dish that I'll make again. Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I just made these for dinner. I made it exactly as the recipe suggest. I thought they were good but not a 5 star recipe. In the future I plan to change some things. I agree that the lemon was too much ( and I eat lemons raw so I love sour lemon taste ) It did not seem to blend with the other flavors but rather stand out on its own. I love spicy and these were that. If you don't like hot reduce the cayenne pepper. I am actually going to try and make these again tomorrow night. I am afraid if I cut the lemon juice in half there will not be enough liquid to reduce and pour over the chops. I am going to try and do half the amount of lemon juice and the other half chicken broth or boulion. I am also going to lightly brown as the recipe calls for and then I am going to finish them up in a slow cooker or dutch oven over the course of a few hours. I like pork chops much better when they have been simmered for a long time and then maybe the flavors will blend a little more. I will keep you posted on the results. Thanks Sabryson for the recipe it gave me a good thought for tonights dinner. Ok made them again. This time I used all of the dry ingredients mixed them together and rubbed it on the chops. Then I dredged the chops through some flour and fried them on either side for 5 minutes. Then I slow coooked them in the lemon and garlic but this time I replaced half of the lemon with chicken broth!! Hmmm....fall off the bone delicious!! On to chicken!!! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars My husband enjoyed this dish. I will cook again but next time around will us half of the lemon juice. The meat was tender & not dry. Nice change of pace! Helpful (24)