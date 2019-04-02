Zippy Shepherd's Pie

This turned out really tasty! I followed the recipe pretty closely. I omitted the tomatoes altogether because I didn't have any, and we don't like cooked tomatoes much anyway. I know several other reviewers have said that it was too soupy with an entire can of broth, but I used a whole 14.5oz can of chicken broth (rather than beef) and it was fine, but maybe that's because I didn't have any added moisture from the tomatoes? This ended up being a much bigger pie than I expected, so I had to put it in a 13x9 pan because my casserole dishes were too small (I probably also used more mashed potatoes than the recipe) but all that really means is that I'll have leftovers for lunch tomorrow and that's okay with me. Also, I recommend baking it long enough to get it bubbly rather than just broiling for 3-5 min, but that's just personal preference. I served it to the kids after just broiling, but then when the hubby and I were ready to eat we baked it for about 20 min @ 350 degrees. I'll definitely make this again.