Zippy Shepherd's Pie

Gather the family round with this quick and easy shepherd's pie recipe. The meat mixture can be made ahead and frozen. You can also substitute instant potatoes for the real thing if you're in a hurry. I especially love to use white cheddar in this recipe!
The flavor in this pie was excellent. However, the whole can of beef broth in the mixture made it difficult to thicken, even with extra cornstarch. I would also increase the potatoes to 1 1/2 or 2 lbs. if you like a lot of potatoes. But I am definitely planning on making this again with half a can of broth.
I love shepherd's pie and was anxious to try this variation. However, this was just okay for me. I thought there was way too much of the veggies in proportion to the meat and even though I like curry, I didn't particularly care for it here. Clearly, I'm in the minority though!!
The flavor in this pie was excellent. However, the whole can of beef broth in the mixture made it difficult to thicken, even with extra cornstarch. I would also increase the potatoes to 1 1/2 or 2 lbs. if you like a lot of potatoes. But I am definitely planning on making this again with half a can of broth.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2002
This recipe has excellent flavor and is easy to make. I agree with the other review, that the curry adds zip to recipe. I used sharp white cheddar for a good cheese flavor. It's a keeper!
YUMMY! This recipe ROCKS. Made it pretty close to the original recipe. Omitted red bell pepper (didn't have). Used a can of drained diced tomatoes in place of the fresh. Left the skins on the potatoes and mashed them with extra milk and real butter. Instead of the cornstarch and water, I added a packet of brown gravy mix to the beef broth. For the vegetables I used frozen corn, peas, carrots and aspargus. I layered the bottom of the casserole dish with potatoes then the filling with another layer of potatoes on top. Used a combination of shredded colby and cheddar cheese for the topping. Baked at 30 minutes at 375 degrees. This was delish!!!
Lord have mercy this was good! I followed the recipe, except for substituting the "package" of peas & carrots for 1 can peas/carrots and 1 can creamed corn. I topped the beef/carrot mixture with the can of creamed corn once in the casserole dish, I didn't heat together in the skillet; The creamed corn tasted like heaven mixed with the saltiness from the Soy Sauce and tang from the Worcestershire. Do try! I had a similar dish at The Shed Brewery in Stowe, VT. However, they top theirs with Cabot Sharp White Cheddar. I recommend using this if you have access to it (in the specialty cheese section @ your grocery store). I ended up using medium cheddar and it was fabulous- but will definitely splurge next time on Cabot Sharp White Cheddar!
A favourite of my family. I prefer to use fresh vegetables instead of frozen and some extra potatoes. Also I add some extra cheese to the potatoes when mashed or some sour cream for extra flavour. A little parmesan cheese added to the other cheese before browning is great too.
Super tasty! I like a lot of flavor in my food and this is very flavorful! My boyfriend really likes it, I made it a few weeks ago and then he requested I make it again when he had a friend over this past weekend. This is now the only recipe for Shepherd's pie I want to use. :)
I made Shepherd's pie for my husband and 16 month old for the first time tonight using this recipe...they both loved it! I thought it was good too. I omitted the tomato and red pepper, because I did not have on hand, and added some precooked ground pork sausage. I put in the full amount of curry and thought it really added something to the dish. This was fairly easy, and very tasty. My husband had seconds and asked me to make it with double the meat next time (?) Not sure I will do that but at least he wants to have it again :-) Thanks for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2003
I made this for my English brother-in-law and he raved about this all night. He especially liked the additition of the curry powder. My own family liked it very much as well. We will definately be making this again!
I thought this has potential and will try again with only 1/4 teaspoon curry. I lived in the Caribbean for 8 months where I acquired a taste for curry but my other 6 family members did not care for the curry taste even though I reduced it to 1/2 teaspoon. After reading other reviews, here's what I did: I used green pepper instead of red. I used 1 cup of defrosted frozen corn and 1 can of drained, cut green beans instead of peas and carrots. I omitted the tomato. The veggies as written, work fine but I was accommodating 2 family members preferences. When browning the meat, I added 1 more chopped garlic clove with the green pepper and large (12 ounce) chopped onion. I omitted the oil as it's unnecessary and spooned off the fat from the meat after browning, as it's unhealthy. I only used 1 cup of beef broth. I used 1 & 1/2 times the amount of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes & mixed it with the cheese. I cooked it for 25 minutes at 350 to marry flavours before broiling for 5 minutes, to brown.
I love shepherd's pie and was anxious to try this variation. However, this was just okay for me. I thought there was way too much of the veggies in proportion to the meat and even though I like curry, I didn't particularly care for it here. Clearly, I'm in the minority though!!
While the flavor was good, this is not a shepherds pie. It is a cottage pie. The good flavor does not provide what I am looking for when I want shepard's pie. Kind of like wanting a piece of pumpkin pie, and getting apple. Both are good, but not quite the same.
Great Shepherd's Pie recipe, I suggest you half the entire recipe if you have a family of 4. We have soooo much left over, but oh well, I bet its good heated! I loved the curry and even added extra to suite my taste. I would DOUBLE the POTATOES! I had to cook more so the top of my 9 x 13 pan would be covered.
This was so yummy and easy. I did change it up a bit. After I browned my beef with garlic and onion I drained off the oil, I omitted the bell pepper and added 1 can green beans and thinly sliced fresh carrots. I also did not have Worcestershire so I used A1 and I did not have curry so I used lawerys seasoning salt for added flavor. I used 1 can of drained diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I will be making this again and again. Thanks!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2002
This is a terrific recipe!! My family really enjoyed it. The flavor of the curry adds a lot of depth and kick. Nothing against the last reviewer, but we didn't find the curry overwhelming at all, but everyone has different tastes. I would definately recommend this to all! Thanks for a wonderful posting.
This was excellent! I agree with previous reviews that the full can of broth made it way too soupy. I needed to let the filling simmer quite a while in order to reduce to a more "gravy" consistency. As well when prepared into a casserole dish, there just didn't seem to be enough mashed potatoes as per the recipe. Next time I will double the mashed potatoes. Delicious recipe! My family just loved it!
This is so good--the best shepherd's pie I've ever eaten. I was curious about the curry, but I used the full amount and am so glad I did; the curry really is essential. I made the sauce portion exactly as stated; for the veggies, I didn't have frozen peas, so I used frozen carrots and some chopped celery, and I didn't have a red pepper. I jazzed up the potatoes--milk, butter, sour cream, and parmesan cheese. My husband and I really enjoyed this and I will make several more times. I can't say enough good things about this recipe--thank you for sharing!
Not a curryhater, but I think this dish would be better without it - even the half teaspoon I added with kids in mind. Even then, it was a lot of work for a rather simple dish. I won't make it again. Maybe next time there are extra mashed potatoes, I'll try another version.
This is a great shepherds pie recipe, have made it twice now and tweaked it a bit the second time (was good as is) I used a heaping tsp of curry powder for some extra flavour (because I like curry) and I used julienned carrots instead of frozen. Just let them cook with the beef mixture. I did not pop it in the oven right away, made ahead of time, then put in oven for about 1/2 hr @ 375). Best to cover with foil until the last 10 min or so, so that the cheese does not get too brown. Yummy.
Yum! I didn't use cheese and I made a white sauce instead to pour on top (butter, flour, stock). I scallop cut the potatoes instead and partially boiled them before putting them on top, as another variation instead of mashed potatoes. Yum!
This was really great! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly but used the Country Crock already prepared mashed potatoes. I added butter and sour cream to them before topping the meat filling. Topped with white Cheddar! Delcious -- a keeper. The curry really does add a nice touch and "zips" it up a little -- subtle but very nice! Thanks for sharing.
This turned out really tasty! I followed the recipe pretty closely. I omitted the tomatoes altogether because I didn't have any, and we don't like cooked tomatoes much anyway. I know several other reviewers have said that it was too soupy with an entire can of broth, but I used a whole 14.5oz can of chicken broth (rather than beef) and it was fine, but maybe that's because I didn't have any added moisture from the tomatoes? This ended up being a much bigger pie than I expected, so I had to put it in a 13x9 pan because my casserole dishes were too small (I probably also used more mashed potatoes than the recipe) but all that really means is that I'll have leftovers for lunch tomorrow and that's okay with me. Also, I recommend baking it long enough to get it bubbly rather than just broiling for 3-5 min, but that's just personal preference. I served it to the kids after just broiling, but then when the hubby and I were ready to eat we baked it for about 20 min @ 350 degrees. I'll definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2002
This is a GREAT recipe! Can't wait to have it again! The curry really adds a terrific kick! Will definately make again!
I forgot to put the ketchup in and didn't have any tomatoes or red bell peppers on hand, so they were all omitted. I added celery. I boiled the carrots with the potatoes and pureed them and then added them to the beef mixture (trying to be sneaky with a toddler in the house!). I also omitted the cheese on the top of the casserole. I thought it was delicious,as did my husband! I really enjoyed the light curry flavour of the beef. I think that adding the ketchup and tomatoes would have detracted from this flavour. Will make again and again and again!
This was good. I was hesitant on the curry, so I used a little more than 1/2 tsp. Next time I will try the whole because I didn't taste it. Next time I will also just do peas, not peas and carrots, but that's a personal preference.
Very yummy dinner! I used green pepper instead of red, ground turkey, omitted the tomatoes, and doubled the potato mixture. I only used 1 cup of beef broth, also. I didn't want it too soupy. I made it in a 13 x 9 pan and the potatoes just barely covered the meat, so next time I might more than double them. We enjoyed the flavor a lot!
Great Recipe! I left out the bell pepper and tomato. I put everything in an 11 x 7 dish, and topped with 2 pounds of mashed potatoes (used real, ready made garlic mashed potatoes from the refrigerated section of the grocery store)...it saved time and tasted great!
We liked the flavor of the dish, but it didn't thicken up for me to what I was expecting. I've never made a shepherd's pie before, so I don't know how thick it should have been. I did add extra cornstarch, but it never got to more than a stew consistancy. It seemed like the frozen veggies and tomato added a lot of liquid. We did enjoy it, and will probably try it again with less broth.
Excellent. The perfect comfort food on a cold Sunday in November! Loved the curry, its just the right amount. The best shepherd's pie recipe I've found to date. I used frozen mixed veggies (carrots, peas, green peans, corn, lima beans). Added sour cream, salt & pepper to the mashed potatoes.
Good recipe. I made it for dinner tonight. I used frozen chopped green peppers and it worked well. I also used chicken broth because (I cook almost everything from scratch and I don't have the ability to make beef broth yet) I didn't have beef broth. Even with chicken broth, it was really good. I didn't measure the curry and I wish I had...because next time I don't want to use quite as much. I probably used more than a tsp. If you are wondering about whether or not to use the curry...USE IT!! It was really good. I just suggest that you measure it. Also, I didn't have frozen carrots, so I just boiled sliced carrots with my potatoes, drained them, and picked out the carrots when they were done. I didn't use Worcestershire sauce because it contains high fructose corn syrup and is a highly processed food. Instead of milk, I used half and half and instead of butter, I used sour cream...just because of personal preferences.
this was great! I omitted the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce and didn't have beef broth so added a cup of water with a beef bouillon. i used fresh carrots and mushrooms for the vegi's...oh, and olive oil instead of the canola oil. a keeper!
This was really good! Some great ways to save some time and use pantry ingredients are to sub the fresh tomatoes for canned diced (fire roasted are especially tasty!) and to make large batches of mashed potatoes ahead of time (which can be used for all sorts of recipes). My curry powder was specifically Maharajah Curry Powder from Penzey's Spices which is a mixture of turmeric, coriander, cumin, cardamom, fenugreek, ginger, nutmeg, fennel, cinnamon, white pepper, black pepper, cloves, red pepper and saffron. I think this added some really interesting flavors. I did need to thicken my sauce with more than just the 1tbs of cornstarch and used some flour at the end to give it a nice thick sauce.
I had recently made this dish for my family and they loved it. My husband even brought it to work with him that night and I had some later for a snack, I could not stop thinking about it. This is the besy shepherds pie I have ever had.
Wow I loved this! Normally I increase the spice amounts but I am glad I restrained myself. It was just right. I did add some paprika and ancho chili powder, just a bit. Instead of ketchup I used chili sauce (that stuff in the ketchup isle, not an asian sauce) since I like it better. I also used frozen mixed veggies that also had corn and beans. Forgot the tomatoes, but man the red bell pepper is fantastic in this. Thanks to previous reviews I made a lot more potatoes. Glad I did. Worked really well and I'll be making this often!
This was a wonderful dinner. It has a full flavor and is very filling and comforting on cold days like today. The cheese is a must and make sure you let it get the brown speckles. I added a can of corn and only used one tomato, which I think was perfect. My husband had THREE helpings. I added two tables spoons of sour cream to the potatoes. They were a bit labor intensive, but real mashed potatoes are well worth the time. I will definitely make this again.
I am so upset. I followed the recipe exactly. The soy sauce was so strong in it. Maybe it was the curry. My 20 year old son who eats anything and had asked me to make shepherd's pie thinks it tastes like Chinese food. It is either the curry,or soy sauce, not sure. He will not eat it. If he does not like it,it is to likely my husband and other kids who are not home yet will like it. Homemade mashed potatoes and everything. I do not like it either.
I love one pot meals and this dish has EVERYTHING in one place! Veggies, meat, carbs... even dairy! It's so delicious and easy to make, especially for busy people like us that don't want to slave over a hot stove after a full day of work.
This is one of my favorite recipes from Allrecipes. A great dish for warming up on a cold day. The flavoring from the ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce and beef broth is the part I never change because I love it. I may make changes with the veggies or how I make the mashed potatoes, but I do not mess with the sauce. My husband loves this dish, too. If you are hesitant about the curry just start with a bit less. Really though, a tsp. of mild curry is not that much and it makes the dish.
This is insane!!!! It is absolutely yummy, but still very healthy! I added more garlic and chopped up some hot peppers, but otherwise followed the recipe. Oh my.....if you're considering making this...do it! And make sure not to leave out any ingredients until you've at least tried it the way it's written. Thank you for posting this Laura!
This is the best shepherd's pie I've ever had. The addition of the curry is an absolute must. It gives the gravy that little extra oomph. I doubled the amount of potatoes to make a little more topping.
This is a really good recipe. We used MILD CURRY since my hubby does not like heat. I used all fresh veggies.. This is great.. Used a little less meat and mushrooms, peppers, Onions, Garlic, Zucchini, carrots, adn peas. The flavor got better as it sat, and the end product is wonderful. Husband says it is a definate keeper, easy on the budget adn flavorful to boot.
This was really good. I have never used curry much and certainly not in this kind of dish. I used about 3/4 teas. and that was plenty for my taste. My husband and 3 young kids really liked it also. I will make it again. I did substitute a pint of home canned tomatoes instead of the coarsely chopped ones.
Fantastic comfort food. I made this on the first cool day at the end of summer. It was a big hit. I used a third of a bag of mixed frozen vegetables instead of the peas, carrots and tomatoes. I would have used more veggies but not everyone at my house eats veggies. Then again, my dad professes to hate curry and he ate two helping the first night and then took all of the leftovers to work. I doubled the potatoes, and that was the chief complaint, too much potato. That's pretty unusual around here so I think that they were just too bland. I may try adding sour cream to them instead of milk or mixing the cheese into the potatoes. I don't really know what spices to add to them to go with the curry. I will definetly be making this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2002
THis was delicious!! I used groud turkey, and it turned out great! The sharp cheddar made it mmm,,,mmm,,, good!
Excellent flavor. Of course I made a few minor changes based on what I had on hand but this recipe is a good one. I used some cream of mushroom with herb soup to thicken the sauce and used corn, green beans and carrots. Also added some fresh mushrooms I needed to use. Didn't have curry powder. I added a bit of sr. cream to my mashed potatoes as well as a bit of the beef broth. Think that using only 2/3 of a can of broth is plenty as mine was still a bit runny with the soup added. Overall a really good recipe and one that can be tweeked and adjusted to your liking.
This is a really good recipe. I didn't add tomatoes or crushed garlic - used garlic powder instead. I also used 5 large potatoes and sprinkles of the curry powder. I did add more cornstarch than the recipe calls for. If this is your first time trying this out - don't worry. it's a very flexible recipe and if you like sheperd's pie you'll know the flavor you're after so don't be afraid to add a little bit more or less of whatever works for your palette.
Finally found a great version that we all liked! We made as described, but next time we will use a gravy packet to make the broth/sauce thicker. We didn't use peas and carrots as we didn't have any so we used mushrooms and corn. Tasted great! Thanks!
Excellent! Followed the recipe almost exactly. Couldn't find the package of just peas and carrots, so I bought a package of mixed veggies (peas, carrots, green beans and corn) and it came out fantastic! The wife loved it. Will be making this again in the near future.
I doubled the potato as the original amt only made a thin layer for me. over all it was not bad. i liked it, and all the leftovers were eatin up. not my typical style of dish so may not make again. i grew tired of the flavor and texture. boyfriend didnt rave but he did like it. And it was very easy to make.
This was a delicious recipe! I pretty much kept to the recipe, except I added more potatoes, added some garlic to the potatoes, added garlic powder and oregano to the meat and a little more corn starch, soy sauce, curry, ketchup and worchestshire sauce. I used a full can of broth and did not have a problem with it being too liquidy. I baked it for 15 minutes before broiling, just to mix the flavors of the meat with potatoes etc. My husband said it's the best shepherds pie he's ever had - even better than his own!!! Definitely will make this again!!
DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT omit the curry powder! The flavor is subtle but does so much for this recipe. In making this, I didn't use any oil and didn't need to even though I used lean ground beef (I actually even drained it after browning). I sprinkled the ground beef with flour while browning rather than using cornstarch. I added chopped celery to the beef and used seasoned instant potatoes to save some time. The pie turned out great and the leftovers are even better! Thank you Laura for the best shepherd's pie I've ever had!
This recipe was very tasty, but it did not turn out exactly as I had hoped. I thought there was a little too much curry. Next time, I will cut back the curry in half. Mine also came out a little too watery, so I would add less beef stock. Lastly, 1 lb of potatoes was not nearly enough (I used sweet potatoes), and I did not have enough to spread over the dish. I would use at least 2 lbs or about 4 large potatoes. Other than the few shortcomings that may have been my fault, it tasted very good.
This was a great Shepherds Pie. I liked the different flavor from the curry. I omitted the bell pepper. I added diced tomatoes from a can. It never did thicken though from the corn starch. I kept adding more and it was just too much broth. Next time I will reduce the broth.
This is (seriously) the best recipe we've ever tried. It even tastes good cold and even better the next day (if thats possible!!!). Wonderful recipe. I couldn't find peas and carrots, and just put in mixed veggies. Its beyond delicious, its hearty and super filling.
Delicious! I'd say this rivals the shepherd's pies I've had in Irish restaurants, and the flavors from the curry reminded me of moussaka that I've had at Greek restaurants. I made my curry powder from scratch, with almost every spice you can find in "curry powder ingredients" if you google it... heavy with turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, garlic and cumin. Not "spicy" but oh so flavorful.
This isn't typically what I think of when I think of Shepherd's Pie...it's better!!!! I'm in Italy where cheddar cheese is non-existent, so I just added a bit of parm to the potatoes and on the top before putting it under the broiler. I did double the amount of potatoes to make it more of a 1:1 ratio with the meat and veggies. The only other change I made was I used fresh carrots and added a small can of corn when I added the peas. Very good.
This was very delicious. I used ground turkey, and instant mashed potatoes, and my family loved it. Unfortunately, I did not have curry, but I definintely plan to use it next time I make this. Excellent recipe.
Only variation I made was using green pepper instead of red because it's what I had on hand. Have done this recipe twice now and it was a hit each time. This is definitely going into the winter meal rotation. Thanks!
This was awesome. I made bomb creamy-garlic mashed with red potatoes, left on some of the skin and threw in several chopped green onions. You have to make sure your potatoes are on point. Followed the rest of the recipe and was very, very impressed. The curry, ketchup, soy and worcestershire made the beef sing. Used 1 can of peas and 1 can of carrots instead of frozen. Used an entire bag of shredded Extra Sharp Cheddar and covered the entire surface of the dish. Coming out of the broiler you could hear the cheese sizzling and it got super crispy over the potatoes. Served this with fresh out-of-the-oven biscuits. I made this for a Persian boyfriend who asked me to make him some 'white people' food (I'm a white country girl), lol! After he took his first bit he said i "nailed it". He had seconds, it was a hit! PS. This makes your house smell amazing too, so your neighbors will be jealous;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2004
This recipe is delicious using ground elk meat in place of ground beef. Really tasty.
I use this recipe whenever I need to send a meal to a family. Everyone loves it. One woman even told me she wanted to lick the dish when it was empty! I used mild, red curry paste instead of curry powder and frozen mixed veggies. Other than that, I pretty much follow the recipe as written I've served it to many people and get raves every time.
Great base for me ... I added extra garlic and grated carrots and celery and mushrooms, as well as corn and peas ... I never measure anything and just sautéed it all together ... I added ranch and cheese to the potatoes as well as put a layer of grated cheddar between the meat and potato layers... Lots of hot sauce, soya sauce and worchestire sauce ... Hubby and the boys ate it and almost had no leftovers
Great recipe. Shepherd's pie is usually not my favorite because of the dull and heavy flavors. This was excellent! The soy and Worcestershire sauce made it anything but bland and the tomatoes and curry brightened up the whole dish. Very nicely balanced.
Very yummy, but I made quite a few changes. First of all, I used ground turkey. I didn't have soy sauce, curry powder or tomatoes, so I added a 1/4 tsp. paprika and sage, plus 1/8 tsp. of nutmeg. I didn't use frozen veggies, but I did use canned corn and green beans. (Added them right before I put it in the oven.) I chopped up fresh carrot to saute with the meat and other veggies. I added extra garlic into the potatoes and had to add an extra tbsp of cornstarch to make it thick. The recipe doesn't tell you what type of pan to bake it in so I just made it in an 8x8...alittle too thick, but very yummy!
Browning the crumbled meat prior to topping with potatoes is definitely a new method from the original recipes of Shepard pie meatloaf style. I've made recipes both ways and both are good. My family liked the gravy with this recipe. Making it meatloaf style there isn't gravy unless you make it seperately.I will be making this recipe again..
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.