Mango Salsa
A very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
Quick and easy resipe! I also added diced avocado, halved cherry tomatoes in place of the red pepper, and fresh cilantro. It's really great if you make it early so that the flavors blend. Another great tip is to squeeze out the remaining juice from the pit of the mango -- it adds tons of flavor!Read More
I had high hopes for this salsa, as I have never made or eaten a fruit salsa before! I made it the night before for poached halibut and I was quite impressed!! Cut way back on the cilantro (personal preference) and did 1/2 Walla Walla onion and 1/2 red onion instead of the green onion because I love the crunch and flavour of raw onion!! Otherwise, this ROCKS!!! Will use again on crab cakes and other fish. Thanks for the recipe!!
This stuff is great - I make it all the time. I like to serve it with chips and alongside some fresh, homemade guacamole. This mango salsa is colorful, sweet, spicy, cool, surprising. I made this in June for a luau and people STILL remember it and ask me for the recipe.
Tasted very fresh. I like chunky salsa but would recommend to the people who thought it was "too chunky" to refine their knife skills a bit as they are the one in charge of the "chunkification".
I only used the ingredients the recipe called for since they are all my favorites! It's now become a frequent request at work. Definately make it the night before for the flavors to blend.
Made this with organic mangos and lots of cilantro all fresh ingredients. it was soo good. The best ever used 1 large can of pineapple tidbits and mangos 3/4 red onion, and all the rest, also added sliver of minced garlic .
I loved this recipe, it is so colorful! I added 2 ripe nectarines, diced. I used sweet red onion instead of the green onion and I added a dash of balsamic vinegar. The result was very good.
Wow! What a delicious recipe. I doubled the recipe ingredients since I had two ripe and very sweet mangos on hand and served it over my spicy grilled salmon with couscous and it was a huge hit with my dinner guests. A tip I learned many years ago is to let the lemon/limes juices sit with the onions first for about 10 minutes, and then add other ingredients. I didn’t want to use the jalapeno chile pepper, so I used two dashes of red pepper flakes instead and it just enhanced everything without the added heat. I’ll be saving this recipe in my “recipe box” to use again! I definitely recommend this recipe!
Good recipe. I though it needed a little salt to bring out all the flavors. I let it set up for about 4 hours before serving over some pan seared fish. If you don't want it very spicy seed and remove the membranse from the jalapeno
I made this for a picnic and everyone loved it! I mixed red onions in with the green onions which gave it a little extra flavor. This is an easy recipe to make that is healthy and colorful at the table!
Love this very easy salsa! I added black beans for an extra touch and it's still delish! It's now a staple at all my Spanish themed dinner parties and I've had several requests for the recipe. Excellent!
Really nice salsa/relish to complement our grilled fish. I ate the rest with my favorite blue corn tortilla chips. The only change I made was to add a tiny bit of sea salt, which helps balance and round out the flavors.
I made this to go with catfish...excellent. Then I put the leftovers on tacos for my coworkers, they loved it!
Too chunky and not good at all. Everything was too raw and didn't taste like anything but cilantro and mango. I was expecting the lemon and lime juices to break down the salsa into more of a salsa consistency. It did not. Will not serve this again.
This was wonderful. I 4 xed this recipe as I can't imagine 1 mango for 8 people for really work. Others at the party asked for the recipe. I didn't add the red bell pepper, simply becuase I forgot to buy it. I also only used 2 jalapenos because I'm a sissy, but I know others would have liked it. Like I said, this was great and I will make it again and again. I consider this a great Diet food that everyone will like. Thanks so much.
Delicious! I subbed a red onion for the green onion because I had one on hand. Make sure you make this ahead of time to allow all of the flavors to marry. I served the Mango Salsa over a blackened chicken breast. Will definitely make again.
Wonderful flavors! The only reason I didn't give 5 stars was because it didn't taste as good the next day - I think the citrus juice "cooked" the mango and made it a little slimy. But it was AWESOME that first day!
I loved this recipe! I added tomato and avocado, but kept everything else the same. Served with chips, as well as over chicken.
YUMMY! Added some diced pineapple and half a chopped onion since I didnt have green onions. Delicious with Lime Tostidos!
This was good, but finding the timing was a little tough--30 minutes wasn't enough, overnight was too much; it lost a lot of flavor and the mango lost its sweetness after a night in the fridge. I'll try it again.
I added black beans and served it on corn tostadas with a dollop of sour cream. Loved it!
This is so wonderful. After making it I used it with seafood, pulled pork and a multitude of different kinds of meat recipes and fajitas. It also kept in the refrigerated for quite a while. I live alone so sometimes it is hard for me to finish a recipe while it is still good, not so with the this salsa. I will definitely be making this again and again.
this reciped was okay. not what i expected. i added too much red onions to it and it overpowered the taste. Don't go overboard! Also, added too much cilantro. i will try not to get carried away with the ingredients. peaches and mangos were great though. ginger wasn't too much at all. i also scraped the seeds from jalepeno peppers because i am not much of a spicy-food person and it wasn't hot at all.
I made this for a Super Bowl party. It was a big hit!
This was EXCELLENT exactly as is. Used it on a piece of salmon and my husband said it was the best meal I have ever made. I'll definitely be making this again.
Crack, there she goes over the fence! Delicious over some red snapper I pan seared. Had to catch it first though!
this is gorgeous! i'm not a big mango fan and this blew me away. i served it at a party and everyone begged for the recipe! a definite keeper!
I liked the Salsa a lot, but I DID make some changes to it. First, I didn't have any red bell pepper, so I added a chopped Roma tomato. The colors were nice, and I think it added nice flavor too. I also added 1 clove of garlic, finely minced. The flavors were great and I didn't feel there was too much cilantro as others had stated. My family liked it so much that I had to hide some in the fridge for myself for later!!
Try this Addicting salsa! I made it yesterday (added avocado!). We put it on grilled shrimp tacos and and devoured the rest with chips. It was a huge hit! I made another batch today, this time tripled the recipe!
I've fixed this salsa for years except I use sweet red onion. It also goes well with pork tenderloin, or any pork dish, in place of applesauce. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better!
Loved this on blackened salmon!
delicious!
One of my go-to recipes that I bring with me to showers or potlucks or whip up when people are coming over. It's to the point where people just expect me to bring it! While it is a fruit salsa, it is not a sweet salsa. It tastes so fresh with just the right amount of spice. I really don't stray from this recipe at all unless I am short/long certain ingredients in the house and don't have time to go to the store so I improvise a little. I recommend following this as closely as possible, you can't go wrong! One little hint, mangos can be hard to find the perfect ripeness for salsa. Too ripe and it gets too soupy, not ripe enough and it lacks flavor. I have no words of wisdom as to how to find the perfect mango, I usually just get lucky.
I'm making this recipe for the third time tonight - for a work party. This is such a nice change-up from the same old same old red salsa with chips. Teamed up with BBQ chicen it is the best!! Be sure to buy plenty of mango - that pip is so huge!!
Very good~
I made this last night and it is awesome!! We prefer more of a salsa flavor than sweet so I used the 1 mango the recipe calls for and doubled the rest of the ingredients. I added 1 tomato and an avocado (highly recommend, it gave it so much more flavor!) Thanks for the recipe it is a keeper :)
great recipe! I love the spicy/sweet combo. As the originator said, it is awesome over fish, we have used this over salmon and mahi-mahi and it is fantastic over both. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes.
Yummy! I served this with grilled tilapia. So good! I used fresh basil in place of the cilantro since I don't care for it and fresh lemon and lime juice. Great! Even better two days later! Thanks!
Awsome recipe, I use it all the time when cooking shrimp to make shrimp taco's !
I thought this was just okay. I did add garlic, as suggested in other reviews and also added some salt. I thought the recipe was bland, like it needed something. I probably won't make this again.
Awesome! I served this as an appatizer with fresh shrimp and it went over well. Very flavorful and refreshing. I also used red onion in place of the green and threw in a little fresh ginger that I had lying around. Great recipe!
This is fantastic! I added a little kosher salt, and after letting it sit for a while, I added a little hot paprika for a slightly smoky note. Loved it!
I was out out of cilantro and I forgot my hot peppers at the store so I had to improvise and added a taste of thai hot chili sauce it was still very good, I liked it my way but will still have to try it with real hot peppers and cilantro
I added diced tomatoes & chick peas. Yum!
This was so delicious! I did add just a bit of hot pepper flakes (to my portion only) and it was so good. No matter what it went well with everything! Some items I served this with were rice, with chicken tacos, with sea bass. with just some tortilla.
the freshness of this dish impressed us.. i almost subbed canned pickled jalapenos but grabbed a baby jalapeno from our little pepper plant instead (seeds/vein and all).. i used half of a red bell pepper.. the equivalent of three grape tomatoes from our garden and 1/4 of a red onion for the green.. i'm sure we doubled if not tripled the cilantro and used the juice of one lime for the lime and lemon juices.. added a garlic clove and a few shakes of salt.. very good with tortilla chips.. ty for the recipe
Really good, quick and simple! Served this over grilled chicken and it was perfect, thanks :) Update: Made again and served it on beef fajita lettuce wraps, yummy again!!
This is more of a pico de gallo than a salsa as it is not pureed, so if you are expecting a more salsa-like consistency then use a food processor or blender. It also is better when it sits overnight. One thing I have found that if the mangos are too mild tasting/underripe, adding a second one helps and also if you want a lighter cilantro flavor, cut it back by half.
Bravo! I did serve this with blackened fish and in-law was very pleased. I didn't have green onion, added 2 tbps chopped red onion, used 1/2 jalapeno as it looked big to me (it was like 5 inches long). It looked dry after 30 minutes in fridge, so I added another tablespoon of lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice. Then it became a bit sour so I grabbed some fresh grapes and squeezed some juice on it :-p I think it makes a wonderful accompaniment with fish or chicken.
Very good basic recipe. I ramped it up with the addition of a nectarine, used sweet Vidalia onion instead of green onions, and used canned jalapenos rather than fresh, added 1/2 tsp. salt, grated some fresh gingerroot. It got raves from my guests and my non-fruit salsa-lovin hubby!
I left out the red pepper & jalapeno because I didn't have any. I also added a dash of salt. It was sooooo good. Couldn't stop eating it. Will be making this again and again all summer long!!!
Darn good! Some of the reviewers thought it was missing something, and I wondered at first, but then I thought it was best to let the mango and other ingredients stand on their own. I served it over fish I baked with Jamaican jerk seasoning. My husband loved it!
very good!!!! I used a little red onion instead of the green. I put peppers, onion,lemom and lime juice, and cilantro in food processor, then added hand cut mango at end. Served with fried tortilla triangles, and Husband loved! We have also used on fish tacos which was excellent! Thanks for the recipe!
I love this mango salad! It has few ingredients but the flavors blend beautifully - I love it on fish, chicken and recently adding to my salads!
Amazing! I used cubanelle peppers instead of red bell pepper since they were what I had on hand. To tried to restore the sweetness of red peppers by adding a little pineapple as well. Did a great job balancing it out. Also, word of warning, use gloves when dicing jalapenos!
Love this recipe so much! I took it to a reunion this past weekend and everyone loved it. I didn't use lemon, but instead a little more lime - I find that they have such a fresh summery flavor. I will for sure make this again, and again, and again!
Amazing recipe, I wouldn't change thing! I made it with seared ahi tuna and it was fantastic!
Everyone one at our dinner party (6 total) gave this recipe a 5 star rating!
I make this a lot in the summer. My only change is to add a garlic clove and I use red onion for a bit more color. Be sure and let it sit for a few hours or even overnight. Delicious with halibut tacos or just with Hint of Lime Tostitos. Also a margarita!
Awesome salsa! Made it today for the 4th of July. It's definitely chunky, so I puree'd 2 spoonfuls of the mixture and then mixed in with the rest. Added avocado and it was great. Don't add the avocado until you are ready to serve it.
This was great! I ate the rest of it as a snack, it's very refreshing. I got a little carried away with the cilantro but is was still delicious.
This recipe is the best! I'd never had mango salsa before, and I must say this is a favorite for me now. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe because it's perfect! I do use mango from a jar to make it easier. I served it with the Jamaican Jerked Chicken and caribbean sweet potato salad recipes from this site and it goes perfectly together.
I officially joined allrecipies.com just so I could officially rate this recipe. This is by far my favorite recipe I've found on this site. It is light, crispy, healthy, soooo flavorful and the crunch and bite is phenominal! I put this on my caribbean jerk chicken but it is good to scoop and eat plain or with some chips. Can't get enough. Double the recipe every time I make it!!! My only alteration to this recipe is adding salt to get the flavors mingling and i add tomatoes. BEST RECIPE EVER! Thank you for sharing it!
Great recipe everyone loved it. I will be making it again.
I added 1/2 tsp. cumin, 2 tsp. honey, 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar, juice from 2 lemons, and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. I used chopped grape tomatoes instead of red pepper. *UPDATE* I made it again - This time I followed the recipe exactly, i just added 2tsp. of honey. It was delicious. I served it with breaded fish tacos. Delicious!
Very good!
Everyone at work loved this recipe. The only problem....it didn't make near enough!!!! Will probably triple recipe next time. Thanks for a great recipe though.
I put this over field greens with sauteed shrimp and it was amazing! It is a great balance of sweet and spicy. I will definitely be making this again!
I used half a (large) jalapeno pepper instead of a whole. This is a super-easy and delicious recipe. The most difficult part is wrangling the mango. I'm also impressed by how healthy it is.
really easy and a great combination of flavours. A nice side and compliment to Jamaican Jerk chicken!
It came out perfect & was sooooo delicious!!! The only thing I added was a small portion of red onion :)
This recipe is my favorite!! We serve it over blackened trout all the time. Use whatever veggies you have on hand and it will be great!
LOVE THIS! IT'S SO REFRESHING AND PERFECT WITH MY JERK CHICKEN!
Excellent recipe. I cut the jalapeno in half and removed the seeds and it was perfect for those not wanting too much spice. Tasted better the next day as well. Made this for fish tacos, then used as a topping on pork chops the next day. Excellent!
Beautiful served over grilled chicken and an almond rice pilaf. Spa food you can make at home!
I've never had a fresh mango before & perhaps I'm not a fan of it but my husband and I did not care for this at all! the combination of lemon lime didn't help! I put this over grilled chicken. Will not make again. :-( I've never given this bad of a review to anything I've tried on this site & I followed directions exactly!
Let it sit to reduce spicy-ness
This is a fantastic and versitile recipe. Not only did I use it on a grilled Ahi, I used it on a turkey sandwich, as a dip for tortilla chips and for a fish taco. Simple, Healthful and Yummy
This was awesome! We served with Macadamia coconut crusted white sea bass. My husband tried the salsa and wasn't thoroughly impressed until he put the two together and announced the mango salsa made the meal. I will be making this again and again. It was easy to make and we'll eat the leftovers with chips.
This salsa rocks! It's so wonderful and fresh. Great for dipping or on fajitas! To make things a bit easier I used my food processor for everything except the mango (i wanted the pieces in nice big chunks!). I also ended up only using lime juice since I didn't have any lemons around. Still turned out great :) Will definitely be making this again!
If I could give this recipe 10 stars, I would. I absolutely love it and made it again today. The only change made was to use a couple tablespoons red onion instead of green onion (what I had on hand). The quantities are flexible - add more or less of what you like. Today, I put a few tablespoons on a piece of salmon, wrapped it in parchment paper, and baked it in the oven. When it was done, I added more of the raw salsa on top. I can't say enough good things about this recipe - it tastes great on salmon, other fish or chicken breast or with tortilla chips as a snack. It's quick and easy to make. It keeps extremely well in the fridge for a few days. It's addictive and healthy. Use fresh lime and lemon, if you can. Love - Love - Love - Love - Love this recipe.
Followed the recipe exactly as written ... absolutely delicious. We always put it over our baked and grilled seafood. Yum!!!!
This was a GREAT recipe. I took one reader's advise and added the lemon/lime juices to the onions first. I placed that in the refrigerator for approximately 15 minutes prior to adding it to the sweet/ripe mangos and jalepeno/red pepper. I believe this cut down the twang from those juices (I freshly sqeezed the fruit for the juice) I also used my Pampered Chef food chopper for both the jalepeno and red pepper. In doing so, it created a lot of juice, of which I disgarded (I did not want it to be too spicy). I also only used only 1/2 of the jalepeno to make it friendly to all of the dinner guests. This was a very tasty salsa which went perfectly with the baked talapia. This was definitly a keeper. ***3/5/2009...made this again. Still a great recipe. I made it exactly as written. However, when I was ready to eat it with my talapia, the salsa was a bit tart, so I added one pack of "Equal". That was perfect!
What a big bunch of yum. And as easy as making toast. Made it for the in-laws - they think their son married Martha Stewart!!
It was a good mix of sweet and spicy. I made it and put it over blackened chicken, with brown rice, and it was so good. My husband also loved it!
Put all ingredients in the blender and poured over Trader Joe's Gorditas.... It was very good.
This was amazing! I had it with cod and my daughter had it with baked chicken. She said this was the best food she had ever tasted! Thanks for sharing!
We love this recipe and so does everyone that tries it....I usually have to buy the mango's the week before so that they have time to ripen. At the last minute I had to double the recipe so I had to add frozen mango's...still was not disappointed. I follow the recipe but grade the lemon and lime in addition to adding their juices. The flavor is unbelievable !!!
Perfect!!!
This recipe was pretty good minus the red bell peppers plus cucumbers. :D Delicious way to use up ripe mangoes you have lying around.
Fantastic!
This is a nice light salsa that can be used on just about anything!
Delicious! I served this with shredded beef tacos and it added an interesting twist. I would love to try it with fish tacos. I doubled the recipe because I had company and I was worried that it still wouldn't be enough, but I found that a little goes a long way. I have a LOT left over. I'll definitely make it again, but in the original proportions.
Fabulous with baked tilapia. I think it would be great with trout or cod as well
Very freshand delicious. Perfect topping for fish.
Quite tasty - I used it to top off grilled Cajun chicken breasts. Dirty rice and greens rounded out the meal. My toddler loved it!
I used it on chops for dinner! My husband loved it- couldn't stop raving! I omitted the cilantro; didn't have any. But added a little Italian Salad dressing for instant "zip." It's a keeper!
I LOVE this salsa... I am not a fan of cilantro so I replaced it with parsley... A nice topper to my homemade turkey burgers.. The jalapeno adds a nice zing to the salsa.. Really nice!
This is a very good fruit salsa great with fish/ham did not change anything had great reviews from people at a pot luck lunch it is a keeper will make again.
