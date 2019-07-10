Mango Salsa

A very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.

Recipe by IYENGAR21

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mango, red bell pepper, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and lemon juice in a medium bowl; mix well to combine. Cover and let sit at least 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
