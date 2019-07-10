Mango Salsa

This was a GREAT recipe. I took one reader's advise and added the lemon/lime juices to the onions first. I placed that in the refrigerator for approximately 15 minutes prior to adding it to the sweet/ripe mangos and jalepeno/red pepper. I believe this cut down the twang from those juices (I freshly sqeezed the fruit for the juice) I also used my Pampered Chef food chopper for both the jalepeno and red pepper. In doing so, it created a lot of juice, of which I disgarded (I did not want it to be too spicy). I also only used only 1/2 of the jalepeno to make it friendly to all of the dinner guests. This was a very tasty salsa which went perfectly with the baked talapia. This was definitly a keeper. ***3/5/2009...made this again. Still a great recipe. I made it exactly as written. However, when I was ready to eat it with my talapia, the salsa was a bit tart, so I added one pack of "Equal". That was perfect!