Elegant Wild Rice Soup

This is a good base recipe but I think it would be too bland as written. I used 1/3 cup of Bob's Red Mill all purpose gluten free flour (it worked wonderfully for making the roux!) and added garlic, ground black pepper, paprika, turmeric, and sage when sauteeing the onions. I also doubled the quantity of carrots and used a cup of chicken stock for one of the cups of water in the rice. I didn't have half and half, so I used whole milk and served it with sour cream. I tasted it after it was all mixed together and it still needed something, so I sliced half of a kielbasa into thin rounds, sauteed until browned, and then added it in. The kielbasa ratcheted the flavor up from good to fantastic. It serves up beautifully with a dollop of sour cream, chopped red bell peppers, and a bit of fresh parsley. If I had thought about it I would have toasted the almonds to sprinkle on top instead of mixing them into the soup - I'll try that next time!