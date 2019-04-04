Elegant Wild Rice Soup

This is an extremely easy recipe, and fabulous tasting, too. I have been making it for over 6 years and we never tire of it. It's rich, and warms you up on a cold winter day.

Recipe by Debra B

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a pot, bring the wild rice and water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 45 minutes.

  • In a separate pot, melt the butter over medium heat, and saute the onion until tender. Blend in the flour until smooth, and gradually stir in the chicken broth. Stirring constantly, bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and mix in the cooked rice, ham, carrots, and almonds. Continue to cook and stir about 5 minutes, until heated through. Thoroughly blend the half and half into the soup just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 328.6mg. Full Nutrition
