Elegant Wild Rice Soup
This is an extremely easy recipe, and fabulous tasting, too. I have been making it for over 6 years and we never tire of it. It's rich, and warms you up on a cold winter day.
We loved this!! The first time I made this, I made it as directed and it was great but I thought it was just a little too rich and thick. So the next time, I made a few changes. I cooked up a box of long grain and wild rice mix from the store. I added the whole thing (about 2 1/2c.) to the soup. I also decreased the flour to 1/3c., so it wasn't so thick. I also used skim milk instead of the half and half. It turned out great! MY husband usually doesn't give anything a five star but this he said definitely was!Read More
I scaled the recipe in half and made as written, except I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut the flour quantity in half; very glad I did. It is a bit bland, so I did add a splash or two of sherry to it; added the almonds more toward the end for a bit of crunchy texture, and also added a couple of grinds of freshly-grated black pepper as I served it. This was a nice soup to try. Thank you, Debra!Read More
Very good! I made a few small changes and it turned out wonderful. I added 4 cups of broth instead of 3 to make it a bit less thick. I also added cooked chicken instead of the ham and it was a definite thumbs up!
I didn't add as much flour as other reviewers suggested and added a little extra ham and carrots and skipped the almonds all together since I didn't have any on hand. This was fantastic!!!! I served it for 10 guests and everyone thought it was great.
Excellent recipe. Tried it for my family and I'm going to serve it on Thanksgiving. I added some sauted mushrooms but fine without. Delcious!
This soup was like something you would get in a good restaurant. I didn't know how it would be without any spices, but it had just the right flavor. Even my picky eater really liked it. The only thing I did different was I used 4 cups of broth and it was still pretty thick. I definately will make this again!
Doubled the recipe and added a bit of celery with the onion. Also did 4 cups of broth vs. 3 and this was a great wild rice soup!
Used phesant instead of ham and added portabella mushrooms. Good stuff!!!
Excellent soup! It reminds me of the soup from a certain upscale Minnesota grocery chain. It did need extra chicken broth to thin it out a bit.
My husband declared it his "new favorite" soup. It was easy to make and very good. My three year old had two helpings!
I added mushrooms sauteed in a little butter (and left out the whole amount), used less flour and more broth, and left out the ham...what a great vegetarian soup!
This is a no fail recipe that turns out every time. If you've never made it, try it.
Great wild rice soup recipe. The only things I did differently was adding the vegetables to the rice while it was cooking along with a bay leaf and some thyme. Thanks for sharing this great recipe
My whole family loved this soup. I did add 1 more cup of broth.
This was a good, easy to make soup. I did think it was a little on the bland side and added red pepper flakes and some thyme (what I had on hand). I will make again, however will try garlic and additional seasoning as recommended by others.
This recipe always gets compliments. I use the turkey ham and fat free evaporated milk instead of the half and half. I also throw in other veggies (broccoli, corn) that I might have on hand. Great flavor!
Very hearty and delicious! I added mushrooms, broccoli, and 3 cloves of garlic to the onions and carrots. I also used vegetable broth (6 cups) instead of chicken broth and no ham to make this vegetarian. 1 1/2 cups of wild rice to make up for the missing meat. Slivered almonds were amazing in this recipe, they go perfect with the nutty taste of the wild rice so I went a little heavier on those. After stirring in the whipping cream I served up the bowls and added a swirl of honey in the center of each bowl. A fun final touch. Served with beer bread and salad. Thanks for the recipe! My roommates devoured it.
Loved this! Cheated and used prepared wild rice (2 cups - the Uncle Ben's pre-cooked kind that comes in a plastic pouch) to cut the prep time. I used a can of evaporated skim milk instead of half and half, and even though I cut the flour as some reviewers suggested, I still needed two (14oz) cans of chicken broth to get it to the right consistency. It was even better the next day, though I had to add a little bit of milk to thin it out again.
Delicious. I used broth to cook my rice and used the left overs to thin the soup out a bit. I also used 1/2C heavy cream and 1/2 C 2% milk. Next time I will add some fresh chopped mushrooms. Everyone loved this and my husband was happy to hear how easy it is to prepare.
This is a great soup. Coming from Minnesota like I do, I've had all kinds of wild rice soup and this is one of the good ones. It does need a little bit of extra flavoring, add a couple cloves of garlic with the onion and that helps add some flavor to it.
I tripled the recipe, and added a few changes that other reviewers recommended. I added 3 huge cloves of fresh minced garlic and 2 c sliced mushrooms to a whole minced onion and 1/2 c real butter when sauteing. I then made a butter/flour roux, slowly added that into the chicken broth, heated while stirring, then added the ham (about a cup more than needed, to use it all up), carrots, mushrooms/onions and rice. My four picky kids and two guests raved about it! Also, I sliced a fresh loaf of sourdough bread, spread with real butter - that really topped it off right!!! I definitely think the changes made the difference between a 3 star and a 5 star meal.
very very good soup! I have used this recipe to make a vegetarian version too.. 5 cups vegetable broth instead of chicken and added diced shitake mushrooms with the onions to saute and omitted the ham. Fabulous soup either way and it has great presentation. Thanks! PS...I think 1/4 cup of flour is plenty! It is way too thick with 1/2 cup.
Nothing to rock your world but made for a nice dinner on a cold snowy night. Not bad - Not great, if I make it again I may "tinker" with it a little to bring in a little more flavor. Thanks for the post...
WOW ! This is delicious ! Even our older boys like it and they don't like to try new things. I used an extra cup of chicken broth and more ham. I will be making this again and again !
This soup was absolutely delicious!!! Can't get enough of it. My boyfriend and I had it with lemon herb lamb steaks and it was phenomenal! We are making it again tonight- =]
I just had this soup for dinner and it was excellent! I did use a box of long grain and wild rice and followed the box directions for that. So that was 2 cups of rice, I didn't have any ham so the extra rice made up for the missing ham. The only other changes I made were that I used only 4 tablespoons butter and 2% milk instead of half & half. It turned out great! It really was very delicious and elegant.
Excellent recipe, the only thing missing is SHERRY!! Adds so much to the flavor. Added 1/2 cup sherry and an additional 1c chicken broth. Lovely soup.
This was a good, hearty soup. Easy to make, although my family and I thought it was a bit on the bland side. I found that adding a good 1/4 to 1/2 cup of dry white wine to the pot about 5 minutes before serving enhanced the flavor wonderfully for us. The color of the soup, for me, was a bit too monochromatic. To that end, I cut the carrots into thin coins instead of shredding them. I cooked them with the wild rice to save time, effort and an extra pot to clean later. I also added fresh, chopped parsley for even more color. I'd like to add, from my own recent experience with this soup, to make sure the wild rice is fully, but not over-cooked. Following the original recipe, 45 minutes cooking time was not nearly enough to fully cook the rice here at my location. Not fully cooked wild rice makes for one very chewy soup!
EXCELLENT soup for a cold day! We love this so much that we make a big batch and freeze the leftovers for another meal! Great with some rolls or bread!
My whole family liked this. I didn't add the ham to make it vegetarian and it was delicious. i also used a whole can of fat-free evaporated milk instead of the cream
I enjoyed this soup, but my husband did not. He felt like it was O.K., but nothing he would want me to go through any trouble to make again. I thought it had a southern, comforting taste, not to mention it's pretty healthy. Although, I wouldn't call it 'elegant'.
This soup was pretty good as written, but needed an additional 2 c of broth. It also needed a little extra somethin' so I added: * 2 cloves garlic (sauteed these with the onions) * 1/2 tsp. white pepper * 1/4 tsp ground thyme After these additions it was perfect! Very easy. I loved the flavor and texture that the wild rice added. I'll be making this again.
This was thicker than soup; too much flour. But everyone raved about the great flavor. Next time I'll reduce the flour and increase the chicken stock. Also, I used broken rice for soups and stews and it wasn't as "showy".
Added 1/2 cup celery and 1/2 cup onion. This was so delicious!
Love this soup. Used Rice-r-Roni wild rice w/season packet. Reduced flour to 1/4 cup, added more onions and added sauteed mushrooms. Used skim milk instead of 1/2 and 1/2 to reduce calories. Didn't add almonds. It was very good and hearty soup. My husband even liked it and he doesn't like soups.
I used brown rice instead of wild rice. I also simmered the soup while constantly stirring for another 10 minutes to get the carrots done. The rice gives this soup a very satisfying texture and the almonds provide a bit of crunch. We WILL be making this again!
Absolutely DELICIOUS
Delicious! Used fresh yellow chives, green onion, carrots. High ratings from family. Some family members added the half and half to theirs and some didn't. Great either way!
This soup is amazing! I added 2 cups of chopped button mushrooms in with the onions when I sautéed them and it adds a great depth to this soup. I also reduced the amount of flour from what the recipe calls for. My family and friends loved it!
I did not have wild rice or 1/2 & 1/2 so I had to improvise a little bit. I used 1 cup of Basmati rice and about 1/2 - 3/4 cup of heavy cream in place of the missing ingredients. I followed others advice and user 4 cups of chicken stock. I have to say this came out really good and I think that this would have been a 5 star recipe if I had the wild rice. The reason I gave it 4 stars v. 5 stars is that the rice got kind of soggy, but it was still really tasty. I will totally make this again.
I made this as written except for changing the ham to chicken (I just couldn't see ham in a creamy chicken based soup) and cutting the flour in half (1/2 cup must be a typo - you would have pasty glop with that much flour in only 3 cups of broth.) I tasted it at that point and it was a good chicken and rice soup. If all you want is a good tasting, basic soup, this is a good recipe. I was skeptical of the almonds, but they really do add a little extra something to the soup. However, I decided to jazz mine up a bit and added a 1/4 cup of sherry, 1/2 t rosemary and about 4 oz leftover sliced sautéed mushrooms. The sherry and mushrooms bumped it up to what I was looking for. My stars are for the base recipe, not my additions.
When I first spotted this recipe I thought it sounded interesting and a little different, so I decided to try it. Admittedly I tweaked it a bit, like many others. I used only one cup of cooked wild rice, which seemed like plenty to me. I decreased the flour to ¼ cup and increased the broth to 4 cups. I used a generous ½ cup of chopped onion instead of the minced onion, which I presumed meant dried onion. I also used milk for the half-and-half. Unfortunately I wasn’t terribly impressed with the outcome. It was good, but not great. Hubs, however, has already asked to have it again!
This soup was awesome, however I did make a few changes. I use coconut oil instead of butter and almond milk instead of half and half, omitted the almonds. I took the advise of others and use 1/3 of flour and added celery, and 4 c. of broth. Took to a party and did not have any leftovers.
Everyone like this - but I did make some of the changes otheres suggested (4 cups chix broth, 1/3 flour, and 1/4 cup cream sherry). I also sauted the onions with a couple of strips of bacon and garlic - really added an add'l level of flavor.
Very good soup! I tweeted it according to what we like but overall it's a good recipe. Love it!
I used this as an appetizer to a special multi-course meal. I had several people in attendance who are gluten intolerant so simply left out the flour. I also left out the ham since there were meat courses to follow and used almond milk + cream instead of the slivered almonds and half & half. I put in a little thyme, rosemary and tarragon and simmered the whole thing for a couple of hours. Everyone exclaimed over the delicious soup. It needed salt, but I think that was because I left out the ham which would have added some saltiness. Turned out perfect for our special meal though.
This is my first entry because I thought this recipe was amazing and so simple. I doubled the amount but used only 1/2 cup of flour and only 4 T of I cant believe its not butter since I am always cutting calories. Put all together in crock pot on low for 2-3 hours and added no fat half and half right before serving in bread bowls. My husband loved it and can't wait for the leftovers. One more thing, I added baby Bella sliced mushrooms with the onions, perfect!
This is spot on as is. It is supposed to be thick. And it works.
I made it with spinach and mushrooms instead of the carrots and almonds and it was absolutely fabulous
I made this with leeks, potatoes, carrots, parsley,celery, green onions and garlic. I used my own homemade chicken stock, salt and pepper. I did not use the half and half
Very good! For my fellow Minnesotans, it does taste like Byerly's. You could easily add mushrooms or other veggies, or use chicken in place of ham, but I like it just the way it is.
Very good! Made a few changes based on previous reviews. I added celery to the onion and butter mixture and used just 1/4C flour. I used 4 cups of stock, like others have stated, otherwise this soup would be way too thick. I used a long grain and wild rice mix from Wal-Mart and prepared according to the package. I used the almonds as a garnish.
I use GF flour. Works perfectly!
Excellent soup. Hubby enjoyed it too. This is a flavorful soup with a short ingredient list. I believe it is a recipe that adapts well to variations. I didn't have the wild rice as called for and subbed a combo of black and brown rice which worked well. I also increased the onion to 1/2 of a large onion. This is any easy soup to make and the flavor is great. I'll be making this again!
This is a good base recipe but I think it would be too bland as written. I used 1/3 cup of Bob's Red Mill all purpose gluten free flour (it worked wonderfully for making the roux!) and added garlic, ground black pepper, paprika, turmeric, and sage when sauteeing the onions. I also doubled the quantity of carrots and used a cup of chicken stock for one of the cups of water in the rice. I didn't have half and half, so I used whole milk and served it with sour cream. I tasted it after it was all mixed together and it still needed something, so I sliced half of a kielbasa into thin rounds, sauteed until browned, and then added it in. The kielbasa ratcheted the flavor up from good to fantastic. It serves up beautifully with a dollop of sour cream, chopped red bell peppers, and a bit of fresh parsley. If I had thought about it I would have toasted the almonds to sprinkle on top instead of mixing them into the soup - I'll try that next time!
