Tangy Almond Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.08 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is very, very tasty, and very simple to make. If anyone likes chicken, almonds, and needs a big twist to dinner, it's all right here! It's tangy and sweet and very good. It makes a great appetizer for 6 to 16 people.

By Jessica

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
16
Directions

  • In a medium, nonreactive bowl, blend Dijon mustard, honey, vegetable oil, and lemon juice. Place chicken in the mixture, stirring to coat. Cover, and, turning occasionally, allow to marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate. Soak wooden skewers in water for about 20 minutes.

  • Thread chicken onto skewers and discard marinade. Arrange on the prepared grill, and cook 7 to 10 minutes, until no longer pink and juices run clear.

  • Remove skewers from heat, and quickly roll in the almonds to lightly coat chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 42.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Hot Chilli
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is an excellent recipe. The chicken was flavoursome and tender and the toasted almonds added a wonderful texture. I used a high quality dijon mustard which I think this dish needs in order to produce the wonderful flavour. Thank you for sharing Jessica! Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

RACHEL1070
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
Wasn't impressed. The next day made a chicken salad with the leftovers. Just added mayo and chopped cabbage. Leftovers were better Read More
Helpful
(7)
