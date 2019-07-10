Tangy Almond Chicken Kabobs

This is an excellent recipe. The chicken was flavoursome and tender and the toasted almonds added a wonderful texture. I used a high quality dijon mustard which I think this dish needs in order to produce the wonderful flavour. Thank you for sharing Jessica!
I make a very similar recipe in a pan with a few changes. Add soy sauce and garlic salt to the marinade. Plus I use olive oil which is healthier.
Very good recipe! I marinated the chicken 8 hours before cooking. It is a very light flavor of marinade. If you are looking for something strong this is not it. But I found the combination of the marinade & the crunchy almonds to be very delicious. The flavors are so different but really complement each other. Cook time is longer than recipe states though.
Great fresh summer fun. I tripled the mustard and honey and added 2 tbs worsteshire and 3 cloves fresh/crushed garlic. My neighbors are asking for the recipe.
Great recipe! I came searching back tonight to find it. My husband and my daughter loved it too. Very easy to make and it tasted like I spent a lot more time on it. We eat gluten-free and this recipe worked well for us. Thanks!
A great little dish. No need to put it on the skewers unless you are using this as a side dish. It needed triple of the marinade in my opinion. Very easy to make and will surely make again.
These really are tasty and the almonds add a nice crunch. I served them with rice and tahini.
I followed another reviewer's advice and added a Tbsp of Worcestershire sauce and a bit of minced garlic and these tasted very good! I base my rating on this small change. I do agree that while the flavor was delicious it was a little on the weak side and my chicken marinated overnight so next time I want to make double the sauce and put aside about a half cup to a cup so I can brush the kabobs right before serving to give them that extra flavor. I also wound up having to bake these on a roasting rack since our grill was feeling out of spirits but they still came out tender and juicy! Very good!
This is good stuff! Very easy to make. Make sure you marinate your chicken for at least 4 hours. I also recommend a full cup of finely chopped almonds. I don't like the idea of basting with something the chicken marinated in so I made a separate batch for the basting for safety reasons.
Wasn't impressed. The next day made a chicken salad with the leftovers. Just added mayo and chopped cabbage. Leftovers were better