Tangy Almond Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. The chicken was flavoursome and tender and the toasted almonds added a wonderful texture. I used a high quality dijon mustard which I think this dish needs in order to produce the wonderful flavour. Thank you for sharing Jessica! Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars I make a very similar recipe in a pan with a few changes. Add soy sauce and garlic salt to the marinade. Plus I use olive oil which is healthier. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe! I marinated the chicken 8 hours before cooking. It is a very light flavor of marinade. If you are looking for something strong this is not it. But I found the combination of the marinade & the crunchy almonds to be very delicious. The flavors are so different but really complement each other. Cook time is longer than recipe states though. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars Great fresh summer fun. I tripled the mustard and honey and added 2 tbs worsteshire and 3 cloves fresh/crushed garlic. My neighbors are asking for the recipe. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I came searching back tonight to find it. My husband and my daughter loved it too. Very easy to make and it tasted like I spent a lot more time on it. We eat gluten-free and this recipe worked well for us. Thanks! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars A great little dish. No need to put it on the skewers unless you are using this as a side dish. It needed triple of the marinade in my opinion. Very easy to make and will surely make again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars These really are tasty and the almonds add a nice crunch. I served them with rice and tahini. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I followed another reviewer's advice and added a Tbsp of Worcestershire sauce and a bit of minced garlic and these tasted very good! I base my rating on this small change. I do agree that while the flavor was delicious it was a little on the weak side and my chicken marinated overnight so next time I want to make double the sauce and put aside about a half cup to a cup so I can brush the kabobs right before serving to give them that extra flavor. I also wound up having to bake these on a roasting rack since our grill was feeling out of spirits but they still came out tender and juicy! Very good! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This is good stuff! Very easy to make. Make sure you marinate your chicken for at least 4 hours. I also recommend a full cup of finely chopped almonds. I don't like the idea of basting with something the chicken marinated in so I made a separate batch for the basting for safety reasons. Helpful (12)