Reuben Sandwich II

This is really an excellent recipe, and the perfect way to use leftover corned beef. I had lots of corned beef left from St. Pat's day celebrations, so I made this more than once; it works beautifully even with slight changes. I had to use a different bread the second time, and used some leftover jarlsburg cheese (mild swiss) - still delicious! I agree with the other reviewers that you should warm the corned beef and sauerkraut prior to assembly and cooking of the sandwiches, but this is easy to do. I simply turned the oven on to 350 degrees and popped the beef and sauerkraut in it before I started getting the sandwich stuff ready, and by the time the grill was heating up and I wanted to put the sandwiches together they were nice and warm. At any rate it worked great, although I used a stove top grill and only grilled the sandwiches for 7 minutes per side. Longer than that and they started to burn, so I would suggest watching the sandwiches because all grills aren't equal in heating. The second batch I also tented tinfoil over them as they cooked on the grill; this helped to keep everything toasty. Yum!!!