Reuben Sandwich II

597 Ratings
  • 5 457
  • 4 112
  • 3 20
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!

By COLETTE G.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a large skillet or griddle on medium heat.

  • Lightly butter one side of bread slices. Spread non-buttered sides with Thousand Island dressing. On 4 bread slices, layer 1 slice Swiss cheese, 2 slices corned beef, 1/4 cup sauerkraut and second slice of Swiss cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, buttered sides out.

  • Grill sandwiches until both sides are golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
657 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 1930.3mg. Full Nutrition
