Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
I followed the recipe pretty closely but used some reviewers suggestions. I drained the sourkraut but didn't rinse it, because we like the tangy taste of the sourkraut. I buttered rye bread slices on one side and spread Thousand Island dressing on the other side. On the dressing side I placed a slice of swiss cheese, sliced Pastrami from the deli and then topped with sourkraut. I cooked them on my George Foreman grill until the cheese was melted and the bread was nice and toasted. They were delicious! I only gave the four star rating because the sourkraut in the middle wasn't very warm. Next time I make these I will warm the sourkraut in the microwave first and maybe add another slice of swiss too! If you like Rueben sandwiches you will love this one!
I work as a grill cook at Cracker Barrel, and while the Reuben is one of the most annoying things to make at a busy time, It doesn't take nearly 45 minutes to make. Maybe 5 at most from start to finish. If this recipe works for you, then good. However, we do it quite differently. We start off by putting approximately 1/4 cup sauerkraut (we never measure it, we just grab some) on the grill, and a bag of about the same amount of chip corn beef on top of that. Then we put two pieces of bread down with some butter, and put two pieces of swiss cheese on each piece of bread. Once the sauerkraut and beef has heated up for a minute or two, we put it on one piece of bread, and put the 1000 island dressing on the other piece. As I said before, it shouldn't take more than 5-10 minutes to make.
These were great. I used George Foreman grill, which was easy and quick. I don’t like soggy bread, so I put the dressing and sauerkraut between the meat and cheese. I also only used one slice of cheese per sandwich.
A good mustard is the way to make a Reuben. Down in south Alabama we did not start hearing about this thousand island business until about 10 years ago.
Hubby and I love this sandwich. I like to use the sweeter "bavarian style" sauerkraut with the caraway seeds. Somtimes I change it up and use mustard instead of thousand island dressing.
Great sandwich! The classics never die! This was so good and so easy to make. If you use good quality ingredients you'll end up with a wonderful sandwich. I used "Thousand Island Dressing II" from this site. Perfect for a quick lunch - YUM!
Well liked by all. I also spread the 1000 island dressing between meat and cheese to keep bread from getting soggy, and agree with another review, you have to use butter, not margerine. Use deli corned beef and you have the genuine deal here. Great recipe!
My husband's favorite sandwich is a reuben, and he usually goes to a local deli for one. I wanted to be able to make them at home for him, can I came upon this recipe--it was very well received!! I've made it several times since I found it in early 2005, and the only change I make is to use a little more thousand island dressing than the recipe calls for since that is my husband's favorite part
DELICIOUS!!!! This is hands down my favorite sandwich. And this recipe is great and easy to follow. I made it for dinner and it was a huge hit. I added additional cheese and additional corned beef...because I have some big boys in my family. :)
I used to make Reuben's in a restaurant, and I got great raves for mine. To improve on this sandwich, I would add more corned beef, and also add an equal amount of Pastrami. The total meat weight of 12 oz. In the New York Deli, they put 1 lb. of meat on each sandwich. Also mix the sauerkraut and dressing, and put it in the middle of the sandwich, so the bread doesn't get soggy. Also, wring out the sauerkraut, so it's not wet.
Fantastic! I used pumpernickel bread & subbed mozzarella for the swiss (I don't normally have swiss in the house, because nobody really cares for it on a regular basis) & put some horseradish sauce on it....YUM! Thanks for sharing Colette, we eat these often!
If you really want a good grilled sandwich you need to brown the inside of the bread first. Then assemble and cook the outside.
Perfect, classic Reuben. In my book it's worth making a corned beef brisket (I like "Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches," also from this site) just to make this sandwich! As others have noted, drain and RINSE the sauerkraut and heat it briefly so that it's good and hot by the time the sandwich is done. I used a marbled rye, which made this sandwich especially pretty. Whether you use deli corned beef or cook your own corned beef brisket, make sure the meat is tender! There's nothing worse with a Reuben sandwich than to take a bite and pull out a big hunk of tough meat, leaving the rest of the sandwich behind! (I've had a Reuben like that in a restaurant or two...)
A great base recipe to learn how to make a Reuben but you gotta cook your own meat! It's too easy to skip. Instead of deli meat, I used "Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches" from this site. If butter is banned at your house like it is in mine, using cooking spray works just as well to make the bread crispy. I also used Publix 2% swiss cheese and Publix fat-free dressing. Made a good and practically guilt-free sandwich.
Ingredients are fine but assembly and cooking need help. here's the secret: 1. Heat the corned beef and sauerkraut separately in the microwave until just warm 2. Put cheese on one piece of bread, Corned beef on the other 3. Put sauerkraut in middle with Thousand Island on it (keeps bread from getting soggy) 4. Simplify your life- don't butter the bread. Put a pat butter in the pan and melt just before you put sandwich in. When side toasts pick up with spatula, add another pat of butter turn over. **For best results heat should be on the low side of medium-low. Use a frying pan with a lid. This holds in the heat and ensures the inside is warm and outside isn't burned.
Yummy! My husband *loves* Reubens and these got a big seal of approval from him. I followed the directions exactly and we were pleased with the results. Served with Claussen dill pickle spears, which were a perfect compliment to the sandwiches. Thanks :)
This is really an excellent recipe, and the perfect way to use leftover corned beef. I had lots of corned beef left from St. Pat's day celebrations, so I made this more than once; it works beautifully even with slight changes. I had to use a different bread the second time, and used some leftover jarlsburg cheese (mild swiss) - still delicious! I agree with the other reviewers that you should warm the corned beef and sauerkraut prior to assembly and cooking of the sandwiches, but this is easy to do. I simply turned the oven on to 350 degrees and popped the beef and sauerkraut in it before I started getting the sandwich stuff ready, and by the time the grill was heating up and I wanted to put the sandwiches together they were nice and warm. At any rate it worked great, although I used a stove top grill and only grilled the sandwiches for 7 minutes per side. Longer than that and they started to burn, so I would suggest watching the sandwiches because all grills aren't equal in heating. The second batch I also tented tinfoil over them as they cooked on the grill; this helped to keep everything toasty. Yum!!!
Just 'built" a couple of these and they are great! The kids don't like the sauerkraut, or corned beef, so this is a "grownup" sandwich in my house! They only took 5 minutes per side, but I weighed the sandwich down with a heavy pan on top. VERY delicious!
Great basic recipe for a traditional reuben sandwich. I make some minor substitutions, following my mom's recipe: Instead of corned beef, I use pastrami. After draining the sauerkraut, I put it in a medium bowl and mix in the thousand island using a fork. Other than that, I assemble the sandwiches according to this recipe, and my husband and I love them!
Great recipe! I read other reviews for suggestions, and it came out perfect. Like other people, I put the thousand island and the sauerkraut in the center of the sandwich so the bread didn't get soggy. I found that it was easier to put in the center if I put the (already drained) sauerkraut in a bowl, microwaved it about 30 seconds to heat it up, and then mixed in the thousand island dressing. I kept the grill on medium-low heat and was able to heat it up for the recommended amount of time without burning the bread. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the delicious recipe we use at home. We drain the sauerkraut and place it in a small saucepan on low which warms it as well as evaporates any juice left after draining it. Another taste treat for this Reuben is to try honey mustard in place of the 1000 island or regular mustard. This is a great sandwich as a stand alone dinner or lunch...Thanks much
we love these! instead of grilling in the pan, we use the george foreman grill and they turn out wonderful!
Amazing. Definitely the best Reuben I've ever had. I won't be ordering another one in a restaurant because I know I'll be disappointed. I used the "Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches" also on Allrecipes.com which I'm sure helped make this sandwich amazing. The deli down the street claims to make the best reubens in town... well, I think I've taken that claim to fame away from them now! I've eaten them 6 days in a row now!! Love pregnancy :)
This was awesome. This recipe calls for sauerkraut to be drained. Some people must have missed that. I used pastrami, turned out awesome. Used a cast iron skillet and the sandwiches turned out beautifully and oh so yummy!!!! The layering here is good, and was the reason I looked a recipe up anyway. Also, if you're cooking stovetop, put the lid on the pan for a bit and that will help with heating the cheese/sauerkraut. Ours were the perfect temperature throughout.
Lots of tweaks are required for this receipe. First you absolutely need to drain the sourkraut. Squeeze the sourkraut out over the sink before placing it on the sandwich. If you don't do this, the sandwich will be soggy. As well you do not have to use the bread. Use any whole wheat bread and spread both sides with easily spreadable margarine. I've perfected this receipe over many tries. Feel free to use any Swiss cheese, Grieire is particularly good. I put two slices on one side and one on the other. In addition to thousand island dressing, spread the inside of one side of bread with Dijon mustard. It's delicious! The order I use is margarine on bread face down, thousand island dressing, two slices of Swiss cheese, drained sourkraut, a lot of corned beef, another slice of Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, bread with Dijon mustard on the inside and margarine spread on the outside. Grill as you would for a grilled cheese sandwich on low-medium heat. The second side will cook faster than the first. Enjoy with a pickle.
The Rueben is one of my favorite things to order at Ma & Pop style restaurants, but I've never made one at home until today. With all the other Rueben recipes out there, I'm glad I picked this one to try first. It's just how I like them. Thanks!
I used my griddle. On one end I toasted the bread on the other end I warmed up the corned beef and the sauerkraut (drained). I made 1000 island dressing from scratch (no egg recipe). piled all the ingredients on the bread and finished toasting. NO SOGGY BREAD!! Easy and favorite sandwich in our home.
My husband just raved about these sandwiches. Just delicious! Also, heat the sauerkraut.
Simple, good recipe.
This is THE Reuben! Taste just as good as the diner's. I only made one and really didn't follow the directions and it tasted great! Pressing the sandwich a bit really helps keeps everything from shifting all over the place when you turn it. but it would be great if this was made on a panini gril also! Make sure you have the heat on low enough so it takes enough time to melt the cheese and warm the corned beef and saurkraut. Also, I'm a butter girl, but think you would HAVE to make this with butternot margarine.
This is the best way to make Reubens we've tried. Pefect!
Rather than make individual sandwiches, I used a loaf of French bread. I toasted it rather than grilling it.
This is an excellent sandwich. Be sure to use sauerkraut in a cooled bag (usually from the deli or around the hot dog area in a store). This is far better than the canned.
Oh, seriously delicious! I used Boar's Head corned beef (you MUST use excellent quality corned beef for a great Reuben!) and had them slice it very thin. Be sure to cover your pan while you brown these and keep them on a medium/low heat. This will ensure that the sandwich is warm in the middle with nicely melted cheese and perfectly browned bread. (15 minutes per side is waaayyy too long, so disregard that in the recipe directions.) I am not a fan of Russian dressing, but love TI, so that is what I use and enjoy on this sandwich. Oh, and rinsing the sauerkraut is a must unless you adore it and love a very strong taste of it in your sandwich.
Delicious sandwich. It works best with very thinly sliced lean corned beef. I also added pickles. Yum
This is your typical Reuben sandwich, but Oh so good, but grilling for 15 minutes, not so much...more like 2-3 min. on each side...
My youngest daughter loves these. If you don't like rye bread, sliced sourdough works well.
Always a winner. I like to pile the corned beef high. This time I used Thousand Island Salad Dressing minus the paprika from this site; very good.
I used the recipe "slow cooked corned beef for sandwiches" from this site for this. I did butter the bread and brown it in a skillet, but then I just layered the sandwich and heated it in the microwave. The bottom piece of bread became a little soggy but it was still delicious. The next day I put the bread in the toaster- I got a nice crispy sandwich. My husband called this recipe "dynamite!", and he tells his family all about this feast!
Excellent! Hubby had mustard, I had TI dressing. Followed reviewer suggestions for warming the corned beef and sauerkraut. Next time I think I'll buy a few more slices of corned beef but we really enjoyed these as written. My mom used to make the best Reubens. These made me remember her so thanks for posting.
Ruebens are my all-time favorites and this recipe is absolutely bang-on. My days of going to the restaurant to order them are over - I can make 'em myself now. Thanks Colette!
My husband asked for these 3 days in a row! He said they were the best he'd ever had... I don't like Reubens at all but he'd give it ten stars if he could!
03-24-2011 Fixed this for our St. Patrick's Day meal. The sandwich is delicious. A reuben is my sandwich of choice in a restaurant, but I've never made one at home. This is a great recipe to use. It came together quickly and I cooked them on the griddle along with Swiss Cheese Potato Pancakes from this site. Everything got done at the same time and we had a wonderful meal. I will for certain be making this again. Thanks Colette for posting this recipe. 03-19-16 ~ The best part of the St. Patrick's meal is the leftover corned beef - just to make a Reuben! This is a great and filling sandwich. I used two-toned bread and 'Not Thousand Island Dressing' from AR in place of bottled dressing. The sandwiches were amazing. I might be a little biased, as a Reuben is my favorite sandwich.
Did not make any changes. Hubby and I liked it just as is. I wish most people would rate the recipes as is, instead of changing everything, and then rating it. That would be more helpful.
Best Reuben Sandwich ever...just like the deli when I was growing up.
Fantastic sandwich! To cut down on the fat, I used turkey pastrami, lowfat Swiss, and fat-free Thousand Island (Kraft brand is wonderful!). I served these with "Restaurant-Style Coleslaw I" from this site. As another reviewer suggested, be sure to heat the meat and sauerkraut before grilling. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good, used pastrami instead of corned beef and used AR's Thousand Island Dressing III. Decadent, but delicious, exactly the way a reuben should be.
This sandwich is better than the one at my local deli. I used marbled rye/pumpernikel (sp)? bread from Pepperidge Farm then followed the recipe. Don't change a thing, it is delicious!
This was pretty good, but my kids hated the Thousand Island dressing! I will just leave that off next time. When I toasted them in a big heavy skillet, I also weighed them down with another pan and a big heavy can inside the pan. They came out nicely browned and all the "goodies" stayed inside the bread.
These sandwiches were great! Had to make something quick for just me and the hubby and this definitely hit the spot! Served with cream of broccoli soup and a plate of assorted olives, roasted peppers and pickles! Delicious! :)
I make my Reuben this way as well. Do warm the sauerkraut before assembling and drain it well, then squeeze it to remove any remaining moisture. Adding a thin layer of horseradish to the meat side of the bread is a tasty addition. If you use only one layer of cheese, it is helpful to grill the meat-only side first, then the cheese side. This allows the sandwich to heat up so the cheese melts properly. Mustard is also a good addition if you rinse the sauerkraut. Otherwise, it can be a bit overpowering. As others have mentioned, 5 minutes per side is probably sufficient. You do not want the bread to injure the roof of your mouth! On the rare occasions my husband and I order a Reuben at a restaurant, we are usually disappointed and make this version within a couple of weeks.
great recipe....however....use home cooked corned beef. Not any extra trouble. Fix corned beef and cabbage on Sunday, Reuben sandwiches on Tuesday. Otherwise, use the recipe...AS IS. You'll be happy.
I really don't care for anything on this sandwich but I love them all together! I prefer to used Carl Budding corned beef and I use Miracle Whip instead of Thousand Island. I alway plan to eat these while my husband is away, this is one thing he doesn't care for that I absolutely love!
We prepared this tonight. What a treat. We used American Cheese instead of Swiss. It was absolutely the best Reuben I've ever eaten. Try it, you'll love it.
Absolutely delicious and EASY! I am obsessed with Reuben Sandwiches, and this is better than anything I've ever paid for in a restaurant. One thing I'll do next time is melt butter and brush onto the bread...it's just hard to flip on the griddle when the butter is still in cold lumps :) That is ALL I am changing though! Kudos to Colette, this is wonderful!
this is the same as my moms recipe and i have been making them for 20 years, if you put a lid on the pan while toasting the sandwiches, the whole sandwich will be hot and the cheese will be melted. so wonderful and easy!
this came out sooooo good. i used deli roast beef and fried it for a bit in olive oil. it tasted just like corned beef! i used french dressing because we ran out of thousand island, and i used a laughing cow Swiss cheese spreadable triangle. It came out so Delicious!
We are not rye bread eaters so I used sour dough and they were excellent. I may try some mustard next time.
My favorite sandwich! I suggest making your own thousand island dressing and rye bread for a more homemade flavor. My husband and I love them.
Very good. I used turkey because I don't eat beef. I heated the sandwiches with the George Foreman grill.
If you follow the recipe like it says it will turn out perfect, the reviews are just repeating the same thing, most of them say to drain the sauerkraut which is specified in the ingredients list. The cook time says 15 min per side on medium heat so that the insides are warm all the way through and the bread isn't burnt. Othere reviewers weren't being honest with the Stars because they wanted to take a short cut method or not fully read the ingredients list or instructions. If you want a 5 star meal follow everything it says and pay close attention.
Love this - exactly how we make it at home, except I heaped on more shaved corned beef. It's also great dipped in yellow mustard!
Excellent! It came out just like the picture. I had never had corned beef or sauerkraut before and am not fond of thousand island, but the flavors blended together were great. I've made it 2 nights this week. so simple!
This was quick, easy, and so good. I used corned beef instead. My husband loved it and suggested to have the corned beef shaved at the deli. I will make this for now on and will be a family hit! Thanks!
I use thousand island instead.
Even though I don't much care for Reuben Sandwiches, my hubby just loves them. He says that these tasted just like the ones he ate in NYC, which is praise of the highest order!! I will make these for him every year on his birthday from now on...thanks so much Colette!
Wonderful sandwich! This is how we make ours ingredient wise. However, instead of deli corned beef, we always use any left over corned beef from St. Patrick's day to make our reubens. We warm everything up before creating this masterpiece of a sandwich!
I made these for my dad's bday lunch- reubens are his fav- and everyone LOVED them. I used reduced fat mayo in the dressing, reduced fat swiss, and Brummel & Brown spread (just happens to be the spread I always buy) and they chowed those things! I am a vegetarian, so I can't tell you personally, but I did make myself one sans corned beef and it was delish.
Very good. We didn't change a thing and it was perfect.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight. All I can say is YUM! These sandwiches were a real hit with my family!
Classic! Make sure to cook these slow so the meat heats and the cheese melts. Nothing worse than crispy bread with cold fillings. I make my own Thousand Island using "Thousand Island Dressing II" from this site because I hate buying a whole bottle just for Reuben night.
good sandwich
Love Reubens! 15 minutes per side is definitely too long for this, but the ingredients and method are spot on. I did a quick pickled cabbage instead of sauerkraut and some leftover corned beef with rye/pumpernickel bread. So yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
Made these last night - easy, tasty & quick. I put the thousand island on the side for dipping and heated the sauerkraut before adding to the sandwich. MUST use rye bread@
this is an excellent sandwich! i prefer marbled rye bread for eye appeal & russian dressing (when i can find it). you can also cook a corned beef brisket for dinner & slice the leftover meat for this recipe instead of spending extra $$ at the deli. thanks colette!
A classic and very good.....I am basing my review on having my share and knowing that this sandwich is amazing. On another note....I am not sure what the problem was with the corned beef I had purchased at the deli the other day....looked and smelled great....was very excited to eat the final product and hubby and I were just disappointed that the meat was extremely rubbery and hard to bite into let alone chew.....all in all.....definately not the recipes fault or an error of mine....just a nasty cut of corned beef....lol.....thanks for a great recipe though!
classic sandwich...Great taste. 15 minutes is a little long, 5 minutes per side is more like it. Try it you'll like it. Don't forget the dill pickle.
This is actually one of my husband's favorite things I make! For a filling, hearty, and delicious meal you can't go wrong with these reubens!
Made this sandwich with shaved turkey instead of corned beef since that's what I had on hand. I found it didn't take as long to make as the recipe says. Hubby and I absolutely loved it! This a going to be a new regular in my house.
Great sandwich, Used my own homemade Thousand Island Dressing and homemade Rye bread. I grilled in the panini press. Don't know why I waited sooooo long to try one of these sandwiches!!!
Delicious, as good as it gets!
good and easy
pretty good just something missing - maybe it's the just the 1000 island dressing i used - i just felt like the whole sandwich lacked flavor - maybe there needs to be some additional seasoning added or make your own 1000 island
I followed the recipe word for word and I would NEVER change a thing! My husband and I both give it five stars. This was absolutely DELICIOUS!! I served the sandwiches with chili cheese fries. :-)
my husband loves this recipe, he usually eats them all day and there is none left for the next day :)
This is very yummie. I used provolone cheese and pastrami. I put it in my George Foreman grill and it went real fast. My husband said as a side dish with this reuben I should have made a cucumber salad. I will the next time. We really enjoyed it. It was better than any reuben at any restaurant.
Excellent recipe, excellent food.
My husband loved this! So easy he made it for himself!!
This is really good in fact, my husband asked me, "where did you get this?" thinking I bought it from a restraunt!
Delicious! This is my favorite type of sandwich. I wasn't able to find it in restaurants down here in VA like I was in WI, but I tried this homemade recipe and it's perfect!
Great recipe. I heated everything separately though because I'm away from my sandwich toaster. Left out butter and added a bit more thousand island. Very tasty:o) thank you
You can't go wrong with these and you can't mess them up. We nix the sauerkraut and sometimes use Provolone cheese instead of Swiss. We also use our panini grill to make them.
This was DELICIOUS!!!!!!!
I make the Rachel version of this sandwich using Smoked Turkey Breast, since I love this sandwich, but not a fan of Corned Beef. I also use Baby Swiss cheese for a milder flavor and light Thousand Island dressing...it's soooooo good!
This sandwich is great, but if you don't like Thousand Island dressing, just add some prepared mustard. It is great that way too. Marbled (rye/white) bread gives a Reuben a fancy appearance.
I also make these with lesser fat deli ham and monterey jack cheese.
Great sandwich! I used more meat and sauerkraut with seeded rye sourdough bread and fried them in the frying pan. They turned out great, my husband and I loved it. Next time i'll try it with a different type of sauerkraut and with pumpernickle bread.
Great recipe! I did use a little more Thousand Island dressing than called for, and I cooked it on medium low for about six minutes per side. Loved it!
My husband is a Reuben snob, and he loves this recipe. I make them with our corned beef left over from St. Patrick's Day. My tips are to make sure you use high quality sauerkraut, and cook the sandwiches on LOW for 15 minutes on each side. That way they are hot all the way through, but not burned.