Polish Chicken and Dumplings

Note to reviewers and future recipe users: There are two kinds of dumplings - one is a heavy, dense pasta-like dumpling (like this recipe) and the other is a puffy biscuit-like dumpling. These dumplings are just as they are supposed to be for a dense dumpling!
We invited my 98 year-old Polish/Hungarian great-grandmother for dinner to taste the dish on a cold, wintry New England night. She found the dish reminscient of the old country though she demanded we add a significant pinch of hot Csipos paprika to the broth. It made all the difference. Also, she refused to allow to add the can of cream of chicken. All said, the dish was an utmost success. She wept over memories of the old country as she ate the dumplings one by one. Thank you for this marvelous recipe.
Good recipe, but my wife is right off the boat from Poland. They don't use olive oil or regular flour in their dumplings.. they use potato flour..these are supposed to be heavy potato flour dumplings. This recipe has been americanized but still pretty good.
I used the recipe for the dumplings. I have my own recipe for the chicken and broth itself. (9/29/03: Simmered chicken with onion, carrot, celery, salt, and parsley.) But the dumplings!!! Wonderful! If you like dense dumplings, these are for you. My husband loved them and told me to make them like this everytime. Definitely a keeper.. Thanks!!
Freaking GOOD. The dumpling recipe is off the hook!! It says 1T salt and go for it, they are incredible.
01/03/2003
Excellent, just like my mom's dumplings. These are heavier than other dumplings.....just the way we like them. My mom never uses a recipe so I've struggled trying to replicate hers...Thank you so much.
Instead of canned soup, carefully add in sour cream instead. Yummy, and Polske-true. I love saving a few kluski to fry with crispy bacon bits and scrambled eggs the following morning. Talk about a stick-to-the-ribs breakfast!
Just rating the dumplings. They are very easy and you do not need to be too precise. I use the broth from the chicken instead of water, and I skin the fat off the top of the broth and use that instead of olive oil. I scale the recipe down for two people and it makes enough for my husband and I to have dinner and lunch the next day. To make the base I just use onion, garlic, chicken, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. I do not use cream of anything soup.
I only used the dumpling portion of the recipe in my usual recipe for homemade chicken soup and LOVED them. I added paprika and sour cream to my soup at the end since the dumplings reminded me of paprikas-no complaints at all. I did not find the dumplings too dense as others mentioned, I thought they ended up a great texture for soup. My entire family and sisters family loved it! Thanks for the recipe Linda!!
This was sooo good. Both of my kids (6yr and 3yr) ate them, so that says something. My 6yr old had seconds!!! He doesn't eat anything but peanut butter (no jelly) sandwhiches and cereal. This will become one of our regulars for sure!!! I used chicken breasts and they didn't take long to cook at all. I also used the spices I had so I had to switch a few things out.
Perfect! I finally found the perfect dumpling recipe. I've tried recipe after recipe looking for a nice dense dumpling that isn't more like a biscuit. This is it. As for the soup, this one is really great too. I did make some changes as I never use canned soups, so I made a roux to thicken. And I added carrots and potatoes 10 minutes before adding the dumpling dough. I really liked the addition of the allspice and the basil, although not dried basil.. I also added some smoked paprika.
Wow, this soup was delicious! My husband said it was even better than his famous chicken noodle soup recipe. I've never made Chicken and Dumplings before, so I wasn't sure to expect and a little nervous about the dumplings. But, I thought homemade, noodle-like dumplings sounded much better than biscuit dough, and boy, were they! I followed the recipe exactly except for a few small changes, based on other reviews. I used chicken broth instead of water, for the dumplings, and I ended up adding almost an extra cup of flour to the dumplings. I had read that dumpling batter needs to be sticky, stickier than bread dough, even, but mine was very runny without the extra flour, and too difficult to cut into the soup. Even still, that was a bit messy and time consuming. But, very much worth it! The dumplings turned out so much better than I expected. Some of them were still too large, so I cut them in half in the pot after they cooked. I also added about a cup of sour cream to thicken up the soup even more. I was worried about it being overly seasoned at first, but it wasn't at all. The broth was very good, although I did a bit of celery salt, paprika and parsley. I think it's key to add enough water, so use a big pot and fill it up. And, do add the chicken after the dumplings have cooked, so there's more room in the pot. I reversed those, and I should have paid more attention. The dumpling mix makes a lot of dumplings, too many really. This was total comfort food. Excellent recipe.
I am rating the dumplings here, as i make my own version of chicken soup, but the dumplings are AMAZING!!! One important note - the amount of dumplings to soup is way off. next time i will make 1/4 of the amount, it's simply way off in calculation. make sure you make tiny little dumplings, they are very hearty and dense, but i liked it that way.I also used butter instead of oil, and chicken stock instead of water, that might have improved the overall result. I will use this in my chicken soups now instead of any pasta / grain. My husband and father thought it was AMAZING, me too. Thank you so much for the recipe. will be making this again THIS same week, that good!
I really like how the dumplings turn out. I never get to make the broth the same way twice though because my family uses this as a one of those "in a pinch" recipes when we really really need to go shopping.
These dumplings are great - just the way I like them (dense and heavy). My husband prefers these over noodles now in my chicken (formerly noodle - now dumpling) soup. He loves them. My only change was to add a little bit of paprika to the flour. Thanks!
This is my favorite chicken and dumplings recipe! My mother in law requested it again for dinner tonight. I've made a handful of times and found ****the best way to work the dumplings**** is to put it all into a gallon baggie & cut off the corner. Then, while squeezing it out over the boiling broth, use a butter knife to cut of bits, dipping kninfe into broth when needed to slicken it back up (easiest when I can get my hubby to hold the bag and I work the knife - its really a snap that way). I cook them longer than called for. No cream soup, just thinken with cornstarch/milk mixture. Dumplings also turn out best when I use broth instead of water, vegetable oil (for some reason it tastes better), and add some poultry seasoning and parsley like another reviewer suggested.
Ridiculously good. Polish husband raved. Omitted the "cream-of" soup both times I've made it. First time I followed suggestion to add sour cream instead, next time thickened with corn starch. Both worked well and were delicious.
The stock is very good, I did make some changes. I used legs as they were on sale, 1 can on cream of mushroom soup, 1 can of chicken broth ( reduced fat) 2 TBSP of roasted Garlic and rolled dumplings.. turned out fantastic! YUM.. My hubby who doesn't like chicken LOVED it.
It is a brilliant recipe. Now, I know it's kind of common sense, but needs to mention that you need to stir WHILE putting in the dumplings. When I made it, they all stuck to the bottom of the pot and became a mush. I was able to save it and give them shape. Just thought it needed to be mentioned. :] Still an awesome recipe. Will be using this from now on.
I am only rating the dumplings as I was looking for a recipe similar to my Ukrainian grandmothers. I had already made a soup base from scratch but the dumplings were amazing! Had tried other versions (more like biscuits) and it was not what I was looking for. My kids each ate two bowls of the soup as they LOVED the dumplings. Will definalty make again and will try the soup next time I do a roast chicken.
My mother made "Big Kluski" the way only Moms can. We (Children) have never been able to replicate her recipe. But this is as close as it gets! It takes some time to make, but believe me it is well worth it!
I've made this recipe many times and my family loves it. However, the last time I made it I made a slight change which I think made it better. I put two boxes of chicken broth into the pot and then added filtered water to fill up my 71/2 quart pot to cook the chicken. It really is good. There's no need to alter the dumpling recipe it works every time. Great recipe: Thanks.
This was really good. I followed the directions to a tee and it was delish! It took a while to make, but was definitely worth the wait. I made the dumplings about nickle sized and that worked out really well. There was a LOT of dumplings, though. If you don't like as many dumplings then I suggest halfing the recipe. I also added ramen noodles :o)
Really yummy. My husband prefers dense dumplings but I usually make the fluffy kind so I made this for him and he loved it. I added carrots to the broth which I will do again in the future. Next time I will probably increase the seasonings as well. For the dumplings: a tbs of salt sounded like to much to me but I was wrong because I only used about 1/2 tbs and they were a little bland. I will definitely use the full amount next time
Delicious dumplings! So much easier than rolling out dough. I didn't follow the recipe for the soup, but instead used 6 TBSP each of butter and flour to make a roux, then added water, chicken boullion powder, pepper, and a little onion powder. I cooked carrots, potatoes, and dumplings in this thick gravy-like broth, then added cooked, cubed chicken breasts. Total comfort food. Yummy!
This was amazing!! I omitted the allspice, basil, season salt and cream of chicken soup though. I did use everything else and added a couple cubes of Knorr bouillon to the chicken while cooking. For the dumplings (per another reviewer) I used 2 cups reserved broth instead of the water but otherwise I followed exactly the flour and seasoning. Omg it is so delicious! The dumplings are tender and a little chewy (perfection), the chicken and soup was very flavorful and it thickened up nicely. My family LOVED this dish! My husband who normally doesn't eat alot of chicken (and hates dumplings) had several bowls lol and my three teenagers had multiply servings as well. Who can ask for more? :D This is definitely something I will make again and again. Thank you so much for sharing!
The broth in this soup was out-of-this-world. I made sure to copy down that part of the recipe in my physical cookbook so it would not get lost. The dumplings were another matter. My family and I love the heavy-style dumplings more than the fluffy bisquit-type, but these did not have a nice flavor. It was like eating flour balls. I used the 1T of salt, but there just was not much flavor. I dropped the dumpling dough into the broth in 1/2 t. amounts, so I would recommend doing even smaller amounts, perhaps 1/4 t. I saw where one reviewer recommended using chicken broth instead of water; that might do the trick right there. Try that when you make the dumplings. Again, the broth was amazing! That alone rated the four stars.
For the broth, I used this recipe with a few changes to suit our personal taste (I wanted a whole big pot of soup, so I had to change some things). That being said, the dumplings were AMAZING!! My fiance did NOT want me to make this, because he never liked his family's recipe for chicken & dumplings. But when he tried these, he changed his mind. I love how heavy & filling they are, that's the best kind of dumplings. They're savory, flavorful, and perfect. :)
Wonderful! So glad I came across this recipe. I was looking for a more dense dumpling and this is it. I don't have a lot of time to cook with my schedual so I changed a few things. I brought 4 cans of Swansons chicken broth to a boil and added the can of cream of chicken and 1/2 can of cream of celery along with the suggested seasonings (I omitted the allspice). I then added 4 (small) chicken breast and removed after they were cooked through (about 25 min). I prepared the dumplings as suggested but found that they were to sticky to cut off of a spoon so I ended up using 2 small spoons, one to scoop about the amount of a tablespoon and pushed it off into the boiling broth using the other spoon. I boiled them for the 15 min. then returned the chicken to the pot (diced of course). Yeah, lots of detail, but it's what worked for me.
The chicken stock part of this recipe is excellent. I read the reviews and I understood dense since we prefer a rolled dumpling and they are dense too. But can we say lead-like lumps of sticky goo. They were filling all right. I'm still getting over them days later. Well, I'll stick to my Martha White dumplings but I really do like this stock so it was not an experiment that crashed and burned just not as good as I had hoped.
I grew up in a German household, and this brought back great memories! For some reason, I'd never gotten the recipe for chicken and dumplings from my mom. Because grandma's almost always know best, I did as the one reviewer's great grandmother insisted, and left out the Campbell's cream of chicken soup. I'm glad I did. It was absolutely wonderful without it. Thanks so much for posting this recipe!
5 stars for dumplings only...I have't tried the base recipe. These make heavy dumplings! Use dumpling portion of recipe for a heavier style dumpling for chicken soup. I would suggest these substitutions (as also noted by other reviewers? Substitute: Chicken Fat (from making homemade .................stock for Olive Oil Chicken Stock or Broth for Water My family loved these...I have been looking for a harder dumpling for my chicken stock. I gave this recipe 5 starts solely for the dumpling portion..
this is such a great recipe i have made it twice both times came out perfect. i did use a short cut i roasted my chicken in the oven while i made the dumplings, used a box stock, and added 2 cans cream of chicken soup...this will be a staple in my winter rotation! dont be afraid to make the dumplings they are easy and worth it..YUM thank you for sharing the recipe!
This recipe was not quite what I was hoping for. I was really looking for a more creamy version; perhaps my fault - I should have analyzed the ingredients more. The end result was tasty, but not fabulous. I probably would not make this again considered the amount of effort it takes.
Delicious!! i added some carrots and mushrooms. i did not use the canned soup, but thickened it with some flour/broth. i also added some sour cream to the end before serving. my DS loved it and he usually does not like his food all 'mixed' up together. it will be a joy to make this again and again. thanks for the post sloefinger!
I LOVED this recipe! The dumplings were exactly what I was looking for, and this recipe for broth is a lot more flavorful than the one I had been using. I added carrots to the broth and I might add a clove or two of garlic next time. I did omit the canned soup, although I think I might try it with it sometime to see the difference. I also used broth instead of water in the noodles - added a really nice flavor. I can't wait to have leftovers tomorrow!
I was looking for a dumpling recipe like my German grandmother made when I was a kid 45 years ago and this came very close. I added some poultry seasoning and parsley flakes (fresh would have been better) and a half tablespoon of baking powder which lightened them up. Pretty good! I didn't try the soup, but I will next time.
Like many other users, I referenced the recipe primarily for the dumplings, and I have to say I was pleased. I did other things with my recipe that made the dumplings cook longer, but even after that (and sitting on the stove waiting for my husband) they never got water-logged or fell apart like most more "biscuit"-type dumplings. They were delightful in a recipe like this, and I look forward to trying them in other soups and stews.
I have a different way of making dumplings, but I thought I would try this recipe. I'm not sure what happened, because I followed it to a T, but my mixture was soupy and the dumplings tasted a little floury. I would need to make a few adjustments before trying this recipe again.
I customized this recipe to use up some Thanksgiving leftovers. First, I made a stock with the leftover turkey, let it cool and skimmed off the fat. Then I added chopped carrots, onions, celery and used the same spices listed. Instead of using cream of chicken soup I heated up some leftover gravy with a little heavy cream and threw that in the pot. I made the dumplings as directed and found them a little too salty, but I hardly noticed when they were in the soup. Yummy!
While I try lots of recipes from this site I don't usually write a review. In this case I had to do one. I used my own recipe for my standard chicken soup and added the can of cream of chicken soup for thickener. The star of the dish is the dumplings. I followed the recipe exactly except I used some fat from the broth instead of olive oil and they are spectacular! My husband's grandmother was Polish and his mom would always talk about her "halushki" - dumplings. I had too much batter for the amount of my chicken so I just cooked the rest in salted water and will use them as a side dish for another meal. Use the chicken fat in the dumplings - it adds a whole new dimension to them.
I didn't realize this was a soup recipe and not just chicken and dumplings, but am glad I made that mistake on this very cold day. I made the recipe for the broth and chicken (using 1/2 tsp. ground allspice I had on hand) and added some paprika as a few reviewers suggested. The dumpling recipe is similar to the one my Mother-in-law gave me for hers that she cooks with Chicken Paprikash, but I did substitute the chicken broth from the pot for the 2 c. water and added some basil and parsley as suggested by some reviewers. I did not add cream of chicken soup or sour cream to broth. Next time I will cut back on the pepper and use vegetable oil instead of olive oil-the pepper and olive oil taste was overpowering the other spices and flavors I felt. I added some fresh diced carrots before dropping the dumplings in. I wish I would have made the full dumpling recipe-I halved it as one reviewer suggested and then had to add a bag of kluski noodles on hand since we aren't big broth people with our soups. I think next time I will stretch this to get two meals: 1) cook chicken breasts in slow cooker with the broth and use some of the broth for gravy to serve breasts with mashed potatoes, then leftover broth and chicken from that meal can be used later in week to make the soup with the dumplings by adding a carton of chicken broth. My husband's reaction: "Awesome!" and "Perfect for a cold day like today"(he said it twice). Thanks for a great recipe!
01/28/2004
I have made this recipe twice, and the most delicious version was when I used a different recipe (Irish Chicken and Dumplings, by Claire)for the chicken and sauce and then added the dumplings/kluski from this recipe. In all fairness to Linda, I know that I made mistakes when I followed just her recipe. I used skinless, boneless chicken and filled my pot with water, but I'm pretty sure I used much less water than she did because the listed spice amounts were then beyond overwhelming. BUT, make these dumplings exactly the way she says to! They are wonderful and dense and will stick to your ribs the rest of the night! Just wonderful on a cold, snowy night!
Wonderful!!! I left out the cream of chicken soup, but used 2 cups of chicken broth (boullion cube) to make dumplings! fantastic!!!
01/17/2011
This recipe made the exact dumplings I was looking for, but the soup did not suit our tastes. The allspice was overwhelming and even though I added homemade cream of chicken soup, it was still more thinner than I would have liked. Definitely edible and tasty, but not our favorite.
I have been looking for a dumpling recipe to compliment my chicken stew and have finally found it!! Excellent flavor, excellent texture. I loved this recipe and so did my husband. He told me to stick to this one. Loved it.
i only gave four stars because i only used the dumpling part of the recipe, i have been looking for a good one and these turned out perfect, soft and chewy, just the way i like them. thank you very much for your recipe
I made this for dinner last night. My husband loved it! I could not keep out of the dumplings. I did not use the canned soup, it did not need it. I also used 4 bone in chicken breasts instead of one whole chicken. The next time I'll just use a couple spoons to drop the dumplings in the pot. This is really good.
Wonderful dumpling recipe! I use my own recipe for chicken stew and add these dumplings. Please note these are not fluffy biscuit-like dumplings. There is nothing in the recipe to leaven the dough. These are just yummy, dense and almost noodle-like dumplings.
Mmmm... Like alot of other people, I used this for the dumpling recipe and I really like it. The texture is similar to Cracker Barrel-style dumplings, nice and heavy. I shrunk the recipe down to 1/4 because I knew it would otherwise make waaay too much for my pot. The proportions were this: 1 egg, 1 1/2t oil, 3/4t salt, 1/4t pepper, 1/2c water, and 1c flour. Like others I found it soupy so I added a bit less than a 1/4c extra flour and that helped firm it up. You don't need it really firm, just enough to hold together when you drop them in. I think next time I'll cut the water to 1/3c and see if that thickens it up enough. I just used the side of my wooden spoon to scoop off a thin ribbon of dough and drop (shake!) it in. Definitely aim for really thin ribbons because they plump up alot and then have trouble cooking all the way through. I still had a little dough left over (glad I cut the recipe so small!)but that may be remedied when I reduce the water. All-in-all, a very good dumpling recipe I will be using frequently!
I normally stay away from any recipe that calls for a "cream of something" soup (yuck!) - But I braved this one and after a couple of slight changes it was exactly what I was looking for. I added some fresh garlic to the chicken as it was cooking and I thickened the broth with a small amount of cornstarch. The dumplings came out perfect! Everyone loved it!
Just finished this recipe and am pleasantly surprised. I wanted my grandmother's recipe but it was lost. This chicken and dumpling recipe reminds me of how Granny's tasted. Will make many times over. Fantastic!
I cooked chicken breasts in my crock pot to use in a chicken and dumpling recipe. I'm so glad I found this one. The dumplings were the best I have ever eaten. I have used several different recipes for dumplings previously, but this was the best by far.
The only thing I changed was I didn't use cream of chicken soup! But other than that it was delicious, my kids and my husband love it, very seldom do we have leftovers!!! I definitely recommend it to any family that grew up eating this! My Slovak Grandma would be very proud!!!!
My grandfather has always made these dumplings- I love them. They are supposed to be a little smaller than a lighter, and dense- these are NOT bread dumplings, they are egg dumplings. Boil the water. After mixing the dumpling dough, put the mound of dough on a cutting board. Over the boiling water, cut pieces of the dough off the mound and drop into the boiling water- the dumplings will float when they are done. They will expand in the boiling water, but the end size you're striving for is about the size of a lighter.. Left over dumplings are delish in cottage cheese as well- sounds weird, but it's a family tradition. =)
These were delicious! My dad used to make a homemade chicken soup and dumplings, the dumplings he made called for egg, butter, flour and a few other ingredients. Sadly he passed away 2 years ago before he could teach any of us how to make his dumplings. I've been searching for something that looked like his. Today I tried these, they are almost identical in flavor and texture. I remember him using an egg beater to add the flour in, so I did that. Other than the oil that is called for in this recipe (he used butter) they were the same. My sister stopped over to try them, and got tears in her eyes, she said they reminded her of our dad. Very pleased with this recipe, the dumplings are nice and dense, just like my dads! After talking to my mom, she said he also used to refrigerate the dough before dropping them into the soup.
This was really good! My husband and son are pretty hard to please and they really liked it. Next time I make them, when the dumplings are done I will take them out, thicken the broth and return the dumplings when putting the chicken back in. Thanks!
Excellent recipe. It was really delicious. I used chicken thigh meat, rather than a whole chicken. I cooked it beforehand in a separate pot with spices, then started on the rest of the soup while the chicken cooled down. I added cumin and powdered garlic to mine, in addition to the spices in the instructions. The dumplings were great! I didn't know if I would like them. (A little too much dough -- but I had to add almost a cup of flour to the dough to get the right consistency.) I would definitely make this again. It had a comforting, delicious taste!
This is now my family's new favorite recipe. I've never seen a dish disappear so fast from the table before. I made the full recipe and my family of 3 ate nearly all of it - there went my plan for leftovers! I do recommend halfing the dumpling recipe as I had enough dough leftover to add to the chicken noodle soup made the next day.
Very Good! Based on suggestions made in previous reviews, I used just enough water to cover the chicken. I followed the recipe to the letter except in the dumplings, I used two cups of the broth in place of the water. The house smells wonderful and the stew is delicious, just perfect for this chilly, windy wet autumn evening as we await the arrival of Hurricane Sandy.
