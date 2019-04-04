Polish Chicken and Dumplings

Wow, this soup was delicious! My husband said it was even better than his famous chicken noodle soup recipe. I've never made Chicken and Dumplings before, so I wasn't sure to expect and a little nervous about the dumplings. But, I thought homemade, noodle-like dumplings sounded much better than biscuit dough, and boy, were they! I followed the recipe exactly except for a few small changes, based on other reviews. I used chicken broth instead of water, for the dumplings, and I ended up adding almost an extra cup of flour to the dumplings. I had read that dumpling batter needs to be sticky, stickier than bread dough, even, but mine was very runny without the extra flour, and too difficult to cut into the soup. Even still, that was a bit messy and time consuming. But, very much worth it! The dumplings turned out so much better than I expected. Some of them were still too large, so I cut them in half in the pot after they cooked. I also added about a cup of sour cream to thicken up the soup even more. I was worried about it being overly seasoned at first, but it wasn't at all. The broth was very good, although I did a bit of celery salt, paprika and parsley. I think it's key to add enough water, so use a big pot and fill it up. And, do add the chicken after the dumplings have cooked, so there's more room in the pot. I reversed those, and I should have paid more attention. The dumpling mix makes a lot of dumplings, too many really. This was total comfort food. Excellent recipe.