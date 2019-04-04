Polish Chicken and Dumplings

This Polish chicken recipe is an old family recipe that originally used Polish egg noodles (kluski), and over the years I have modified it to use homemade dumplings.

By SLOEFINGER

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
DUMPLINGS:

Directions

  • Place chicken, onion, and celery in a large pot; fill the pot with water. Season with poultry seasoning, whole allspice, basil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and seasoning salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for approximately 2 hours, or until chicken is cooked.

  • Remove chicken from broth and set chicken aside to cool; strain broth to remove seasonings and any bone. Return broth to the pan, stir in cream of chicken soup and continue simmering.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together eggs, olive oil, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper with 2 cups water. Gradually add flour, and stir to form a thick dough.

  • Using a large spoon and knife, scoop a spoonful of dough and cut small pieces into broth. Repeat with remaining dough. Stir, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, skin and debone chicken; cut meat into small pieces, add to broth and heat through.

Note

You can substitute cream of celery soup for cream of chicken soup, or thicken broth with a little flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
704 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 223.7mg; sodium 1542.5mg. Full Nutrition
