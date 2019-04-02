Chicken Marsala Florentine

1 of 555

Rating: 5 stars Classic Chicken Marsala this isn't, but I don't care WHAT you call it, this is just a wonderful dish. With the exception of using less oregano (just sprinkled a bit over the flour-dredged chicken) and adding a couple of cloves of fresh, minced garlic with the mushroom mixture, I prepared this exactly as written. Colorful presentation, perfect blend of flavors. I served this with penne pasta and additional sauteed fresh spinach as sides. Outstanding recipe! Helpful (242)

Rating: 3 stars Ok - here is the deal. I just made this tonight. I thought it was good - Although the marsala (I used a dry marsala) was a little too overpowering -next time I would use 1/2 C to 3/4 C - not a whole cup. I would use a little more mushrooms and sundried tomatoes. I would use less butter (my god, 3/4 of a cup??) and I would use more spinach. Actually, I did use more spinach - the recipe calls for 1/2 cup and I used about 2 cups. This will probably taste even better tomorrow, so the flavors have a chance to "marry" overnight - I probably would make it again, but next time I would: use more portabello mushrooms, more sundried tomatoes, more spinach, less butter and less marsala. This recipe has all the ingredients for an excellent dish - the amounts of the ingredients just need to be tweeked a little bit. Helpful (211)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! The sun dried tomatoes add a great flavor. I used tomatoes packed in oil so I cut the butter almost in half and it still turned out perfect! I also added a clove of garlic and a green onion to the sauce for a little more kick. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars Winner, winner, chicken marsala dinner! This recipe was exceptional, and received rave reviews from my marsala loving husband. I followed the recipe pretty closely, using less butter, added more mushrooms & minced garlic. I added the wine and about 2/3 cup of chicken stock to the pan with the mushrooms and tomatoes, reduced for about ten minutes, then added a good amount of rough chopped fresh spinach, and finished with a splash of heavy cream. Placed the chicken back in the pan with sauce while hubby and I finished happy hour. Yummy! Will make this many more times. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Really good recipe! We have tried a few other Chicken Marsala recipes, but none of them were this good. I made 3 small changes that made the dish perfect for us: I added about 1 teaspoon minced garlic with the mushrooms. I stirred in about 1/2 c. cream when I added the spinach (makes it smooth, creamy and richer). And I also put the chicken back into the gravy to simmer once the mushrooms were tender, for about 15 minutes. Our only Chicken Marsala recipe from now on! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This turned out beautifully. This is my first review because so often, the people who review a recipe on this site, give it a poor rating and then detail all the substitutions they made. Sometimes, it is hilarious! It seems to me, if you rate a recipe, it should be prepared as written. I try to make the recipe as written and make adjustments later for our own personal taste. Unless ---I don't have all the ingredients! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and very good. When you pan-fry the chicken try adding the marsala wine for a little more flavor. Helpful (33)