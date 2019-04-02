Chicken Marsala Florentine

Classic Chicken Marsala this isn't, but I don't care WHAT you call it, this is just a wonderful dish. With the exception of using less oregano (just sprinkled a bit over the flour-dredged chicken) and adding a couple of cloves of fresh, minced garlic with the mushroom mixture, I prepared this exactly as written. Colorful presentation, perfect blend of flavors. I served this with penne pasta and additional sauteed fresh spinach as sides. Outstanding recipe!
Ok - here is the deal. I just made this tonight. I thought it was good - Although the marsala (I used a dry marsala) was a little too overpowering -next time I would use 1/2 C to 3/4 C - not a whole cup. I would use a little more mushrooms and sundried tomatoes. I would use less butter (my god, 3/4 of a cup??) and I would use more spinach. Actually, I did use more spinach - the recipe calls for 1/2 cup and I used about 2 cups. This will probably taste even better tomorrow, so the flavors have a chance to "marry" overnight - I probably would make it again, but next time I would: use more portabello mushrooms, more sundried tomatoes, more spinach, less butter and less marsala. This recipe has all the ingredients for an excellent dish - the amounts of the ingredients just need to be tweeked a little bit.
This was fantastic! The sun dried tomatoes add a great flavor. I used tomatoes packed in oil so I cut the butter almost in half and it still turned out perfect! I also added a clove of garlic and a green onion to the sauce for a little more kick.
Winner, winner, chicken marsala dinner! This recipe was exceptional, and received rave reviews from my marsala loving husband. I followed the recipe pretty closely, using less butter, added more mushrooms & minced garlic. I added the wine and about 2/3 cup of chicken stock to the pan with the mushrooms and tomatoes, reduced for about ten minutes, then added a good amount of rough chopped fresh spinach, and finished with a splash of heavy cream. Placed the chicken back in the pan with sauce while hubby and I finished happy hour. Yummy! Will make this many more times. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Really good recipe! We have tried a few other Chicken Marsala recipes, but none of them were this good. I made 3 small changes that made the dish perfect for us: I added about 1 teaspoon minced garlic with the mushrooms. I stirred in about 1/2 c. cream when I added the spinach (makes it smooth, creamy and richer). And I also put the chicken back into the gravy to simmer once the mushrooms were tender, for about 15 minutes. Our only Chicken Marsala recipe from now on!
This turned out beautifully. This is my first review because so often, the people who review a recipe on this site, give it a poor rating and then detail all the substitutions they made. Sometimes, it is hilarious! It seems to me, if you rate a recipe, it should be prepared as written. I try to make the recipe as written and make adjustments later for our own personal taste. Unless ---I don't have all the ingredients!
Easy and very good. When you pan-fry the chicken try adding the marsala wine for a little more flavor.
I have never received so many compliments on a recipe! Actually made it for guests on a Saturday night and they liked it so much I repeated it for Sunday night guests. Tasted better than many restaurant versions. A definite "do again" especially if for a special occasion.