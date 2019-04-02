Chicken Marsala Florentine

Rating: 4.6 stars
507 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 358
  • 4 star values: 107
  • 3 star values: 33
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4

This is a gorgeous chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. It is so wonderful when served with garlic mashed potatoes. It tastes fantastic!

By SHANOU

Gallery
97 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts between two pieces of wax paper, and pound to 1/4 inch thick with a meat mallet. Dust chicken with flour, salt , pepper and oregano.

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet, fry chicken in olive oil over medium heat. Cook until done, turning to cook evenly. Set aside, and keep warm.

  • In the same pan, melt the butter over medium heat; add mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and Marsala wine. Cook for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in spinach, and cook for about 2 minutes. Serve over chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 43.4g; cholesterol 159.9mg; sodium 692.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (555)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2008
Classic Chicken Marsala this isn't, but I don't care WHAT you call it, this is just a wonderful dish. With the exception of using less oregano (just sprinkled a bit over the flour-dredged chicken) and adding a couple of cloves of fresh, minced garlic with the mushroom mixture, I prepared this exactly as written. Colorful presentation, perfect blend of flavors. I served this with penne pasta and additional sauteed fresh spinach as sides. Outstanding recipe! Read More
Helpful
(242)

Most helpful critical review

Stefanie W
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2005
Ok - here is the deal. I just made this tonight. I thought it was good - Although the marsala (I used a dry marsala) was a little too overpowering -next time I would use 1/2 C to 3/4 C - not a whole cup. I would use a little more mushrooms and sundried tomatoes. I would use less butter (my god, 3/4 of a cup??) and I would use more spinach. Actually, I did use more spinach - the recipe calls for 1/2 cup and I used about 2 cups. This will probably taste even better tomorrow, so the flavors have a chance to "marry" overnight - I probably would make it again, but next time I would: use more portabello mushrooms, more sundried tomatoes, more spinach, less butter and less marsala. This recipe has all the ingredients for an excellent dish - the amounts of the ingredients just need to be tweeked a little bit. Read More
Helpful
(211)
507 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 358
  • 4 star values: 107
  • 3 star values: 33
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2008
Classic Chicken Marsala this isn't, but I don't care WHAT you call it, this is just a wonderful dish. With the exception of using less oregano (just sprinkled a bit over the flour-dredged chicken) and adding a couple of cloves of fresh, minced garlic with the mushroom mixture, I prepared this exactly as written. Colorful presentation, perfect blend of flavors. I served this with penne pasta and additional sauteed fresh spinach as sides. Outstanding recipe! Read More
Helpful
(242)
Stefanie W
Rating: 3 stars
12/22/2005
Ok - here is the deal. I just made this tonight. I thought it was good - Although the marsala (I used a dry marsala) was a little too overpowering -next time I would use 1/2 C to 3/4 C - not a whole cup. I would use a little more mushrooms and sundried tomatoes. I would use less butter (my god, 3/4 of a cup??) and I would use more spinach. Actually, I did use more spinach - the recipe calls for 1/2 cup and I used about 2 cups. This will probably taste even better tomorrow, so the flavors have a chance to "marry" overnight - I probably would make it again, but next time I would: use more portabello mushrooms, more sundried tomatoes, more spinach, less butter and less marsala. This recipe has all the ingredients for an excellent dish - the amounts of the ingredients just need to be tweeked a little bit. Read More
Helpful
(211)
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2003
This was fantastic! The sun dried tomatoes add a great flavor. I used tomatoes packed in oil so I cut the butter almost in half and it still turned out perfect! I also added a clove of garlic and a green onion to the sauce for a little more kick. Read More
Helpful
(92)
Advertisement
Saveur
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2011
Winner, winner, chicken marsala dinner! This recipe was exceptional, and received rave reviews from my marsala loving husband. I followed the recipe pretty closely, using less butter, added more mushrooms & minced garlic. I added the wine and about 2/3 cup of chicken stock to the pan with the mushrooms and tomatoes, reduced for about ten minutes, then added a good amount of rough chopped fresh spinach, and finished with a splash of heavy cream. Placed the chicken back in the pan with sauce while hubby and I finished happy hour. Yummy! Will make this many more times. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(64)
GRLUIGI60
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2010
Really good recipe! We have tried a few other Chicken Marsala recipes, but none of them were this good. I made 3 small changes that made the dish perfect for us: I added about 1 teaspoon minced garlic with the mushrooms. I stirred in about 1/2 c. cream when I added the spinach (makes it smooth, creamy and richer). And I also put the chicken back into the gravy to simmer once the mushrooms were tender, for about 15 minutes. Our only Chicken Marsala recipe from now on! Read More
Helpful
(42)
Raine
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2011
This turned out beautifully. This is my first review because so often, the people who review a recipe on this site, give it a poor rating and then detail all the substitutions they made. Sometimes, it is hilarious! It seems to me, if you rate a recipe, it should be prepared as written. I try to make the recipe as written and make adjustments later for our own personal taste. Unless ---I don't have all the ingredients! Read More
Helpful
(40)
Advertisement
GRAYJETMAN
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2004
********** Read More
Helpful
(38)
SpicyBoston
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
Easy and very good. When you pan-fry the chicken try adding the marsala wine for a little more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(33)
ENIGMARI
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2003
I have never received so many compliments on a recipe! Actually made it for guests on a Saturday night and they liked it so much I repeated it for Sunday night guests. Tasted better than many restaurant versions. A definite "do again" especially if for a special occasion. Read More
Helpful
(32)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022