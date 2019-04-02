Belle and Chron's Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Delicious French Quiche with the perfect combination of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon - plus Swiss and Cheddar cheeses. Yum!
I liked this recipe, but can't give it 5 stars because of all the changes I made. I made it into a crustless quiche and baked it in a 13x9 glass dish. I used 6 slices of bacon, 8 eggs, 1-1/2 cups light cream, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. pepper, 2 pgk. (10 oz.)fresh baby spinach, steamed, 2 cups chopped mushrooms, sauteed in 2 Tbsp. bacon grease along with 1 cup onions. I used 1/2 pound of swiss cheese, which amounts to 2-1/4 cups (no cheddar). I saved 1/4 cup of the cheese to sprinkle on top. Mixed all ingredients together, baked at 375 for 35 minutes. I spent 45 minutes on prep time, plus the quiche needs to sit for about 10 minutes when it comes out of the oven. I couldn't see how I could mix raw spinach and raw mushrooms with the liquid, so cooked them lightly, and it worked out great. Sorry for the long review, but making these changes is the only way I will use this recipe again.Read More
This recipe is missing a step. You need to cook the spinach, mushrooms and onions BEFORE you mix with other ingredients. Otherwise you end up with a soopy mess.Read More
The flavor was very good. I used packaged bacon bits to make it a little quicker and easier. The quiche was watery when I first cut it, and I had to drain off quite a bit of liquid. Also, the onion in it was crunchy (undercooked). I think you need to first saute the onions to soften/pre-cook them, possibly sauteing them with the mushrooms to exude the excess liquid from them first.
My first quiche, and the best I've ever eaten! I took the reviewer's recommendation to use the leftover bacon grease to satuee, which really brought out good flavor. I didn't have a ready-made pie crust, so I made one myself, out of the 'Danish Pastry Apple Bars' recipe. (Just cut the dough ingredients in half, and there's your bottom pie crust! And I took the picture for that recipe there!!) I figured the apple pie crust would be just as delicious as a quiche pie crust, and I couldn't have been more right about that! Turned out FANTASTIC!!
Wonderful recipe! I made this for my friends and I to have after a Girls' Night Out party. All of my friends agreed that it was great. They all wanted the recipe. I used baby portabella mushrooms, and I took others' advice and sauteed the onions and the mushrooms in a bit of the bacon grease before adding them into the egg mixture. Thanks again for the recipe!
This was my first quiche. It came out great. I did however follow the advice of previous reviews and scaled back on the ingredients. (6 servings instead of 8) I used a 9" deep pie dish and it came out perfect, no oozing. Also sauted onions & mushrooms in a little bacon grease. Think next time I may add alittle more bacon, but overall this is an excellent recipe!
This quiche was very yummy. I doubled the recipe and slow cooked it at 350 in a 13x9 pan. To remove the water from the mushrooms and soften up the onions, I sauteed them a little bit before adding to the eggs. The people at the party couldn't believe that this was my first quiche. I made it with a mashed potato crust (from another recipe here). I will definitely make this one again. Yum, Yum..
So yummy! I made this for a friend's baby shower brunch. I used tart shells instead and baked them for 20 min. and they came out perfectly. I followed others' advice and sauteed the mushrooms and onions and added 1 clove garlic (minced) and also some garlic salt for added flavour. I didn't have bacon and so used 1 cup of chopped shrimp. Excellent taste!
This was awesome. I also followed the other reviewer’s advice and added one cup of light cream.
Delicous and easy to make! a big hit!
This quiche was amazing! I was happy to see the fresh spinach in the ingredients. I used the flaky pie crust recipe from Williams Sonoma's Baking Cookbook. Wondering if it might be a little better if the crust baked a little before adding the egg mixture - but it was still definitely a five star recipe. Thanks Belle and Chron!
I thought this was the BEST! I have tried lots and lots of quiche receipes looking for the flavor and texture of those I had in France. This comes the closest. For a 9"inch deep dish frozen pie shell, I changed the recipe to 6 instead of 8 and it was perfect. Merci!
This quiche is delicious!! My husband and daughter love it when I make this one. I think the next time I make it, I'm going to use a little less cream and perhaps an extra egg. It seems like it's not quite eggy enough for me. Edited to add: I've now made this recipe close to ten times, we still love it just as much as we did the first time we tried it. I always add an extra egg and use only 1 cup of half and half. I use whatever cheese I have on hand, which usually is a colby or cheddar/jack blend. I load it up with lots of fresh spinach and mushrooms. It's a really great quiche, definitely my go to quiche recipe.
My husband really enjoyed this! He LOVES quiche. I cut up the mushrooms and onions real small and the real bacon gave it great flavor! I made a different one a few weeks back that I also got on allrecipes and he told me to throw out that recipe and stick to this one! One word of caution.....this needs to cook for at least one hour! I took it out at 30 minutes and it was not even close to being cooked. I also had the same problem with it running out of the crust but that was because I mashed one little piece of it during preparation, otherwise it would have been fine! Enjoy!!
Made two quiches for a party. Everyone loved it!
Outstanding recipe! I have been making this for close to three year. My husband loves it. It takes a little work, but it is well worth it.
Great recipe although I did make some modifications that made it PERFECT. First off, I didn't use any bacon only because I was serving it with breakfast sausage and didn't want a meat overload. I only used 1 cup of half and half as other reviewers suggested. I didn't chop the spinach, I sliced 1 cup of mushrooms, and I used 6 sprigs of green onion. I sauted all of the veggies in a little olive oil until the spinach wilted and the mushrooms cooked down. I drained the liquid and allowed the mixture to cool. I only used 1 1/4 cups of shredded Swiss. I assembled it all into a frozen pie crust and refridgerated for an hour before I baked it. If I had used all of the ingredients suggested, there is NO WAY it would've fit in the pie crust. I then baked it at 400 for 45 minutes on a cookie sheet to catch drips. I let it rest for 15 minutes before I sliced it. It was AMAZING! This is the only quiche recipe I will ever make from this day forward! Thanks for the basis and thanks to the other reviewers for the suggestions!
This was wonderful! I was so skeptical about the measurements after reading the reviews, but after comparing this recipe to other quiches I've made, I decided to use similar measurements. For one quiche, it turned out great! I used 4 slices turkey bacon, 3 eggs, 1 1/2 cups fat-free half-and-half, 4 cups fresh (unchopped) spinach (then wilted it in a frying pan on medium), 1 cup fresh mushrooms (sauteed in 1/2 Tbl. olive oil + 1 clove minced garlic), 1/2 cup chopped onions (sauteed in remaining turkey bacon bits), 1/2 cup Swiss cheese + 1/2 cup cheddar cheese. I reduced the pepper to 1/4 tsp. I baked it for 40 minutes with a pie shield on the crust. The 2nd time I made this, I reduced the oven temperature to 375 because it came out a little too done last time. I will do that again - came out perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this numerous times. It's somewhat become my signature dish. It is ALWAYS a hit. People are always asking me to make it. I had to make 2 for a bridal shower and once for a baby shower. They just LOVE it! I do too!
This was a HUGE hit at a potluck this evening. Unfortunately, I was in a rush to prepare something and I didn't read the reviews...YOU MUST CUT DOWN on the ingredients! Mine was oozing everywhere and like a previous review I finally took the quiche out of the oven and dumped a good bit of liquid down the drain. I think next time I will customize the servings to 6 as previously suggested. That being said, this is a phenomenal quiche! Great flavors and it really looked beautiful. It is nice to use fresh spinach and two cheeses. The only substitution I made was vegetarian bacon (Morning Star Farms from Trader Joes) because I was not sure if this potluck would include people who don't eat meat/pork. Also, I did not have any fresh nutmeg on hand, but that flavors were still perfect. One last note, a little tinfoil under the quiche pan will go a long way to keep your oven clean in case you have the same oozy experience.
My first attempt at quiche and it came out GREAT! I pre-baked a frozen pie crust for about 8 minutes to prevent sogginess. I advise covering the edges with foil b/c even though the end product wasn't burned the edges were overbaked. I used only 4 eggs instead of the 5 a lot of reviewers recommended, 3/4 cup half and half b/c I couldn't find "light" cream, and sauteed the onion and spinach in butter prior to mixing in as other reviewers did. I think this is crucial for a milder onion flavor and to bring out the flavor of the mushrooms. I used half a package of frozen chopped spinach instead of fresh because I'm just lazy! Drain/squeeze the spinach THOROUGHLY. I baked at 375 degrees for 35 minutes, added the last bit of cheese on top, then baked another 5 until it melted (I think it helped it cook faster). It was a very dense quiche but that is how I like it. Others may want 5 eggs for more "fluff." Will absolutely be making it again!
Wow. This quiche was fantastic. I made three for a baby shower I hosted yesterday & this was a complete hit. I feel it is a must to saute the onions, mushrooms, & spinach beforehand. Otherwise, I'm certain you will have a soggy quiche. Also, don't ever "wash" your mushrooms (with any recipe). They are little sponges that absorb water. Instead, just wipe the dirt off with a damp paper towel. I added some minced garlic to the mushroom mixture for added flavor. This kicked up Lorraine is the best quiche I have ever eaten and I'm proud to say I made it! Yay!
Very good. Eat it for dinner, and then reheat it for breakfast. Makes a good quick meal the second day.
The best quiche I have had! Based on previous recipes of quiche that I have used, I reduced the amount of spinach and mushrooms to 1 cup, and the amount of cream to only 1 cup as well. I've used this recipe over and over, and it always works. Substituting sliced green onions is delicious as well. If you live in a high elevation area like me you will need to increase the oven temperature to 425 Degrees.
I was expecting company this weekend, so I made this recipe and my husband absolutely loved it. The only thing I did different was sautee my mushrooms, spinach and onions because I don't care for crunchy vegetables. I cut my swiss cheese into small chunks instead of shredding it. The flavor was unbelievable. I was so proud of myself.
This is one very tasty/healthy quiche. I saute'd the onions & mushrooms and then added the spinach until wilted. Also added only one cup of light cream and increased the eggs to 5. It was done to perfection and everyone gobbled it up. A sure keeper for my recipe book.
Really good. Made it with a few tweaks: had heavy cream I need to use up so mixed it with milk, added 1 more egg, grated fresh nutmeg, used baby portabellas and omitted salt (cheese and bacon provide plenty). I sauteed the onion and frozen spinach in the bacon grease.
This is possibly the best quiche I've ever had! Following others' suggestions, I sauteed the mushrooms and onions in some of the bacon drippings. I also added the chopped, fresh spinach to the mushroom/onion mixture towards the end of the sauteeing and cooked it for 2-3 minutes, until wilted. I also used heavy cream in place of the light cream, and reduced the amount to 1 1/4 cups. I browned the bacon and sauteed the veggies the night before, then made the crust (but didn't bake it) and refrigerated everything overnight. The next morning, all I had to do was combine the eggs, cream, cheese and seasonings and pour everything into the prepared crust. We sat down to quiche an hour after rolling out of bed!
Very good. Like most other reviewers, I sauteed the mushrooms first and wilted the spinach - I didn't even have to chop it. It was really good even though I forgot the onion. Also, the amount I made fit into two eight-inch pie plates instead of one nine-inch deep dish (I didn't measure exactly, but I'm sure it was close to the original recipe amounts). Everyone who tried it was very happy with it.
Great taste. I scaled it down, so I had a few issues, but I am willing to try again!
I had to make this into a crustless quiche because I didn't have a pie pan. Also, I sauteed the mushrooms and spinach first because I wasn't sure how it would turn out throwing them in raw. But this was phenomenal! We are a quiche loving family, and it was so nice to be able to make it at home. Not nearly as difficult as I thought it would be either.
Delicious Choice! I added this to my variety of other Quiche's served for my Easter Brunch with my family and it was a Big Hit! I altered some of the ingredients to my choices>(added 1 cup of pressed out "well drained" frozen spinach & 1 cup of the same done to canned Artichoke Hearts>cut up pieces)..what a awesome choice for flavor!! ~:)) I used baby Bella Mushrooms..yum..added fresh cheese purchased from our local market..the onions(I used green scallions because they are good, add color & are mild to the taste. You might want to have an extra pie crust on hand like I did as it worked out that I had more mixture left over to make a smaller 9" pie as well. I would make this pie again for future get together's & events! Happy Baking!
Fresh nutmeg makes this recipe. Other than that just make sure you're using the deep dish pie crusts or you with overflow BAD. I go to the local membership wholesaler and get the bag of pre-cooked bacon crumbles. Waaay faster and easier!
Very good, but the crust I bought said "deep dish" and still the pie spilled all over my oven. I would suggest decreasing the amounts a little, unless you are certain your pie crust is deep enough. Otherwise, I will definitely make again!
This was my first attempt at making quiche (my mom used to make it all the time when I was young) and it was great! I followed the other recommendations and sauteed the onions and mushrooms in the bacon grease (after draining some off) and then added the spinach and wilted it for about 30 seconds. I let it cool a little so it would cook the eggs. Also, I changed the recipe to 6 servings based on other reviewers' suggestions that the recipe would yield too much for one pie crust. After mixing everything together, I thought it was a little runny looking, so I added one more beaten egg with a little cream and that fixed the problem. In the future, I will probably add a little more bacon and more swiss cheese, just to make the flavor a little bolder. Great recipe!!!
Really good, one of the better quiche recipes I've found on this website. I added some sauteed, chopped onions, and I didn't have any cheddar cheese on hand, but this is still excellent. The nutmeg brings out great flavor in the custard. Just a note: I followed this recipe exactly except for adding the onions, and it was very VERY full when I poured it into the crust, but it cooked down really well. Thanks for sharing!
This quiche was absolutely delicious! I omitted the bacon, used skim milk instead of half & half, and used only Swiss cheese. I did what some of the other reviewers suggested, I added one more egg and cut the liquid to 1 cup. The cooking time did take longer for me...after 35 minutes at 400 degrees it was still liquid in the center. I put foil over the quiche because the top was cooked, turned the oven down to 350 and baked it another 20 minutes. It was soooo yummy! I will definitely be making this again!
This was a fabulous quiche. It was the first quiche I'd ever tried and I now use it as the basis for all my quiches. I do leave out the nutmeg and onions and often replace the mushrooms with another veggie (fresh asparagus cut into 3/4" pieces is great). Sometimes I don't have Swiss cheese, so I use whatever I've got and it always turns out great. Thanks Belle & Chron, bon apetit!
Very tasty. I used the cheeses I had on hand Fontinella and Cheddar. Mixed all in the egg mixture. Very nice and cheesy! Made it a second time without the bacon (vegetarian) and it was just as good!
This was really yummy....I sauteed the mushrooms and onions for a really short time to help eliminate crispiness based on other reviews. I decreased the ingredients as well because I knew it would be way to much for even my deep dish pie pan. I still had extra. I used a package of frozen spinach, and next time I think I will use less as it overwhelmed the quiche somewhat. I will definitely make again and tweak to our tastes! Thanks.
I made this without the piecrust to reduce carbs; it came out tasting great! Also, per many previous suggestions, I reduced the light cream to only 1 cup and wilted the spinach first.
Very easy quiche recipe - I imagine you can change up the fillings easily without having to change anything else. I've made it twice now and it's been delicious both times.
I have been using allrecipes for years and have never written a review. My husband and my son raved so much about this quiche saying it was the best they had ever eaten, I thought I should let you know. The spinach came straight out of my garden. The only change I made was substituting thinly sliced ham for the bacon. I also had to cook it about 10 minutes longer for it to set. It was sooooo yummy! Thanks!
This was very good! I love that this recipe uses raw spinach instead of thawed. I'm obsessed with raw spinach and I always have it on hand. Bacon was also a good call, and added a nice punch. I made a few changes to my taste though. I used 3 eggs and 1 cup half & half to reduce the risk of a runny quiche. I added mushrooms to one half of the quiche (half my family likes mushrooms and the other half doesn't). Finally I added the bacon to the top instead of mixing it in and I put it in for 50 minutes. It was delicious. :)
Great Quiche!!! I made a slight modification.... i used half and half instead of cream and only Swiss cheese and added bacon. It was wonderful!
If you are like me and reading these comments after 35mins of cooking has yielded a liquid based quiche, you can follow the reviews notes below and simply drop the temp in your oven down to 200 degrees and let it cook on a low heat for about 40mins. That saved the say. In the future, I’ll scale back the ingredients…less cream for sure. Otherwise it’s pretty darn good. I will make it again now that I know how to modify it.
So easy yet delicious. Was a big hit at a baby shower. Have made it for dinner and husband and kids enjoyed it as well.
I liked very much the recipe, but I think that the indicated quantity is really for 2 pie crusts! This turned out to be great because the 1st pie was devoured in seconds. Everybody praised the recipe. Excellent.
I love a good quiche - and who said real men don't eat it - I couldn't keep my husband away
I didn't have Swiss cheese, so I used mozzarella and cheddar instead. It was okay, but not quite like my mom's.
This is a great recipe. I did cook the spinach and mushrooms in some of the bacon grease and made my crust with fresh rosemary. I think I will cook longer at a lower temp next time. It didn't set up at 400 for 35min and i put it back in at 350 for about 15 minutes. Will make again with more bacon. yum!
Id give it 4 1/2 stars if I could. I made it pretty much straight from the recipe. However, since I used a pork rind crust I cut back on one slice of bacon. I used a 9 1/2 glass pie dish and it was the perfect size for the ingredients. I baked at 400 for about 8 minutes and 300 for 20. (My oven runs a little hot maybe, so it might me closer to 425/325. I pre baked the crust for 5 minutes at 350 to keep it from getting totally soggy. I didnt have any problem with the texture though some might consider it "scrambled eggy" after it rested about 20 minutes. Ive had quiches from gourmet shops that ran anywhere from runny to curdled, so Im not going to compalin.
This quiche is yummy. I personally would recommend sauteed onions to cut some of their bite. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I had a regular (not deep dish) pie crust so I halved the amount of ingredients and it fit just right.
i had never made quiche before and picked this recipe at random. it turned out fabulous!
this was a great recipe. however i did not have a pie crust so i used cresent rolls and patched the bottom of a square casserole dish. also put some feta cheese with it and topped with french fried onions.
I made this quiche the night before Thanksgiving to have for breakfast on turkey day. I made a few changes. I used low-fat cheddar and Swiss cheese and 5 eggs, also used 1 cup of light cream and frozen spinach, I squeezed out the liquid. I don't like nutmeg or bacon so I omitted them and I added a little thyme to season for the holiday. As the kids woke up I heated a slice in microwave, it was a big hit. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the recipe! Yummy!
i followed the recipe almost exactly, except for the swiss cheese. i didn't have any swiss on hand, so i used 3/4 c. mozzarella and 1/4 c. parmesan to substitute. the quiche was a little runny,just let it set up for a while after baking.
This is INCREDIBLE and the best quiche. I recommend a few minor changes. Use regular cream, its thicker and cut down to 1 1/4 cup. You can use 2 regular pie crusts. It is too much for one pie shell. I also used 2 packages of thawed and drained spinach and canned mushrooms. It will cook in 30 minutes or less with the reduced liquid and thinner being in 2 shells. It is very good!
I should have read more reviews before I made this - it oozed all over the place. (Good thing I had a cookie sheet underneath!) I'm not a fan of mushrooms, but chopped up and combined w/other ingredients, they didn't bother me. I sauteed the veggies first in a little of the bacon grease. I needed to put it back in the oven - on 200 degrees for about 1/2 hour more because it was still watery after it cooled. The flavor was pretty good, though. I made two - one for Teacher Appreciation day at my kids' school and one for home and there was none left at school. I would cut back on the ingredients - especially the spinach - it was a little overwhelming. Hubby loved it. Great quiche idea, but will probably try another recipe next time.
Very easy to make. I left out the mushrooms and the results were excellent. Just had a some in my office and people were asking for the recipe.
I tried this recipe and my husband and I couldn't finish it. It was really runny and it took over an hour rather then the 30 minutes indicated in the original recipe. Also I think that the quantities indicated are too much for one pie shell. Will look for another quiche recipe.
This recipe was delicious! The next time I make it, I will take others advice and saute the mushrooms and onions first. Also, I didn't have any chedder, so I threw in mozzerela with the swiss. Turned out great!
I've used this recipe at least a dozen times. My family loves it and always want more. This is my favorite quiche by far! As per other reviewers, I saute all the vegetables and reduce if it has too much liquid from the spinach. I add more egg, less spinach, and sometimes 1/2 cup of diced ham. I also cook it longer. It's sooo good! Thanks!!!
Very tasty and easy. I used 10oz of frozen spinach and sauteed it along with the onions and mushrooms for about 10 minutes. I also used 1 cup of half and half instead of the cream. Needed to cook for about 45 minutes and, yes it did spill over a bit, but I baked the quiche on top of a baking pan to catch the drippings.
Pretty good recipe (and easy) but was a bit salty. I modified the recipe by adding shredded (from a package) potatoes on the bottom of the dish rather than a pie crust (and put it in a 9 x 13 pan) and also used only 3/4 C. half & half. I would make this again, but not add any salt and also cut back on the bacon a bit (I used fresh, real bacon) and see if that makes it less salty.
I left out the bacon and sprinkled a little grated parmesan cheese on top. Also made a small one without crust for someone that can't eat gluten. She loves it. Cooking time needs to be 10- 15 minutes longer. Brought this to a brunch and had lots of compliments on it, a few people asking for the recipe.
Very good flavor. I pre-cooked the onions & mushrooms in bacon fat as suggested. Five stars for flavor but had to knock it back a point due to bottom crust not cooking through and too many added components. I think I will try again with 6 eggs instead of four and put in a larger or deeper pie pan. Probably will also try either starting with a 425 oven and then knock back to 375, or I may bake the crust for ten minutes and then add filling and cook for the 30 minutes. Excellent flavor though!!
This was a fantastic recipe- however I would definitely recommend cooking the spinach and mushrooms slightly before adding otherwise you will end up with a watery mess when you first cut into the quiche. But everything else was great!
Excellent. I used the Quick N Easy Quiche Crust recipe from food.com because I make all my crusts homemade. They just taste better and that one had olive oil in it . It was great. I made this for a bunch of loggers along with the Ham and cheese Quiche from allrecipes posted by Judy L Bishop. It was perfect. they were soooo happy my man said when he got home from work
EXCELLENT!!! VERY FLAVORFUL AND MORE SUBSTANTIAL THAN MOST QUICHES. WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN.
Amazing! Loved, loved, loved this! The only think I did different was I sauteed the onions first. Also, I used the crust recipe from the Danish Pastry Apple Bars recipe on this website. It's the most delicious crust I've ever had! I've always just used Pillsbury--easy and pretty good. But this crust is just to die for. The only thing I changed about the crust recipe was, instead of 1 cup shortening, I did 2/3 cup butter and 1/3 cup shortening. I baked the quiche in a tart pan, so it was gorgeous when I removed it from the rim. I will FOR SURE be making this again! Thanks!
great!!!
A HIT! I left out the bacon; used half milk and half cream instead of all cream; used all white cheddar and cremini mushrooms. Wonderful flavor. A little too much liquid though, I don't know what I did wrong or if using fresh spinach created too much liquid? Love it anyways.
Very good. I made a few changes. Add 1 extra egg for a total of 5 eggs. Saute onions and mushrooms and wilt spinach before adding to egg mixture. Cook pie crusts before adding egg mixture. After you add egg mixture cover the exposed part of the crust with the foil to keep from burning. This recipe makes 2 9" deep dish quiches. The 2nd time I made it I used egg beaters to reduce calories and fat. I also left out bacon and added extra mushrooms and spinach. It was very good. I bake it the night before and reheat the whole quiche before serving for 20 minutes. It is actually better after re-heating than it is right after the 1st time you bake it. I made it for friends and they loved it. The 2nd time I made it just for me and I eat it every morning for breakfast.
Delicious!! This is the first quiche I have ever made-and my husband and I enjoyed it for our Sunday breakfast in bed! I also sauteed the mushrooms and onions in the bacon grease. This recipe is a keeper!
The texture of the eggs was a little weird. I think if I cut back on the cream a little more or even add another egg that might help. Also it was much better the next day. I might even try it without the crust.
This got rave reviews from the Hubbs who thought he didn't like Quiche! I used baby portobellos which added their unique flavor. I kinda doubled this because I needed to use up all the mushrooms I had on hand. I didn't have light cream, but Half and Half did the trick. I did cook the mushrooms, onion and spinach before putting it in the mixture. I suggest using more spinach. I used a whole 10oz bag. I put this in a 9x13 so it wasn't very pretty, but one that will definitely be cooked again. I toasted the pie crust a little bit before pouring the mixture in, just to make sure I didn't get the soggy effect. Also, after steaming the spinach and cooking the mushrooms, there was some liquid after they cooled (didn't want to scramble my eggs putting hot veggies in). I made sure to NOT put this liquid in the mixture since I read in a few other reviews that their Quiche ended up soggy. Not so with this one. Otherwise, fairly fool-proof and basic and good to add a little variety to the week-night menus.
The only problem I had was that it was too much stuff for the pie crust. Either use a 12 inch pie crust or cut back on the amount of ingredients. It overflowed the shell in my oven.
Excellent quiche! Easy to make and super delicious. I only had frozen spinach, but it worked out well. Will definatley make again!!
I thought it was too bland and it did not fit into a 9-in. deep dish pie crust. I won't be making this again.
would like to give more stars but it was just way too watery. I want to make recipes as is and had a feeling because all of the veggies are pretty watery to begin with. would suggest cooking first before mixing. besides that, the flavor was nice.
I followed the exactly and the it did not set. It was real runny. It looked like it had way to much stuff for the store bought crust even the deep dish. It might have worked in a bigger pie dish or cutting the ingrediants. I am giving it two stars because my co workers said it tasted good anyway. I couldn't eat it. It looked way to bad.
5 star for flavor, but it didn't completely set until it was cool the next day. The watery texture wasn't so hot, but again it tasted great.
I have to say that this is one of the best recipes I have tried! I have a crazy schedule and don't have much time. So, I bake this at the beginning of the week and eat it over the rest of the week. It's so good that you never get tired of eating it! THANKS!
I served this to my Mah Jongg group and received much praise - everyone wanted the recipe. I will bake it a little longer next time to make sure that the eggs are less watery - just my personal preference.
This was quite good! Even before I read the other reviews this seemed like a lot of ingredients so I cut back on everything except the seasonings. 3 eggs, 3/4 cup of each cheese, and 1 cup of each veggie, bacon was the same. I too sauteed the mushrooms and onions in a little of the bacon fat. Great combination. Thanks for the recipe Justin!
This is the best quiche I have ever tasted. Modifications I made is I browned the bacon put it aside when done and used 1TB of bacon fat to saute onions, garlic, spinach and mushrooms. I used 5 eggs and 1C of heavy cream. I also made my pie crust with Crisco butter flavored shortening. This is one of my favorite dishes my family likes.
This is a wonderful recipe! It was so delicious. Even my 5 year old loved it. It was extremely easy to make. I did cut the cream down to 1 1/4 cups, and I had to leave it in the oven a bit longer. It turned out perfect. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!!
Excellente!
Being allergic to gluten, I skipped the crust, added one extra egg, used 1 cup greek yogurt, 1/2 cup rice milk, turkey sausage, and tons of extra veggies. After reading the reviews, I chose to saute the mushrooms, spinach and onions before adding them to the egg mixture. After it was prepared, I topped it with extra meat and cheeses. Super great hit - all the neighbor kids were here and we decided to make it twice!!
Very flavorful. Everyone want's to experiment with bacon quiches now. Would have been a four star except I followed the recipe close to exactly, and made two quiches, and it was very runny and I cooked it for at least twice as long as it called for.
I've made this a number of times for dinner and was asked to make it for Christmas morning breakfast. I omit the nutmeg and use those packaged 'real bacon' bacon bits to cut the prep time. Instead of a deep dish crust, I make two regular pies and there's plenty of filling for both. I can't imagine the filling would fit in one crust. Very enjoyable.
I don't really like rating a recipe when I have changed some of the ingredients but it turned out awesome. All I had was frozen spinach and I chose portabellos for the mushrooms. Then I couldn't find light cream so I used half and half. I don't know if it was the consistency or the pie crust but mine spilled over. I think I might cut down on the amount of half and half. Either way it turned out great. :)
This is a fantastic quiche. I used a fozen (thawed) pie shell, and baked it for 8 min. before filling. I used green onions (no need to saute first). I don't eat meat, so no bacon used. I didn't have any mushrooms, so omitted those too. Used 2 cups fresh chopped spinch. Also, based upon past reviews, I used 5 eggs. The consistency of the pie was perfect. I used 1 cup Half & Half and 1/2 cup milk. The flavor was so rich and creamy. Definately a do over !!
I used frozen spinach that I thawed and squeezed dry, fried the mushrooms in a little olive oil, doubled the recipe, and had enough filling for 3 deep dish 9" pies. Great recipe, my boyfriend can't get enough of this!
This was fabulous! Even my picky kids (who claim they hate spinach) liked it!
Amazing!
It was very tasty!!!! It was a little "juicy" at first.... I guess I didn't let it set long enough!!!!! I've never made a quiche before!!!!!
