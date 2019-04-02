Belle and Chron's Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

Great recipe although I did make some modifications that made it PERFECT. First off, I didn't use any bacon only because I was serving it with breakfast sausage and didn't want a meat overload. I only used 1 cup of half and half as other reviewers suggested. I didn't chop the spinach, I sliced 1 cup of mushrooms, and I used 6 sprigs of green onion. I sauted all of the veggies in a little olive oil until the spinach wilted and the mushrooms cooked down. I drained the liquid and allowed the mixture to cool. I only used 1 1/4 cups of shredded Swiss. I assembled it all into a frozen pie crust and refridgerated for an hour before I baked it. If I had used all of the ingredients suggested, there is NO WAY it would've fit in the pie crust. I then baked it at 400 for 45 minutes on a cookie sheet to catch drips. I let it rest for 15 minutes before I sliced it. It was AMAZING! This is the only quiche recipe I will ever make from this day forward! Thanks for the basis and thanks to the other reviewers for the suggestions!