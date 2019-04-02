Belle and Chron's Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

4.4
199 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 54
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Delicious French Quiche with the perfect combination of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon - plus Swiss and Cheddar cheeses. Yum!

Recipe by Justin Chron

Gallery
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, whip together eggs, cream, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Stir in bacon, spinach, mushrooms, onions, 3/4 cup Swiss cheese, and 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Transfer to the pie crust. Top with remaining cheese.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 35 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 42.4g; cholesterol 183.1mg; sodium 693.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022