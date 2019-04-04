Kale and Adzuki Beans
This delicious, easy to make recipe is great as a side dish, or as a main dish served over short grain brown and wild rice.
I like this dish very much! It's very tasty! and nutritious, too! One comment for cooking Adzuki —it's taste better if you first heat the adzuki in water till the water boils and immediately drain it, then add fresh water and slowly cook until adzuki is tender.Read More
I had it with wild rice and it was very satisfying.The spices added some nice flavor to the recipe,however, I found it too salty, even though I didn't add additional salt to the recipe. Maybe if the amount of tamari sauce was reduced, it would be better.Read More
I was super excited to try this recipe. I changed it up a little based on what i like/had on hand. I added ginger along with the garlic and sauted some shiitake mushrooms before i added the kale. in addition to the other flavorings i added a little sesame oil and shichimi togarashi (a japanese red pepper blend). Like anzu, i also rinsed the beans after boiling and added fresh water. I took some leftovers to lunch the next say and just sliced up some tofu and green onions and drizzled a little soy sauce and sesame oil on the tofu. it was delicious!
This makes a delicious and very nutritious meal. I soak my adzuki beans overnight which helps them to soften. Reduced sodium tamari is the way to go if you don't want it to be too salty. Once I had a head of escarole and used that instead of kale. That was good, too!
Great potential with a few changes that were mentioned in the reviews. Beans need to soak and less Tamari, or perhaps a low sodium Tamari.
Delicious - I had never tried adzuki beans, but now I am hooked on them! I only put in 1/2 the tamari (per other reviewer's suggestions), and it was perfect.
Quite tasty and a simple recipe to boot! Do not skimp on the kale, though. I feel like there's a little something missing, but overall good! I like it at room temperature for a nice lunch. Add a little bit of extra garlic, too.
This is a wonderful combination. I did use 2 TBS of soy sauce instead of the tamari to control the sodium content. It was filling and tasty. I served this with steamed Bamboo Rice and a salad.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used a combo of peanut oil and olive oil..added the shiitake's and ginger with the garlic (used 3x garlic recipe called for) and doubled the recipe..also threw in some crushed red pepper flakes toward the end. This was my first time using adzuki beans and the whole dish turned out wonderfully. Thanks for all the extra tips!!
This is a good recipe, but my adzuki beans weren't soft enough after the cooking time that was specified. I just added rice in at the end and cooked it in with the rest, came out nice.
This was delicious. I didn't have adzuki beans so substituted kidney beans and it was great. Will definitely make again. Thanks Skymonkey!
Love this! great flavors and easy - my husband loves it too. This is a great vegetarian, gluten-free meal, wouldn't change a thing.
LOVE this healthy dish! So delicious...we've made a batch 2 times in the last 5 days! :) This would be excellent served with Quinoa!! We had a simple meal this time, just served it with fresh brussel sprouts! My only variations: 1 1/2 cups Adzuki Beans (Instead of just 1) 3 cloves of garlic (Instead of 2) 1/4 c Bragg's Liquid Aminos (Instead of Tamari/Soy Sauce) (Did NOT use any salt, cumin or coriander.)
Made this and had to leave out the coriander because of my husbands intolerance to this seasoning. The reason I wasn't pleased with this dish was because it was too dry, especially the beans. I took the advice of others and did the boil, drain then refill the water and even cooked them over 30 min. and used the soy sauce rather than tamari still not a worthwhile dish. Did incorporate this dish into a soup so not to waste the food.
Yes, this was very salty as other reviewers stated and I used half the tamari it called for. Another reviewer mentioned having trouble with the beans. I didn't have any issues but I used "fresh" dried beans and with my limited experience, the beans cook up to a firmer texture than canned beans. I served this with rice and a chicken recipe from this site, Pea Shoots and Chicken in garlic Sauce (minus the pea shoots) - Incredible! The flavors melded perfectly and the other portions of the meal made up for the salt in this dish. I will make this again and again.
This was really good!I wasn't a fan of kale but this changed my mind! It took a lot more water than suggested for the beans. I also added the spices to the oil so they got hot before adding garlic and other ingredients- suppose to make the flavor come out better. Delish, thanks for the recipe!
Good. Per reviews used less Tamari. Try adding a little chopped apple for some salty sweet texture.
Yummy! I used canned garbanzo beans and I only had 1/2t corriander so I used only 1/2t cumin too. Quick, easy and healthy.
Really nice! I used canned adzuki, two c. kale, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, bay leaf, and low sodium teriyaki sauce and added some goat cheese to see how that would do. I like it! It's so fragrant
I just tried this recipe and it was so very delicious! I added twice the amount of garlic and 1/2 the amount of Braggs Liquid Amino instead of "tamari", and some ginger. The beans also had to be cooked a little longer than suggested. Overall, it's an excellent recipe for a simple nutritious side dish! I am looking forward to making it again next weekend. Thanks!
I picked these beans up today beacause the recipe (same as the one here) was quick and I already had kale in my basket. Well, after an hour the beans still aren't tender like normal beans but I decided to to continue following along with the recipe. What the heck is Tamari??? I thought it was Tumeric until I looked it up and realized that it's basically the same thing as soy sauce... Duh!!! I added Tumeric but only about a quater of a teaspoon since that stuff is potent. I also added all the liquid to the kale to assist the beans in tenderizing. All the seasonings are now cooking with everything as well. I keep tasting and it's good but not something I think my kids will go for but who know? Sometimes they suprise me! Good luck with this. I know it's healthy and it's relatively inexpensive to make (maybe $5.00 altogether!) but not sure it's really worth it.
Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. My husband and I loved it! I may use less tamari next time b/c it was a little salty for me.
I love this recipe, but I also agree with a previous poster that in its original form it is WAY too salty. This time when I made it, I swapped the measurements for the water and the tamari. 1/4cup Water; 2 Tbsp Tamari, and I added a sprinkle of fleur d'sel at the end. Result = TASTY!! and not too salty!
Didn't use all of the ingredients but instead used what I had on hand. I loved it. Will rate again when I make with all of the ingredients. I also used red kale which I had never had before and found it to be delicious especially in this dish.
This is an excellent and healthy dish. I loved it and it's really easy. I modified the recipe slightly: *Bragg's Liquid Amino's instead of tamari *added red onions and sauteed with garlic *used spinach for half of the greens - I had it and it needed to be cooked!
Oh sooo good. I had never tried Adzuki beans prior to this recipe. Looking at the previous reviews I soaked the beans prior [just like Nana taught me] and added about 1.5 tablespoons to beans while cooking them. And then added 1 tablespoon to the kale so it was just right
My first attempt at Adzuki beans,and gosh they were so good. Followed the recipe, except sauted some onion with the garlic and added some red pepper flakes just before adding the kale.
I do like this on brown rice though I add chopped pickled ginger to it as it seems to be missing something and that did the trick for me. Also did soak the beans before cooking.
For this recipe, I used less soy sauce as others noted it was salty. The recipe is a good blend of healthy veggies/beans with spices.
Simple and tasty. Next time I will use more than the 6 cups of kale called for.
Definitely very delicious! Never had kale before but now I will make this one fairly frequently!
I would not make this again--bland. I soaked and cooked the beans for longer than suggested and they still didn't turn out.
Fab recipe; cheap, tasty, nutritious and flexible- I substituted Kale for Spring Greens and crumbled feta through the dish rather than use tamari. Really great & easy way to transform veg into a main meal. Def agree with other comments about soaking the beans first and will try rinsing the water also next time. Thank you!!!
Excellent. I had to cook the beans longer and didn't cook the kale as long as stated in the recipe. All in all it was fabulous - great blend of flavors.
This is a favorite standby. Even the kids like it despite the kale.
This is my favourite food & recipe, 5 stars
This was a great, healthy lunch. I sautéed some onions and garlic in the pan before adding the beans and used vegetable broth instead of water. Very flavorful!
My family loved this even with my “mistake.” I accidentally bought a baby kale salad mix thinking I was just getting kale. By the time I realized my mistake I was committed. I figured we could fall back on take out chinese if it was inedible. So in it went! kale, spinach, arugula, and all. It was delicious! Next time I will try it with just the kale though
This dish is surprisingly good and I will make it again. I did make two changes because of preference and reviewers comments: I sauteed a small onion prior to adding garlic and I used coconut aminos instead of tamari. I knocked a point off because the directions are unclear/misleading about cooking the beans and incorporating them with the rest of the ingredients. I'm an experienced bean cooker so I know that you don't just add enough water to cover the beans when cooking. You need a need a good inch or two of water above the beans. They will expand and absorb water as they cook, even after overnight pre-soak (which I did do). That's why so many reviewers mentioned how dry the dish was. Also, when adding the beans to the kale mixture, do you include the water? That mixture also needs some moisture if it's to cook for another 20 minutes. I added some of the bean cooking water here, and more during that 20 mins. Probably close to a cup total. The completed dish was still a little dry. It didn't add any salt or pepper. Even dry, it was very tasty. I just had some leftovers with breakfast.. ha ha. Thanks for the recipe skymonkey!
Except for it being too salty, we liked it very much. The tenderness and sweetness of the adjuki beans paired nicely with the slight bitterness and chewiness of the kale. Next time I will reduce the tamari or use low sodium soy.
Simple to make, yet very good! I served it over wild rice (which was cooked in organic vegetable broth). I am not a huge fan of raw kale, but realize how nutritious it is, so I'm thrilled to find another way to work it into my diet -- and actually enjoy it! Even my non-vegetarian boyfriend loved this dish.
While preparing this recipe I discovered I didn't have any kale; used spinach instead. Didn't have tamari sauce either, but used soy sauce mixed with a little honey instead. Dish is still very tasty. Made some corn bread/flaxseed muffins to go with this dish. Mmmmm!! Still licking my fingers! Thanks Skymonkey for this recipe. I'm keeping this as one of my favorites!
This is excellent. I didn't have tamari so I used soy sauce like others suggested. I also sauteed onions instead of garlic. Ate with white rice. So good and super duper healthy.
Great recipe! This is the 4th time I'm making it in a span of 2 months! It's easy and delicious. I used frozen spinach instead. Still yummy! :-)
I made this recipe a lot last summer with Swiss Chard we had from the garden. Very tasty, healthy and easy to make.
THis is a great recipe! I didn't realize I ran out of tamari, so I used Bragg's Amino Acids, and it was very good!!
I used raw coconut aminos in place of the tamari sauce, so it wasn't very salty at all. I also added mushrooms and some turmeric for added flavor. I did presoak the adzuki beans so they cooked up quickly. Overall this is pretty good. Thank you!
I've changed the recipe for what I had at home, garlic and carrot. And I find it dry and without much taste!!!
Taste good BUT TOO SALTY ! I used organic Tamarin and followed instructions to a tea. Less Tamarin next time. I wasted my beans and kale on this recipe.
Great recipe. Made several times and found that patience is needed cooking the Adzuki beans; always had to add water sometimes more then once.
too salty from the tamari - will use less next time
Not impressed at all.
Very tasty and easy to make. This would taste good with rice, but tastes great alone. I made the recipe exactly as stated, with the only change being that I added a few extra TBSP of water to the saucepan so I could steam the kale longer. Great recipe!
