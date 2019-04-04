Kale and Adzuki Beans

This dish is surprisingly good and I will make it again. I did make two changes because of preference and reviewers comments: I sauteed a small onion prior to adding garlic and I used coconut aminos instead of tamari. I knocked a point off because the directions are unclear/misleading about cooking the beans and incorporating them with the rest of the ingredients. I'm an experienced bean cooker so I know that you don't just add enough water to cover the beans when cooking. You need a need a good inch or two of water above the beans. They will expand and absorb water as they cook, even after overnight pre-soak (which I did do). That's why so many reviewers mentioned how dry the dish was. Also, when adding the beans to the kale mixture, do you include the water? That mixture also needs some moisture if it's to cook for another 20 minutes. I added some of the bean cooking water here, and more during that 20 mins. Probably close to a cup total. The completed dish was still a little dry. It didn't add any salt or pepper. Even dry, it was very tasty. I just had some leftovers with breakfast.. ha ha. Thanks for the recipe skymonkey!