Kale and Adzuki Beans

This delicious, easy to make recipe is great as a side dish, or as a main dish served over short grain brown and wild rice.

By skymonkey

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place adzuki beans in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 30 to 45 minutes, until tender.

  • Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, and saute garlic about 1 minute. Mix in kale and 2 tablespoons water. Season with tamari, cumin, and coriander. Thoroughly blend in adzuki beans. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer about 20 minutes, until kale is tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 3g; sodium 890mg. Full Nutrition
