Rating: 5 stars I just bought some snap peas because they looked so good and I didn't know what to do with them. This is a GREAT recipe. To the person who gave it only three stars: you didn't follow the recipe, you didn't use the ingredients, you didn't follow the directions and said you "aren't sure if you will try it again" you gave three stars to your OWN recipe, not this one. Post your own mediocre recipe for snap peas and don't comment on one that you didn't even follow. Helpful (504)

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT recipe. The natural flavor of the sugar snaps are utmost. One thing to remember, which I didn't do my first time making this recipe, is to remove and discard the stem end and the string from each pod. If you don't do this you will be chewing on the stem and string and will have to spit it out which is not too appealing, other than that this is a very, very good vegetable dish. Way to go CC!! Helpful (270)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavor, simple, quick. Thanks for the recipe. I used garlic and onions (both finely chopped) instead of shallot since i didnt have any. Helpful (223)

Rating: 5 stars used two tablespoons finely chopped onions 2 cloves of garlic poured olive oil on the beans sprinkled some onion salt shook the contaner up stuck it in the toaster oven and voila! Snap peas that taste like it's from a fine dining restaurant! Husband's exact words "These are seriously the best beans I've ever had " a couple of times. Thank you and God bless. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot to add the shallot but this was still terrific. Also used dried thyme. Served with a salmon and rice dish (also from this site). Flavors complemented each other very well. This was such a quick and easy recipe especially since I used a bag of frozen sugar snap peas. Will make this many more times. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious, a nice change from stir frying pea pods. I used pea pods that we had frozen from our garden. I didn't have any shallots on hand, so I sprinkled a little onion powder and garlic powder with the rest of the seasonings and olive oil in a bag, then spread out on a cookie sheet covered with aluminum foil. Bake for the time and temperature given and they were wonderful. Thanks for a great new side dish recipe. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and tasty. If you use fresh snap peas trim off the ends and pull strings like another rater mentioned. I put all the ingredients in a bowl and tossed them before putting them in the oven. I put some some garlic powder in used regular onions since I didn't have any shallots. Delicious. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars These were awesome! So easy and so delicious. I made just as the recipe dictated except used dried thyme instead of fresh. Be sure to use fresh snap peas...so crispy! This is a great and healthy green veggie to add to your holiday feasts or for everyday pleasure. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars If you like shallots and sugar snap peas you're going to love this easy and delicious recipe! Helpful (33)