Sugar Snap Peas

Rating: 4.59 stars
382 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 271
  • 4 star values: 77
  • 3 star values: 27
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

Delicious and easy recipe for sugar snap peas!

By CJCOLLINS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Spread sugar snap peas in a single layer on a medium baking sheet, and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with shallots, thyme, and kosher salt.

  • Bake 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, until tender but firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 3.4g; sodium 100.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (384)

Most helpful positive review

sandi
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2007
I just bought some snap peas because they looked so good and I didn't know what to do with them. This is a GREAT recipe. To the person who gave it only three stars: you didn't follow the recipe, you didn't use the ingredients, you didn't follow the directions and said you "aren't sure if you will try it again" you gave three stars to your OWN recipe, not this one. Post your own mediocre recipe for snap peas and don't comment on one that you didn't even follow. Read More
Helpful
(504)

Most helpful critical review

THE JULIE
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2007
I love just about any vegetable roasted in the oven, and this didn't disapoint. I only gave 3 stars because the recipe missed a critical step: make sure that you remove the ends and string down the side of the pea pod, or it will be really difficult to eat. Other than that- yum! I added a bit of lemon zest as a garnish, and it added a nice, fresh note. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
FANTASKMANJAR
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2004
This is a GREAT recipe. The natural flavor of the sugar snaps are utmost. One thing to remember, which I didn't do my first time making this recipe, is to remove and discard the stem end and the string from each pod. If you don't do this you will be chewing on the stem and string and will have to spit it out which is not too appealing, other than that this is a very, very good vegetable dish. Way to go CC!! Read More
Helpful
(270)
SOSHEA33
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2004
Great flavor, simple, quick. Thanks for the recipe. I used garlic and onions (both finely chopped) instead of shallot since i didnt have any. Read More
Helpful
(223)
calebs wife
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2007
used two tablespoons finely chopped onions 2 cloves of garlic poured olive oil on the beans sprinkled some onion salt shook the contaner up stuck it in the toaster oven and voila! Snap peas that taste like it's from a fine dining restaurant! Husband's exact words "These are seriously the best beans I've ever had " a couple of times. Thank you and God bless. Read More
Helpful
(86)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2004
I forgot to add the shallot but this was still terrific. Also used dried thyme. Served with a salmon and rice dish (also from this site). Flavors complemented each other very well. This was such a quick and easy recipe especially since I used a bag of frozen sugar snap peas. Will make this many more times. Read More
Helpful
(72)
Mary Bednarz
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2006
This was delicious, a nice change from stir frying pea pods. I used pea pods that we had frozen from our garden. I didn't have any shallots on hand, so I sprinkled a little onion powder and garlic powder with the rest of the seasonings and olive oil in a bag, then spread out on a cookie sheet covered with aluminum foil. Bake for the time and temperature given and they were wonderful. Thanks for a great new side dish recipe. Read More
Helpful
(63)
SPARKS
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2005
Easy and tasty. If you use fresh snap peas trim off the ends and pull strings like another rater mentioned. I put all the ingredients in a bowl and tossed them before putting them in the oven. I put some some garlic powder in used regular onions since I didn't have any shallots. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(53)
AbeLincoln
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2006
These were awesome! So easy and so delicious. I made just as the recipe dictated except used dried thyme instead of fresh. Be sure to use fresh snap peas...so crispy! This is a great and healthy green veggie to add to your holiday feasts or for everyday pleasure. Read More
Helpful
(35)
JennThomas
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2004
If you like shallots and sugar snap peas you're going to love this easy and delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(33)
THE JULIE
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2007
I love just about any vegetable roasted in the oven, and this didn't disapoint. I only gave 3 stars because the recipe missed a critical step: make sure that you remove the ends and string down the side of the pea pod, or it will be really difficult to eat. Other than that- yum! I added a bit of lemon zest as a garnish, and it added a nice, fresh note. Read More
Helpful
(25)
