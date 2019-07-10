Grilled Salmon with Avocado Dip

Great dip. If you can't find Greek style yogurt, take a carton of plain yogurt and let drain over cheesecloth for a few hours. The liquid will drain out of it and what is left in the cheesecloth is called yogurt cheese (delicious mixed with some herbs etc. for a dip) or Greek Yogurt. Greek Yogurt can also be found at Trader Joe's or some supermarkets are now carrying it.
For my tastes this recipe calls for WAYYYYY TO MUCH DILL, so I cut the amount in half and it was still way to much! Since I didnt have any lemon pepper I just squeezed lemon onto the salmon and fresh ground black pepper, sprinkled a little garlic salt ontop as well...rubbed it into the steak. Put it in a foil packet and set in the fridge for about an hour. Baked in the oven at 375 for 20 minutes. Tasted okay... will use even less dill next time.
I'm always looking for good salmon recipes. This one is always well-received. I often just broil it in the oven rather than grill it. The avocado dip is great...if I don't have yogurt, I'll sometimes use sour cream instead. This is great with corn on the cob and roasted potatoes.
Simple, delicious, and healthy. We don't have a grill, so I bake the salmon fillets at 375 degrees for about 18 minutes. I've added this to our regular rotation of meals. I use 2% Greek yogurt, which can be a little sour on its own, but works very well together with the salmon. Thank you for the recipe! :)
This is one of my go to recipes. I have been making it for over 6 years. When I first started making it, I had never heard of Greek yogurt (and had an even tougher time finding it) so I used to use sour cream. The Greek yogurt makes a huge difference though! This is such a simple recipe and the avocado dip is good on just about anything
Delicious! I used fat free sour cream in place of the yogurt. Instead of salmon, I used sole filets and broiled them. It worked really well, and the dinner party I served them to really liked both the fish and the sauce!
Just the idea of avocado with salmon is great. We use our usual guacamole recipe with this and it turns out great! Both my parents and my in-laws loved it.
I really like this recipie, I added a bit of extra garlic, and instad of using lemon pepper, I put some lemon juice on the salmon. The dip was delicious and went perfectly, but I don't think the rice went that well the the salmon. Will make again..Yum! :O)
I made this for the avocado dip, which was perfect alongside my salmon. For the salmon, I squirted lemon juice on it, covered it in Chef Paul Prudhomme's Salmon Magic (love that) and cedar plank grilled it. So good. The avocado dip was cool and delicious served with the firm, smoky fish. Yum!
This was very good. The avacado dip was sort of bland, but I used regular yogurt instead of greek and I think that would have changed the flavor considerable. A very easy dinner to make and enjoyable too!
This was great! I didn't know where to find 'Greek-style' yogurt, so I used plain yogurt (nonfat), and it was great! I added 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Perfect! I didn't use salt on the salmon because lemon pepper seasoning has salt in it - was glad I didn't add it. Thanks for the recipe!
This was sooo good. From the avocado dip to the salmon rub, it was an excellent meal. Will be keeping this recipe and making it again for sure!! Wrapped the salmon in lightly oiled tin foil, then bbq'd so I didn't have to worry about my fillet's breaking down through the grates. Good recipe, and the kids loved it too. Thanks for sharing!!
The dip was amazing, although i dont like salmon, i made this with snapper and found it a little bland. I found myself want garlic or some sauteed onions with it. I served this with rice pilaf, and diced tomato with lemon and garlic salt. Goes well with a good hefeweisen and orange slice.
According to my husband and daughter, this was great, especially the sauce. I had the sauce on a poached egg, and it was delicious. Served with lemon dill rice, from this site, and roasted asparagus, for an easy, but speical meal. We had to grill our salmon longer, but that may be related to personal preference. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this for a dinner guest and it turned out soooo good. I actually used Pampered Chef Dill Mix on the salmon, which came out perfectly and the avocado dip was just FANTASTIC!!! I used regular organic plain yogurt & it worked just fine. SOOOO good! I did steamed asparagus and diced roasted sweet potatoes as sides, perfect!
Salmon is not my husbands favorite meal - but he's ok with it as long as there is a sauce or glaze to give it a punch of flavor. He took a few bites of this and declared 'if i ordered salmon in a fancy restaurant and this is what they brought me, i'd be very happy'. It's his favorite way I've made it yet. The avocado dip is fantastic. I used plain yogurt - not greek style and it was fine though i added a bit more lemon juice than it called for. I'm not a huge fan of lemon pepper seasoning though - so next time I'll season the fish differently. Galic, onion, salt, pepper, etc.
The salmon was too cooked and dry. I never cook a large thick piece of salmon more then 2.5 minutes per side. My family did not like the avocado on the side. Rice needs some spice. Can't get over grilling a piece of salmon for 15 minutes. It cooks after you take it off but like Ahi Tuna we like it very rare inside just past the cold point.
This was delicious! I thought it would be a wierd combo but it was so yummy together. We weren't able to grill the salmon, so I just baked it at 400 for about 20 minutes. I didnt' measure the seasonings on the salmon, just did what looked right. I used light sour cream instead of the yogurt. Served with whole wheat Company Couscous.
Excellent! I broiled the salmon. We're not fans of lemon pepper seasoning, so I coated the salmon with olive oil, then sprinkled with dill, onion, and salt & pepper. Another reviewer, Erin, suggested serving this the the Roasted Cajun Potatoes(from this website). The meal was a big hit.
I omitted the yogurt (I love it but I can't tolerate dairy), and I spread the avacado mix right on the fish after it was done. I didn't have dill on hand, but thyme worked beautifully. A very nice recipe.
So very good!! My husband and I just LOVED-LOVED-LOVED it but it did not love my tummy.My husband ate every bite and even was eating the avocado dip too! Will definitely make again... but will cook the garlic next time.
This recipe is yummy! Like another reviewer, I also grated some fresh lemon zest and combined it with plain pepper since I'm not fond of lemon pepper seasoning. Also, this may go without saying, but I rubbed the salmon with olive oil before rubbing in the seasonings. The avocado was perfect on the salmon. I served with Roasted Cajun Potatoes (from this website) and sauteed zucchini. Absolutely perfect. I could not have found something this yummy at a gourmet restaurant.
Marinated salmon in olive oil, lemon juice, fresh dill, lemon pepper, and salt. Fixed avocado dip as instructed. Great recipe!
This was very tasty! I absolutely loved the salmon. I usually make maple whiskey salmon, but this was a great change! The avocado dip was very good also. I added a bit more garlic than called for. I will definitely be making this again. Thanx Carolin!
The only things I did differently were to add more lemon juice to the avocado dip, and also some finely diced red onion. As a topping/sauce for the salmon, I thought it was just ok; as a guaccy dip for corn chips, I thought it was excellent.
Instead of lemon pepper we covered the filet with sliced lemons after coating with dill. This worked well and helped keep the salmon from drying out. We also tried making the dip with lemon yogurt - that was a mistake. Definitely going to try this one again.
5 + ! This was so yummy and the sauce was perfect! Can't wait to make it again!
This was really good! I wasn't sure how the dip was going to taste on the fish -- it was basically just guacamole -- but it was great! My hubby doesn't care much for dill or lemon, but he liked the seasonings on this dish. I think this puts it best: My 3 year old had 3rds, my 5 year old had 2nds, and hubby couldn't stop raving. Its a keeper!
The salmon with lemon pepper and dill was fine. The avacado dip is basically a poorly flavored guacamole. And although my husband and I love salmon and guacamole (which is why I tried the recipe), the dish gave us both indigestion :-(
I used sour cream instead of yogurt, so I suppose I can't rate this recipe fairly, but I didn't like the way the dip tasted with the salmon. I liked each separately, and I LOVE salmon and avocado, but I just don't think the two flavors go well together.
Fantastic recipe! We enjoyed every bite. I used my George Foreman Grill, but I can hardly wait to try this on the outdoor BBQ next summer. The Avacado Dip is a wonderful addition to the salmon. Thanks for this great recipe.
I made this last night for dinner. I halved the recipe and made some variations. I halved the recipe because it was just for my husband and me. I used sour cream instead of yogurt. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I sprinkled lemon juice and black pepper on the fish. I cooked the salmon fillet in a cast iron pan on top of the stove instead of grilling it. I cooked it skin side up for a few minutes and then turned it over to finish it. I usually put a lid over the pan to speed up the cooking of the inside of the fish. I always stop cooking the fish before it is entirely cooked in the middle. It was juicy and flavorful. My husband finished the remaining avocado dip with some tortilla chips!
I hope no one gets upset that I am only rating the avocado dip in this recipe. I don't like dill or lemon pepper season so I didn't make this salmon, I used another salmon recipe. However, I made this avocado dip to use with my other recipe and the avocado dip is outstanding! I love the flavors and with the salmon it was delicious.
Avocado and salmon are great together, so it's hard to go wrong with this one. I made the dip as written and I think next time I'll spice up a little more. I baked my salmon tonight - seasoned as written - because I didn't feel like grilling and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
We've tried a lot of salmon recipes on allrecipes. This is freaking fantastic and the best we've had, particularly the avocado dip. The salmon itself is interchangeable - toss things up by coating it in some agave for a sweet crust, or with some cayenne for a spicy twist.
This was amazing. I reserve a 5 star rating for anything I would not tinker with (I'm a tinkerer). This is one! The avocado goes incredibly well with the salmon. I baked it in the oven because we don't have a grill and that's the only change I made. I recommend doubling the avocado topping because it's delicious, but that's the ONLY change I'd recommend. I served it with steamed green beans and brown rice and it was a hit with everyone, young and old alike. Thanks for this incredible recipe!
I used salmon fillets instead of steaks & baked instead of broiled. It was OK. The avocado dip was disappointing though - quite bland. Company didn't seem too thrilled with it either. I won't make again.
I'm not a fish person, but this one worked out just yummy. My change was with the fish - I had rubbed the salmon with a sauce made from brown sugar, honey and balsamic vinegar (before and while cooking on the grill)
Great recipe. The avocado and the salmon really compliment each other. Changes: I didn't have any dill, so I just used lemon juice, lemon pepper and white cooking wine to bake the salmon in the oven. Aside from a longer cook time, it turned out fine. I had one avocado, lemon juice and a minced garlic clove that I mashed together. No yogurt or substitutes. The final product was tasty. I'll be making this one again.
This was fast and pretty great. I don't much care for dill, so I subbed in tarragon, and it's the middle of winter so I cooked my fish under the broiler. I served with a side of steamed broccoli and had dinner on the table in maybe 20 minutes. Can't beat that!
Excellent meal. I never, ever thought of pairing salmon and guacamole. A winning combination. I made couscous with fresh tomatoes. Red,white,green and red it was a visual feast as well as delicious. I followed the recipe as written.
I substituted lemon juice and regular pepper for seasoning the salmon, which I then baked at 400*F. Making the dip ahead of time brings the flavour out. I used regular plain yoghurt (undrained) and it was fine. Salmon and avocado are one of my favourite flavour combinations.
Great recipe! I added a lot more garlic to the dip (my family loves garlic) and they really liked it. I do agree with some of the reviewers that the dip could use a little something for more flavor, but I'm not sure what.
I loved this recipe! I followed it to the T! The Salmon came out perfectly cooked and a tad crispy off the grill! It was so flavorful! The guacamole sauce mixture came out so good as well! This recipe had the perfect combination of ingredients and measurements! I served this up with some Cilantro Lime Rice! YUM!
