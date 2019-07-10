Grilled Salmon with Avocado Dip

This dip fits perfectly with grilled salmon. Serve with rice. Greek style yogurt is a bit more sour than regular plain yogurt.

Recipe by Carolin

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • In a medium bowl, mash together avocados, garlic, yogurt, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Rub salmon with dill, lemon pepper, and salt. Place on the prepared grill, and cook 15 minutes, turning once, until easily flaked with a fork. Serve with the avocado mixture.

Note

Greek-style yogurt may be found in food specialty shops. Regular plain yogurt may be substituted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 90.7mg; sodium 640.4mg. Full Nutrition
