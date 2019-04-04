Bean & Pasta Soup

Hearty beef, pasta, and kidney bean soup with diced tomatoes and garlic. Serve with fresh Italian bread for an easy, delicious weeknight meal.

Recipe by Judy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Crumble ground beef into pot and cook, stirring frequently, until well browned. Remove meat, leaving excess oil in pot.

  • Cook onion and garlic in oil over medium-high heat until translucent. Stir in tomatoes, kidney beans, vegetable soup mix, and water. Reduce heat, and simmer 40 minutes.

  • Add pasta stars, cover, and simmer 20 minutes more, or until pasta is tender. You may add more water at any time to adjust consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 459mg. Full Nutrition
