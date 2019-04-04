Bean & Pasta Soup

This is the type of soup I was looking for :) I read the reviews first and made some changes that were suggested by others and some of my own. I was looking for a "healthy" soup, so I used 1 pound of lean ground turkey (that I seasoned well while browning) instead of beef. I also added more veggies (carrots, celery, peas and kale) and decreased the diced tomatoes to a 14.5 ounce can. I didn't have any star pasta, so I added ~ 1.5 cups of whole grain penne pasta instead. I also used ~ 2.5 cups of chicken broth instead of water. It was delicious and hearty, and although my family had some misgivings initially, everyone loved it (including our toddler!) I will definitely be making it again-- thanks!