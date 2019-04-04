Bean & Pasta Soup
Hearty beef, pasta, and kidney bean soup with diced tomatoes and garlic. Serve with fresh Italian bread for an easy, delicious weeknight meal.
I love this recipe. GREAT "car camping" food. I make the whole dish in the evening, eat about half of it, and then put the rest in my thermos for lunch the next day. I used mac-noodles instead of stars, as I couldn't find any--still great. And it's all small enough to get into--and back out of your thermos bottle.Read More
This soup was a little too heavy on the tomatoes. It could have used more beans, vegetables, meat and pasta.Read More
This was delicious!! It was very easy and had tons of flavor. You could easily leave out the hamburger and it would be just as delicious and filling. Also, you could add more veggies if you like.
Very good soup. My parents and my husband all liked it, and it's not hard. I used ditalini pasta because I couldn't find the stars. I ended up adding two cans of tomato soup and water to give it more liquid.
This soup turned out perfectly. The funny thing is I had all these old hamburgers in my freezer that I had no intention of eating. Instead, I used them in this recipe. The soup was really good and I plan on making it again.
This recipe is easy, yet a nice change in pace for us. Everyone liked it! 3 year old and 1 year old suprisingly ate it up! This one is a keeper for our family!
This was an overall good soup. I followed the recipe exactly, but added about a cup or so more of water. It had a mild flavor, and I thought my two kids would like it, but neither really ate it. I thought it was hearty, and would be great on a cold winter's night. I would probably make this again.
I used this recipe to get rid of some hamburgers I had in the freezer. Of course, I had to make do with the ingredients I had on hand, so I used onion soup mix, fresh tomatoes, and added some frozen veggies with the pasta (macaroni). Nevertheless, it turned out really great. I served it with warm naan. I can't wait to have the leftovers for my lunch tomorrow once the flavours really set in. Yum!
Simple yet surprisingly tasty. I used veggie sausage chopped up fine and added just a bit of seasonings cause I did not have soup mix.
I put in cheese ravioli for some added flavor, plus lots of pepper, basil, and oregano, and some salt. The recipe a pretty good base, but it needs more herbs to be a really bold, satisfying soup.
This will be a repeat offender in my house. I used unsalted beef broth in place of the soup mix. People in my house have salt restrictions. I used 4 cups broth, 2 or 3 cups of water, pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. I simmered with the pan covered to keep the soup broth soupy. I used 2 cans of beans and think I will use 3 cans the next time. This is a hearty tasty soup that is easy to make and perfect on a cold snowy night.
This is the type of soup I was looking for :) I read the reviews first and made some changes that were suggested by others and some of my own. I was looking for a "healthy" soup, so I used 1 pound of lean ground turkey (that I seasoned well while browning) instead of beef. I also added more veggies (carrots, celery, peas and kale) and decreased the diced tomatoes to a 14.5 ounce can. I didn't have any star pasta, so I added ~ 1.5 cups of whole grain penne pasta instead. I also used ~ 2.5 cups of chicken broth instead of water. It was delicious and hearty, and although my family had some misgivings initially, everyone loved it (including our toddler!) I will definitely be making it again-- thanks!
