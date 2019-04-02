Easy Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.55 stars
1284 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 855
  • 4 star values: 329
  • 3 star values: 63
  • 2 star values: 22
  • 1 star values: 15

This is a great recipe for a quick dinner. There aren't many ingredients and doesn't take a lot of time.

By IANKRIS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the cream cheese and salsa. Cook, stirring until melted and well blended. Stir in chicken and pinto beans. Fill tortillas with the mixture, roll and place into the prepared baking dish. Spread cheese over the top. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through. Garnish with your favorite toppings such as lettuce and tomatoes, or sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 119.6mg; sodium 1166mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1332)

Most helpful positive review

Jeff Stark
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2006
Very tastey. I used enchilada sauce instead of salsa. (that's all I had on hand). I poured some sauce over the top before baking and I put the cheese on about the last 5 minutes of baking. Read More
Most helpful critical review

wslowry
Rating: 1 stars
05/03/2012
I'm sorry but Enchiladas are not made with flour tortillas. Read More
TARALEEM
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2003
This is EXTREMELY easy and very good. It was a little rich. After reading everyone's reviews this is what I did: 4oz of LF cream cheese, 3/4 jar of salsa, 1 small can green chilis. Also, I was running REALLY late so I used the pre-cooked perdue chicken short cuts and they worked perfectly. You can make this ahead, roll and refrigerate until later. Read More
ROWNEYK
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2005
This recipe was the best. I have made enchiladas before that took much more work and didn't taste this good. I did use enchilada sauce on the bottom of the pan and on top of the enchiladas as was previously suggested. Aside from that I would change nothing, they were great. Will definitely be making these more often. For a really quick meal I also used chunk chicken in a can. Read More
SUSIER57
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2005
This was great when I used enchilada sauce on the bottom of the pan and then covered the casserole with enchilada sauce before putting on the shredded cheese. I also took the advice of others and decreased the amount of the cream cheese to 4 ounces. Thanks for this posting. We definitely make again!! Read More
LVCPOOH
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2003
This was delicious! I made it for a Mexican-themed party, everyone loved it! Since I was making it for a large crowd, I marinated 6 chicken breasts in a store bought Fajita marinade and then cooked it on the grill...before cutting it up. Also added twice as much salsa than called for and a can of Mexican corn. Topped it with Monterey Jack cheese and Jalapeno peppers. Served it with Mexican Rice, chopped lettuce & tomato, and sour cream. Yum! Read More
LVERNE1
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2003
This was good and extremely easy. It was lacking some zip though. Next time I'll add a can of green chilis just to pep it up. But if you're looking for easy enchiladas this is the way to go. This recipe is worth trying. Read More
SHADOWMERV
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2003
These were very good. I substituted reduced fat cream cheese and corn tortillas. Those parts of the tortillas that weren't covered with cheese turned hard. Next time, I'll poor a can of enchilada sauce over the top (but under the cheese), both the alleviate the hard spots and because I think it will taste even better. I served these with chopped lettuce and tomatoes, taco sauce and sour cream. Also, this made either 10 or 11 enchiladas which I was able to squeeze into a 9x13 pan quite easily. Read More
DonB5750
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2014
Turned out great. Make sure you use "Chunky" type salsa in my opinion and maybe try one of the Kraft, Sargento, etc. 4-cheese Mexican style shredded cheeses. But still, it was fine the way it's written here. As for those wannabe "experts' on here who leave snobbish and rude comments 'Sorry, it's made with corn tortillas...whine...whine" Make it your way and leave your rudeness somewhere else. Read More
wslowry
Rating: 1 stars
05/02/2012
I'm sorry but Enchiladas are not made with flour tortillas. Read More
