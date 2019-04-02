Sweet and Tangy Spareribs

This recipe is one that has been passed down two generations. They taste like no other ribs I have ever tried. They are sweet and tangy just like the name says. They seem to come straight from the Orient. Lots of raves on this one. Very yummy.
Even though this had not been reviewed yet, I decided to try it anyway. I ruined a perfectly good set of ribs. It was as tough as nails and tasted too much like soy sauce and wers. sauce. The kids would not eat it and we managed to choke down some then throw the rest away. The smell of that awful sauce permeated the house for a day. Try a simple BBQ sauce on a low heat recipe before this one.
I made this recipe for my family when I was trying to creat a chinese-style dinner. I didn't have spareribs on hand but had a boneless pork roast that I sliced into approx 3/4 inch slices. This recipe was great, the sauce was amazing! I will definitely make this again and may even try it on chicken. The only thing is, I mis-read the amount of hot sauce and used 2 tablespoons instead of 2 teaspoons - there was a definite tang, but it was alright. I will be sure to use the correct amount next time! This recipe is a keeper!
I was a little skeptical to try this recipe after reading the first review but was very happy that I did. We loved it and will definately make it again. I used my slow cooker after frying them and the meat fell off the bone. Next time I will add some brown sugar, this is called sweet and tangy and a little sugar would make this a 5 star!
