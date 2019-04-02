Sweet and Tangy Spareribs

This recipe is one that has been passed down two generations. They taste like no other ribs I have ever tried. They are sweet and tangy just like the name says. They seem to come straight from the Orient. Lots of raves on this one. Very yummy.

By Kris

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat bacon drippings in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Place spareribs in the skillet, and brown on each side for about 5 minutes. Season with garlic salt and pepper.

  • In a medium bowl, mix mustard, molasses, soy sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Place browned ribs in a large baking dish. Cover with the mustard sauce mixture.

  • Bake 2 1/2 to 3 hours in the preheated oven, basting occasionally with the sauce mixture, to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Per Serving:
776 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 63.4g; cholesterol 190.9mg; sodium 1894.8mg.
