Very Simple Spelt Bread

As far as spelt bread goes, this is the best one I’ve tried, as well. I substituted the molasses with ¼ cup of honey because I was out of the molasses, but found that 2 teaspoons of baking soda was perhaps a little much since you could really taste it in the final product. I think next time I’m going to use 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of Xanthum Gum, which may help it to rise and from crumbling so much. I also substituted the 4-1/4 cups of milk with 4-1/4 cups of water. This is probably why it didn’t rise as much as it probably should have. I may also let the dough rise a bit next time and save part of the dough to make a starter dough for the next time I want to make it and see if the starter dough works in helping the dough rise in the next loaf I make after that one. I may also try using the molasses next time. I freeze my bread as I can’t consume 2 loaves of bread very quickly all by myself. It holds well in the freezer and then I microwave it for about a minute, tasting just as good as it did when it came out of the oven. It’s great with butter, and almond butter enhances its nutty taste even more! Due to its crumbliness, it was very difficult to cut, but it was very easy to make, and rose the most of all the spelt bread recipes I’ve tried, not coming out too dense. It was quite tasty too. This recipe is great for anyone that has wheat allergies and problems with Candida, as it does not contain any yeast whatsoever!