Very Simple Spelt Bread
Utterly Simple Spelt Bread made without yeast, so you won't have to wait all day to enjoy fresh bread.
Utterly Simple Spelt Bread made without yeast, so you won't have to wait all day to enjoy fresh bread.
This recipe IS truly simple & very user friendly. I dont normally bake bread, but due to my sons wheat allergy, I thought I'd try this spelt recipe. Now...not being totally equiped with all ingredients, I used alot of substitutes. ie: had no sesame seeds, so I used half poppy seeds and half crushed blanched almonds; had no molasses, so used part brown sugar and part maple syrup to make up the tbsp; had no cows milk so used a rice milk. Oh and I added a touch more b/soda. All I can say is this was one fantastic loaf of bread! It rose up beautifully and was soooo yummy. So I guess I played around with this recipe due to lack of exact ingredients, but must say I had alot of fun making the bread. Thanks so much Jean for sharing this great bread recipe! YYYYUM!Read More
This was easy and great tasting bread. it was a bit heavy,possibly because I used buttermilk as the liquid. As good as it tasted, could have used the loaf as a door stop. I did a variation with rye flour and unbleached bread flour (below) which is fantastic. Modified -Very Simple Spelt Bread Variation with Rye Simple Spelt Bread Variations ( one loaf) Variation #1 w/rye flour 2 cups spelt flour 1 cup rye flour 1 cup unbleached bread flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoon salt 2 1/4 cups skim 1 table spoon molasses 3 table spoon honey ** increase honey and molasses by a table spoon each for sweeter bread DIRECTIONS Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 9x5 inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, mix together all dry ingredients until well blended. Place liquids ingredients in a jar or container, mix well, microwave for one minute. Create a well in dry ingredients and half liquid, mix while adding remainder of liquid. Fold the mixture over and over several times. Place mixture in a Pam sprayed loaf pan. Sprinkle top with sesame , sunflower, or seeds of your choice. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Placing foil loosely over the top of the loaf while cooking and removing the last half hour of baking enhances the crust. Finally, the last ten minutes I brush loaf top olive oil and place back in for the final ten minutes baking. Sometimes mix garlic powder with olive oil. Everything can be mixed in 4 to 5 minutes eaRead More
This recipe IS truly simple & very user friendly. I dont normally bake bread, but due to my sons wheat allergy, I thought I'd try this spelt recipe. Now...not being totally equiped with all ingredients, I used alot of substitutes. ie: had no sesame seeds, so I used half poppy seeds and half crushed blanched almonds; had no molasses, so used part brown sugar and part maple syrup to make up the tbsp; had no cows milk so used a rice milk. Oh and I added a touch more b/soda. All I can say is this was one fantastic loaf of bread! It rose up beautifully and was soooo yummy. So I guess I played around with this recipe due to lack of exact ingredients, but must say I had alot of fun making the bread. Thanks so much Jean for sharing this great bread recipe! YYYYUM!
This bread lives up to its name! Very easy to make, and quite tasty! I omitted the sesame seeds and used honey instead of molasses. Good stuff. Thanks for the recipe!
I wondered when I read everyone else's comments why they would all be reviewing it but with substitutions. But I'm glad they did. I can't use milk or sugar, so I substituted maple syrup and rice milk and the recipe still turned out great! Thanks, as I have given up wheat, dairy, sugar as well as other things and it is great to be able to have bread again! Great recipe.
I have been experimenting with spelt bread recipes for a while now, and this was my best result to date, rising higher (about double) and coming out less fragile than any of my attempts with yeast. It was a heck of a lot faster and easier, too. I used ½ regular spelt and ½ whole spelt, and was generous with the honey (instead of molasses). Next time, I will either add even more honey, or use 3 parts regular to 1 part whole, since this loaf tasted so nutty it was almost woodsy. But this is the recipe I plan to use as a base in the future.
Wow, this was super-easy to make and very flavorful. I used an 8 grain cereal instead of the seeds and added about 1/8 cup honey along with the molassas. Also some golden raisins. Probably can make this bread a variety of ways. Might try mashing 1/2 banana in the dough next time around.
Very good and easy bread to make. I substituted honey and almond milk. It came out great. Thanks!
I lost the paddle to the inside of my bread making pan, so I am back to the old fashioned way...so I needed a quick recipe, NOW! This one is great! I substituted a mix of quinoa, flax and sunflower seeds for the sesame seed and 1/4 cup of honey instead of the molasses. I also used whole spelt flour since I have to grind my grains just before I use it. Very nutty! To remedy the fall apart nature of spelt bread, I always add about 1 tsp. xanthan gum or guar gum powder during the mixing. Delicious recipe and no yeast!!!!
I love this...I made it once with sesame seed and once with flax seed and I prefer the flax seed. I also used a mini loaf pan and baked them for 30 minutes. Just wonderful!
This is really good bread with just butter or jam. It didn't rise very much but didn't turn out too dense. It was just right! I made the recipe with no modifications except halving it, which worked out great.
This was suprisingly good, especially with so few ingredients! I didn't have sesame seeds, which would have been nice but to give it a nutty flavor I had almond milk (strange but true) which I used instead of the milk gave it a good nutrition profile and the nutty flavor it's supposed to have. I didn't have molasses so I used honey, everything still came out great and it looks pretty. Just don't overbake it. ALSO people, freeze this for later use because spelt goes SOUR after a couple days and it will taste terrible!
This is now the main bread eaten these days in my household! The only reason it doesn't get 5 stars is that I feel it needs double the molasses and double the salt, plus 1/2 tsp guar gum for each cup of spelt flour. A tip: You can also use double the sesame seeds or add another kind of seed like sunflower. Even pine nuts are awesome in this bread. Thank you so much for posting!
An excellent & easy bread, which I make with whole wheat. At first I was getting very ugly loaves: the top would crust over & then the still-wet interior batter would erupt through. Looked like a small volcano and even spilled over the side of the pan on occasion. After about 12 tries, I finally have a fix: I place the pans near the top of the oven; I lay aluminum foil loosely across each pan (buttered so it won't stick to the bread); remove the foil with about 20 minutes left on the clock. Now it is beautiful as well as tasty. I also sprinkle spelt seeds on the top because I like the effect, I use skim milk, honey rather than molasses, and I add 1.5 C raisins and 1 T of cinnamon. I also add 1.5 t of xanthan gum so it won't be so crumbly. This bread is so good I eat it without butter, jam, or anything.
Just tried this and it turned out great. I halved the recipe, used almond milk, added 1/2 tsp xanthan gum and made them as hamburger buns. The baking time was reduced to 25 to 30 minutes. I got about 6 buns. Next time I will try to get them more even in size.
allergy friendly/dairy free, substitute milk with rice milk, substitute molasses with agave syrup (all natural low gi), use sea salt instead of salt, -- i have 3 under 5 children with lots of allergies and they ALL love this bread!! thank you so much. best recipe I've found. and great great great tip re: covering while cooking with similar sized pan- makes the crust like real bread and got my pickiest eater able to eat bread again!!! :) - i also left out the sesame seeds.. but when I use the brown spelt flour i add in flaxseeds. :) yummy.
This blew my family away. I served it out of the oven (but cooled) with salted butter as a bread with lunch of soup and salad. I think the added value was that for the gluten free fam. they had been disappointed before in alternative breads. Plus, having a homemade treat at lunch was a bonus. The changes I made are as follows: 1) I quartered the recipe for one loaf, that was pleanty 2) I used the Sprouted Spelt flour bought in the healthfood aisle at Wegmans 3) Omitted Seeds I used raisins instead 4) used Honey instead of blackstrap molasses 5) used Almond milk instead of milk 6) Baked for about 50 to 55 min. 7) I did not use a tin on the top
made the recipe and omitted the sesame seeds and only used 4 cups flour and a little less than 2 cups milk to half the recipe. It turned out fabulous! very happy with this "quick bread recipe" i had an old aluminum pie pan that i put over the top of my glass pyrex bread pan. It made the crispiest, chewiest, most amazing crust all over! Love it!! I think next time I will try adding some different herbs to it to see what other varieties I can come up with! Thank you for this recipe, It made my dinner awesome! I think for the morning I will make a slice and toast it with some butter and cinnamon sugar...it is going to be a good day!
This was easy and great tasting bread. it was a bit heavy,possibly because I used buttermilk as the liquid. As good as it tasted, could have used the loaf as a door stop. I did a variation with rye flour and unbleached bread flour (below) which is fantastic. Modified -Very Simple Spelt Bread Variation with Rye Simple Spelt Bread Variations ( one loaf) Variation #1 w/rye flour 2 cups spelt flour 1 cup rye flour 1 cup unbleached bread flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoon salt 2 1/4 cups skim 1 table spoon molasses 3 table spoon honey ** increase honey and molasses by a table spoon each for sweeter bread DIRECTIONS Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 9x5 inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, mix together all dry ingredients until well blended. Place liquids ingredients in a jar or container, mix well, microwave for one minute. Create a well in dry ingredients and half liquid, mix while adding remainder of liquid. Fold the mixture over and over several times. Place mixture in a Pam sprayed loaf pan. Sprinkle top with sesame , sunflower, or seeds of your choice. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Placing foil loosely over the top of the loaf while cooking and removing the last half hour of baking enhances the crust. Finally, the last ten minutes I brush loaf top olive oil and place back in for the final ten minutes baking. Sometimes mix garlic powder with olive oil. Everything can be mixed in 4 to 5 minutes ea
What a great recipe! I've tried several wheat-alternative breads and they've all fallen short of the mark. This bread was moist and delicious, not to mention easy! Like several other reviewers, I substituted rice milk for regular milk and it was still fabulous. This is a keeper. I've made it every week for the past three weeks, it's THAT good.
As far as spelt bread goes, this is the best one I’ve tried, as well. I substituted the molasses with ¼ cup of honey because I was out of the molasses, but found that 2 teaspoons of baking soda was perhaps a little much since you could really taste it in the final product. I think next time I’m going to use 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of Xanthum Gum, which may help it to rise and from crumbling so much. I also substituted the 4-1/4 cups of milk with 4-1/4 cups of water. This is probably why it didn’t rise as much as it probably should have. I may also let the dough rise a bit next time and save part of the dough to make a starter dough for the next time I want to make it and see if the starter dough works in helping the dough rise in the next loaf I make after that one. I may also try using the molasses next time. I freeze my bread as I can’t consume 2 loaves of bread very quickly all by myself. It holds well in the freezer and then I microwave it for about a minute, tasting just as good as it did when it came out of the oven. It’s great with butter, and almond butter enhances its nutty taste even more! Due to its crumbliness, it was very difficult to cut, but it was very easy to make, and rose the most of all the spelt bread recipes I’ve tried, not coming out too dense. It was quite tasty too. This recipe is great for anyone that has wheat allergies and problems with Candida, as it does not contain any yeast whatsoever!
Finding a bread recipe without yeast is very difficult. This recipe was GREAT, and so easy to make. I didn't add any sesame seeds because I didn't have any on hand, and I substituted maple syrup instead of molasses and cut the portion in half since sugar is a big no no. I found that the portion of salt wasn't enough, but didn't taste it before I cooked but I'll know better next time. The only problem I had was that I guess I didn't grease my pan enough because I had a really hard time getting it out. I was astonished at how high the cake was - without the yeast! It will make a great breakfast bread!!! I am going to recommend it to everyone I know who suffers from Candida.
Thank you so much for sharing this delicious, simple recipe. I've used the whole (unbleached) spelt flour. It freezes well, toasts well and it doesn't make my husband sneeze. I have added unsweetened coconut, extra molasses, and agave nectar and it has come out perfectly every time. One tip - stir until you're sure it's well mixed, then stir some more or it may come out of the oven looking like it has escaped from the tar pits.
I followed the recipe except that I made only one loaf in a 9x5 *glass* loaf pan. Since I was using glass I baked at 325 degrees for about an hour. Did not put a pan on top. Loaf came out soft, mellow, with minimal crumbing... and absolutely delicious. In fact, this is the best bread I've ever eaten. I'm thrilled that I can enjoy bread this good without wheat! My oven is not level so it lumped a bit to one side but did not effect the taste or texture (see pic).
What a GREAT recipe! No fat, no white flour, no yeast, no rising time and it's still a wonderful loaf of bread! I added about a 1/4 cup of honey after reading a few other reviews and used ground flax seed because I had no sesame seed. I think you can play with these ingredients a bit and still get good bread. Putting another loaf pan upside down on the loaf as it baked made a perfect LOOKING loaf too :)
This is so good! Did not change anything. Nothing needed changing! I always put something on the top after baking is done, but somehow melted butter didn't seem the right thing to put on top. After reading the reviews, I mixed some butter and honey both at room temp, and put on top. Then sliced while still warm and put more butter/honey mix on the slice. MMMMM I love how quick, tasty and simple this is. Thanks.
I half the recipe and put another loaf pan on top as another all recipe user suggested and it turns out perfect every time! This is a weekly recipe in our house now! :)
I read the reviews on this page and they convinced me to try this bread. I'm very glad I did, and I make it all the time now. I'm just eating a piece warm out of the oven as I write. This time I simply mixed a combination of whole grain and regular flour with some baking powder, a couple of handfuls of ground flax seed, honey, salt and soy milk. Rolled it in sesame seeds and it's fabulous and so healthy. A real joy to discover this, as I love love love bread, but have been avoiding wheat for years now...wonderful alternative!
This is wonderful! I made a half recipe and divided it between two mini-loaf tins. I kept them covered with identical mini-loaf tins for the first 25 minutes and then uncovered for the next 35 minutes. I perfect alternative to wheat bread; next time I'll try it with dried cranberries or some of the other add-ins that I've seen suggested.
Fantastic recipes! Just a note, spelt flour is NOT gluten free! After reading the reviews, I noticed a comment that referred to it as gluten free. Spelt comes from the wheat family and is not safe for Celiacs.
I've been trying various yeast-free spelt bread recipes for some time and this is so far the best - primarily because it rises so well and isn't dense. I used soy milk in the recipe because of intolerance to cows milk and the results were fantastic. Definitely the recipe for me from now on! And looking forward to making a savoury, tomato-and-herb version for dipping in olive oil (my favourite starter when my friends call round for food and a chin-wag).
First time using spelt flour... I made half the recipe, one loaf... replaced molasses with honey... it turned out great... 2 year old liked it, husband liked it, even made sandwiches with the bread.. i was surprised it rose as much as it did... the texture turned out to be dense but fluffy somehow.. it wasn't a heavy bread once you got past the crust.. had it for several days when kept in a plastic bag sealed... and it took 5 minutes to put together! thanks!
This is the ONLY bread I use at my home, period. It is a phenomenal success with everyone in the family! I do have some changes. I use COCONUT MILK, COCONUT OIL, HONEY and one extra tsp of baking soda. Instead of the sesame seeds, I use ezekiel cereal (no wheat). For a treat, I put 1 tbsp of cinnamon and a handful of walnuts in the batter. It makes amazing toast and a gourmet sandwich. The other plus is that you can slice it incredibly thin for a sandwich with no guilt!! FABULOUS.
I have search for a healthy easy bread recipe and this is it. I have worked with this recipe for a few months and this is my favorite everyday bread. First I cut the recipe in half, I rather make it fresh once a week. I use 3 cups spelt and one cup oat flour, 1/4 cup golden flax seed, I aso use the suggestion from a pervious review and add 1 tsp xantan gum, I alternate using local honey and organic agave necter, zest a half of a lemon and the juice of that lemon, my final substitution I use organic coconut milk. My loaf pan is greased with coconut oil. My friends are always asking if I have any good bread to spare, I usually do, great bread and vey healthy!!!
My new staple! I'd been searching for a healthy grain bread recipe -- and this is it! Bonus points for it being EASY! Halved this recipe. Replaced sesame seeds with sunflower and added about 1/4 c. flaxseed meal. Used 1 1/4 tsp. baking soda. My non-stick loaf pan was rusty, so I reached for my small cast iron dutch oven. Covered with lid slightly askew. About 50 min in my oven and it turned out deep golden brown.
This bread was simple and quick to make. I cut the recipie in half as it was the first time I have used spelt flour and was not sure how it would turn out. I took the advice from other reviewers and used honey in place of the molasas. I also added a tsp of baking powder, some ground flax and a handful of poppy seeds. Although the bread remained very dense, it rose up nicely and the taste is fantastic! Thanks for a great recipe. I will be making this again and soon!
I have been trying unsuccessfully to find a spelt bread recipe that was not dry and fragile. I always had trouble with it not rising and collapsing in the middle. THis recipe is fabulous! I did make some alterations-- 10 c. flour, 21/2 tsp. baking soda, 5 1/3 c. milk, 1/4 c. honey, 1 T. lecithin, 1 T. dough enhancer and 1/4 c. (one egg) of egg beaters. This made a very substantial loaf big enough to make sandwiches and had a wonderful texture. Definitely not a "woodsy" bread. I also used other grains along with the spelt...millet, quinoa, and flax. I grind them myself, and they were great in the bread as well.
Extremely easy recipe. As I am lactose intolerant I used soy milk with good results. Recipe is very adaptable for adding ingredients. I added 2/3 cup dry cranberries and 2/3 cup Hershey's Special Dark chocolate chips for a delicious "breakfast" bread. Still experiementing with cinnamon and sugar additions.
This is a wonderful recipe. Spelt is tricky, and this is the first recipe I've found that makes it perfect to taste. This has become the start of a life long practice for me due to my MANY allergies. So grateful for this! I have my second loaf with cinnamon and sugar in the oven as we speak.
My first time making spelt bread. It was more like banana bread consistancy. Next time I'll add more baking soda. It taste really good if you cut thinly and toast with a bit of jam. This is what I eat every morning.,
This was my first time making Spelt Bread. I was not sure how it would turn out, but it was really good. Everyone loved it. The bread was moist and thick. I used Agave Nectar instead of Molasses. Had a very nice flavor. Thanks!
As someone who cannot have wheat and yeast this recipe is wonderful. Even made a hamburger bun with it.I have spent over 5.00 a loaf for bread not even half as good!! I don't like cooking or baking much but this was easier than box mix cookies!! Thanks to the person for the heads up about freezing it.
So simple! Nice texture! I had to throw these in a pie pan, because I've only been making free-form breads and recently got rid of the bread pans...ha,ha...I guess that joke was on me!
Very simple indeed! Has a great crunchy crust, and holds together pretty well (just don't slice too thinly). Only caveat is that it dries out quite fast, so if not eaten in one sitting, may need to toast it afterwards. Great with honey and butter.
So great! I omitted the sesame seeds (didn't have any) and added 1 t of xanthan gum. WOW! My gf dd LOVED this loaf of bread! :)
Excellent! Yum! I'm on an acid-alkaline balance diet so I made a 1/2 recipe, and substituted almond milk for dairy milk with great results. Spelt flour is usually considered to be slightly alkaline, as are sesame seeds, so this bread is one of the few that doesn't cause an acid problem!
Now one of my favorite recipes! I added millet, poppy, sunflower and flax with the sesame as well as a little garlic and onion. Happiness!!!!
Wonderfully simple recipe. I "ground" the spelt in my Vitamix blender and it turned out fantastic. Maybe too dense for some tastes but my family and I love it. It rose a little too well...some dough overflowed from the loaf tin so I'll cut back on the baking soda next time or try a cover like some have suggested.
I followed the recipe exact. It was a little crumbly on the edges, still it made a good sized loaf and it was tastey. I would like to try different seeds next time for varieties sake. A very good recipe, my whole family liked it very much!
Very simple and very good is what this recipe should be called!! Pretty incredible results for the ease at which this bread gets made. Everything about this bread is nice; the texture, the taste, the way it rose and, did I mention how easy it was? Even my very picky 16 year old son loved it and ate three good slices right out of the oven! Thanks for a delicious, healthy and easy bread recipe!!
Even after reading the good reviews I was surprised at how easy this was. Mix everything together and stick it in the oven. It turned out good, if a little bland. But it's a great base to experiment with adding different flavors.
This is the best bread I have tasted!!!! My goodness it is sooooo easy to make :) I make 3 loafs of white bread a week and it is an all day affair! Not this recipe!!!!!! I do not use store bought spelt I buy my spelt whole directly from the farm and grind it myself. It truly makes a big difference. I changed the recipe slightly I used a 1/2 cop of flaxseed and quinoa and omitted the sesame seeds. I used 1/4 cup of honey instead of the molasses. To give the bread more texture I made a slurry of 1 tbsp flaxseeds to 2 tbsp of boiling hot water then whisk to a slurry. It works!! http://glutenfreegirl.com/2011/02/chia-seeds-and-flaxseeds/ I use only glass bread pans so I heated the oven to 325 deg for 1 hr. The bread come put with a beautiful crust! I did not use a pan on top. This recipe is now a staple in my home!
First time making a gluten-free bread, and it turned out successful. I prefer a dense, hearty bread to a fluffy sandwhich bread, so this recipe was good for me as I used whole grain spelt flour and soy milk. Next time I would follow some of the other reviewers suggestions: adding a bit more molasses or honey and trying different seeds, nuts, spices and herbs. One problem I did have was my own fault: not greasing the loaf pan well. Had to prey the loaf out in chunks!
After reading some of the comments, I decided to add an extra teaspoon of baking power to the half recipe that I made. It was very quick to put together and really delicious! I might add a little extra salt next time though. I then also made another half recipe into muffins, adding a 1/4 cup of sugar and 3 over-ripe bananas. This cooked for 30mins at 360F (1/2 recipe = 18 muffins) I love that the texture is so spongy... it stretches and springs rather than crumbling.
I made it the first time last weekend and everybody in the table loved it!! It's healthy and so easy to make. But it was a little dry and hard according to the original recipe, the second time I made it, I added more milk and baked it for 1 hour instead and it turned out perfect! It's suitable for people who are allergic to wheat or yeast or eggs because it requires non of that. My favourite spelt bread so far! Thank you so much for sharing it.
This is a great recipe for spelt bread! I love that it's so simple and yeast free.
I mill all my own wheat and this bread was absolutely incredible!!!!!!!Thanks for the recipe.
This is an easy bread to put together and very tastey. I used coconut milk (vanilla flavored) in the recipe and it came out fantastic. This is a bread I will continue to make.
Fabulous recipe, I like the easy part...and it tastes great too. Reminds me soda bread, I buy sometimes at the local bakery.
Nice and easy to make and tasty. One review I notice states that this recipe is gluten free, which it is not.
Spelt bread has 8g fiber, and is loaded in Manganese and Folate, excellent for blood sugar stabilization. I did the cinnamon raisin suggestion and added some Chia seeds. Wow!
excellent. the spelt flour gives it a nutty dense flavor. i used flax seeds instead and added a tbsp of honey.
Added 2 tablespoons of honey, 2 tablespoons of lecithin, used vanilla Almond Milk, 1/2 cup flax seeds. I blended the, molasses, honey, lecithin in a small amount of milk in my Blendtec blender, so it was really blended well before I added it to the spelt flour. I used 5 cups of spelt flour and 3 cups of sprouted spelt flour. SO EASY and DELICIOUS, A+ to the author!
I have tried another recipe for bread w/spelt and it was much easier, this was too dense and had no flavor what so ever..
This was a tasty,healthy bread. I've never made anything w/spelt before and it was definitely worth trying. Tasted quite 'sesame-y'. Baked beautifully and nice to have a bread without needing yeast. The extra tin on top DID develop a nice crust. Thanks!
I made this almost as written, except that I sprinkled the sesame seeds on top and let it become a seeded crust. It baked perfectly and sliced just as well. Love it! Thank you for this excellent EASY bread recipe :)
I halved the recipe as well. It made 1 normal sized loaf. Cook time was about the same though. I also used honey and brown sugar because I was out of molasses. Seems like a hard recipe to mess up. Tastes good too :)
This is just great bread, I no longer have to wonder what kind of bread to make or buy, this one is perfect.
This is great. Since I don't like sesame seeds, I subbed 1/4 cup of wheat germ. It was super.. looking forward to more experimenting.
Awesome! Nice texture, nice crispy crust. I used soy milk in place of regular ol' milk and added 1/4 cup flax and 1/4 cup sunflower seeds. You could probably cram even more seeds in this loaf and it'd still turn out nicely!
This really was easy and good tasting. Thanks for the recipe. Next time I will use a slightly smaller loaf pan so the slice will be taller since it didn't rise much. I made it again in the smaller pan with 2 teaspoons of baking powder added and it rose very nicely.
Thank you Terri Martinez for telling us about the addition of the xanthan gum. Wow, it really made the bread feel chewier, like store bought bread. This is a keeper recipe. I ran out of my spelt store bought bread and would have had to drive 35 miles to Whole Foods to get it. This saved me a trip and will make it often!
My first time using spelt flour. I made this in the bread machine - halved the recipe, used whole grain spelt flour and added 2 tsp. of yeast. It is great toasted!!!! Very much like an English muffin.
Great recipe! I used the molasses and added 1/2 cup of raisins instead of the sesame seeds. Be sure to watch this carefully while it's baking; if it bakes for too long, it will develop a thin, very hard crust which makes it hard to slice, even with an electric knife.
This is my first time baking bread...ever. I halved the recipe & this yielded one pan loaf. This recipe was so, so easy, prep time was approx 5 mins., bread was moist & superlicious!!!! I substituted the molasses with honey & used almond milk, instead of Full cream milk. Made this an hour ago & its almost done. My family couldn't get enough of it.
This came out very nicely, and I used poppy seed because thats all I had on hand. One thing, every time I make splelt bread it comes out looking like an alien is trying to escape from the pan, I don't know why that is.
SOOOO Disappointed! Looks like the perfect option for gluten free/alkaline diet. Tried this 3 times and a failure each time. I'm pretty good in the kitchen, and all good reviews said it was a very "forgiving" recipe to make changes to so I did tweak it the first 2 x. Then with the final effort, stuck to the recipe except doubled the baking soda, and every loaf was an inedible brick. My baking soda is fresh and works fine with my biscuits and other things so don't think that is the problem. I now have more bread crumbs than I will need for a long time. this last batch I will chunk up and dry out for dog biscuits. I truly wish I could say something good about my experience with this recipe but I can't.
Talk about easy. My diet has been so restricted and I have been paying a fortune for Spelt Bread at the health food store...thought I would give it a try. Very nice. Used soy milk & sunflower seeds & agave. Needs a little more salt though. Going to have a baking party with a friend and we are each going to make a loaf. Thanks for the recipe.
The easiest bread I have ever made and tastes so good!
The first time I made it, I only had enough spelt flour to make half the recipe using 2 9x4.5 pans. It came out perfect. A little low, but still tasted good. The next time I decided to full recipe. What a disaster. I filled the 2 pans and placed them in the oven. I had them in for over 1 hour and 30 minutes, because the toothpick never came out clean. I finally said, that's it, out they come. I sliced one once it was cooled an guess what? It was still raw. It never cooked. It grew nice and high and split at the top and looked nice and brown, yet inside it was not cooked. The half recipe worked fine. I used Almond Milk and Guave instead of milk and molasses. My husband loves this bread because he can't eat regular wheat bread. He hadn't had a sandwich for over a year and a half until I made this bread. That is why I give it 5 stars.
This recipe is GREAT! I'm a single mom, and while I love baking bread, I've not had the time to try a yeast-raised wheatless bread. It has a texture similar to the whole wheat soda bread I used to make, and I think I'll try buttermilk in the next loaves. I used sunflower and flax seeds, and maple syrup. This is a real treat!
Pretty good bread. I made some changes based on the many recommendations. Honey instead of molasses, almond milk, xanthum gum, and cinnamon. I loved it and my baby loved it!
Great for a spelt bread! I baked it in my solar oven and it turned out perfectly.
Excellent and super easy.
Very good. Substituted flax seed for sesame seeds and almond milk for regular milk.
I tried this because of all the great reviews and because it was so much easier than the normal bread I make. I followed the recipe exactly. I thought it had a terrible baking soda flavor, I could barely choke down one piece. Definitely not for me.
A bit heavy...like the density of a quick bread, but hearty and good. :)
I used the whole grain spelt flour and followed the recipe minus sesame seeds, the flavor was okay, but the dryness and density of the bread sucks the moisture right out of your mouth, this definitely needs revision, I think I'll try adding bananas and walnuts as well as honey
We make this bread all the time per the recipe. Incredible that it rises so well, stays together perfectly, looks and smells fantastic, and is incredibly healthy and full of energy.
What a unique recipe! It was so easy to make and very tasty an healthy. Will be sure to use this one again. Thanks!
This was a wonderfully simple recipe. I made it for a women's luncheon, and everyone loved it. Sliced nicely, great flavor, beautiful color, and gluten free! This one's a keeper!
This is very good for a quick bread. I will definitely make it again (will add more salt next time since I thought it was a little bland). My husband loved it. This recipe is a God-send for me; I've been on a alkaline/no-sugar/no-yeast low-carb diet for the last three weeks and was really missing bread. I used the suggestions of another reviewer and used almond milk and agave syrup to fit into my diet requirements.
This is going to be a staple in our household. I made a half loaf in a small spring form and it turned out wonderful. So easy to mix. And it was the bomb the next day toasted for breakfast. And a night snack of a slice of bread with real butter and raw honey is better than any cake out there. Living in Germany we love hearty breads and this one is just that! UPDATE: This is the ONLY recipe that I use as a base for my bread. I have tweaked a few things to make this the most nutritious bread possible. I use organic full corn Spelt, and Rye freshly ground. I also use milk kefir instead of milk. I up the salt to 2 tsp of Himalayan salt as well as throwing in a handful each of hemp seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, 1 tsp. chia seeds and sesame seeds. When I use a cup of Rye, because it is so dense, I use 2 tsp. of baking soda to give it a nice rise. I also bake it for 1 hour and 20 minutes. These adjustments are for a half loaf of bread. Also, I make a hearty rye bread with this, upping the rye to 1 1/2 cups and a tsp. of caraway seeds. It is marvelous! MashaAllah My husband is German and he loves this rye bread more than what he grew up with here in Germany. Alhamdullilah I have added a photo so you can see the seeds in the bread and how wonderful it turned out. Hope this inspires others to freestyle with the recipe. Enjoy!!!!!
I really like the bread. Will add more salt next time. Was wondering if I could get it fluffier by using buttermilk or beer in place of regular milk. Made 1 loaf this time. Added more salt and about 1/4C of honey. Flavor is GREAT, but density is still a problem. Has anyone tried using Baking Powder in addition to the Soda? Wonder what happens if you add beaten eggs?
This recipe is indeed very simple. It's quite quick to make and it turned out great. I added half a banana and used soya milk instead of regular milk, and was pleasantly surprised with the results. I recommend this recipe!
This is the best bread ever, wholesome and healthy. I was born in Germany, this is what I ate there. Instead of salting it more, I put European salty butter on the bread...yummy Living in the desert, I cut baking time down 10 minutes.
This bread is WONDERFUL!! very yummy right out of the oven, has a slight sweet flavor to it, I didn't change anything about it and it was delicious! It lasts for a very long time too just keep in the fridge otherwise it gets moldy but it's great for ppl like me who have severe food allergies and can't have regular bread from the store! Great alternative!
Wow - I am quite impressed with how good this turned out. This is a great & easy low gluten bread. It rose well & has a dense, but not too heavy texture. I used all purpose spelt & added a tbsp of honey to the molasses. I also added a tsp of baking powder as other reviewers mentioned. I used ground flax instead of sesame seeds because I like flax. I may even add a bit more honey next time. It was difficult to get the batter thoroughly mixed but worth the work. I used other pans ( sprayed with Pam) inverted over the loaves while they baked. I will definitely be using this recipe often.
bread was to heavy and dense, sorry didn't work out for me
Oh, how we love this bread! Very flavorful and it turned out perfect. Followed the recipe exactly with no deviations and it was very simple. Will make this often and thank you so much for the recipe.
This was only okay. It wasn't fluffy, which I had hoped for.
