Very Simple Spelt Bread

Utterly Simple Spelt Bread made without yeast, so you won't have to wait all day to enjoy fresh bread.

Recipe by Jean Roberts

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 big loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the spelt flour, sesame seeds, salt, molasses, baking soda and milk until well blended. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Placing a tin of the same size over the top of the loaf while baking gives it a lovely crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 138.5mg. Full Nutrition
