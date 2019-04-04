Spanish Garlic and Vegetable Soup

This fantastic soup recipe was given to me by a friend who runs a restaurant in the Spanish town where I live. Believe me...you will be hooked after the first spoonful.

By Danny Waters

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
6
6 servings
  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add carrot, cabbage, cauliflower and leeks. Cook, stirring constantly, for a few minutes until cabbage wilts. Stir in the garlic and tomato paste, and continue to cook for another minute or two, stirring constantly to prevent the garlic from burning. Stir in 2 cups of water, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Pour in the diced tomatoes and the remaining 2 cups of water, and return to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Reserve 2 cups of the liquid, and puree the remaining soup in a blender or food processor. Return the blended mixture to the reserved liquid, and stir in milk and butter. Return to a boil, and cook for 1 minute. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

146 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 232.3mg. Full Nutrition
