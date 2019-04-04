Spanish Garlic and Vegetable Soup
This fantastic soup recipe was given to me by a friend who runs a restaurant in the Spanish town where I live. Believe me...you will be hooked after the first spoonful.
I made this following the recipe almost exactly. I did use veggie broth instead of the water. This is a delicious, soothing soup! It's mild tasting but still has lots of flavor, and my husband liked it, even though he claims to hate cauliflower and cabbage. It was very good with grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch. I know I will be making this one again.
This soup has a very nice texture. It actually looks like mashed butternut squash when it's done. I needed to add two teaspoons of salt and half teaspoon of pepper, and I discovered that a little sprinkling of ground allspice as it is served makes it just perfect.
This soup is really good! In fact, my very picky husband actually said it is "unbelievably good"! I tweaked the recipe a bit: I used half as much cabbage as called for in the recipe. I also used almost a whole small can of tomato paste and increased the amount of milk to 3/4 cup. The can of diced tomatoes I used had Italian seasonings (basil, oregano and something else I can't think of off the top of my head). I also added some Italian seasoning.
I used vegetable stock instead of water and as I had a handful of kale left over I added that in as well. I only pureed about 3/4 of the vegetables and added in a tsp of thyme after tasting. This has a slightly sweet taste and is very filling. My oldest daughter loved it. Many Thanks.
Very good, but a little too thick so I had to add more water at the end. I used frozen crinkle-cut carrots since I didn't have fresh on hand, and used half a head of cabbage but a whole head of cauliflower. I also used a full 6 oz. can of tomato paste and substituted soymilk for milk and margarine for butter. I added allspice, Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning to give it a heartier flavor. Also, I pureed everything together rather than reserving liquid. Even my picky little brother loved it. Thanks!
This was much better the longer it stayed in the fridge because the flavors began to merge more.
I used broccoli instead of cauliflower. I cooked with oregano, bay leaf. Once soup assembled, I added a can of drained garbanzo beans and about 2 cups cooked pasta. Before serving, I sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Husband, vegetarian son and girlfriend all loved it. Served with toasted bread and cheese. Great on a cold, wintry night!
One word-excellent. Reduced the amount of cauliflower a little and added salt whil cooking. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I am going to eat the whole pot of this, if I don't put it away! With my changes, it is definitely 5 stars, although I rated it 4 because it would have been too bland for my taste. I used a whole 6-oz can of tomato paste, so I didn't have to waste any of it. I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chilis in it. And I substituted butternut squash for the carrots and shallots for the leeks, because that's what I had. I also threw in a can of Great Northern Beans, to add some protein. I'm pretty sure my kids will think it's too spicy, but that's ok because I want it all to myself. Yummm!
I don't think I would make this soup again. It was sort of bland for my tastes and if I'm gonna bust out the blender it better be worth it!
Very labor intensive to make if you don't have a food processor. The result was a bland soup with a good rich texture which our family rated, "not excellent but good with grated cheddar."
A very nice soup, and super-healthy! I did use veggie broth instead of water and I cut the amount of liquid down, which I think gives the soup a better consistency. I used only 1/2 head of cabbage since it's all I had.This could use a boost of flavor, I added some red pepper flakes for heat, but it is still missing something to make it a five-star soup for me. Thanks for sharing!
Delish! We couldn't add stock because I can't have any sugars at all (even honey booo), so to deal with any blandness issues as suggested by other people, my husband (who made me this soup while I was a layed up yay!) added a little less water, some extra paste, some oregano and a little more butter. It was so yummy!! A blender works great to make it the perfect consistency, and a little added cayenne pepper leaves you with a warm all over feeling too. Love it! Sharing it with friends. Even the two year old gobbled it up the next day. I felt like I was cheating getting all those great veggies in him so easy :)
Love the flavor. Substituted veg stock in place of water. Don't mind the texture, but not sure I would puree it next time, or at least not all of it. Good, healthy soup for a cool night.
This was superb! I used kohlrabi instead of the cabbage since it tastes so similar and thats what I had on hand. I thought it turned out fantastic. Thank you for the great recipe!
Simple Recipe, a bit bland for a do over.
It's good. But I suggest serving it with a flavorful crunchy bread - otherwise seems a bit boring. But is gourmet in texture and light on the calories. We served in with spicy bell pepper bread toasted. With it's thick consistency it goes well on toast. 3 days later it is really great as leftovers.
Made it at written first time. Second time, I omitted dairy added 1/4 tsp cayenne, turmeric, and black pepper as well as tripled the garlic to kick up the spice.
This soup is very bland.
I omitted all the tomatoes. I LOVE tomatoes but I eat everything tomato based. I tasted it before adding the tomato products and it was so delicious I decided to quit while I am ahead. Something about this veggie combo that is delicious. I also mixed beef broth, chicken broth and veggie broth together for my broth for this soup. 5/24/2019 added the tomato products, forgot broth used water, Braggs & garlic powder.
Simple, yet savory. Great vegetarian soup, and very easy to make. Not a lot of garlic though, I doubled it!
Taste-wise, this was 5 stars. I think though, the recipe is unclear regarding the milk and butter. I assumed you meant 1/4c of milk and pat of butter per bowl, just before serving... And that's what I did - well, actually I substituted olive oil for the butter but basically labeled the soup into the bowl, mixed in the 1/4 c milk and drizzled the olive oil over. I also garnished with some crispy fried garlic and a few turns off the proper grinder. I think if someone was blindly following the recipe, they'd add a pat of butter and 1/4 cup of milk to the whole thing - with lackluster result. It's a great soup. Oh, it keeps nicely in the fridge for a couple days (in my experience). Just reheat on the stove top. Spoon into the bowls. As the milk, butter and garnish. Instant gratification
