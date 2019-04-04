Spanish Garlic and Vegetable Soup

Taste-wise, this was 5 stars. I think though, the recipe is unclear regarding the milk and butter. I assumed you meant 1/4c of milk and pat of butter per bowl, just before serving... And that's what I did - well, actually I substituted olive oil for the butter but basically labeled the soup into the bowl, mixed in the 1/4 c milk and drizzled the olive oil over. I also garnished with some crispy fried garlic and a few turns off the proper grinder. I think if someone was blindly following the recipe, they'd add a pat of butter and 1/4 cup of milk to the whole thing - with lackluster result. It's a great soup. Oh, it keeps nicely in the fridge for a couple days (in my experience). Just reheat on the stove top. Spoon into the bowls. As the milk, butter and garnish. Instant gratification