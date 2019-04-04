Chicken Coconut Curry
Sauteed chicken breasts in a coconut curry sauce with vegetables, raisins, and apple. Absolutely delicious! Serve over rice.
I loved this recipie, the raisins added such a nice sweetness to it, set off by the veggies. I added lots more veggies (whatever I found in the fridge worked for me) and I served over basmati rice. It was delicious and a great one pot meal. It would also be easy to slice up the chicken and throw it into the curry that way, that would also speed up the cooking time. Enjoy!
Just returned from French Polynesia, where we had this dish w/out the raisins, apples and carrots. Also used boneless chicken breast chopped into cubes and the whole can of coconut milk. While cooking the chicken, add some curry and salt to give flavor. With this modification, the dish was identical to what we loved on our vacation. Serve w/ a rounded mound of white sticky rice.
I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and I added 1 russet potato and 1/2 head of cauliflower. I cut the onions into quarters and chopped all the veggies into large chunks. I served this with jasmine rice and we loved it. My only issue was the ammount of curry... I was using homemade cury from India and 2 T was WAY too much for me. 1 would have been fine. Overall- I think this dish relies heavily on the quality of the curry mix you use. It was easy and tasted great once I figured out the correct amount of curry to use.
I followed this recipe exactly... my husband and I did NOT like it. It was bland... needed something... we added a dash of cayenne pepper and some chutney. It also needed salt. This recipe will not be a "keeper" for us.
I have made this several times and loved it each time. I followed the suggestion of a prior user and used boneless-skinless chicken breasts to make the cooking go faster and easier. I use an entire 13.5 oz can of coconut milk and that works well to give extra sauce for rice. Once I used "low-fat" coconut milk and the sauce was rather thin, so I don't recommend that. This is a great recipe for people who like curries!
I loved this recipe! This was my first time cooking with coconut milk and it was great! I combined diced chicken with whatever vegetables I had in the fridge and served it over brown rice, it was delicious!
I liked this recipe. This was my first attempt at making any kind of curry and it came out good. I just felt that there could have been some more flavor. I also used some Garam masala (sp) and and hot paprika. I omitted the apples but added the raisins. I served it with jasmine rice. All in all, this was a good recipe that you can vary to suit your individual tastes.
I used boneless chicken breasts and each piece was cut into four sections. I browned the chicken first, removed them, and then cooked the carrots, onions, and celery. When the vegetables were slightly cooked, I put the chicken pieces back along with the rest of the other ingredients. I used Trader Joe's bottled curry spice. I definitely will make this dish again...simply delicious!
Very good.
I changed this recipe up a bit. I'm not a big raisins fan and my boyfriend isn't a cooked carrot fan. I also left out the apples too. I added two potatoes and half a head of cauliflower. I also added some salt, sugar and mild curry powder. It turned out perfect.
Delicious! I used boneless breast of chicken instead of bone-in, to reduce the cooking time, reduced the onion, and added red and green peppers. Served over brown rice, it compares favorably to the chicken curry served at my favorite Irish pub!
I wasn't too impressed with this dish. The sauce was okay, but the chicken had no flavor whatsover once bitten into. I think if the chicken were to be marinated in something, or if this were a slow cooker recipe it might have been better. I will not be making this again.
This was fantastic! I browned the carrots, celery and onions in my electric pressure cooker then added the rest per the recipe. The biggest difference was that I used the remains of a rotisserie chicken (sans skin). I cooked it on high pressure for 5 min and served it over jasmine rice. It was delicious although a little too spicy for my toddlers. I also added about 3/4 plain yogurt just before serving. I used chicken curry masala for the curry. Next time I may just use one tablespoon. Nuts would be great in this, too!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. It was so easy to make. I used chicken legs and thighs instead of chicken breasts. My friends enjoyed it also and asked me for the recipe. The apples and raisins give it a sweet yummy flavor. I'll definitely make it again.
I have never tried to cook with Curry before and was surprised that my whole family loved it.
LOVE this recipe! The combination of veggies and fruits with the mild and sweet curry coconut is fantastic. I always serve this over Jasmine rice - great combo! :)
Absolutely Delicious- It does have a lot of curry so if you do not like curry, stay away. However, if curry is your thing, this dish is to die for. The coconut flavor is not overwhelming and the rasins and apples fit so well- the dish is not too sweet!
Very good recipe.I didn't give it a 5 star because I had to add some salt and a bit of spiracha hot sauce to give it a more well rounded flavour.But definitely not bland without my add-ins as some users said.
i loved this recipe so much that i joined this site so i could rave about it. it was so delicious. i used chicken legs and added some crushed toasted almonds during the cooking. depending on how spicy your curry powder is will determine the kick that it has but since there's the sweeness of the coconut milk and raisins, a little bit of hotness goes well. i just loved it. (i guess i already said that!)
The consistency of the sauce, vegetable and meat was fabulous. BUT, it was very BLAND which I think may be because I used American grocery store curry powder. I might try this again with some better quality spices.
amazing!!!!
great stuff
I did not care for this dhis dish at all. The sauce was very bland, and the dish was not "attractive" on the plate at all. We will not make this again.
I agree with one of the other members; this was incredibly bland. I won't be making this again either.
My husband and I LOVE this recipe. We use cut up boneless chicken breast instead, adding a whole can of coconut milk and some salt. Served over Jasmine rice with French Bread and Irish butter is an absolute dream! This is one to hold on to.
For me, this was a little sweet with the raisins in it (and I like raisins!) I used green pepper instead of celery (which I think is too similiar to the apple as far as texture and taste) Also, a buddy who tasted it and I agreed that it needed more curry powder. Overall, a good recipe. Also, everything always needs salt and pepper to taste.
Entire family loved this mild curry. I didn't add the raisins and they weren't missed.
We love curry and this recipe has a good, balanced taste. I used boneless chicken breast but otherwise followed the recipe. We will definitely have this again!
I LOVE this recipe. I add cubed potatoes and carrots to make it more of a meal. I also drained the stewed tomatoes. I've made it 2x and never get tired of it. I used chicken thighs the last time and the meat stayed nice and tender even though I simmered it for a long time to cook the vegetables through. It was great! It tastes a lot like my mother's curry stew. Thank you for sharing this!
I was looking for a way to used up leftover roast chicken and didn't have enough ingredients around the house for other more exotic curries, so this one worked perfectly. I added a few other vegetables like red and green pepper, and diced broccoli as well, and served over rice. My partner doesn't like spicy food so this one suited him well. He especially liked the sweetness of the added raisins. We'll do this one again.
This was a good curry dish. I added the following variations 3 tbsp flaked coconut salt whole can of coconut milk 6 Chicken thighs in stead of breast added 1 more tbsp curry Brown ed every thing and returned it to slow cooker for 6 hours on low so the chicken could suck up the flavor!! Perfect Served with moroccan bread
Really liked this. I have made it with chicken but also with tofu for my veggie friends. My young adult kids love it.
Wonderful recipe! I added chunks of daikon radish (potato would work but I like the texture of daikon). I used dried cranberries instead of raisins, and added some kale for color and taste. What a tasty and hearty meal!!!
This was horrible. Way too much curry.
It tastes great I added shredded coconut to the sauce while cooking.
Recipe was very bland. Do not recommend this.
I loved the idea of raisins, carrots & celery in this recipe! I also added 3 cloves minced garlic, and about 1 Tbl minced ginger. Instead of 2 Tbl curry powder, I use 1 Tbl curry powder & 1 Tbl garam masala. We liked the recipe, but both thought it needed more "zip". In the future, I will use my normal recipe for coconut curry chicken, but incorporate raisins, carrots & celery. We served this over brown rice. Thanks for the recipe!
Both my husband I loved this recipe served over jasmin rice! I omitted the raisins, substitued textured soy for the chicken and added red and green peppers - it was fantastic!
Wonderful. Few modifications I made that made it even better: I doubled the curry powder and doubled the shredded apple. Delicious!!
I'm not much of a curry lover. So, i halfed the curry powder (i used medium hot powder). It was a great recipe!. Excellent with rice, rich in flavour and and was a well rounded dish. I didn't feel like there was anything missing. Definitly will make this dish again!
