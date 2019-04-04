Chicken Coconut Curry

3.9
53 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 20
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

Sauteed chicken breasts in a coconut curry sauce with vegetables, raisins, and apple. Absolutely delicious! Serve over rice.

Recipe by Eliza

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, evenly brown the chicken breast halves. Mix in carrots, celery, and onions. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix the curry powder and flour with hot water. Blend in coconut milk, forming a thick paste.

  • Mix curry powder paste, remaining coconut milk, raisins, and apple into the skillet. Thoroughly coat chicken with the mixture. Cover, and reduce heat. Simmer 30 to 45 minutes, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 123.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022