Red Wine Flavored Beef

Easy to do beef entree in a slow cooker.

By THUNDERSTRUCK625

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the red wine, water, and beef roast in a slow cooker. Season with dry onion soup mix.

  • Cover, and cook 5 hours on Low.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 61.9g; cholesterol 158.8mg; sodium 272.3mg. Full Nutrition
