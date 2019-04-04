Red Wine Flavored Beef

Just OK in my book. I made it with one cup of Sangiovese wine and used one cup beef broth instead of the water based on other reviews. I also put fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, and fresh chopped rosemary on both sides of the roast per other's reviews. I used the whole packet of dry soup mix, I like lots of flavor, and cooked it on low for about 6 hours. I did seem done at about 5, but my husband wasn't home yet and I figured it would just get softer as time went on. At the 5 hour mark I tasted it and it seemed BLAND. I couldn't believe it. It tasted like it needed some depth. I dug out a jar of beef demi glace, added a few spoonfuls, grabbed my jar of dehydrated slivered garlic and threw some in and dumped in a jar of sliced mushrooms. It really needed a lot of doctoring up in my opinion. The demi glace (from Williams Sonoma) really is what made it MUCH better. It did fall apart nicely, I used top sirloin roast, but even though it seems obvious based on the ingredients, you end up with 2 cups of liquid in the pot. If you want gravy you're going to have to thicken it. I personally want my crock pot recipes to require as little effort as possible so putting the liquid in a pan and thickening it seemed like too much at that point. Maybe you should put the liquid in first with a little thickener and THEN add the meat. Anyway, I served it over egg noodles and it was good but I clearly had to deviate from the original recipe, thus the three stars.

Read More