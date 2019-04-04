Red Wine Flavored Beef
Easy to do beef entree in a slow cooker.
I had my doubts but this was delicious! I used cabernet sauvignon & used all wine eliminating the water & adding about half a cup of beef broth... used the whole packet of onion soup, added rosemary & fresh pepper per suggestions by others. I added a a half a bag of frozen pearl onions the last hour (next time I will add a whole bag..they were GOOD) & then reduced the wine sauce w/ the drippings & thickened it w/ some cornstarch mixed in water. I mixed egg noodles w/ butter & italian seasoning, put a little wine sauce on top, sliced the roast & drizzled a little wine sauce on that, plated the roast next to the noodles, garnished w/ a bit of fresh chopped parsley & served it up w/ some glazed carrots. This made a good enough presentation to serve to company. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Just OK in my book. I made it with one cup of Sangiovese wine and used one cup beef broth instead of the water based on other reviews. I also put fresh ground black pepper, garlic powder, and fresh chopped rosemary on both sides of the roast per other's reviews. I used the whole packet of dry soup mix, I like lots of flavor, and cooked it on low for about 6 hours. I did seem done at about 5, but my husband wasn't home yet and I figured it would just get softer as time went on. At the 5 hour mark I tasted it and it seemed BLAND. I couldn't believe it. It tasted like it needed some depth. I dug out a jar of beef demi glace, added a few spoonfuls, grabbed my jar of dehydrated slivered garlic and threw some in and dumped in a jar of sliced mushrooms. It really needed a lot of doctoring up in my opinion. The demi glace (from Williams Sonoma) really is what made it MUCH better. It did fall apart nicely, I used top sirloin roast, but even though it seems obvious based on the ingredients, you end up with 2 cups of liquid in the pot. If you want gravy you're going to have to thicken it. I personally want my crock pot recipes to require as little effort as possible so putting the liquid in a pan and thickening it seemed like too much at that point. Maybe you should put the liquid in first with a little thickener and THEN add the meat. Anyway, I served it over egg noodles and it was good but I clearly had to deviate from the original recipe, thus the three stars.Read More
I LOVE this mixture of flavours and I do it all the time, so when I saw this recipe I thought I'd put in a good word for it. I will use the whole package of onion soup mix, and perhaps double the wine (You cannot go wrong with using more wine!) and sometimes I will marinate the roast overnight in the crockpot too. (try throwing in some rosemary and black pepper too) I'll let the roast rest for a while before serving and thicken the juices after skimming the fat off and transferring to a saucepan. Leave all the tasty bits in your gravy, they're so good! It doesn't get much easier than this, or much tastier.
As written, this recipe would probably only be a 3 for me, primarily because I think water doesn't add flavor and too much salt because of the onion soup. So, with that precept and the suggestions of others, I made the following changes: swapped out a can of beef broth for the water, decreased the wine to 1/2 c (I used an Australian merlot), added 2 fresh bay leaves, a can of sliced mushrooms (though I admit fresh would be have been better!), a can of mushroom soup, 4 carrots chunked, some thyme. I sifted the onion soup to separate the seasonings from the dried onions, used the dried onions, added more, and used only half the seasoned salt. I cooked for the recommended time, and I'll tell you what...this was absolutely maddeningly delicious! We loved it and can't wait to have it again!!! Thank you for a good basic recipe and great suggestions from others on which I built my own. I couldn't have done it without you!!
This turned out excellent for our family. Per other reviews, I use a whole packet of onion soup mix, added some rosemary and during the last hour of cooking, I added some brown sugar overall, which really enhanced the red wine taste. The meat was very moist and we all thought is was very flavorful! A bonus is that this recipe takes only minutes to prepare!! Thanks Katie!
I thought this recipe was a good basic idea, but needed some more flavor added. So to the red wine & onion soup mix I added dried rosemary, dried parsley, celery salt, worcestershire sauce, and a few whole cloves of garlic. I thought it came out pretty good, but my husband actually raved about it, which he rarely does.
Wow! What great flavor. Caution!! You will be eating as you carve! I made a few modifications based on personal taste and other reviewer suggesstions. I doubled the wine, swapped out the water for one can of French onion soup. I also added a fresh cleaned and "opened" leak to the bottom of the crock pot. I added some rosemary, 2 bay leaves, two cloves of garlic, to qauartered onions and a whole package of the dried soup. I included 1 pkg of mushrooms during the last hour. I cooked on "memium" instead of high so that there was a pinkish middle. Oh yeah...add about 1/4 cup more wine (I used Chianti) right before you serve. Use the leak, mushrooms and onions as your veggie, all from the same pot! This was great, and the meat is extremely tender. Tish
I have to say I will never go back to cooking beef roasts in the oven again after using this recipe. I had a beef roast which I'd marinated in red wine, pepper and crushed garlic so I thought I would give this recipe a try. Our slow-cooker has number settings instead of low or high (it is very old). I guessed around 3-4 since the dial goes to 12. With the size roast I had, it only took around 4hrs to cook on this setting to the well done mark. I added a couple of cloves of garlic and a few sprigs of rosemary as suggested by someone else. I also replaced the water with wine and doubled the dry onion soup mix (although the latter was by accident). It still turned out great even with the extra soup mix. Served with honey sesame baby carrots, peas, corn on the cob and potato bake with red wine gravy. No plate had a scrap of food remaining on it and the leftover meat has made great sandwiches today. Thanks Katie for a great recipe which I will definitely be using again.
I make this often, however I also add 1-2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, 1 whole garlic clove and sliced mushrooms. Served over noodles it is a hit in my house.
I added the whole pack of onion soup mix and this still wasn't that good. The wine gave it a peculiar taste and overall it was a bit too bland. Not really bad so I'm sure others can enjoy, it just didn't satisfy my tastes and I won't make it again. Thanks anyway:).
I was cooking for 2, so I found some shoulder flanks (very lean pieces of meat), about 8 slices and two pounds worth - and turned this into a 5 star recipe. I marinated them overnight in a cup of red wine and 2 tablespoons of garlic. Once I put it into the crockpot and added another cup of wine and two cans of beef broth and the onion soup mix. I removed some meat, put it on hoagie buns with some light swiss cheese and baked it long enough to melt the cheese. We then used the broth to dip the sandwiches into and to pour onto some mashed potatoes.
This was great-I used all red wine and a full packet of onion soup-wonderful!
4 stars for the recipe as-is, FIVE++ stars for the recipe with user suggestions and a quality wine. As suggested, I used a full packet of onion soup, added rosemary, garlic powder and black pepper, and I wanted to do 2 cups of wine, but I only had 1 cup of Founders Reserve Port. Instead of 1 cup of water then, I added 2 beef bullion cubes to the mix with the water. The end result was DELICIOUS. I cooked the meat all day (well over 5 hours), and added yukon gold potatoes for the last 2 hours, and everyone loved it. Best roast I've made.
This is an easy great flavorful was to cook a roast as written. Since the first try I did however substitute Beef Broth for the water and I've used the onion or the garlic and herb soup mix. it works great both ways.
This was delicious! I didn't follow exactly though, I used an entire packet and all red wine. It turned out wonderful! I will definately make this again! Very easy to prepare, and even more delicious the next day!
This is a good basic recipe. I left it as is for about the first four hours, then I added some veggies (one potato, handful baby carrots) and about 1 cup of beef broth just to be sure the veggies were covered. Then about 7 hours in, I removed the beef, added some flour slurry and one 8 oz package of button mushrooms. Cooked for about another three hours (cut the beef and put it in the oven to stay warm). It was a delicious meal.
This was absolutely wonderful, but I cooked mine for 8 hours for tenderness and added italian seasoning and a bay leaf. Everyone loved it!
This was very good. As others mentioned I used some beef broth instead of water and I subbed the onion soup mix for beefy onion soup mix. Worked out well. Everyone enjoyed it. Even my nine year old who likes nothing.
This was very good. The "gravy" was especially tasty. I took others advice and used all wine and a few sprigs of fresh rosemary. However, the presentation was dull so I didn't serve it right away. The next day, I added a 10-oz. bag of frozen pearl onions and a can of mushroom pieces (drained). I thicken the juices with arrowroot and water. Served over egg noodles with a few twists of fresh ground pepper and peas. Nice dish. We enjoyed it more the more we ate!
I used the suggestions of other reviewers and doubled the wine and water and used an entire envelope of onion soup mix. I also added rosemary, blackpepper, and garlic, and a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Turned out great.
This recipe was great!! I used a Merlot for the red wine. I added garlic, rosemary, onions, sliced mushrooms, cracked pepper, and some salt. I also seared the roast before baking it in the oven at 250 degrees for about 4 hours. I will definitley make this recipe again. A 2lb. roast was completely gone after dinner (with 2 adults and 2 kids).
I have made this using 1/2 can of regular coke and 1/2 cup of wine(sometimes more). then just sprinkle with about 1/3 of the pkg. of onion soup mix. It is wonderful. Then I will sometimes will thicken the sauce to go over potatoes or noodles. I have also just used a can of coke and no wine and it is very tender.
very easy and delicious. my husband is from germany added 3 tbl. of red wine vinegar and tasted very close to sauerbraten without the 3 day wait.
Incredibly flavorful, easy to make, we enjoyed it immensely, even our 15 year old picky eater! We did add mushrooms and thyme, more wine, water, and a whole pkg of soup mix. We thought it was important to use a good quality wine like the Cab Franc we chose, and the roast was wonderful. We thickened the broth with corn starch and water for a wonderful gravy, and served it over egg noodles. We'll definitely make this again.
So simple to make, and the meat was so nice and tender. I did follow other's suggestions and added a splash of worchestershire sauce, brown sugar and increased the amount of wine.
When I cook this I just add two cans of French onion soup, some fresh or dried rosemary,and garlic powder. I omit the water and just add more red wine and I use a Merlot. From there I follow the recipe. My whole family loves it especially my picky eater two year old.
Great base recipe-I made it today in my crockpot cooking a 4lb roast 5 hours on high(could have only done it 4 and 1/2 or a little less). I used 2 and 1/2 cups of Shiraz red wine,1 full envelope of onion soup mix,2 bay leaf and 1 tbs of thyme one tbs of rosemary. I also seared the meat after coating with crushed garlic and pepper before placing it in crockpot. For the gravy i placed 3 cups of the juices in a saute pan and boiled it a few minutes. Then I thickened it with 1 tbs of flour and finished the gravy with 1 tbs butter. Very tasty. I served it with the augratin potatoes recipe from here and fresh green beans. For dessert i used the butterscotch bread pudding recipe from here(a must try!)
This was fabulous! I used chicken broth instead of the water and also added a can of french onion soup along with the dry soup mix. It turned out so yummy! I served it over rice and my husband said it was the best roast I had ever cooked. I used a rump roast and it turned out perfectly!!! Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
Thanks to the reviews, I included a leek, garlic cloves, two whole onions, the whole onion soup envelope, a chicken bouillon cube, rosemary, and no water, just twice as much wine. Wow. A tender, flavorful, juicy, delectable wonder! I am rhapsodious about this endeavor!
This was very, very good! And a great way to use up the box of red wine in the fridge left over from a party. I only added a 1/2 cup of water and then was afraid there would not be enough flavor and added two beef bullion cubes (it was early in the morning and I was only running on a half cup of coffee). I worried all day that it would be to salty. However, it worked out great! I didn't have time to make a gravy so we used the sauce a more of an au juice and laddled it over the meat, YUMMY! It would have been to salty for gravy though, one bullion would have been perfect. I didn't have the heart to throw out the juice so I froze it to use in soup later in the week. Great recipe!
This was good, very easy and tasty. I only had a 2 pound roast and it likely was not the best cut for a crock pot. Nonetheless, I went ahead as I had a bottle of red wine that I wanted to put to use in a recipe. I used a cab/merlot and as I don't buy packages of onion soup mix, I used a mix of my own seasonings (a 3 onion blend, some fresh cracked pepper and sea salt along with some Tuscan seasoning). I added a few cloves of minced garlic and used beef broth in place of the water. The beef did take on a nice flavour from the wine, and I used some of the juice from the crock pot to make a gravy with some cornstarch and water at the end. I did through in a bunch of cremini mushrooms during the last hour or so and they were super yummy. Served this with a salad and Greek-Garlic Lemon Potatoes also from AR :)
This was very good...I will try to spice it up a little next time. Good..not great
Hi there, I used this recipe as a base really, it sounded really good then I read the reviews so I tried to take on board all what had been said. First of all I cooked diced beef not a large bit, I coated the beef in plain flour with mixed herbs first then put it in to the slow cooker. I used 2 small onions and 5 sliced mushrooms. I could not get packet onion soup so I had to use a tin of French onion soup (I will however try with the packet mix next time) I used half a bottle of red wine and half a pint of vegetable stock. I left it on low for five hours and right at the end put it on the cooker top and added 2 tbs corn flour to thicken up the sauce. I served with roasted veg and mash potatoe, candle light and soft music.
I used an english roast, 1 cup wine, 1 cup water and Knorr onion soup mix (the whole package). Added mushrooms (makes it look better) and potatos and carrots the last hour. Added corn starch the last 30 minutes. The gravy was perfect! Excellent flavor to this roast!
My husband says this was the BEST roast I have ever made!!!!
We just finished (and I mean finished) eating this for dinner and I just had to review immediately. This recipe makes the most incredible gravy! I did brown the roast on the stove first, and I followed the lead of some of the other reviews; full package of soup, rosemary and a bay leaf, and also 1 minced clove of garlic. After the roast was finished, I thickened the juices with cornstarch. WOW! Thanks so much for what will be a new family favorite.
This just didn't turn out very well. Added additional water because there just wasn't much juice to cook in. Also ended up cutting the meat into small pieces and stirred around with additional seasonings to give it some flavor.
Use a rump roast if you want to slice, not shred, this roast. My husband and I love this beef. Thanks, Katie, for submitting a winning recipe!
loved it! Put twice as much wine, pearl onions carrots and mushrooms. Put on top of mashed potatoes. Was awesome!
This was wonderful. I did make a couple small changes as suggested by others. I added mushrooms, thyme, 2 bayleafs, and a little garlic. I also added boulion but will not next time as it made it too salty. I strained off the juice and thickened it to make gravy and put it over noodles and the beef. Steamed green beans with butter and almond slivers finished off the meal well.
This was amazing! I added carrots and a few of the things others had suggested (such as more seasonings). I also thickened the sauce to form a gravy and served over mashed potatoes. My boyfriend and roommate loved it!
I made this yesterday in a pinch due to a lack of my "normal" pot roast ingredients. I was so pleasantly surprised, I may actually prefer this one to my old standby! My husband loved it too. I did add a couple bay leaves and a beef bouillon cube per other reviewers' suggestions. And I used the whole pack of soup mix. I will DEFINITELY make this again. Will try to add some mushrooms toward the end next time. So glad I gave it a shot. Thanks!
This was very good...first time I used red wine in cooking anything...white, yes...I always used cream of mushroom soup after the roast has started to fall apart. I thought I would try something new since I had red wine on hand, and no mushroom soup. Nice/pleasant surprise. I added the entire pack of onion soup mix. I also browned the roast in a cast iron pot, after stuffing in w/ garlic, salting and peppering it, and adding a bit of worstershire sauce.
I sprinkled my roast with garlic powder, pepper and rosemary. I used up the remainder of a bottle of red we had opened which ended up being about 1 1/2 cups. Also, used beef broth instead of water. After cooking, I poured the cooking liquid through a colander into a pan on the stove to strain out the solids and thickened with some water/cornstarch. The gravy was fantastic. I think I would have rated this 5 stars but I used a top round roast and it wasn't the best cut. I think I'll try again sometime with a better cut of meat.
Not very flavorful at all. Just tasted like generic beef tips in gravy.
I made this without the dry onion soup mix and left out the water. It was good. Next time I will add some garlic powder.
This recipe was very tasty. My husband loved it, but the meat turned out rather dry. It was very tender and fell apart with a fork, and it had good flavor. The next time I make it, though, I will take some of the others' suggestions so hopefully it won't be as dry.
I was looking forward to tasting this as it cooked this afternoon. I had read all of the reviews and took peoples feedback and modifications into consideration. I would never make this again. I thought it was terrible. I used 1 cup wine and 1 cup beef broth, the entire envelope of onion mix, added garlic, some onions, rosemary and pepper. The roast used was of good quality and a good quality red wine (I would have preferred to drink it!) the meat was much tougher than I would have expected. This is the only crock recipe I have ever made that I will never make again.
This was good but........ Used cabernet sauvignon and added a large can of mushrooms as well assome rosemary.
Thanks for the best tasting pot roast EVER. I did add more wine, chunks of onion and a green pepper for flavour. Cooked it high 4 and half hours. Will make it again... very soon.
Very flavorful. I used sherry wine and could really taste it in the back ground. The seasoning was too salty so I wasnt able to make a gravy from the remaining liquid. The meat was really good. Just make sure not to cook to long in the crock pot. Will make again and again!
This meal was really good. We liked that the flavor was not too overpowering. Looking through all the reviews, I used beef broth instead of water, a whole package of soup, a couple tablespoons of worcestershire, a little bit of brown sugar and some corn starch to thicken it. I will definitely make it again!
This was so good! Made it with mashed potatoes and carrots with apple butter. The entire family ate it all, even my toddler!
This was very easy and my family liked it, but I have other recipes that I find more flavorful. I probably won't be making this one too often.
I made this on a lazy Saturday and then took it to my dad's for a good hearty lunch for he and my husband as they did some outdoor work. Both thought it was pretty good. I thought it was decent. I loved the way it made our house smell especially! It seemed to be lacking something but we couldnt figure out what. I dont know if I'll make this again, it was just ok.
Yum! Thanks for sharing. I use a "california roast", and add some sauteed onions, a couple of bay leaves, a bit of thyme, and some canned mushrooms. I also use the whole envelope of onion soup mix.
Used the entire packet of onion soup, 1 cup of wine and 1/2 cup of water. We LOVED it. It's simple and wonderful!! I thickened the juices for gravy. Superb! (and so easy)
We enjoyed it. Skipped the water and doubled the wine! Added onions and mushrooms too.
I added mushrooms and beef broth. Good overall
Tried this as written turned out to be very dry I used a rump roast cooked for 6 hours on low added mushrooms and pearl onions. any suggestions for the dryness roast was very tender
Very easy and it was tender, but I don't think I would cook a roast in the slow cooker again. I prefer oven roasted.
My family did like this I added the mushrooms. I thought it was okay a little bland even though I added all the onion mix.
Fantastic! Will be making this regularly! I substituted dried minced onion, salt and pepper for the soup mix. Super easy to make and tasted the best of any roast I've made! Would be good in sandwiches too!
I think the recipe was okay, but I didn't use the best cut of beef so it was a bit dry.
This was good. I used a 2 pound roast with a full packet of dry onion soup mix, black pepper and beef broth instead of water for extra flavor. Since it was only 2 for dinner, we had leftovers. I separated the roast from the sauce and refrigerated. The next night, I reheated the sauce on the stove and added 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken.
It was good. I used a rump roast and full package of onion soup mix. I substituted beef broth for the water. Roast was very tender and had a good flavor.
I followed the recipe exactly except I put the whole packet of onion soup mix. I cooked it on low for 8 hours in the slow cooker. It was super moist, but my family and I didnt love the flavour. It was definitely edible, just not something i'd make again.
No red wine flavor.
"Sooo good! I used a full envelope of Lipton's dry Beefy onion soup mix. Served with mashed potatoes to enjoy the gravy!
This was just OK. The roast was tender but dry. I followed the instructions but didn't get the desired results. The sauce/gravy was delicious. I may try it again with a better cut of beef.
I combined a bunch of reviewers' tips, using more wine, adding frozen pearl onions in the last hour, and thickening up the liquid to make a gravy which was poured over egg noodles. The gravy and the onions were AMAZING. The beef? Just ok. I don't understand how something the spent all day soaking in liquid could end up so dry. The leftovers, mixed with the leftover gravy, made delicious hot beef sandwiches the next day though. I loved how easy this was for a busy morning, so I might make it again, but it didn't really wow me.
I am by no means a cook, but I made this for my husband and he loved it. I took some of the other reviewers' advice and used bay leaves and fresh better. I will definitely make this again.
We loved the subtle flavor of the red wine. Very juicy and delicious. I added in some raw mini carrots and sugar snap peas to complete the meal.
This was so easy to make! I loved the flavor the onion soup mix gave to the beef. There is nothing I would do differently. I'll be making this again.
The meat was great. Tried to thicken the liquid for a gravy, without much success.
