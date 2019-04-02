Jalapeno Chicken

I give this 5 star, but I did alter it a tiny bit to fit out likes and needs. I used 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves. I was almost out of cinnamon, so only added about 1/2 tsp. I am also salt reduced diet, so only added one rounded tsp of kosher salt, (which was fine!) and cut the honey down a bit too. Also, was out of lime, so used 2 lemons. I like to brown my meat always before oven, to increase flavor, so I lightly browned the chicken first, in an oven friendly frying pan. (not non-stick) I reduced the sauce as noted, but then poured the sauce over the chicken and put in the oven for 20 min, turning once after 10 min. Sauce didn't thicken, but that was ok. The chicken by itself was delish and moist, and my hubby especially liked it. Oh also, I used a whole jalapeno, seed and ribs included. For me a half jalapeno would not have been near enough heat. When chicken temps out at 165 F it is done.... start checking at 15-20min. I will def make this again. Pretty darn quick, easy and healthy, with on hand easily substituted ingredients.