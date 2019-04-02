Jalapeno Chicken

Given to me by a friend who loves to experiment with recipes. A little kick of Southwestern cooking. Not too spicy, but can be made so with a little bit more jalapeno or other spices for an extra bit of 'kick.'

By RTKB4

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • In a small bowl, mix cinnamon, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Rub chicken pieces with the mixture, and arrange on the prepared baking sheet.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, blend chicken broth, honey, lime juice, and jalapeno. Cook and stir until thickened.

  • Place chicken in the preheated oven and cook about 15 minutes. Begin basting periodically with the chicken broth mixture. Continue cooking 30 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 34.5g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 944.5mg. Full Nutrition
