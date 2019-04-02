Jalapeno Chicken
Given to me by a friend who loves to experiment with recipes. A little kick of Southwestern cooking. Not too spicy, but can be made so with a little bit more jalapeno or other spices for an extra bit of 'kick.'
This recipe is great! I didn't use a whole chicken but chose 4 pieces of skinless, boneless chicken instead. I cooked them in a pan on top of the stove w/a little butter (about 7 minutes). Once one side was done, I flipped the pieces over and added the broth/honey/jalapeno/lime juice sauce and cooked it w/the lid on for for about 6 minutes. It came out so flavorful, so moist and smelled heavenly! Next time I would double the sauce as everyone wanted more to pour over their jasmine rice. Don't be nervous about all the cinnamon- it's fabulous :-)Read More
I have been trying very hard to like this chicken! I l-o-v-e the seasoning just how it is. It is very spicy but the cinnamon cuts it just enough. Delicious. And that is where the recipe stops being amazing. My marinade never thickened at all. I poured it on the chicken anyway and it did not coat the chicken at all. Instead it just did not add any flavor. - So after that fail, I tried the recipe again this time as a fajita. Again, the chicken was great, but it tasted very weird with cheese. - I even tried dipping it in dressing but it just does not taste right. - I like the cinnamon but cannot find anything that fits it!Read More
Good. Skinned chicken, used 1 1/2 tsp Cyan pepper inplace of chili powder (hot) and a whole Jalapeno pepper. Placed in baking dish, cooked in sauce, basting every 5 min.
Excellent. Used extra sauce with water to cook rice and was delicious.
This was awesome, super easy. I was looking for something quick but different then the same old stuff. And decided to try this, my family loved it. They told me I will definately be making this more often.
I would have never guessed that cinammon could be good with chicken but this is fantastic!
Very spicy, very yummy! Husband and I both loved this recipe.
An excellent and unusual blend of flavours.
Excellent compliment of flavors. My sauce didn't thicken very well so I used a touch of corn starch (about 1 tsp in about 2 tbl water). Will use this recipe again!!
WOW! This is a SPICY one! It was delicious though. I followed the recipe to the t, except I didn't baste it during the baking time, I just poured the marinade in the pan and let it bake for 30 mins. I also left out the cinnamon because we don't like cinnamon in our meats! I only used 2 chicken breast and I must say, if the recipe calls for a whole chicken, you'll need more seasoning than what it calls for. I served these over mashed potatoes (the liquid ladled over them) and with corn, it was a wonderful southwestern meal! And it's quick too, great meal for those busy work nights! Note: I would suggest to sear the chicken first, then in the same pan, add the broth and scrape up the bits so no flavor is lost.
Just got done eating this for dinner... I was WONDERFUL!!!! Even my 6 yr old and 2 yr old liked it! It was delicious! This will be a permanent recipe for us. I used 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts- and the amount in recipe was perfect. I couldn't get my sauce to thicken, but it was great thin and spooned over anyway. Only change for next time, double the sauce for dipping!! A+++++
The recipe doesn't include the stuffed part, I have been wanting to experiment with stuffed chicken for a while, so I took this recipe, used chicken breasts and stuffed it with a mixture of... 1 tablespoon light sour cream, 1/4 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 6 wedges of light laughing cow (for 6 breasts), green onion, cilantro, chives, minced garlic, seeded diced tomatoes, the other half of the jalapeno (minced) and 1 tablespoon of the rub that is on the outside of the chicken... I think this recipe would be delicious without the stuffing too, I followed this recipe to a T almost, except I quickly browned each side of the chicken in a fry pan real quick, like others suggested, then put them in a casserole. Prepared the sauce, poured about a half cup over them and basted it throughout cooking... This was SO good! Yum Yum Yum!
I love this recipe! And it's super easy to make! I modify it slightly by using chicken breasts and adding 1 tsp cayenne to the rub. I serve it with "Best Black Beans" (from this website) and yellow rice (Emeril's recipe from the Food Network).
OH MY GOD this was sooooo good! I was weary because of the cinnamon and then the separate sauce with chicken broth, lime, and honey but seriously this was the best flavour I've ever tasted. I made this chicken into chicken fajitas so I sliced 4 chicken breasts and cooked the strips in a pan on the stove - browned the chicken quickly in some olive oil after adding the dry rub, and then added the sauce and peppers and let the sauce thicken until it was all cooked. Put extra jalapenos and minced garlic in the sauce while simmering and I used both chili powder and a whole whack of cayenne pepper in the dry rub to satisfy the spicy taste in my house - the chicken and peppers were AMAZING and tasted soooo good on fajitas.
I made this for a bbq this weekend. It was a perfect recipe for getting all of the work done the night before. I made and applied the rub to boneless chicken breasts, then poured in half of the sauce as a marinade over night. The next day I grilled the chicken, using the other half of the sauce for basting. Everybody raved about it.
Really tasty, really easy! Works well with chicken breasts. I only used a pinch of cinnamon in the rub, like other reviewers had suggested. I browned the chicken in a pan then placed it in the oven for a few minutes while preparing the sauce. I then poured the sauce in with the chicken rather than basting. Turned out great!
Loved it!! I only had canned jalepenos on hand, but it seemed fine. Seared chicken on both sides in fry pan, lowered the heat, added the broth mix and simmered on low heat, covered until chicken cooked through. Added a wee bit of cornstarch right at the end to thicken the sauce, and served it over rice. Delicious!! We both loved it!
this was good
this chicken is absolutely fantastic. I would recommend using a whole jalapeno... maybe even more as it is sooo nice to have on the chicken. Next time I think I'm going to double the sauce as my boyfriend went looking for extra and there was none. I did use half the salt as the chicken broth adds quite a bit. But as NewCook commented... don't be afraid of the cinnamon. It's wonderful! This will be made over and over again.
I was skeptical with so much cinammon, but stuck to the recipe anyway. It was fantastic! Everyone loved it,even my little ones (I only used 1/2 a jalapeno pepper, deseeded). It was a bit dry because I used skinless chicken breasts, so I would suggest cooking in an oven bag to keep chicken moist. I also lowered the temperature to 350 to try and retain some moisture. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for such a unique recipe.
I did change the way I cooked it but kept the seasonings and marinade as is and the combination is amazing. I love the cinnamon even though I was weary of it. Like others, I browned the chicken and then poured liquid mix in to simmer on low. Sauce is great over rice. YUM.
This was delicious! The chicken was moist & bursting with flavor! I substituted the 2tsp of Chili powder with 1tsp of Chili Powder & 1tsp of Cayenne pepper. I used an entire jalapeno for extra spice. I also doubled the chicken broth/honey marinade and used 1C. of it to serve as the liquid for Instant Rice. This really tied the meal together! Will definitely make again!
This was surprisingly good. It smelled very questionable while cooking, and I almost threw out the sauce to start over with a different recipe, because it smelled so wierd, but I'm glad I didn't. They flavors were very unusual, but I'll probably make this again. I substituted lemmon juice and jarred jalapenos becuase that was all I had...next time, I'll use lime and a fresh jalapeno. P.S. I used about a 1/3 cup jalapenos, all the sauce, and only two chicken thighs, so I agree that the sauce needs to be doubled and to use more jalapenos.
I'm cooking this right now and I can tell it is going to be soooo good. It smells wonderful!!! The only thing I did differently was that I cooked it on the stovetop instead of in the oven. i tossed in some sliced green pepper and onion to cook with the chicken halfway through. I took another reviewers advice and made rice with some of the extra liquid because it really didnt need that much. The only thing I changed about the ingredients is that I used 1 tsp Chili powder and 1 tsp Cayenne. Otherwise I left it the same. oh, and I used boneless skinless chix breasts (2 large). I made some extra seasoning to sprinkle on the veggies and put a pinch in the rice too. cook chix on low heat on the stove top so it doesn't burn.
so easy and super yummy!
Whole family loved it. Used chicken breasts instead of the whole chicken and served with warm corn tortillas.
Usually when the first word of a recipe is an ingredient it would seem that it would be the most distinctive flavor in the recipe. To me this was "cinnamon chicken". However it was good but next time I will read the reviews first. If I did I would have halved the cinnamon and probably added at least 5 jalapeno peppers. It would also be much better if it the skin was removed from the chicken first to really bring out the flavor. I will make it again but I will do the above changes next time and use boneless skinless chicken breasts. I give it 4 stars and not 3 because it wasn't a bad combination of ingredients just needed some tweeks.
Per other reviews I cut the cinnamon in half, but all other ingredients were according to directions. Nice heat, not too much or too little, but just not all that exciting. Used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and 15 minutes at 450 was just about right, basting twice with the sauce. It was a little dry, cooking right in the sauce per another reviewer would have been a good idea.
We did not care for this at all. The combination of cinnamon and cumin was not appealing and did not go well with the basting sauce. Also, my basting sauce never thickened, even after reducing it by 1/3.
I only had chicken breasts (boneless, skinless) and followed a rater's review that the chicken was sauteed in some butter and the sauce was added to the covered pan. It was very, very moist chicken and very flavorful. DH and I concluded that we like the seasonings and spice, but next time we will cut the cinnamon from 2 teaspoons down to 1 (neither of us really like that strong of a cinnamon taste). Great recipe! Thanks!
Fantastic as is! Only change I made was to added more jalapeno to the mix but my husband liked it so much he asked me to make it tomorrow night too!
This is definitely a KEEPER! Not only is it beautiful coming out of the oven - it is absolutely delicious. The only "change" I made was to put a whole jalapeno in the recipe - it's NOT to hot and the jalapeno adds that touch of spice that brings the whole recipe together. We tried it out on company and it got rave reviews! No doubt you could use this with just chicken breasts, but the flavor is something I've never tasted before. Do NOT be afraid of experimenting on friends - it will be a hit! I think that this recipe would be great with pork as well.
06/19/2011 - I just made this again and we LOVE this!!! Anyone who likes jalapenos or chilies of any kind will love this. My comments remain the same - I still had to use cornstach to thicken the sauce. I love this website and the tips and suggestions of other reviewers. I had planned to make this since I knew I needed a quick meal and it sounded easy. I picked up Chinese white rice on the way home to have one less thing to do and I planned to use some of the sauce on the rice so I doubled the amount of sauce. I'm glad I did, I needed to use some of that to baste with (I'll always double the sauce from here on). Like others, my sauce would not thicken so I used another reviewers suggestion and used the cornstarch and water (thank you). I too used the whole Jalapeno pepper. I served it with canned Mexican corn. It was a DELICIOUS and QUICK meal. It's a keeper - thank you submitter and reviewers for your suggestions. Keeps sharing those tips and/or suggestions!
If you like very exotic tasting things, this might be the dish for you. The heat was good, but the flavor was strange. As another reviewer noted, the cinnamon adds an odd flavor to the chicken. Won't be making again.
I love this recipe! I used chicken breasts rather than a whole chicken, but it still did well. The cinnamon was great. The only thing I added was a bit more jalapeño. I also poured instead of basted, but overall 5 stars!
Too hot to bake so I did it on the stovetop. It only took 15 minutes to cook using boneless breasts(need to make the chicken broth mix before you start cooking the chicken). Used 1 tablespoon butter to cook it in. I didn't worry about whether the sauce thickened or not but would serve it over rice next time. Also good with a fresh fruit salad.
Yummy chicken with great flavour! I used 2 bone in skinless breasts, so cut the rub in half, using chipotle chili instead of regular chili powder. I also used the full amount of the 'sauce', but upped the jalapeno to one whole instead of only the half called for as we really enjoy spicy. Will make again for sure, thanks!
This was really interesting. The cinnamon on the chicken was really cool. It ended up tasting a bit like an Indian meal. I simplified the recipe by using the ingredients as a marinade and then baking it. Next time I will use alot more spice - this was not a hot dish at all.
Very good recipe! My modifications: I used 2 lb (about 6) skinless thighs; rubbed about 1/2 the spice mixture (cut cinnamon to 1 tsp, added 1/2 tsp cayenne powder). For sauce: 1.5 cup broth, 2 jalapeno peppers for extra kick, 2 limes, honey to taste, thickened with some cornstarch & water. I baked the chicken uncovered as directed for about 10 minutes, then started basting with sauce (reserved some sauce for rice) & placed a piece of foil over the chicken to prevent drying out. I basted every 5 minutes. Forgot how long I cooked the chicken, but definitely not 30 minutes, or else it would've been too dry. Sprinkled with chopped cilantro & served over white jasmine rice and a veggie. Reserved sauce is great over rice or veggies. For ease, I mixed spices in a small glass jar & punched several holes in the lid so I can shake the spices evenly over the chicken. I now have 1/2 the spices left for another night's dinner - definitely suggest you try this recipe. Very interesting, earthy, spicy warm flavors.
didn't care for - made once according to recipe and then tried adjusting spices more to our liking - something is just not working. the sauce is an excellent idea.
Super fantastic! Since I wanted to grill the chicken, I marinated bone-in breasts with all of the rub and 1/2 of the basting liquid, reserving the other 1/2 to baste while grilling. The result ~ tender flavorful chicken thanks to the lime juice and all of the spices; a caramelized skin due to the honey and a burst of heat from the jalapeno. The usage of cinnamon in an otherwise savory dish is extraordinary... smelled heavenly while on the grill... and tasted even better. Thanks for the recipe!
I actually really liked this. I doubles the jalepenos like suggested. Also, I cooked the chicken covered with tin foil so it didn't dry out. Also, I used a ton of the rub and did not bast my pieces (boneless skinless). I do not own a baster!! I just flipped them half way through and that seemed to do the trick. Also, I cooked just till not pink, not the full extra 30 minutes...probably more like 15 and then 20. Over all good. I made it with Lime, Ginger Jalepeno Soup and Sweet and Sour green beans. Both from this site.
Hmmmmmm. What can I say. My husband thought it was good but I thought it was a little weird. Make sure that the chicken covers the whole pan or use a smaller pan -- the juices dried up and burned in the pan where there was no chicken. I probably won't make this again.
Loved this dish. I used all the ingredients with chicken breast. My sauce didn't thicken but that didn't matter the taste was different and my kids ate it. Both of my sons are picky eaters and I'm always happy when they eat. Lovely recipe and easy.
This had a great flavor. It didn't seem spicy at all and I would add more spice next time.
I had a friend over for dinner when I made this and it came out great! Chicken was moist and tasty. Sauce did not thicken, I even let it cook down some. I'm making it again tonight and will try the suggestion of cornstarch and water. I also increased the jalapeno to one whole. Thanks so much!
Very good .....I thought this combo was delicious although for more spice I would add a little me jalapeno
Good flavor, repeatable. For two chicken breasts I would at least halve the rub and probably cut back the cinnamon a little bit more. The sauce was fine but I'd prefer to try it with fresh jalapenos next time. I think the can kept the sauce from thickening. It's nice to find a dish with flavor so I'll probably make this again with adjustments for the amount of chicken.
Totally amazing! I am a creature of stuffed chicken, but I thought I would try this one... so glad I did! I used 4 chicken breasts and the seasoning was perfect to really cake it on! I also added a dash of red pepper flakes to the rub too. This is great with a side of fruit salad. Thank you!!!
I used half the recipe for two chicken breast and add twice as much jalapeno. It was spicy but not hot. I will make this again.
This recipe was very tasty, it was rich and flavorful. To make it lower in fat, we used boneless, skinnless chicken breast and cooked the chicken in the broth when it had boiled down a bit. We put the rub on the chicken in a zippered bag to make it even easier to make. I can imagine this would be great chicken to use in Mexican dishes.
A keeper in my book...very tasty and different. I used pepper flakes instead of jalapeno only because I didn't have it and it still was very good.
I used filleted boneless breasts (about 1/2 inch thick)so I baked the chicken with the rub only for about 7 minutes, then basted a few times with a total of about 15 minutes in the 450 oven. They were delicious! I will make this again!
Yummy! I cooked it on the stove instead of baking it and doubled the jalapenos because we love spicy. Got a "thumbs up" from my brother =)
This chicken was interesting. It was met with raves at my dinner party when it was served, but I had mixed feelings. The cinnamon was too overpowering and wiped out the earthy flavors of the cumin and chili powder. I personally like it quite spicy so I think I might tweak this a little next time with more red pepper and no cinnamon. The honey, on my opinion, will add just the sweetness needed for the chicken to be outstanding.
I prepared as directed...but just didn't like it at all. The spices were overwhelming to me.
This called for too much cinnamon and the basting sauce didn't "stick" to the chicken. Won't make this again.
This recipe is awesome and easy to make.
This is a grreat chicken recipe, very different. don't be put off by the strange ingredients, this chicken is the bomb!! I made this with Zippy rice pilaf, (also on this site)I will be making this again and again!!!
I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts. Used cumin seeds, b/c I didn't have ground cumin. Hubby liked this better than I did. I cooked spaghetti noodles in chicken broth and served the chicken over the noodles. That was good - Next time I make this, I will use less cinnamon.
I like the spice rub on the chicken although I'm not sure what the jalapeno does to the chicken. I used 1 jalapeno instead of half since it is so hard to keep 1/2 of a jalapeno. Not spicy at all, but the taste is rather good. I also used chicken breasts instead. Something simple to put together and tasty.
We didn't particularly think it was that wonderful. However, it is a nice change from the ordinary and has an interesting taste. Will make again, just not very often. Will use less honey and less cinnamon next time and add some cayan pepper, extra lime, and many more jalapenos. Don't know why they call this original recipe Jalapeno Chicken, you can't taste the jalapeno over the cinnamon.
I used boneless/skinless breasts, rubbed them with the spices, and then baked them IN the liquid. I also just improvised the liquid; 2 cups chix broth, about 1/3 cup honey, 1 lime, and 1/2 jalapeno. I'd like to try it again without the rub. I found the cinammon distracting. But overall, no complaints. I will just have to experiment with the recipe a little more.
This recipe was wonderful! My picky husband's comment after his first bite was, "Very, very tasty!". After he finished the meal he said that was one of the best things I have made in a while and that we should have it again! I will definitely add this to my permanent rotation! The dish was spicy yet sweet. A really nice combination.
This is excellent! I also used some of the sauce for the liquid to make rice. It's great leftover, too.
This was a very good dish. The cinnamon was a different twist, but the flavor cannot be substituted. Don't be afraid to try it! The reason I am only giving this four stars is because my sauce never did thicken, so I ended up adding some cornstarch I had mixed with water. Other than that, a five star dish!
Honestly, I did not care for this at all. My boyfriend and I LOVE spicy food, so that wasn't the problem. It just wasn't interesting. AND it was overcooked. I followed the recipe directly.
My husband and I loved this! It tasted very different from your average chicken recipe and was so easy to make. Next time I will add a little less salt and a little more honey, but that is all I would change. It was great =)
I was uncertain about the combination on ingrediants but this turned out very good. I used half of the cinnamon called for. I thought it was the right amount. I also used more jalapeno pepper because my husband loves it.
I altered this recipe a bit: I reduced the amount of cinnamon to 1 t., Chili powder to 1 t., and I didn't cook it in the oven. I made it more like a chicken piccata -- browned the chicken (I used 3 chicken breasts cut in half length-wise) in a little oil and then I added the combined liquids and cooked another 5 minutes. We had this with Texas coleslaw (from this site) and ate it on corn tortillas, and it was fabulous!!! Will definitely make again!
Followed the recipe exactly except used boneless skinless chicken breasts. The sauce never thickened and was WAY too sour. My jalapenos must have been very mild because we culdn't taste them. I added cayenne to kick it up a little. I found the cinnamon very dominant. I won't make this one again.
I gave this 4 stars although Im not sure I will make it again. I dont quite get why its called jalepeno chicken cuz mine didnt have much jalepeno flavor. I halved the amount of cinammon and when it was cooking thats all I smelled and it kind of freaked me out but when we ate it it really had a nice flavor and the cinammon wasnt over powering at all. I definatly reccommend that you try it but Id change the name.
The overall flavor was pretty good, but wasn't quite what I was hoping. Still, it was enjoyed by all so thank you!
This had a really interesting flavor, not like anything I've made before. I thought it was more eastern than southwestern. I had this over basmati rice with peas, and I doubled the sauce and spice rub recipe like some people suggested so there was plenty. I used 3 chicken breasts, just put all of the sauce in after the first 15 minutes, and the meat came out so tender and tasty. Definitely a keeper!
I had been looking at this recipe for a couple of months before I decided to go ahead and try it. Husband and I thought it sounded interesting with all those different flavors, but we will not be trying this one again. It was okay, but we were not very excited about it. Disappointing.
I used the convert for 2 servings. It was great.
This was excellent. My family enjoys food a little spicier, so I increased the jalapeno, cumin, and chilli. Everyone loved it!
The best thing about this is while it was cooking the house smelled like cinnamon! :D I didn't have any honey on hand so I used brown sugar as a substitute, and it tasted just fine.
My husband says chicken is called fowl for a reason. Lol. HE LOVED THIS and said to save it to make again!
This recipe was very good tasting. My husband really likes it. I will make it more than several times more. It's a keeper, thank you very much for sharing this recipe.
I will agree with other reviewers. The jalapeno is not the dominant flavor in this recipe, but I did not find the cinnamon to be overwhelming. I followed the recipe exactly and I found it to be a "zesty" flavor. Something different and very enjoyable.
My husband and I were not thrilled with this recipe. I made it exactly as it is written except I used boneless breasts. I also added all of the sauce to finish cooking. The sauce was watery, never thickened. The flavor combination was strange to say the least. I won't be making it again.
I didn't have jalapenos, so I used a tsp. of cayenne instead, which was perfect for me but a little too spicy for my husband. He LOVED it, though. I seared both sides and then put the lid on and cooked the chicken with the sauce, and added I think canary beans after I'd taken the chicken out and let them simmer for three or four minutes for a low-carb option instead of rice, and it worked really well.
Wow this was excellent. The fresh lime juice gave it the extra flavor.
We thought this was terrible. Didn't like the cimmomon in it, the sauce was pretty good. I could see using it with something else in chicken, but we won't be making it again.
Meh. I made half the recipe using 1 1/2 lbs chicken breasts, which I think is being true to the ingredient amounts so far as fairly rating this recipe. Thought the flavor of this was okay, it was edible, but I didn't really savor it. Had I ordered it in a restaurant I wouldn't have sent it back, but I wouldn't have bothered to clean my plate (unless I was extremely hungry), & I wouldn't bother taking home any leftovers, nor would I ever order it again. Now with tens of thousands of recipes available on the Interwebs it's too easy to find more interesting/tastier recipes than those available in my cookbook library, so I wouldn't bother with this one again.
my child ate it but cinnamon and chicken tastes funny! Did not like this and couldn't taste the jalapenos!
I followed the recipe closer the next few times that I made it and it turned out great! The only substitutions that I made were using maple syrup instead of honey and lemon juice instead of lime because I prefer those. It's my favourite way to serve chicken!!
This had great flavor! If you really like spicy you should kick it up and add the whole jalapeno! This is super good!
Interesting combo of flavors and fairly easy to make! Came out wonderful and would definitely make again.
I didn't care that much for it. I thought the combination of seasonings was a bit odd.
made this tonite and went over very well. didnt add the cinnamon, i dont care for it. also doubled the rub and sauce recipe and was barely enough. all in all i will def make again. also cooked at 350. moist and tender!
sooooooooooo easy. I tossed the chicken strips in a bag with the seasoning. I love the different combination of spices. I did add a little more cayenne since the sauce wasn't really that thick but still very easy and flavorful
Thanks for a great recipe. The chicken was delicious!! I made the recipe with chicken thighs and legs and had the ingredients scaled down to just 4 people. I also took the suggestion of adding corn starch to the sauce because there was no way it was going to get thick. My 7 year old daughter loved it too. Great blend of flavors-I will definitely make again.
This recipe was okay. Not an absolute favorite but fairly good. Hubby like it though. So I guess it might be a keeper.
We made this tonight and WOW! It was fabolous. We used two chicken breasts but same amount of everything else. We had just enough sauce so if you are going to use more than two chicken breasts; I would definitely double the sauce ingredients. Also, we had to use cornstarch to thicken the sauce as others have also done. It was very good and didn't find the cinnamon overpowering at all...a great blend of spices. We will definitely make this again!
This was OK. The biggest turnoff was the appearance of the chicken; the spices make it DARK BROWN. I really wasn't that bowled over, and I was surprised that I received an overall 5 rating. Will not be making it again. It made me very thirsty during the night as well! OK, but nothing to write home about.
I give this 5 star, but I did alter it a tiny bit to fit out likes and needs. I used 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves. I was almost out of cinnamon, so only added about 1/2 tsp. I am also salt reduced diet, so only added one rounded tsp of kosher salt, (which was fine!) and cut the honey down a bit too. Also, was out of lime, so used 2 lemons. I like to brown my meat always before oven, to increase flavor, so I lightly browned the chicken first, in an oven friendly frying pan. (not non-stick) I reduced the sauce as noted, but then poured the sauce over the chicken and put in the oven for 20 min, turning once after 10 min. Sauce didn't thicken, but that was ok. The chicken by itself was delish and moist, and my hubby especially liked it. Oh also, I used a whole jalapeno, seed and ribs included. For me a half jalapeno would not have been near enough heat. When chicken temps out at 165 F it is done.... start checking at 15-20min. I will def make this again. Pretty darn quick, easy and healthy, with on hand easily substituted ingredients.
This was awesome! I used boneless chicken so the cook time was only about 25 minutes. We will definately make again & again.
