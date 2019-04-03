Baked Penne with Italian Sausage

This is a hearty, filling meal that's full of flavor!

Recipe by SADIEQQ

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet. Place sausage and onion in the skillet and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain excess fat. Pour in wine, and cook for 1 minute, stirring, to deglaze the pan. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Toss with cooked pasta, and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle top with mozzarella.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
664 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 81.6mg; sodium 1714.1mg. Full Nutrition
