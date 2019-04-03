Baked Penne with Italian Sausage
This is a hearty, filling meal that's full of flavor!
I made this recipe after checking out the review and I too got the same review from my boyfriend, that it was restaurant quality. Even my Italian roommate who's from Milan loved it and said it was great. The only thing is I couldn't find Italian sausage at my local grocery store that was not already in a sausage casing. I bought it anyway and squeezed the sausage out. It worked well but I also used hot sausage which I think added some flavor. Considering the recipe doesn't call for any spices I think the spicyness enhanced the flavor. Another thing I found was cooking the pasta to al dente was still too long and by the time it was baked in the oven it came out softer than I wanted it. Next time I'll only cook the penne about 5 minutes in boiling water or I'll immediately submerge it in cold water to retard the cooking. Other than that the recipe is a keeper and I'll be making it again and again.Read More
I made this exactly as written, and it was just okay. Probably a one timer for us. Basically a spaghetti sauce tossed with noodles, I felt I could had the same result with a jar of spaghetti sauce and not had to clean any pans :)Read More
LOVED THIS!!! BUT, I changed it a tad, I used a smaller can of tomato sauce and used a jar of garden style spaghetti sauce (which has green peppers and mushrooms) instead of the tomatoes and tomato paste. I liked subtle taste of wine in the pasta bake. My family just gobbled this up.
My husband and I rarely find anything that we both like when it comes to just about anything, but especially food. But last night we both loved this dish. I knew it was a hit when he wrapped it up really well to save the leftovers. I didn't have any wine, so I just omitted it, I added a dash of sugar to cut down on the tomato zing and added some oregano. We will be having this again and again. Thanks!
This was a big hit in our house last evening. Yummy! I didn't have white wine in the house when making the dish, and it STILL tasted great. I also used turkey sausage in the dish, to cut down on some fat.
Rating based on changes noted below: Cooked italian sausage w/o the onions & oil, used red wine instead of white wine, used cabernet marinara sauce, instead of the tomato sauce, used fire roasted tomatoes and garlic powder instead of canned tomatoes and garlic. Once the pasta was cooked, I reserved some of the water, added the water to the sauce, added about 1 tsp of italian seasoning, and also added in some ricotta cheese. Mixed the pasta, and sausage mixture together, and then put it into a casserole dish. Instead of using all mozzarella, I used a 6 cheese italian combo, and then added a small amount of parmesan cheese...this was fantastic!
This recipe is missing two key ingredients - garlic and basil. Once you add those, it takes this up to five delicious stars! Also, when browning the sausage and onions (and this is the time to add the garlic, mince two or three cloves and saute with the meat and onions), you do NOT need to do this in the oil called for. The sausage will provide more than enough fat for the saute without adding more. It's a waste of your olive oil, so just leave it out. When you add the tomatoes to the pan, that's the time to add about a teaspoon of dried basil (and even a 1/4 teaspoon of oregano if you like, that adds a nice flavor to the dish too!).
We really liked this. To make it more "kid-friendly" for my picky 11-yr old, I added pepperoni to the top of the casserole before the cheese. He really liked it. I also added about 1/2 tsp of Italian Herb Seasoning, although after eating it, it probably didn't need it. It was flavorful enough with the other ingredients. The pepperoni will be a standard ingredient when I make this again, though.
Not being a big baked pasta fan, my husband saw I was making this and looked a little disappointed. But, once he ate it, he changed his tune. He really liked it and so did I. The only change I made was I added a couple of extra cloves of garlic while cooking the meat and onions.
The family really enjoyed this and it reheated very well the next day. I will use spicy sausage next time though or add crushed red pepper. My husband thought he could taste the wine (he didn't complain about it) but I couldn't specifically detect it. Thought it had great flavor.
Pretty good! Needs a little something maybe more garlic or mushrooms, but overall pretty hearty dish! My family was amazed and they wanted more!! Thanx I will make again
This turned out really well...even my picky husband gave me the "go ahead" and prepare again in the future. Like another reviewer, I too used spaghetti sauce in place of all the canned tomatoes. I didn't use near as much cheese called for...I sprinkled on just enought to cover the top. I also used "hot" italian sausage which gave it a little kick. Good Recipe.
Very good and easy to make. Family loved it.THX
I rated this recipe three stars, but my wife indicated it was more than three stars. To me, it was garden variety pasta; the 1/2 cup of wine didn't seem to add much to the flavor. I must leave open the possibility that I wasn't as hungry as my wife, tasting the sauce along the way to try to pump it up a little. I did add a little basil and salt. As it was, the sauce seemed a little flat. Since my wife ranked it highly, I'm giving the recipe the benefit of the doubt with four stars and will try it again sometime.
I fixed this last night and my husband and 2 year old daughter loved this! The only thing that I did differently was not adding the white wine. This was a last minute recipe and I couldn't find it at the local store. Also, our family loves cheese. So I added the mozzarella cheese, but I also added Colby Jack cheese on top of that. It was extra cheesy and so yummy!
SOOOOO yummy! I made this to feed 25 high school girl basketball players ( I quadrupled the recipe) and it was a hit. They went back for seconds. IM giving it 4 stars and not 5 as I thought that the sauce as written in the recipe was a little too bland and acidic for my taste. I like a little more robust flavor. So I added minced garlic, beef base, chicken base, white pepper, italian seasoning, onion powder and red wine rather than white wine and white sugar. I also only boiled the pasta for 5 minutes, and they came out almost too soft after baking ( I did use a nesco) so next time I will not cook the pasta at all. Turned out great though! I will make this again for sure, the sauce is a great base for me to use.
I can't really rate this honestly as I, too made a few changes to the recipe. I omitted the wine as another reviewer had and added sugar to the sauce as well as oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, basil and parsley. It was a huge success with the husband for sure. I will definitely make this again.
This has become a staple of my repitroire (sp?). I love it. I use spicy sausage (or if not, then add some Cayanne pepper to the sauce), lots of garlic, add some frozen vegis, use more diced tomatoes as well as italian herbs and a tablespoon of sugar, and add parmesan cheese on the top. DELICIOUS. So filling. So yummy.
Listen to the "large, deep skillet" suggestion in the recipe. I had to switch out my pan (too small). It doesn't specify how to cook the sausage in the recipe. I would suggest removing the casing after cooking it a little and then use a spoon (or spatula) to grind up the meat while in the pan. This will resemble ground beef if done properly and will spreadload the flavor throughout the whole dish. If you don't like chunks of tomato you can throw the diced tomatoes in a blender or processor for a few second and will have something a little thicker than sauce but not as chunky as salsa. The recipe doesn't state where to use the olive oil but common sense would dictate that it is to saute the onions and sausage. I also put a few drops in my boiling water to defroth it and add flavor to the penne. Shoot me now, I used cheddar (white and orange) for this recipe instead of mozzarella as I had none. The recipe was good not great, but could have been had I used the correct cheese with it.
This is a great recipe. I pretty much followed it exactly and it turned out terrific. We had the leftovers the next day for lunch, and it reheated very well.
This was a very good, hearty meal. I added fresh garlic as well, and froze half to eat later. Good for leftovers!
I was forced to change this due to availability in my pantry. First, I used hot Italian sausage from our local butcher and it is hot. I didn't use the wine or tomato paste but rather Muir Glen fire roasted diced tomatoes and Contadina pizza sauce because that's what I had. I added 3 cloves of garlic, a couple table spoons of fresh basil and some chopped flat leaf parsley mostly out of habit. I took one reviewers advice and cooked the mini penne less than al dante. I layered the pasta with the mozzarella because I always get it too crusty when I put it on top. On top I used fresh grated Parmesian. We really enjoyed it. Thank you for the post.
I made this the first time when we had a few friends over all day and I couldn't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Still, I have a certain reputation (as a great cook) to maintain so I needed something easy that everyone would like. It went over very well. There were no leftovers and plenty of requests to have it again. I use garlic flavored olive oil, Italian flavored tomato paste and garlic and olive oil flavored diced tomatoes. Also, I use Beringer White Zinfandel. It gives it a great flavor. I don't like the texture of onions (but I love the flavor) so I sauté the onion separately and remove it before adding the sausage. I also add some fresh grated parmesan on top of the Mozzarella before the final bake. With full size penne pasta, I like to add an additional half pound of sausage. I am considering trying mixing a ground chicken breast in with the sausage (in place of the extra sausage) sometime. Today, I am making it again, using Barilla Mini Penne Pasta.
Tried out this recipe for the first time and my husband and I loved it! So much flavor and richness. I did have to make a few adjustments with the ingredients I had on hand... So I used polish sausage instead and put garlic powder in since I didn't have tomato sauce with garlic. A must try!
this was so delicious...I always jazz up recipes with my own seasoning tastes or proportions, but it was good!
Excellent recipe. I used sweet Italian sausage. I didn't have the tomato paste so, I had to use a jar sauce (half a 16 ounce jar). I also had only red wine so, I used a little red wine and watered it down, I think I used only 1/4 cup of wine, instead of the 1/2 cup. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly and it was great! Such a wonderful flavor. Will make again! Thank you!
I hightly recommend this recipe for the sauce!! The first time I made this dish, I loved the taste of the sauce, but wasn't pleased with the final baked dish. So now I use this recipe for pasta sauce and serve it over shape pasta. I love the Italian sausage in place of ground beef in the sauce, and my husband always RAVES about the taste (he loves all the meat). My substitution were: adding minced garlic while sauteing the sausage and onions, using hot sausage or red pepper flakes to add some kick, and using chicken broth instead of white wine (don't ever have it on hand). Thanks for the recipe!
We had this for dinner last night and it was a hit with everyone. I noticed their are no seasonings listed for the sauce, so I went ahead and seasoned it to taste with parsley, basil, garlic & herb seasoning, and pepper. It was delicious! The cooking time seemed to be exact too which is always great. Thank you for sharing, this will be going into our rotation.
Loved it, everyone went back for seconds. I used half hot sausage and half sweet and the hot sausage gave it a nice spice flavor.
I haven't even put this together to put in the oven yet and the sauce tastes fabulous! I'll come back after dinner to update the review. BTW - I didn't have tomato sauce so I substituted a 14 oz. jar of pepperoni pizza sauce instead and add some fresh basil. I may just have to use this sauce recipe as my go-to meat sauce recipe! YUMMO!
This was very tasty and easy to prepare. I changed a couple of things, first I added mushrooms and garlic and crushed red pepper flakes, I used sundried tomatoe sausage and substituted a can of spaghetti sauce in place of the tomatoe sauce as others suggested, I also topped with mozzerella, cheddar and fresh grated parmesan. My husband, who is not a sausage lover, really enjoyed this recipe. Will definitely be making again.
Super easy to make and very tasty. I made it for Thanksgiving and my family loved it! The next time I make it, I'll sautee mushrooms with the onions and sausages. Like others, I didn't use white wine, but will try the wine next time. Thank you for the wonderful recipe :)
Simple and good! I omitted the white wine and used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce and paste. Will make again, thanks!
My family loved this. I too left out the wine. I did add fresh zuccini both green and yellow and mushrooms. Since one family member is a vegitarian I made him a meat loaf pan size but I left out all sausage. It cooked in the oven along with the larger pan for the meat eaters.
Exactly what I wanted. I made this using some homemade italian sausage, and it was amazing. The sauce was perfect, although I did add a little dried basil and oregano, and I used a can of fire-roasted tomatoes with garlic. Didn't have any wine and it was fine without it. Make sure you cook the onions and garlic in EVOO first, then brown the sausage. Adding the raw onions in with the sauce is not a good method.
My whole family enjoyed this recipe!!! It was delicious and very easy to prepare, even for someone like me who doesn't cook.
This was really good! We're picky about pasta dishes and this was an excellent dish. Hubby thought it needed more sauce but what does he know? If he wanted spagghetti (again!) he should have said so! I thought it was perfect, and a nice change from the usual. I will definitely make this again.
This was very good. Even DH, who is not an Italian sausage fan, had two helpings. I cut back on the cheese to about 1 1/2 cups but wish I hadn't, even though I used a smaller, 8" x 11" pan. I also used rigatoni since I had it in the pantry and deglazed with white zin since I had it in the fridge. Filling tasty and easy to prepare.
So good! I added 3 cloves of fresh chopped garlic, dash of sugar and a little chicken broth. I followed the advice of others and used spicy italian sausage and some red pepper flakes. It was so zesty and flavorful! And the best part, the entire meal cost me less than $10. Can't beat that. Perfect to serve for friends/family.
We all liked it but didn't care much for the mozzarella cheese. Will leave it out the next time. May try ricotta cheese instead. I used link Italian sausage instead of ground, which was good.
I belong to a diva meal group, we each make 8 entrees once a month we can freeze and than swap. My group asks me to make this for them on a regular basis. It is simple to make, tastes great, and freezes well.
I added 1 cup ricotta cheese 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese 1/3 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese and combined it with prepared sauce before baking. It was awesome!
I really like to cook this dish. I use Italian Sausage links sliced (into coins) and follow the rest of the recipe as indicated. It's great, easy and works well any night of the week and for company.
It deserves five stars only in the category of simple pasta dish.
My family really liked this. It was quick and easy for a Sunday night dinner after working hard in the yard and household chores, I had little energy to put into a big meal. It was ready and on the table within an hour and 10 minutes. I added garlic with the onions and sausage and took another's advice and reduced the tomato by eliminating the tomato paste. I also didn't have the type of cheese recommended, so substituted a little bit of chedder cheese on "one" side of the dish since some family members dont like melted cheese. I also added some sliced olives and chopped marinated artichokes. My 18 and 23 year old were actually fighting over the leftovers! Thanks for the inspiration!
I searched everywhere for a hearty vegetarian pasta to serve for guests. I settled on this one substituting sausage for sauteed mushrooms and zucchini and whole tomato slices under the cheese. Everyone *loved* it! Next time I'll use sausage for my non-vegetarian family. Cudos to a great dish with or without the meat!
This was not great. I noticed a very strong white wine flavor in the dish, and I am not a wine lover. I may have enjoyed it more if not for that flavor. I did not use onions in the recipe since my husband does not like them - but it could have used them. I gave the leftovers to my mom, who enjoys most dishes, but she didn't care for this one either.
We enjoyed this recipe. Even my kids ate it! My husband and I thought it could use additional spices so I may add oregano and/or basil next time I make it...will definitely make again.
This recipe is wonderful, so customizable. I used wheat rotini noodles. Saute'd 4 cloves minced garlic in olive oil, put in cup of sliced mushrooms and dusted those with dried basil and thyme while they saute'd for about five minutes. I did not have tomato sauce, so I opened a jar of store brand spaghetti sauce and poured over the mixture in the large saute pan. Added the drained noodles (do not rinse, just drain), mixed, and then put into the 9 x 13 glass baking pan. Topped with 8 oz of mozarella/provolone shreds and baked for 20 mins to melt the cheese. Final touch to sprinkle on fresh aged parmesan cheese on your warm serving. FANTASTIC!
This is a very good easy recipe. To better suit it for my family I add garlic, spices, and a bit more sauce and cheese.
Yum! After reading all of the reviews, I did add garlic and some spices. We also get special italian sausage from a little bitty meat shop in Port Arthur, Tx. It's called Nicks...best italian sausage I've ever had. It made the dish...everyone pigged out! Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious, even though I didn't have white wine:( I added mushrooms and peas.
This was a terrific recipe. The only problem was that there were no recipe instructions for adding the olive oil.
Yum! Followed recipe exactly except I used mostaccoli noodles. 2nd time I made it I added fresh chopped tomato, sauteed garlic w/the onion, and added mushrooms, olives and parm cheese, of course Italian seasoning on top. Good!
This recipe was great. Even my husband liked it, without adding any condiment from the fridge, which he usually does (usually Tobasco)! I did change it a bit, as well, based on what I had at home and what other reviewers had said. I didn't have wine, so I used a bit of white-grape juice, red-wine vinegar, and some water. I also didn't have diced tomatoes with garlic, so I used whole canned tomatoes, cut them up myself, and added some garlic powder. I also added some fresh basil and dried seasonings (bit more basil, since I didn't have much fresh, and parsley). It was a bit oily -- I'm not sure you really need to use the olive oil, given how fatty the sausage is! But when my husband went for seconds, I knew I should review this one. My kids were mixed -- 2 of 3 liked it. The picky one didn't like the chunkiness of the sausage, but that's to be expected! Will definitely make again.
I made this for my husband for a romantic Valentine's dinner. WOW it was wonderful. Had some red wine and italian bread with it. Made a great lunch the next day. I did add extra spices garlic salt, oregano, crushed red pepper and a pinch of sugar. Tasted great. Thanks for the recipe will use over and over.
Hearty and simple. Good dish w/ great flavor. I added more diced garlic, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese.
This was very good, a little mild so the Spict/Hot Italian Sausage is a must. Also, I recommend using flavored tomatoes for an extra something.
This is a very quick and easy recipe to put together that is hearty and satisfying and surpringly flavourful. I did not take the sausages out of their casings and simply fried them up with the onions and then sliced them into 1/4 inch medallions. Of course,you could add whatever else you wanted from the fridge - mushrooms, bell pepper - but honestly, this is very good as written and I appreciated having a simple but stick-to-your-ribs way to use up that otherwise-boring package of spicy sausages!
This got great reviews when I served it at an impromptu gathering at my place. I must admit that I only glanced at the recipe and then kind of winged it from there. My boyfirend and I are vegetarian and our friends are meat-eaters...so I ran out and grabbed a package of veggie "sausage" which I was not a fan of at all, but the meat-eaters liked it. In the first step used a whole onion, about 7 cloves fresh garlic and a green pepper; I added to the pan with the tomato products a handful of basil, oregano, thyme and a little red anaheim for spice. I used dry red wine (a chianti...I didn't have any white). I set aside a portion of the sauce to make with gluten-free pasta for myself. My GF portion was great and while I didn't get to try the non-GF portion, my meat-eater friends and my boyfriend raved about the regular vegetarian version and kept going back for more. With three of them working on it there was only one portion left after an hour or so! All in all this recipe was a great guide, but the sauce definitely needed spicing up to meet personal flavor preferences as it is really bland as writen. I suggest reading a dozen of other reviews to see what people added and go from there.
Terrific! Couldn't have made this better! Thanks :)
This is a very good dish. I added mushrooms and black olives. That's the nice thing about recipes like this...you can easily change it to suit your taste. It was very quick and easy to make, also.
after mixing everything together, instead of putting it straight in the oven, i left it in the fridge overnight and it melded together well :) great recipe
I substituted hot Italian sausage, because I already had that on hand, and that worked out well. I really enjoyed the white wine flavor-glad I went out to the store to get that. The only thing I want to improve next time is to decrease the fat (I could taste it), so maybe I will drain it on a paper towel and ommit the olive oil. My brothers really liked it..they said it was "bomb," hehe
This is an excellent dish! I changed just a few features based on the contents of my fridge... I used turkey italian sausage since my family doesn't eat pork (cuts some of the fat and calories too), and used Prego Classico in place of the tomato paste/sauce part. I also added a scoop of Ragu Roasted Garlic Parmesan sauce and mixed everything together, then sprinkled the mozzerella over the top of everything. My family is a little apprehensive of new recipes from this website due to a few disastrous attempts in the past, but they loved this one! My husband called from work today to ask for that sausagey pasta thing for dinner. Yum!
good, added basil, garlic and double cheese!!!
Absolutely wonderful! I added about 1 tsp of orgegano, used can of diced tomatoes with green chilies, added some mushrooms and did not use the tomatoe paste because I didn't have any, but I will use it next time. Also sauted a couple of cloves of garlic with sausage and onions. It is so incredibly good. Was going to have it for lunch, but my husband wanted it! Thanks for a keeper!
I made this for my mother inlaw. I received rave reviews. The only thing I changed was I added garlic powder as I only had a plain can of diced tomatoes. It turned out wonderfully
Delicious! This is a wonderful recipe. For those that like additional flavors or ingredients, I have added chopped red bell pepper, 1 cup of sliced mushrooms, 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and instead of the mozzarella, I add a bechamel with parmessan added at the end. I do not use the tomato sauce or paste but use Classico Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce and San Marzano Tomatoes (I know, they are expensive) and a pinch of sugar. You can sprinkle additional cheese on top if you like, then bake as written. I make it especially for my 15 yr-old grandson. He loves it.
tasty meal. Everyone liked it. thanks for sharing!
I made this for a frozen meal group and it was easy and very good! We've had both fresh and from frozen and it's been a big hit with the family!
This is a simple, cheap, and yummy dish!
This was ok. I thought it was really bland at first so I added some Italian herb blend, more garlic, a little shake of red pepper flakes, and I also added some extra-sharp Cheddar to the topping. If I were to make it again, I would use red wine - I didn't think the white added much to the flavor.
I enjoyed this as well as my two teenagers. Simple and easy dish. I was suprised at how much flavor it had for such a small list of ingredients. The only reason I didn't give it the full five star is because it was not a "wow" dish. I will definatly make this again.
Delicious! I added some cayenne pepper too - added a nice bit to it.
This is a baked ziti (or penne) with sausage, without the ricotta, of course. It was very tasty. I added some oregano, parsley, basil, and sugar (to cut the acidity). I made extra, so I put a tray in the freezer too. Good thinking on my part, because my husband and son both said they hope we can have that again soon. Thanks SadieQQ!
I found this really good. I omitted the oil since sausage is fatty enough, worked just fine. I also put half the mixture in the pan, spread cheese over that, then the other half of the mixture and more cheese. I used a shredded italian blend. Definitely will make again.
I didn't have tomato sauce so I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes. After adding the garlic, parmesan cheese, and red pepper flakes, this recipe turned out great. I mean delicious.
This recipe turned out great! I made some modifications I omitted the white wine. Going off of the other viewers ratings I added 3 cloves of diced garlic and add about a tablespoon of oregano. Instead of adding the olive oil I just bought the diced tomatoes with garlic and olive oil. As you can tell I love Garlic! Hope this review helps!!
We really enjoyed this dish. It has a nice spicy flavor.
A good recipe, but I agree with the other reviewers that spicy sausage is needed to give the dish some kick. Also, I didn't have enough cheese on hand, so I just used about half a cup of mozzarella, and half a cup of Parmesan, and my family (who all LOVE cheese) thought that there was still plenty of cheese flavor. Two cups seems like too much. I also added squash and mushrooms to make it a little healthier.
This recipe was really good but did need added herbs and garlic. I sauteed 1 minced clove of garlic with the onions and sausage, and I added about a palm full of Italian seasoning and oregano as well as 2 cloves of minced garlic to the sauce and it turned out great. Thanks!
This was tasty and easy. I also "doctored" up the sauce with some basil, oregano, crushed red pepper and dash of sugar. I also used whole grain penne to sneak some extra fiber in. This will be added to the rotation.
AWESOME!! SUPER easy to make and even my picky husband loved it!! I left out the wine (didn't have any on hand) and the onions (my husband HATES them) but added a little onion powder. Turned out great!!!!
Very good and easy! I added a little oregano and crushed red pepper.
Needed a recipe for some extra sausage, this fit the bill. Wonderful flavors. I used a chunky style tomato sauce instead of the tomatoes and tomato paste. Also added some portabello mushrooms.
I made this for a large group of 40 people and everyone loved it!! I added parmesan cheese to the sauce while it was cooking and then ricotta in the casserole itself.
So yummy! I made it exactly as it said with just a few modifications, I did use herbs and spices as well as red peppers and mushrooms and a big can of tomatoes not just the 14.5 ounce one that the recipe called for. This dish is really good
Nice dish, really heavy. I diverted from the recipe a bit; I used hot italian sausage rather than mild, and more tomato sauce and paste (2x's) as much as the recipe called for. Without it the paste w/h been a bit dry. The white wine gave it a nice flare!
Had this for dinner tonight. WE LOVED IT.Had to make a couple of small changes because of what I had on hand. Drank the wine, so I used chicken broth. Used fresh garlic, fried it with onions and sausage. Will make again.
Very good, my whole family enjoyed it!
I love this!! I use the Bob Evan's Italian Sausage and I usually add more wine than it calls for.
This recipe was great and SOOO easy. I was able to just throw it together in about 20 minutes and let it bake for about 30 minutes. So yummy. I did make a few changes just due to what I had on hand and after reading some reviews. I used Hot italian sausage, thats what I had and also made seasoning very easy - I didnt have to add a thing! I did not use white wine but that is because I forgot... I used a large shallot instead of onion because I didnt have any onions I added a large bell pepper, chopped For my sauce, I found out that Prego now makes a "Spicy Sausage" flavor and that worked PERFECTLY for this meal. I also added a can of Italian flavor petite diced tomatoes just to keep it moist - I hate dry pasta... Topped with mozzerrela and baked @ 375 for about 30 minutes. Other than adding the pepper, I kept the recipe pretty much as is. I'm not sure what could be added to change it up but it was good and will be made again!
No leftovers on this dish
We loved this very easy and delicious dish. I always have penne pasta on hand, that is, until today to make this. No problem, the rotini worked out perfectly. I used Johnsonville sausage because I think it’s a better quality sausage. Also, I added a little leftover chopped red pepper I wanted to use up, and added minced garlic along with basil and oregano because I didn’t have the sauce requested in the recipe. I wanted the sauce to remain moist so I omitted the tomato paste. I put down a layer of pasta mixture and topped with half of the cheese, then the remainder pasta and cheese. It came out awesome.
Very good! I used my own spaghetti sauce since thats all I had on hand and omitted the onion. It was delicious! I will be making this again.
A very yummy and filling dinner. Good comfort food. I used mild ground Italian sausage and it turned out great. Originally I thought it might have too much of a tomato taste for my liking, but it really was great. I think I'll try hot sausage next time to please my husband who loves a spicey kick!
DELICIOUS!!I made it pretty much as directed but after reading reviews, I added about a teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. I cooked the penne for 7 minutes instead of the 11 minutes on box directions for a la dente. I did add about 4 or 5 tablespoonsful of ricotta for extra body. Mixed all together, topped with mozzarella and baked for about 30 minutes. The texture was perfect--still a la dente and my husband LOVED it. Easy, easy, recipe with great taste.
