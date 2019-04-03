Baked Penne with Italian Sausage

This got great reviews when I served it at an impromptu gathering at my place. I must admit that I only glanced at the recipe and then kind of winged it from there. My boyfirend and I are vegetarian and our friends are meat-eaters...so I ran out and grabbed a package of veggie "sausage" which I was not a fan of at all, but the meat-eaters liked it. In the first step used a whole onion, about 7 cloves fresh garlic and a green pepper; I added to the pan with the tomato products a handful of basil, oregano, thyme and a little red anaheim for spice. I used dry red wine (a chianti...I didn't have any white). I set aside a portion of the sauce to make with gluten-free pasta for myself. My GF portion was great and while I didn't get to try the non-GF portion, my meat-eater friends and my boyfriend raved about the regular vegetarian version and kept going back for more. With three of them working on it there was only one portion left after an hour or so! All in all this recipe was a great guide, but the sauce definitely needed spicing up to meet personal flavor preferences as it is really bland as writen. I suggest reading a dozen of other reviews to see what people added and go from there.