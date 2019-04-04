Spinach Cheese Manicotti

If you can find the Barilla brand of no-cook lasagna sheets, you will probably never buy the tubes again. Fill a shallow pan with really hot tap water and place the sheets in the pan to soak while you prepare the filling and sauce. Lay them on paper towels and spread the filling on each sheet, leaving a small border on all sides. Roll up and place seam-side down in the dish. This is so easy it's become a staple in our house. I have also very successfully used fresh spinach....just pulse it in the food processor till it's evenly chopped, and stir in the ricotta, egg, cheese and seasonings of your choice...we like dried basil and garlic pepper. Using the pre-cooked sheets also allows you to make as many or few as you need...they only need to soak for about ten minutes, till they are nice and pliable, so you have plenty of time to prepare a few more if you find yourself with leftover filling. And since I don't eat meat but hubby does, it's easy to make some with meat sauce just for him. To me, they taste like freshly-made pasta and the texture comes out perfectly every time. I hope some of you will try this and share your results. And thanks to Ernie for a great recipe that can put Italian on the table even on a busy weeknight.