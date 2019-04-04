Spinach Cheese Manicotti

My husband says this dish is restaurant quality. It can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator overnight. Very filling and great served with a salad and garlic bread.

Recipe by Ernie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine ricotta, spinach, onion and egg. Season with parsley, pepper and garlic powder. Mix in 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan. In a separate bowl, stir together spaghetti sauce and water.

  • Spread 1 cup sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Stuff uncooked manicotti shells with ricotta mixture, and arrange in a single layer in the dish. Cover with remaining sauce. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until noodles are soft.

Note

If refrigerating overnight, do so after step 3. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 69g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 1409.9mg. Full Nutrition
