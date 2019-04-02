Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

Do not, repeat, DO NOT, attempt to make this for the first time BY YOURSELF for a dinner party, especially for your future in-laws. It really is time-consuming, and unless you have all ingredients on hand and ready to prep, plus about 3 hours to pull it all together, you're going to feel like you've gotten in over your head. I would have given this 1 star, except for the fact the the sauce was indeed very flavourful. The sauce, however, was the main thing holding me up (the other reviewers that complained about the reducing time taking so long were right). I used cornstarch in a feeble attempt to thicken it, but stopped after 2 tbs. because I was afraid of what the taste/texture would be. I was too tired to enjoy the meal once it was finally done. Everyone said that they liked it, but I wasn't sure if they were just feeling sorry for me because they saw what I went through, or if they were really telling the truth. Bottom line is, make sure you have a friend or significant other helping you with the prep of this dish and anything else that is to accompany it, because there's nothing worse than finally getting it done and thinking, "oh no, I forgot to do a salad and a side dish." There's no way you're going to be able to keep those steaks warm and tender and not have to serve them with a chainsaw. Good luck to all who make this...I won't be making it again.