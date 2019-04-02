Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon, and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.

By SUEZINOHIO

Ingredients

CRAB STUFFING:
PEPPERCORN SAUCE
STEAKS:

Directions

  • Make Crab Stuffing: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet. Saute onion, green onion, garlic, celery, and green pepper until tender. Stir in shrimp stock, crab meat, bread crumbs, and Cajun seasoning. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Prepare Peppercorn Sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine beef broth and cracked black pepper. Simmer until reduced to 1 cup, stirring frequently. Add1 ounce whiskey and 1 cup cream. Continue simmering until reduced to 1 cup. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Prepare Steaks: Slice a pocket into the side of each steak, and stuff generously with crab stuffing. Wrap bacon around side, and secure with toothpicks. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside. Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic and shallot for 1 minute. Stir in mushrooms, and saute until tender. Remove mushroom mixture, and set aside.

  • Place steaks in skillet, and cook to desired doneness. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. Deglaze skillet with 1 ounce whiskey. Reduce heat, and stir in peppercorn sauce and Dijon mustard. Add mushroom mixture, and reduce sauce until thickened. Remove toothpicks and bacon from steaks, and arrange steaks on a plate. Top with sauce.

Cook's Note:

I often partially cook my filets in the pan, and finish them on the grill. This recipe works well with roasted red potatoes and a nice glass of wine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
748 calories; protein 41.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 57.3g; cholesterol 215.4mg; sodium 1175.4mg. Full Nutrition
