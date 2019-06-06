Party Punch

4.5
75 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 16
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.

Recipe by Amy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 (4 ounce) servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a punch bowl, combine fruit punch and orange juice. Slowly pour ginger ale down the side of the bowl to retain carbonation.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 20.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/29/2022