Party Punch
This is punch is so extremely easy to make that a child could do it, yet it is so delicious. It is always served at our family gatherings, and my sisters, brother and I all had it served at our weddings.
I was looking for a punch for an all day open house that would be easy and delicious and this one hit the spot! All who came by complimented on the punch! Since I did not have access to a fridge/freezer all day, the night before I filled 2 icecube trays (one with punch, the other with OJ) and kept them in a cooler the first half of the day. I also froze orange slices in a baggie and had them floating on top with the ice cubes to keep the punch cool. It was very colorful! Then I froze a cool whip size container with punch and orange slices. This acted as a huge ice cube and kept the punch chilled all day. But it turns out this punch tastes great even when at room temperature.Read More
I made this for a baby shower and it was a big hit. I had shaped blocks of frozen orange juice and fruit punch floating in it to keep it cold and it was so colorful.
I made this punch for an event at church and both adults & children liked it.
Being tired of the same old heavy sherbert punches, I thought this looked like a good recipe to try. It did seem a little tart, so I added some lemonade to it. That kept it refreshing but gave it a hint of sweetness. Thanks for a good, basic recipe that is easy to tweak!
This punch was great. I made it for a bridal shower. Only 12 people came to the shower, but there was not a drop of punch left. Great and easy.
I host a lot of receptions as part of my job. I make this punch every time because it's fast and economical. It's always a hit!
Very Easy! Awesome punch! I served it for a group of 25 people and it has a hit!! Everyone loved it! I would highly recommend it! Very, Very, Easy!!! :)
Very good and really easy. I made this for my son's first birthday party and everyone loved it.
How refreshing!! I served this at an informal get together at my home and received nothing but raves and requests for the recipe. Thanks for sharing, Amy.
A little bit tart...did not just "love" this recipe. Probably won't make again.
I made this punch for my best friend's baby shower and it was a huge hit! And it was so easy that I was able to leave and greet guests and the guests made more when needed. I froze orange and lime slices for ice cubes and it was very colorful. I made 6 gallons and it was all gone in 2 hours!! Will def make this for my next party!
Quick and Easy!
This has been a great drink every time.
I made this for my daughter's 1st birthday and it was gone in no time! It was very easy to put together and it is one of the few punch recipes that doesn't include pineapple. My mom is allergic so I was specifically trying to find a punch that was pineapple-free. This was it! I also want to add that the taste of this punch largely depends on the orange juice you use. If you buy a cheap or not so top of the line orange juice, you probably aren't going to like the recipe. I used Tropicana which I think has the best taste. I bet you anything that the people that gave this a low rating used a bad tasting orange juice.
This was not very tasty and most people at my party left their cups half full. I poured it all out at the end of the evening and will not make it again.
I used this recipe at our wedding. It was great!
It's just as easy as the author claims. Two minutes and it is done. We made it over Memorial weekend & it was a hit. Not too sweet, but has some zing was the comment we heard from most people. I cut and froze the orange slices the night before and then added them as ice-cubes when it was ready to serve. I also added a few dollops of rainbow sherbert (any flavor would do) to the top and a dollop in each glass with a orange wedge. It was simple, tasty, & festive for about five minutes of work!
This punch was a hit, but get 4 instead of 5 stars because it didn't have the tang and a slight amount of sweetness that some of the other punches had that we have made. We served this to to a party of 12 people and it was a hit, just not sloshed down the way people do on an extremely hot summer's day. We followed the recipe with a few adjustments. We added a container of frozen pineapple juice to make this more of a fruit punch. We used frozen fruit punch and made our own by adding the water to the juice which gave it a fresher taste. We also added a can of pineapple in its own juices. We used a very large container to serve it in and topped with sliced oranges and strawberries. The gingerale needs to be increased in the recipe, but not doubled, maybe by about a third.
Delicious and super easy. Will make again.
I made this for a baby shower and it was very tasty and I got many compliments, however, i was surprised by it's appearance. It is not a 'pretty' punch, and was actually a dingy color so I was a bit embarrassed about that. I didn't even think about that, I thought it would be pink like the picture, but the orange juice darkens it up.
This is definitely a keeper--I recently used this great non-alcoholic recipe at a business event, served in a beverage fountain. It was the hit of the party--refreshing and not too sweet, and sooooo simple to put together. I floated frozen plastic "ice cubes" in the bowl (the type filled with a substance that retains the cold) so the punch wouldn't be diluted. I will definitely serve this again and again.
This is such a simple recipe, yet everyone raves about how good it is. I've made it for the past 2 years for Christmas parties, and will probably start making it for birthday parties as well! Thanks for posting - I need recipes that are easy but good!
This is yummy! For personal preference I think I would add a little more ginger ale to the ratio.
This punch was a HUGE hit at my son't 1st birthday party. The adults drank this like it was an alcoholic punch. DEE-LISH!
This punch was so good! I accidentally bought fruit punch flavored soda and it still turned out great. I served it at an office baby shower and everyone raved!
This is a great punch try using code red mountain dew instead of fruit punch it is great!!!
I used this punch at our last graduation reception. We served over 70 people and the punch was a hit. I used Hawaiian Punch Red and added frozed tropical fruit. I froze some of the punch into an ice ring and some into cubes. I added some of the frozen fruit to these. It was great. I will be making this again this year.
Great recipe. I used 100% juicy juice in place of fruit punch.
We LOVED this punch. The only problem I had was that my punch bowl was not big enough for all the liquid. I really had to halve the drinks. I would make again.
EASY and tasty! Made this for a school function and adults and kids enjoyed! I wouldn't make any changes. It was just right.
I liked this recipe. I served it at a baby shower for a little girl so it was a great color. It was simple to make and worked well in my punch fountain. I also froze some of the fruit punch with orange slices to float in the fountain which kept it cool and was pretty. I thought the flavors went well together and it was a good compliment to the food since it wasn't too sweet.
I love this punch! It is always requested when we have functions at work. It is an easy recipe!
Terrific recipe and very easy
Made this for a wedding shower at our church. I decided to try it as we did not have the ingredients for our normal punch recipe. Everyone seemed to like it fair enough. I will probably not make this again as the recipe we usually use is much better. Thanks anyways:)
My new favorite punch! This was so good, and so easy!
This punch is great and easy to make. I always make this punch for all my kids birthdays and everyone loves it! plus its cheaper than buying a bunch of boxed juices!
I made this for a baby shower, very easy, but nothing to write home about
This punch was so easy to make and tasted really good! Everybody liked it and wanted to know what was in it. I have made other punches before that tasted good but took about 15 ingredients to make..this tasted just as good and much easier and quicker to make!
We served this punch at my son's Eagle Court of Honor. The kids loved it, but the adults, not so much. I'm wondering if it would have been better if we used Sprite or 7-Up instead of ginger ale.
Easy and cost effective! The day before, I mixed the fruit punch and OJ and poured some into 4 ice cube trays to freeze overnight then add to the mix. Worked wonderfully to keep it cold and add a slushie-like consistency as the cubes melted. I used it for a 2 hour drop-in wedding shower and it was perfect!
I really liked this punch. The next time I think I would had some type of sherbert. All in all very good taste!
This was good.
I liked this recipe because it was quick and easy! No scooping, or measuring. It went fast, and everyone seemed to enjoy it.
I've had this delicious punch before with frozen lemonade instead of orange juice. I'll have to try this version too.
I made this for a Christmas party last night. It was fabulous!! I will for sure be using this as a "go-to" punch recipe to replace my old standby - sherbet and lemon-lime mixture.
Was certainly easy to make and had a good enough flavor for the purpose.
Easy and tasty punch. Went over very well at my breakfast.
Tons of compliments on this punch, I used it for my daughter's birthday "tea party" in a beautiful glass punch bowl. We froze orange slices and added them before serving. Super easy, not too heavy like a sherbert punch. It was a big hit.
Simple and great. It made a hit in the office.
Light and refreshing.
Fast, Easy, Tasty + makes a lot! Everyone of all ages loved this punch on Easter Sunday. Not a drop left. Froze some cubes of the Hawaiian punch and OJ plus froze some sliced oranges. Looked pretty and kept the punch cold. Use a decent OJ - makes all the difference. Really like that it doesn't have a ton of ingredients and is fast to make. Will make again!
I tweaked the recipe quite a bit. I actually used Tampico Tropical Punch instead of fruit juice (cheap college student), still used ginger ale, I did slice up oranges, froze them, and placed them in the punch when it was party time. I also did cheap orange juice too. We also put in pineapple sherbert! And of course, we put in some Tropical Isle Palms Coconut Rum! Totally ran out!!! Everyone wanted the recipe!
Super easy to make. Did the job for a quick/simple punch at a baby shower. Made a double batch, no leftovers. So I guess it speaks for itself.
Needed an easy recipe for a party at work and came across this recipe. It worked! No complaints from anyone. I thought it tasted very "orange juicy" but it was good. Very economical, too. The orange juice only came in 59 oz. jugs at my store instead of 64 oz. jugs so I added more OJ to equal 64 oz. but you don't need it. Even using 59 oz. would have been just fine!
This punch was wonderful. My lady friends and I enjoyed it at our gathering.
This is my go-to easy punch recipe. I add a jar of maraschino cherries. Also, the "not from concentrate" OJ I like to use only comes in containers of 59 ounces, so I use this amount, instead of the recipe amount of 64 ounces.
can add wine or liquor to this for cocktail hour at my wedding
I made this punch for a birthday party and no one really liked it. Everyone agreed that it was too tart/sour. Will definitely not be making it again.
Easy and delicious! Had many requests for the recipe.
This was so easy to make. I usually just buy the frozen party punch but couldn't find it in the stores this year. I froze the orange in a square container & poured the other on top. Wow I never expected the reaction I received from everyone. I could have doubled this recipe & still would not have had any left. This will be my Christmas Eve punch for our large family every year.
Great stuff, made this punch for my baby shower!
Very Good!
I did freeze lemonade ice cubes for a bit of zest and I substituted two cranberry ginger ales instead of the fruit punch, it was enjoyed by 125 folks at a memorial service. Yes,I would make it again. I like to keep it simple and it was
We made this for my baby shower last June and it was a hit! Everyone loved it (adults and kids) and I could not get enough of it. I would definitely recommend this punch for those looking for a simple and very tasty punch to serve.
