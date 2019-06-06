Party Punch

This punch was a hit, but get 4 instead of 5 stars because it didn't have the tang and a slight amount of sweetness that some of the other punches had that we have made. We served this to to a party of 12 people and it was a hit, just not sloshed down the way people do on an extremely hot summer's day. We followed the recipe with a few adjustments. We added a container of frozen pineapple juice to make this more of a fruit punch. We used frozen fruit punch and made our own by adding the water to the juice which gave it a fresher taste. We also added a can of pineapple in its own juices. We used a very large container to serve it in and topped with sliced oranges and strawberries. The gingerale needs to be increased in the recipe, but not doubled, maybe by about a third.