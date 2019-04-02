Stuffed Kielbasa

1 of 221

Rating: 5 stars I've made this twice now. The first time I was unhappy with the sauerkraut. It was too crispy for my liking. So the second time while I had my kielbasa boiling I threw my kraut in a pan with some onion soup mix and boiled it down some as well to make it more tender to the bite. I didn't try it at all with the mozerella, my taste buds instantly told me sharp cheddar and it was fantastic! I enjoy this recipe because my 7 year old refuses to even try sauerkraut, and I can pick and choose which keilbasa gets kraut on them. My 7 tear old gets just taters and cheese on his. I also found it to be better with a little salt and black pepper sprinkled on top ... but that's just my own preference. Super easy to make, a winner all the way with the ability to leave off things not liked for the picky eaters. The onion soup mix in the kraut while the kielbasa's boiling though did make a huge difference and gave it even more flavor! Helpful (83)

Rating: 4 stars O.K. this is the story. I cleaned out our two freezers today and found a link of kielbasa and the tilapia that we had recently purchased. I decided to make both. I figured that the girls and I would eat most of the fish and Drew boy would eat his meat, being that he's a big carnivor. Well, not only did the girls eat the fish, but they both DEVOURED the kielbasa too! I was shocked because even though my kids are not picky and would probably eat kitty litter if I gave it to them, (kidding) they are not sauerkraut lovers. Kids and Drew all asked to keep this in mind for future dinners as it reminded them of our yearly Oktoberfest dinners at our German club. Thanks Theresa! Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars Good grief, talk about comfort food. If you're a kraut/kielbasa fan, you've got to try this one. Used homemade mashed potatos and added a little garlic powder. Also used a cheddar/mozzarella blend. Great stuff. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars WE love this! The only thing I change is the flavor of the sauerkraut. My DH will not eat regular kraut so I add about 3 tablspns(or to taste) of brown sugar to sweeten it up, then he will eat it and I like it that way, too. It makes the mashed potatoes taste waaaay better! Put the sugar, sauerkraut and some water (to keep it from burning) in a pan and simmer it forever. The more you cook it the better it gets! My German MIL taught me that! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I took the concept of this dish and changed it because of what I had on had in the frige. During the week I made "Indiana-Style Fried Cabbage" - on this site. Made it for the first time and we loved it - had that and mashed potatoes left over. Also had half of a kielbasa in the freezer. Boiled the kielbasa and then stuffed it with the cabbage and mashed potatoes and baked it. Served it with mustard on the side. It is a keeper - I now know what to do with the cabbage leftovers. I can imagine that it tastes great your way too. Thanks Theresa. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great recipe idea! I did change it up a bit to suit my family's taste and incorporate what I had on hand. I used a low-fat keilbasa so I skipped the boiling and instead of sauerkraut (which I love husband hates) I used grilled onions made homemade mashed potatoes (I use butter & sour cream - no milk) and topped with swiss cheese. Even my 2 year old asked for seconds! This will definitely be added to our family faves! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars These were good. I made them almost exactly as stated. I didn't have instant potatoes so I made fresh roasted garlic mashers. Next time I make this I will cook the kraut first with some onion and maybe a little apple. I prefer mine not so crunchy. Growing up we often had Kielbasa kraut and mashed potatoes. Having the same things a different way was a nice change. Helpful (17)

Rating: 1 stars I read all the reviews before hand and this sounded like a winner. But I don't see what all the fuss is about. My husband and I thought it was bland. We won't be making this again. Helpful (16)