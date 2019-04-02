Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

63 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 9
  • 1 2

The taste of this casserole is reminiscent of a good Philly cheesesteak. Even though it goes against my normal condiment rules, ketchup is a must alongside. Not exactly low in fat, but neither is it's namesake.

By Jennifer

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil Add pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes; drain, and set aside in a large bowl.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute onions until they begin to soften. Add ground beef, and cook, stirring, until evenly browned. Drain off grease, and pour into the bowl with the pasta. Stir in the condensed soup, then measure the milk using the soup can. Add mushrooms, and thyme until well blended. Mix in 3 cups of the cheese, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the bread crumbs and melted butter. Mix in remaining 1 cup cheese. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the top of the baking dish.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until topping is crispy and golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 103.7mg; sodium 882.2mg. Full Nutrition
