Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

We thought this was good! I omitted the oil and cooked the meat (I used 1 pound) and onions together, also adding in a half of a green pepper that I diced up. I thought I had 2 cans of cream of mushroom, but the other can was cheddar cheese soup, so I went with it, and that worked out great. Also, I only had mini penne pasta, so I used that. After mixing everything up and tasting it, I felt it needed something a little more than just the salt and pepper (I did omit the thyme due to personal preference), so I added in some garlic powder and worchestershire sauce, and that really kicked up the flavor. This was great for something different, and something that I would make again! Thanks for sharing. :)