Philly Cheesesteak Casserole
The taste of this casserole is reminiscent of a good Philly cheesesteak. Even though it goes against my normal condiment rules, ketchup is a must alongside. Not exactly low in fat, but neither is it's namesake.
I sure get tired of the angry reviews of some people. The author of this recipe did say, "reminiscent of" the Philly sandwich. I've had many Philly cheesesteaks in my life, including from the shop that invented it in Philadelphia, and no two taste the same. Her tastes are based on the ones she has consumed.Read More
we were very disappointed in this dish. has no resemblance to philly cheesesteak. whoever came up with this recipe apparently had a philly cheesesteak sandwich. i WILL NOT recommend this to anyoneRead More
I thought this was a wonderful recipe, although I did make adjustments for my taste. First of all I cut the recipe in half, as it is quite a bit. For my family of four we had plenty to eat the next night. I made this in my turbo cooker, which only took about 20 minutes. Even though I cute the recipe in half I still used one can of milk. I added 1 cup sour cream and garden fresh green papers, because let's face it what is a cheese steak without pappers. I also used 4 ounces of velveeta cheese instead of cheddar, since I had the velveeta on hand. I just thought it turned out better than expected. Definitely a keeper in our home. Thanks!
As a whole this recipe was not bad. I feel to give it a "real" philly cheesesteak taste. would be to (1) use veelveta (gives it a creamier texture (2) use a lot more onion. I really like that onion taste. (3) use a lot of blackpepper to give it that "kick"
This was pretty tasty! I only used 1 lb of ground beef but kept the other ingredients as is. I'd suggest a deep dish since there are ALOT of ingredients in this! The onions were great with the ground beef and didn't overpower it at all. Next time I'll probably spice it up a little more. Thanks Jennifer for posting this yummy recipe!!!!
This casserole is great! A nice change from other more common casseroles. Would add more onion though.
This is a very tasty, easy recipe! The only thing I changed was including sliced green bell peppers instead of the mushrooms as I didn't have any. I wanted to use some frozen, thinly sliced philly beef, which I used instead of the ground beef, but everything else was the same. This will be a regular in our place! Thanks!
I was looking for a easy recipe to prepare in a hurry and found Jennifer's. I have one additional onion, 1/2 of bell pepper and lots of black pepper. My kids, who are picky by the way, loved it. My oldest first comment was that I had to make this again.
The only thing I changed was I used fresh mushrooms. But this recipe was a smashing sucessat my house! My daughter and my husband both loved it! I am sure it will be useful many more times. It's quick and easy and is a casserole so it's good for that unexpected company. This is a must try!
Nicole
Quick, easy, tasty. Good recipe for "already have everything" and "need to get dinner ready soon!"
I used no yolk moodles. fresh mushrooms and loads of minced garlic... Did not add onions. It was so yummy... Just wish it wasn't so darn full of fat!
We thought this was good! I omitted the oil and cooked the meat (I used 1 pound) and onions together, also adding in a half of a green pepper that I diced up. I thought I had 2 cans of cream of mushroom, but the other can was cheddar cheese soup, so I went with it, and that worked out great. Also, I only had mini penne pasta, so I used that. After mixing everything up and tasting it, I felt it needed something a little more than just the salt and pepper (I did omit the thyme due to personal preference), so I added in some garlic powder and worchestershire sauce, and that really kicked up the flavor. This was great for something different, and something that I would make again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I used 2 large leftover cubed tbone steaks instead of ground beef and sauteed with the onions and then added everything together and cream of chicken soup. All other items remained the same - turned out amazing!! Everyone loved it!
I'm torn on how to rate b/c we liked this a lot, however it doesn't REALLY taste like a Philly Cheesesteak (I mean, I really didn't think it would, but if you take it by the name...) I followed the recipe exactly, except I used fresh mushrooms, and I also sauteed the mushrooms, onion (and I added garlic) with the ground beef while it cooked. This makes a HUGE batch, so it's great if you are feeding a crowd, or you want leftovers for lunches or easy, quick suppers through the week, this is great! I poured it in a 9x13 inch baking dish, and Seth and I each had a serving and the BF had 2 huge servings, and we hardly put a dent in it! Will make again for sure.
Oh this was wonderful! It was quick and easy to make. I did use a red and green pepper and didn't use the oil. I replaced the beef with lean ground turkey. My 3 year old ate seconds!
Different and tasty!
I made a half recipe like everyone has recommended. I also added a whole green pepper and a whole red pepper. I used colby jack & swiss because that's what I had. I spread a layer of garlic mayo over the top (recipe from another Philly cheese recipe) and french fried onions along with some of the cheese mix. Salt in the french fried onions definitely brings out the flavor! Yum!
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed this dish! We said over and over to eachother during the meal, "This is soo good!". The thyme gave it a wonderful flavor-one that was surprisingly similar to the taste of a Cheesesteak! Because we didn't have canned or fresh mushrooms on hand, that was omitted. As well as the oil because I used the grease from the ground beef to cook the onion while it browned. Then I added the Thyme to the beef/onion. And didn't drain the grease. Then I added the sauce ingredients and let it simmer while I cooked the pasta. As I love to do, I also doubled the topping. It was just so good! We are looking forward to the leftovers.
If making for less than 4 people, cut in half. Makes a LOT! Also added extra mushrooms and some fried onions for more flavoring. Green peppers can also be added.
I thought this casserole was great, and my kids LOVED it! (One is 3, the other is 1!) I did tweak it a bit, here's what I added: 1 green bell pepper & 1 red bell pepper, I halved the amount of pasta it called for, added black olives, I also added a couple cloves of garlic. OH, and I used Colby cheese instead of the cheddar, b/c it's what I had on hand. My children LOOOVED this one, I'll def make this again! Also, the bread crumbs I used were actually dried garlic bread I threw in the blender! YUM!
This was a huge hit! Made it for a get together and it did serve a lot of people. I added green peppers, used 1/2 the cheese, provolone/mozzerella instead of cheddar. Skipped the breadcrumbs. Seasoned the ground round with "Everglades seasoning" while cooking it. Really good. I'll definitely make this again.
I left out the onion and mushrooms, used ground turkey and made cream of soup base from this site to replace the cream of mushroom soup. I really like the flavor of thyme so I added more. Turned out really good. Would make again.
I enjoyed this recipe. However, my kids weren't impressed with the bread crumbs.
We did not like this at all....it did'nt have the Philly cheesesteak flavor that was expected. It needed something else, not exactly sure what though...
I've made this a few times. My boyfriend absolutely loves it! I also use fresh mushrooms cause I just don't like the taste of caned. The nice thing about this recipe is that even cutting it in half, my boyfriend takes it to work with him for at least two days!! (Yay! I'm out of lunch duty!)
Yummy! I used the recipe as a guidline and added more seasonings and garlic. Turned out great! I cut the recipe in half and still have leftovers. Bonus!
Overall the dish was pretty good. We cut it down a little- used 1 lb ground beef and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, but it turned out pretty well. It could definitely use some color- possibly some green peppers or peas. The cheese on top burnt when we put it in for 30 minutes so I would suggest 20-25 minutes, just watching it closely. I would make it again!
It may be just my cooking, I did everything that was suggested and it justed didn't seem to be the kind of meal I was hoping for. My one son loved it, the rest of us were so so on it. Please do take advice and cut receipe in half, I can't imagine how much there would have been if I hadn't. It kinda reminded me of a hamburger helper meal.
I have made this MANY times and we love it! The leftovers are equally delicious the next day. I have made a couple of changes to make it more "philly cheesesteak" like. I always use fresh sliced mushrooms. Canned ones are just too rubbery for my taste. I also add green bell pepper to this which I sautee with the onions. And if my budget allows I use a pound of very thinly sliced pieces of steak, from the butcher. YUMMY!
This is one of my favorites! I omit the mushrooms and use cream of celery soup. I also only use 1/4 of the breadcrumb mixture since the hubby does not really like breadcrumbs. All in all this is a wonderful meal.
With a freezer full of elk meat, I am always looking for yummy casseroles to make where tradtional ground beef is used. I did add Velveeta instead of the shredded cheddar and some garlic powder instead of the thyme. I also used fresh mushrooms because I prefer them over canned in any recipe. This is easy and very tasty!
This was good. It was not was I was expecting. This is like a whole lot of hamburger helper. If I were to make this again I would not top it with that mixture at the end. Maybe FF onions and cheese? Flavor is bland and needed katchup. Everyone ate it though. Halfing this one is a good idea unless you want to feed 10.
This was very good, even my 4 yr old, who looked at it and said, "i dont like it", actually liked it. The only thing I changed was the instead of using salt i used seasoned salt, and seasoned bread crumbs. Will cook again. The real test will be my picky husband who is worse than the year old, who looked at me make it and said "I'm not hungry", I love it, thanks for sharing
The first time I made this it didn't taste at all like a philly cheesesteak though it was good (3-4 stars). These are the changes I think makes this a 5 star recipe: egg noodles, cheddar cheese soup, Mozzarella cheese (this is a biggy), add sliced peppers (we use banana peppers), slice the onions & do not saute the veggies just put in the casserole raw. This way you still have a little crunch in the onions & peppers & can taste them much more (not to mention 1 less dirty pan & quicker prep).
We actually like this better as a leftover than as first. Made exactly as stated. Will probably make again and just make it for a crazy week on Sunday to actually eat as a leftover
Hubby loved it - kids too! We're a gluten-free family, so I made the necessary adjustments. Also, used mozzarella and provolone instead of cheddar.
I posted a recipe for Philly Beef casserole on this site many years ago and it never was published that I know. I use a container of refrigerated alfredo sauce mixed with 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. I use thinly sliced beef which I sauté with the onions, fresh mushrooms and green peppers, if you like those. I use egg noodles and you stir it all together and bake it covered until hot and then take the foil off and sprinkle provolone cheese on and put it back in to melt it. It doesn't taste exactly like a cheesesteak, but it has some of the tastes of a cheesesteak.
I wouldn't have tried it if it weren't for the title but I'm VERY glad I did. This is fabulous! Next time I'm going to add some green peppers (to keep the theme going). The recipe makes A LOT! It's more filling than it sounds as well! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Very good, thank you!
This was just okay for us. A little bland but filling.
Not impressed with this casserole. The ketchup helped drastically. Will not make again.
Just not as good as I expected...Needed something else.
This was good, but in no way reminded me of a cheesesteak. It was more like a more laborious Hamburger Assistant.
It tasted alright, but nothing like a Philly Cheesesteak. It was a little bland, even though I added 2 tsp garlic,an extra can of mushrooms, and used italian flavored breadcrumbs. I forgot to eat it with ketchup, as recommended, but I can't see how that would make it better.
I improvised with what I had at home so I used spaghetti noodles broken in thirds. Based on other suggestions I cut the recipe in half and still filled a 9x11 glass pan. I added some mini yellow, orange and red peppers that I wanted to use up. I omitted the butter in the bread crumb topping. I thought it turned out a little dry - probably because of my lack of proper measurements, but the flavor was good. My husband liked it too.
2 #s of hamburger might be better.
I did make a few alterations to the recipe for me liking such as using green onions, and peppers to ground the beef with. I also used basil, and I did a mixture of provolone and the cheddar cheese. But nothing could make this recipe memorable to me although my fiancé said he enjoyed it (guys will eat anything) I just really didn't enjoy it, I even tried it with ketchup like other reviewers said, it was a little better but just not something I can see myself making again.
Tried making it twice. Dry both times. Once shy twice bitten
Pretty good. Followed the recipe with just a couple small deviations. First, I liked the idea of using some Velvetta. I used about 8 oz Velvetta and 2 cups shredded cheddar in the casserole topped with 1 cup shredded cheddar. That was plenty cheesy for my cheese loving family. For the topping, I used french fried onions along with that cup of cheddar. Perfection.
I'm sorry. I tried to like it. Even with the catsup, which did improve it, it was still only a 3. Way too bla.
