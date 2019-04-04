D' Best Chicken N' Dumplings

This is the best recipe for OLD TIME TASTE, DOWN HOME COOKING chicken and dumplings. For some of us that like getting our hands dirty when cooking, you will love this recipe. Old fashioned, hands on experience. This recipe won a blue ribbon and 500 dollars in a cooking contest. I hope you enjoy it.
This recipe calls for only 1 ball of dough, but for those that like a lot of dumplings, use both balls. This dough can also be used for cobblers. Freeze the other half of the dough if you don't use it.
990 calories; protein 63.1g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 58g; cholesterol 227mg; sodium 936.4mg. Full Nutrition
THIS is the authentic, real, you-haven't-lived-until-you've tried it Old Fashioned Chicken n' Dumplin's. When we talk C n' D in the South THIS is what we're talking about. Takes longer, because you make your own broth...but it am the real thing! Mm-hmm! Very close to My Grandma's recipe -- and she ran a boarding house back in turn-of-the-century Waxahachie, Texas!
This recipe is fantastic and yes, the dumplings are the flat noodle type, like those served at CrackerBarrel. The ones who rated this so low were obviously looking for a different type of dumpling (they need to try good old Jiffy, the recipe is right on the back of the box). I am a mommy so I don't like to spend all day in the kitchen so this is what I do: I buy a cooked rotisserie chicken, get all the meat off and put it in the pot along with all drippings from the container, and 2- 32 oz. containers of chicken broth (8 cups total) plus 4 cups of water with 4 tsp. of chicken boullion granules. This makes 12 cups. Then add the poultry seasoning, seasoned salt, and pepper. Boil and add dumplings. When the dumplings are about done, thicken with about 1 cup of flour mixed with 3/4 - 1 cup of cold water if you like it thicker (like me)! This recipe is very quick, as long as you have your dumpling dough prepared ahead of time and ready to go! It's a 30 minute meal from start to finish! I don't even use the veggies cooked in margarine and it tastes wonderful, it doesn't need any additional seasoning and it's nice to have it without the bones in it. The dumplings are so tender! ENJOY!!!
This recipe is it! It's the recipe that my grandmother took to her grave. The only thing I did different was to cook the chicken the day before, remove the chicken and let the broth get cold so I am able to scoop the fat off the top of the broth, ew. I used 1 extra teaspoon of shortening in the dumplings and sage as suggested by another member. They were actually better the second day than they were the first. Oh, and I did thicken the broth with flour to broth and return to the stock. Was just wonderful! Happy cooking! =)
11/11/2002
This is the best chicken and dumplin receipe I've ever tried! It is just as good if not better than my mother in law's....but dont tell her I said so! The only thing I did different was that after my chicken cooked....I deboned it then added it back to the pot with the dumplins. Also I simmered the dumplings for about 30-40 min until they were tender.....adding just a sprinkling of flour to thicken. The whole family loved it! This is my ONLY chicken and dumpling receipe now. Thanks for sharing!
11/12/2002
Yum-O! These dumplings were just the right texture. I 'upped' the soda and salt to 1/2 tsp. each, and it was perfect. I will definitely be using this recipe all the time. Thankyou!! Dana
03/16/2004
Thanks for sharing this recipe !!! This is how my Grandmother makes them, I wouldnt even think about putting carrots or lemons in it ..... If you want a puffier dumpling use self rising flour, If you want a thicker soup, mix some of the broth in a seperate bowl with flour then add to pot. This recipe is the authentic chicken and dumplins' that I know and love....
03/16/2002
I added carrots and celery and a bay leaf to broth as it cooked. Also rolled the dumplings very thin and increased cooking time, as they were still rather chewy after 15 minutes. Delicious over mashed potatoes! Thanks for the great recipe! I mixed 3 Tbsps. corn starch and 1/4 cup water for thickening.
This is the best recipe I've found for authentic chicken n' dumplings. After visiting my boyfriend's family in AR and having his grandma's chicken n' dumplings, this was the one recipe I've seen that seemed like his grandmas. I made it for him and he loved it! He said it's the closest thing to his grandma's he's ever had and that it was eve nbetter then his mom's or his dad's chicken n' dumplings. I would say to those who didn't like it, that there are 2 keys to it's success. 1)Before adding the dumplings back in, taste the broth and season it to your liking. 2) After cutting the dumplings but before throwing them in, make sure they are well coated in loose flour. Toss the dumpling strips in four and shake it off as you add them in. That's how you get the smooth thick broth.
I adored this recipe! I am from Texas originally and this is very similar to the C and D's that I grew up eating. I have been looking for a recipe for rolled dumplings for years and this dough is PERFECT for rolling out! I did make a few changes. I added coarse ground pepper and parsley flakes to the dumpling dough 'cause I like them like that. I also sliced potatoes super thin and added them the last 30 minutes before I added the dumplings. I also tossed in some baby carrots and green beans the last 30 minutes as well. Even my Midwest husband enjoyed this recipe and the leftovers the next day are INCREDIBLE! Absolutely give this one a try!
I've eaten great dumplings in my life, but this recipe I thought was really lacking. Way too much watery broth. I was quite disappointed! I'll keep looking!
01/01/2003
I am a Chicken and Dumplings fan, but I found nothing exciting about this recipe. The dumpling were too flat and the chicken lacked flavor. I live many of the suggestions made in previous reviews. I agree that the recipe needs carrots, but I chose to serve carrots as a side dish. I will admit that I chose not to add the seasoned salt because most of these products contain MSG.
This is the closest to my family's of all the CandD recipes. I stopped making this dish years ago because it is a labor of love and my children are grown and gone. But I think I will make a pot during holidays. What is missing in this and all the C and D recipes is the correct chicken. It has to be a stewing chicken like used for Chicken Fricasee. Adding celery leaves enhances the flavor. Cool the broth, then skim the fat, refrigerate and use it instead of the margarine or shortening for the dumplings. Letting the cut dumplings rest in the refrigerator for a few hours is essential to them being tender. This is why I call it a labor of love. 1. Find the chicken (Jewish Market is good start or most fresh meat market.) 2. Boiling for at least 2 hours - stewing chickens are tough unless boiled a long time. 3. cooling deboning 4. Skimming 5. allowing dumplings to set 6. Putting weight watching on hold for at least one or two days
This is the closest recipe I could find to how I think my grandmother prepares hers. I won't say it was as good as hers, but it was pretty darn tasty! I used homemade chicken stock. The flour from the dumplings thickened the stock into a pefect gravy.
This recipe is northern-style southern cooking. LOL. Too much liquid, not enough dumplings and no peas and carrots. If you double the dumpling mixture, debone the chicken (hello, who leaves bones in chicken and dumplings?!!) and add peas and carrots, you might have something edible. I also like to add a little chicken bullion or a can of cream of chicken and 1 potato cut in small pieces (so there is something there other than broth). I'm from the far south and our chicken and dumplings is so thick it will stand on your fork. (Well, perhaps an exaggeration, but trust me it is very thick.)
SIMPLY THE BEST!! This reminds me of the Chicken N' Dumplings my grandmother used to serve at big family dinners 30 years ago. The dumplings were great, just the way I remember...I've been searching for a recipe like this one for years.
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU so much for this wonderful recipe! This reminds me a lot of the one that my mom use to make. I did wind up using all of the dumpling dough and boy am I glad that I did because they are simply DELICIOUS! Because I started with a whole chicken I used all of the "scraps" to make a broth for later use, which was easy to do since I was already chopping some onion and celery for the recipe. Also, after the chicken had finished simmering, I deboned it saving the cartilage and fat for our 3 dogs! So you have made EVERYONE in my house extremely happy with sharing your recipe! Thanks again!! :)
I think these are really good.I did add a little milk after the chicken was done and some flour mixed in to thicken the gravy just a bit..I think some of the reviewer notes are looking for chicken pot pie with carrots and potatoes??? Its chicken and dumplings with seasonings here.
I knew from experience the dumplings would be too flat so I added 3 teaspoons of baking powder (1 teaspoon per cup of flour). The broth needed a lot of tweaking for our taste. I added some garlic powder, bouillon, then ended up adding 2 cans of Cream of Chicken Soup. Took a couple laddles of broth out of the pot and whisked with the soup before adding to the pot. I keep trying to find a Chicken and Dumpling recipe that does not take all day as my regular recipe does but I guess I just need to stick to mine.
This was absolutely fantastic! I had always 'cheated' when making dumplings and used can biscuit dough. My husband said it was {this} close to tasting as good as his Gramma's. Easy to make with wonderful results! Thanks for sharing this.
This is awesome. Made it exactly as stated the first time. I've made it a dozen times now and this is what makes it perfect for me: Make sure the dumplings are no thicker than 1/8th inch. Cut them into dime sized squares. Simmer for at least an hour or refrigerate overnight. The simmering/sitting makes a huge difference in the texture of the dumpling. Also, I usually use boneless skinless chicken breasts and some bullion and it turns out just fine.
This was my first ever attempt at rolled out dumplings because I have always used the drop dumplings because of less mess. These dumplings turned out fantastic and were well worth the effort. I do like lots of dumplings though so next time I will use the entire dough recipe. Because the final result was thinner than I like I add a can of Cream of Celery soup and a little more flour to the mixture. I also added a few sliced baby carrots for color and some parsely and two chicken bullion cubes for flavor. The taste was fantastic. The best part was the left overs the following day. Just the right consistency and absolutey fabulous taste. I am making again to take to my Mothers for dinner tomarrow
This was fairly easy, but not the kind of dumplings I was looking for. I thought they'd puff a bit, but they were just flat, dense noodles. The flavor was good, although I won't add as much poultry seasoning next time.
Authentic southern recipe! My daughter said "this is awesome!" and everyone else raved about it. After The Chicken was done cooking I removed it from the broth and added 4 sliced carrots. As they were cooking I removed the meat from the bones and added it back to the broth, then thickened the broth with flour.
I have been making dumplings for years. My family was dissapointed in this recipe as well. The dumplings had nothing special going on, and the broth was lacking flavor. I'll stick with my Betty Crocker page 81 Dumplings and then I make my own broth with lots of flavor. I add parsley, sage and poultry seasoning to the dumplings .
I've never made nor saw chicken and dumpling before. my husband is from the south and grew up on these, which happens to be his favorite meal. I was so worried about making these being that I have never had them before and or seen them. I followed the recipie to the T and my husband loved them! they were just like his ( now deceased ) Mom used to make. Thank you do much for this recipe!
I had been looking everywhere for a recipe like this. Tastes just like my mom's. Unfortunately, she passed away before I could learn how she made them. These look and taste just like hers....wonderful!!!!
the flavor was great...but i am one of those who was looking for the silver dollar size thicker chewy dumplings, so thats how i made mine...also i had to add quite a bit of flour to thicken it up but aside from these 2 issues everything was wonderful
I really liked this soup (my family isn't a big fan but they just don't like the dumpling part.) I changed it to have more veggies because the kids just never get enough and also put some homestyle egg noodles so it was more like chicken soup. My last and favorite addition to the soup was egg whites because I was making vanilla pudding at the same time and just threw the extra 3 egg whites into the soup so as not to waste them. It turned out great and I really liked the texture!
12/09/2002
Who in their right mind would use a 1 ball recipe!!!!!!! :-). Also half a lemon made a nice layer. Note this is just like a old time Pennsy Dutch/Polish dish called Chix Potpie that my pap used to make.
Guess as a Northerner I'm more accustomed to a light, fluffy dumpling. This one is firm, substantial, almost chewy. The flavor is wonderful, but for anyone looking for an airy, pillowy dumpling, this isn't it.
This is an amazing recipe! My whole family loved it. I made a few minor changes and will possibly make a few more next time as well. When I made my stock, I sauteed the chicken and the veggies a little before adding the water so I can get as much flavor as I possible. I added a carrot and a bay leaf when making the stock. When it was done, I strained the stock to removed all the cooked veggies. I cut up more carrots, celery and onions and sauteed them a little to bring out the flavor, then added the stock back to the pan. I also added flour to the stock as others had suggested. Next time I will make sure to cook the stock the day before and refrigerate so I can skim the fat off and possibly add Sage to the dumplings as someone else had suggested.
I am making this again this afternoon. I made it the first time for a family and took me it over to them and they raved about it. So now I'm going to make it for my family. Besides taking a little more time than I like to take on cooking. I like to make something that may take more time to make every once in a awhile. It was easy to follow. The deboning of the chicken takes time. I didn't want any trace of bones. I did add more pepper, we don't use salt much. I can't wait to see how it turns out again.
Was ok... I added whole peppercorns to the stock while boiling...a recipe I will use to fall back on when I don't have cream of chicken soup, otherwise I will use a different recipe on this website that calls of the cream of soup. Thanks
Thank you to everyone that left feedback...I greatly appreciate it. Everyone taste is different and you can ALWAYS customize ANY recipe to you and your family liking....Thanks to everyone for commenting..the good and bad :) God bless!!! Sis T aka Taryn H.
SO GOOD!! This was an awesome authentic southern chicken n dumplings, also known as slippery pot pie I added carrots and potatoes to mine, and in the dumpling dough I added some thyme and fresh cracked pepper. Thick n delicious! Brings back memories eating this, definitely a comfort food! Thanks for the great recipe! Will be making a lot!
I am from deep southeast Texas and my grandparents lived just over the border in Louisiana. My grandparents owned a farm, complete with henhouse, sheep pens, hog pens, cattle, and smokehouse. My grandmother grew, raised and canned almost everything they ate, they bought very few "store groceries," mostly sugar, flour and Steen's syrup in the yellow can! When she wanted chicken and dumplings my grandmother would first go out and kill a chicken. She always said the secret to good dumplings was a big, fat hen. She would just cover her freshly butchered chicken with water, add salt and pepper and boil until falling off the bone. Then she would put a mountain of flour on her bread board, with a well in the middle, then scoop some of her seasoned chicken broth (with the fat) out of the pot and put in the well, then mix and roll thin. The seasoned chicken broth and chicken fat gives the dumplings more flavor, and that is the secret of good old fashioned southern dumplings. My grandmother called these dumplings "slicker dumplings" and she called the big puffy biscuity kind "yankee dumplings." The reason so many people say "I could never make my grandmother's chicken and dumplings" is because grandma didn't use a recipe, she just eyeballed it. This recipe is good and very close to hers and is easier to replicate since it gives precise amounts for ingredients. For all those who keep wondering about the different kind of dumplings, homemade noodles are thin and totally flat, yankee
The chicken part was very good but the dumplings were just short of terrible. They were flat, doughy and chewy. I questioned whether the recipe said baking powder instead of baking soda as they didn't raise at all but it says baking soda so that's what I used. Maybe southerners like them like that but even Bisquick is much better.
This recipe by far is head-on. This recipe gives you a lot of wiggle room to make changes for yourself and personal taste. It's quite obvious to me the negative comments about this recipe are from new cooks. This is a must-have in my cookbook!!!!!
I enjoyed this recipe as a starter. I too added carrots, as I am used to them in my chicken and dumplings. I was surprised that these were more noodle dumplings than the airy biscuit type. Since this dumpling was new too me I didn't have much to go on as to how "cooked through" should look or taste. A little bit more direction on this would have been nice. Otherwise it was tasty and I would make it again.
08/18/2004
This was the first time I tried this recipe and it tastes JUST LIKe my Grandmothers. It is now a family favorite. It's a must try recipe.
Wonderful recipe, thank you for sharing it! I love the chicken and dumplings my family in Arkansas made and have been so hungry for it. This dish turned out perfect for me. I had homemade chicken stock in the freezer already, and used chicken meat from a rotisserie chicken. I halved the dumpling recipe. I followed the directions and refrigerated the dough for 2 hours. I used butter as the fat for the dough. I followed someone else's suggestion and used 1/4 tsp each of baking soda and salt (essentially doubling what was called for). When I added the dumplings to the broth I didn't dust them off so much so that there was extra sprinkles of flour in with the broth. It all thickened beautifully. It was like a thick chicken-y stew. I added a few carrots, half an onion and a couple stalks of chopped celery. I highly recommend this recipe. If you love good old-time Southern chicken and dumplings, you will love this dish.
Loved it. Used chicken stock instead of water. No need for poultry seasoning. Made half of the recipe. Used boneless, skinless chicken breast. Cooked for 25 minutes with celery, carrots and onions. Followed the remaining of the recipe. Great dough!
"Maybe i messed it up by instead using only chicken breast and thighs but it had no flavor until i added a little soup starter seasoning, milk, and flour then it was perfect and the serving portion doesnt seem right to me i was left with a big pot of chicken and dumplings so im nor sure what i messed up lol but thanks for getting me a start i had never made chicken and dumplings"
Delish - but I did make a couple of small changes (4 Tbls shortening, used boneless chicken and used 2 tsp poultry seasoning). I used all of the dumplings and added flour to thicken liquid. I also made my dumplings in a food processor using the same process as when I make pie crust. Quick and Easy.
excellent! i used 3 bone in breasts. i also used all the dough and glad i did, love the dumplings. i do like it thicker...no problem added about 2 tbls of flour with a cup of milk and it thickened up nicely. also,i threw in 3 boullion cubes while simmering.... well done, it was a big hit!
Yummy! I reserve 5 stars for only the drop dead, I ate it all myself before anyone else could get any recipes but this dish really is tasty. I made this dish minus the onion and celery and it was very good. The Dumplings were not at all doughy, I think those who had that experience may not have had dumplings before. My grandmother passed but she used to make chicken and dumplings from scratch and this recipe took me back.
The dumplings were great !! but the chicken was lacking in flavor i browned the chicken and seasoned the chicken before i added the water this gave the chicken much more flavor and also needed to use some more seasonings and i also used a can of cream of chicken soup came out great everyone loved it
I am the proof that this recipe is a keeper. I moved from NY to NC and never, ever made chicken and dumplings before. I gave it a try hoping it wasn't a flop. After trying it and liking it I recruited my southern friends to try and low and behold, they all loved it. PS. One friend said "it doesn't taste like a woman from NY made this".
I agree w/ a few of the other reviews....use all of the dough for dumplings, remove about 3 cups of stock and mix it w/ one can of cream of chick. soup. Also boil dumplings atleast 30 min In the South we don't put carrots, potato's or season salt in our dumplings. But this recipe did need more salt, poultry seasoning and or boullion. The basics are there, but needed extra seasoning.
this recipe is off the chain...My wife and I have tried to make chicken n' dumplings for years with bad results. Then I made this last night and it was like mom made growing up. Thx so much for the recipe now i can enjoy them again.
I have followed this recipe and made it a dozen times. Every time I'm left with an empty pot. The only things I do different are I add sage and black pepper to the dough, (I'm a pepper freak.) People who say it was too watery just need to sprinkle a little flour or corn starch in and let it simmer out. Making it today and I know it will disappear.
Pretty good. Like many of the others, I also added both carrots to the broth, and thickened with cornstarch. I also simply rolled my dumplings into little balls by hand - way more fun that way! I thought the dumplings wre an excellent consistency. Thanks for the great recipe!
I'm not sure what I did wrong with this one. I followed the directions to a T. Seems more like .. Soup or something. I served it on top of egg noodles. The kids seemed to like it. Not sure if I will brave chicken and dumplings again anytime soon.
For those of you who may be hesitant to try this recipe due to some of the negative reviews, please try this suggestion: Instead of using just water, use canned or boxed chicken broth or adding chicken bouillon cubes to the water. I used chicken tenderloins (cut into tiny pieces) instead of whole chicken due to health reasons, and I can see why it could turn out bland. I also increased the onion to a whole onion, and added a couple of carrots. This tastes even better the second day.
Great recipe..only things I done different were used chicken bouillon and left out the celery, onion, and poultry seasoning..dumplings turned out great..very delicious..saved this recipe and will definitely be using again.
It so did not work for me, the dumplings were gross and slimy. I never had it before, so maybe it would have been easier to know how the stuff was supposed to have to look and taste finished. So i will give you only 3 stars as a seasoned cook like myself lind of bombed it. Bit i am determined to one day try it when somebody who makes it a lot cooks it and then retry making it. Your recipe is probably really awesome - just me who didn't know how to do it and what i was shooting for in a result.
I was looking for just really the dumpling part of this recipe (lost mine). Tried and tried many many other recipes could not even come close. Guess what??? I found it right here these are sooooo good. Had plenty of chicken and gravy left over but no DUMPLINGS. Thanks so much for this recipe. This is a keeper!!!
Not nealry enough flavor for my taste, and it was more like soup without adding cornstarch. I thickend it and added spices and a turkey gravy packet to it but the dumplings also were not the right consistancy, a hugh waste of time>
Lol how many times will my review get edited? As a person from the south and has grown up on chicken and dumplings, all I can say is the good reviews on this recipe have to be from people used to eating chicken n dumplings from a can. It's truly awful.
This was good..I love the thinner dumplings, after dividing the dough I only used one of the balls and froze the other half after making them, non cooked. Instead of a whole chicken I use left over rotisseries chicken and used chicken broth instead of water..will make this again.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight. It was very very good. The dumplings are a perfect texture,and stay firm. Definately use both balls of dumpling dough. I would use half the amount of poultry seasoning next time, but I was the only one that noticed. Everyone gobbled this up. You could add carrots and potatos to this,and it would work fine. The broth is not thick. If you like a thick southern Chicken and Dumplings. Add a little flour to the chicken broth. This is good. I would definately make this again.
The flavor is really good but I had hoped for a thicker broth/sauce. This was more like chicken noodle soup. I even tried to add flour to thicken it up and it didn't help. Perhaps I should have used the full amount of dough? I would fix this again but I will probably take some of the broth out after the chicken is done, before I cook the dumplings.
I had used another recipe for dumplings using biscuits, but wanted to make home made dumplings. After reading all the reviews; I decided to try it.. When it came to the dumplings they looked really flat,so I only dropped a couple in and waited. After seeing that they never "fluffed"; I took them out and went with another recipe from this site. I am so sorry for this review,but unless you want flat,noodle like dumplings,then look elsewhere.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.