D' Best Chicken N' Dumplings

4.2
133 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 37
  • 3 10
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

This is the best recipe for OLD TIME TASTE, DOWN HOME COOKING chicken and dumplings. For some of us that like getting our hands dirty when cooking, you will love this recipe. Old fashioned, hands on experience. This recipe won a blue ribbon and 500 dollars in a cooking contest. I hope you enjoy it.

Recipe by Sis T

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift flour, baking soda and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water until mixture forms a ball. Divide dough in half and shape into balls. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the skin from the breast, thigh and back of the chicken, but leave it on the legs and wings. Season chicken with seasoning salt, and place in a large stock pot. Pour in water. Add onion, celery and margarine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cook for about 1 1/2 hours, until chicken falls off the bone.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll one ball of dough to about 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 2 inch squares. Drop into simmering broth, and let cook for about 2 minutes. Stir gently to prevent sticking; add more water if needed. Season broth while dumplings are cooking with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until dumplings are cooked through.

Note

This recipe calls for only 1 ball of dough, but for those that like a lot of dumplings, use both balls. This dough can also be used for cobblers. Freeze the other half of the dough if you don't use it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
990 calories; protein 63.1g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 58g; cholesterol 227mg; sodium 936.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022