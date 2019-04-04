D' Best Chicken N' Dumplings

I am from deep southeast Texas and my grandparents lived just over the border in Louisiana. My grandparents owned a farm, complete with henhouse, sheep pens, hog pens, cattle, and smokehouse. My grandmother grew, raised and canned almost everything they ate, they bought very few "store groceries," mostly sugar, flour and Steen's syrup in the yellow can! When she wanted chicken and dumplings my grandmother would first go out and kill a chicken. She always said the secret to good dumplings was a big, fat hen. She would just cover her freshly butchered chicken with water, add salt and pepper and boil until falling off the bone. Then she would put a mountain of flour on her bread board, with a well in the middle, then scoop some of her seasoned chicken broth (with the fat) out of the pot and put in the well, then mix and roll thin. The seasoned chicken broth and chicken fat gives the dumplings more flavor, and that is the secret of good old fashioned southern dumplings. My grandmother called these dumplings "slicker dumplings" and she called the big puffy biscuity kind "yankee dumplings." The reason so many people say "I could never make my grandmother's chicken and dumplings" is because grandma didn't use a recipe, she just eyeballed it. This recipe is good and very close to hers and is easier to replicate since it gives precise amounts for ingredients. For all those who keep wondering about the different kind of dumplings, homemade noodles are thin and totally flat, yankee