Chicken Provolone

Rating: 3.99 stars
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 3

What could be better than chicken and Provolone cheese in a wine sauce? This is great for large dinner parties, church dinners, etc. I've also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and it turns out great every time! Increase or decrease the wine to taste, using 1/4 - 1/2 soup can of wine per can of soup.

By ashbeth

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken breast halves in a single layer in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top each breast half with a half slice of Provolone cheese.

  • In a medium bowl, blend cream of chicken soup and white wine. Pour over the chicken.

  • In a separate medium bowl, mix the butter and stuffing mix. Top the chicken with the stuffing mixture.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 99.6mg; sodium 1524.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (103)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MARISSAW
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2003
I gave this recipe 5 stars, but I made some changes because I used what I had on hand. After cutting the recipe in half, I substituted Cream of Broccoli soup, added some minced garlic, and substituted swiss cheese. To cut down the wine I used 1/2 cup wine and 1/2 cup lowfat milk. Lastly, I added 1 cup of water to the stuffing so that it would be moist. I cooked it for 30 minutes covered, removed the cover and cooked an additional 15-20 minutes. It really was a tasty dish, and I will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(42)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2005
This is a difficult recipe to rate only due to the fact that the directions were not very clear to me. I couldn't imagine that you would not prepare the stuffing in advance however the directions did not ask to do so. Fortunately I do read all reviews and apparently others felt the same as I so I did make the stuffing on top of the stove first. This would as other reviewers stated to be quite a salty dish so I used "healthy" cream of chicken soup. Others said that the dish was rather bland so I not only seasoned my chicken but also the soup to which I used beer and not wine (I was out). To make it more interesting I sauteed onions and portabello mushrooms and added that to the layers on top of the chicken. Not a lot of changes here but just a few things to enhance the dish. All in all Ashbeth this is a very good recipe that my whole family truly loved. Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(39)
Revivalist
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2008
I have very little experience with cooking. (I'm just trying to help the wifey when I can). But I followed the directions carefully and also read the reviews. The dish turned out great and my wife and daughter love it! Thanks! Here are a couple of changes I tried: 1. I cut the chicken into small strips. That made it easier to serve (especially for children). It also helped when checking to see if the chicken was cooked by pulling out a small piece. I also used 12 pieces rather than 8 so we could eat it for two nights. 2. I sauteed 1/2 onion 3 table spoons minced garlic 5 mushrooms parsley and oregano in about 1/2 cup of butter. Then I spread that over the chicken. Next time my wife suggested that I could even marinate the chicken in the sautee for a while. 3. I used about 5-6oz of wine because of the other reviews. But I didn't really taste it. I might use about 8-9oz next time. 4. I used 2 slices of cheese over each breast. Again I didn't realy taste it. I think I might go with 3 next time. 5. I used too much cream of chicken soup (about 30oz). The dish was a little too liquidy. Next time I'll probably use about 20oz. Thanks again! Read More
Helpful
(22)
DENISE BIENCOURT
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2003
this is sooooo good! I put 2 slices of provolone per boneless skinless chicken breast. I also moistened the stuffing with boiling water as I prefer very moist stuffing. I covered it with foil and baked it for 1 hour.This would be a good dish to serve company. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Chris Barila
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2003
I really liked this one but substituted chicken broth for the wine. Added a bit of parsley and oregano with the soup/broth mixture. Read More
Helpful
(11)
AMANISMOM
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2003
this was very good and very quick and easy to prepare. i played with the recipe a bit by sauteing minced garlic and diced onion in butter and adding to the soup/wine mixture. it really kicked up the flavor. i too added boiling water to the stuffing to make it moist. my fiance enjoyed it he had two servings. i will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
LanaS
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2010
This is nearly identical to a recipe I found in a Gooseberry Patch cookbook (without the white wine) and is AMAZING. This has become one of the regulars on our table during the colder months. I noticed a couple of reviewers were confused by the directions telling them to use dry stuffing mix. It's true!:) DO NOT PRE-COOK THE STUFFING! The bread combined with the butter gives the finished dish some much needed and absolutely delicious crunch. Precooked it's more mushy. So be brave...put that dry stuffing on!:) Read More
Helpful
(9)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
A very tasty chicken dish Ashbeth.I didn't have to change a thing. The sauce is too thin for gravy but a little cornstarch could help that out. The flavor had a pleasing subtle white wine flavor. Not to overpowering. This is a very simple dish with no frills that company would also enjoy. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(8)
caliboo
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2006
I used chicken broth rather than wine to make this kid friendly and my 20 month old loved it! You really couldn't taste the cheese at all but overall this wasn't a bad recipe. I think it might also be good with cheddar cheese soup so you have two cheese chicken--that's what I'll try next time! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2010
I had a busy day so I appreciate the ease of this recipe. I used half white wine half organic chicken broth and I sauteed onion and garlic in a little butter/EVOO before adding the sauce ingredients and I also added basil and oregano to the sauce after I tasted the sauce. My family ate every bit of this. I served it with homemade biscuits and steamed broccoli. Nice and quick which was a real lifesaver today. Next time I think I'll use shredded provolone. Read More
Helpful
(5)
