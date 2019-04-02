Chicken Provolone

1 of 103

Rating: 5 stars I gave this recipe 5 stars, but I made some changes because I used what I had on hand. After cutting the recipe in half, I substituted Cream of Broccoli soup, added some minced garlic, and substituted swiss cheese. To cut down the wine I used 1/2 cup wine and 1/2 cup lowfat milk. Lastly, I added 1 cup of water to the stuffing so that it would be moist. I cooked it for 30 minutes covered, removed the cover and cooked an additional 15-20 minutes. It really was a tasty dish, and I will make it again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 4 stars This is a difficult recipe to rate only due to the fact that the directions were not very clear to me. I couldn't imagine that you would not prepare the stuffing in advance however the directions did not ask to do so. Fortunately I do read all reviews and apparently others felt the same as I so I did make the stuffing on top of the stove first. This would as other reviewers stated to be quite a salty dish so I used "healthy" cream of chicken soup. Others said that the dish was rather bland so I not only seasoned my chicken but also the soup to which I used beer and not wine (I was out). To make it more interesting I sauteed onions and portabello mushrooms and added that to the layers on top of the chicken. Not a lot of changes here but just a few things to enhance the dish. All in all Ashbeth this is a very good recipe that my whole family truly loved. Thanks so much! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I have very little experience with cooking. (I'm just trying to help the wifey when I can). But I followed the directions carefully and also read the reviews. The dish turned out great and my wife and daughter love it! Thanks! Here are a couple of changes I tried: 1. I cut the chicken into small strips. That made it easier to serve (especially for children). It also helped when checking to see if the chicken was cooked by pulling out a small piece. I also used 12 pieces rather than 8 so we could eat it for two nights. 2. I sauteed 1/2 onion 3 table spoons minced garlic 5 mushrooms parsley and oregano in about 1/2 cup of butter. Then I spread that over the chicken. Next time my wife suggested that I could even marinate the chicken in the sautee for a while. 3. I used about 5-6oz of wine because of the other reviews. But I didn't really taste it. I might use about 8-9oz next time. 4. I used 2 slices of cheese over each breast. Again I didn't realy taste it. I think I might go with 3 next time. 5. I used too much cream of chicken soup (about 30oz). The dish was a little too liquidy. Next time I'll probably use about 20oz. Thanks again! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars this is sooooo good! I put 2 slices of provolone per boneless skinless chicken breast. I also moistened the stuffing with boiling water as I prefer very moist stuffing. I covered it with foil and baked it for 1 hour.This would be a good dish to serve company. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this one but substituted chicken broth for the wine. Added a bit of parsley and oregano with the soup/broth mixture. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars this was very good and very quick and easy to prepare. i played with the recipe a bit by sauteing minced garlic and diced onion in butter and adding to the soup/wine mixture. it really kicked up the flavor. i too added boiling water to the stuffing to make it moist. my fiance enjoyed it he had two servings. i will definitely make this again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This is nearly identical to a recipe I found in a Gooseberry Patch cookbook (without the white wine) and is AMAZING. This has become one of the regulars on our table during the colder months. I noticed a couple of reviewers were confused by the directions telling them to use dry stuffing mix. It's true!:) DO NOT PRE-COOK THE STUFFING! The bread combined with the butter gives the finished dish some much needed and absolutely delicious crunch. Precooked it's more mushy. So be brave...put that dry stuffing on!:) Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars A very tasty chicken dish Ashbeth.I didn't have to change a thing. The sauce is too thin for gravy but a little cornstarch could help that out. The flavor had a pleasing subtle white wine flavor. Not to overpowering. This is a very simple dish with no frills that company would also enjoy. Thanks. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I used chicken broth rather than wine to make this kid friendly and my 20 month old loved it! You really couldn't taste the cheese at all but overall this wasn't a bad recipe. I think it might also be good with cheddar cheese soup so you have two cheese chicken--that's what I'll try next time! Helpful (8)