Jalapeno Hummus

Rating: 5 stars First, I live in Texas so our scale of what's hot is different from others. Hummus is my Spring 2007 perfection recipe (I keep making it until I get the perfect one- and then take it to all the parties and and bask in the compliments). I was thrilled to find a hummus recipe that added jalapenos (texas, in search of the perfect hummus....). I love this recipe. I did add more jalapenos and more lemon juice, double what the recipe called for, but that was due to our regional preferences. Big Tip: Make it ahead of time and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. That's the secret that makes this recipe go from good to great. Thank you Andrew for posting this recipe. You just proved that any recipe can be made even better by "spicing it up" with the right ingredient.

Rating: 5 stars Best hummus ever. You can make it with or without the curry - I like it without, my husband likes it with. Totally outshines all my friends hummus that they have been making for years. We will never buy hummus again. UPDATE: We've beek making this for a while now. First, you have to add tahini, it's not really hummus without it. Second, if its too thick, add some of the bean water from the garbanzos. Third, I still like it better without the curry and don't be stingy with the cumin! Fourth, I usually make this in batches of 6. You should too. It keeps for a while and it's just to die for. Make it for a party, put out half of it, if that goes put out more, and if you have some left at the end, use it for sandwiches or eat it as a snack with carrot sticks. Fifth, fresh jalapenos are awesome in this.

Rating: 5 stars SOOOOOOOOO good! I got so many compliments and everyone wanted the recipe! I didn't use the curry powder since I didn't have any but it was still amazing! I also added 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley - it looks pretty this way!

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome recipe. Since I didn't have tahini I used toasted sesame seeds..(which is what tahini is made from) and it worked fine..I have a VitaMix so the sesame seeds were completely ground up. Also adding a few slices of Red Bell Pepper gives it a nice color.

Rating: 5 stars WOW! I have been making my own hummus for 3 years ever since I first tried it at a traditional Greek restraunt. This is my first time trying to make a flavoured kind of hummus and it is amazing! I doubled the recipe to make for a party and I can't wait to take it there. I had a hard time not eating all myself just now. I decorated it with crushed pepper flakes and sliced jalapenos on top! Looks great wonderful creamy consistency and amazing taste! Thank you for this recipe!!

Rating: 3 stars The base recipe is a little bland to our taste but is a good start. We did the following to spice it up a bit and feel it could use even more: 1 tsp curry 1 tsp cumin 1/4 tsp cayenne 1/2 tsp salt 4 cloves garlic 4 tbsp lemon juice 1/4 cup fresh cilantro

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to make. Follow the recipe and use canned jalapenos. We used fresh and the hummus was dry. About 1 tbs. of olive oil fixed the dryness.

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful and so tasty hummus! Only addition I made was throwing a handful of chopped cilantro in the food processor. I absolutely love this! Glad I doubled the batch!