Heavenly Hash

This recipe is very easy to make. It's very delicious made with rice, pineapples, marshmallows and whipped cream. It has been a favorite in my house for years - you've got to try it!

Recipe by Angie Coleman

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, combine rice, pineapple, marshmallows, cherries and about 1 tablespoon cherry juice. In a chilled bowl, whip the cream until peaks form. Fold in confectioners sugar. Fold whipped cream into rice mixture. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 39.7mg. Full Nutrition
