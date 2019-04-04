Heavenly Hash
This recipe is very easy to make. It's very delicious made with rice, pineapples, marshmallows and whipped cream. It has been a favorite in my house for years - you've got to try it!
I have been searching for this recipe for years. It tastes just like what I used to get in a hometown buffet that closed when I was just a kid. It is one of my favorites!!Read More
Thought this was just okay. I think I like it with nuts better then rice. It did last serval days in the frig. Could easily make it 2 or 3 days ahead.Read More
My family has made this for as long as I can remember but we call it glorified rice. Instead of the whipping cream and sugar I add cool whip to it. Also, it helps if you make the rice the day before so it is completely cooled.
its easy to make and taste better second day. This is a receipe my mom made for Thanksgiving every year when I was growing up. So its a favorite of mine and my family.
I really liked this recipe. Instead of the whipping cream and sugar, I used coolwhip. Big mistake! I will definitely will follow the recipe next time I make this, other than my mistake, it was delicious!!!!
I made this for Thanksgiving, and although I liked it, people just kinda passed by it in the buffet line. I may make it again though.
I've not tried this yet...but this is my Aunt Mae's recipe that she passed down to me. Yes~! I'm so glad to see it here. Instead of Pineapple..she would use peaches..or even a can of mixed fruit.
made this for Heavenly Hash day... fun to serve. great for a potluck or as a very different side dish for holiday dinners
This was very light and delicious!
