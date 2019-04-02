Deer Jerky

My father and I are deer hunters and we usually have a lot of meat in the freezer after every season. The past couple of years I have asked my best friend, and best deer hunter I know, for different recipes to use for jerky that his family of deer slayers and game cooks have gathered and used over the years. This year I strayed away and used this recipe. This recipe was MUCH better than any home remedy I have ever used. I gained so much confidence in this recipe that I had a taste test for my best friend’s entire family. They all agreed that THIS recipe was THE BEST. The only changes I made were to add an additional ½ amount of black pepper needed and switched the worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke amounts needed for a little more flavor and kick. Awesome recipe.