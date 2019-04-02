Deer Jerky
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
I made this recipe but changed it a little. I only used 1 1/2 tbsp. liquid smoke, and I forgot the ketchup on accident. I'm glad I did, because the jerky turned out AWESOME! Just like store bought. Oh, and I sliced my meat a little thicker than what the recipe called for too.
I followed the recipe very specifically down to detail. And the jerky tasted very gamey. My recommendation is to do what everybody else is doing. And add brown sugar and a lot more pepper.
My husband is a busy man during deer season... and therefore I am too. By the end of the season I find myself throwing out meat to make room for more, so I thought what a way to use it all up. The recipe was great, just make sure you dont dehydrate while you are sleeping first batch came out alittle dry. Recipe also works great with cuts of beef.
this is the best recipe for deer meat. i have used is for ten years now. i do not liquid smoke. i do not put it in. it's better this way.
Full of flavor but not quite enough spice for us...we added some red pepper flakes to the marinade to give it that the added kick it needed.
Hubby the hunter extraordinaire loves venison jerky and also loves black pepper, so he adds more. We have a dehydrator with a ton of trays and there are times that I feel like a meat processing plant. One tip, we quadruple (or more) the recipe and use the 2.5 gallon ziploc bag to marinate. I can't speak to how the oven would work.
Excellent and simple! Modifications: I was out of onion salt so I used minced onion instead and skipped the additional salt since there is so much in the sauce anyway. Also, used a dehydrator rather than the oven. Very, very good flavor. Better than any I've purchased anywhere. My son is THRILLED with how we jerkied his first deer! Thanks!
I've been making jerky for years and this is one of my favorites. It also works well hanging the strips with tooth picks in the oven. Put one rack on lowest level and cover with foil. Put another rack on top shelf - weave the toothpick at one end of strip and hand on rack! You can fit a lot more meat in your oven this way and it gets air. Thanks for the recipe
I have never made jerky before and this came out perfect. It was gone within 24hrs... I'll have to make more next time! I did let it marinate a *long* time (3days....)
Fabulous! My son loves beef jerky. He also loves venison. Put the two together and this is his favorie. So much cheaper than buying it also. He actually makes this himself. We usually have a lot of venison, so he makes it quite often, or often he doubles or even triples this recipe. He can put it away and quickly. Thanks for this recipe that we use and will use over and over.
this recipe is so awesome it taste just like the jerky my Mom used to make years ago. Brings back warm memories.
I followed the recipe exactly. I put everything in a large tupperware bowl. I had all of the ingredients at home but the liquid smoke, what made it really nice, nothing too fancy. The smell of the marinade, made my mouth water. The lowest setting on my oven in @170, so I watched it closely and it turned out being the best jerky I've ever made. The "gamey" taste was GONE.
My father and I are deer hunters and we usually have a lot of meat in the freezer after every season. The past couple of years I have asked my best friend, and best deer hunter I know, for different recipes to use for jerky that his family of deer slayers and game cooks have gathered and used over the years. This year I strayed away and used this recipe. This recipe was MUCH better than any home remedy I have ever used. I gained so much confidence in this recipe that I had a taste test for my best friend’s entire family. They all agreed that THIS recipe was THE BEST. The only changes I made were to add an additional ½ amount of black pepper needed and switched the worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke amounts needed for a little more flavor and kick. Awesome recipe.
This is absolutely the best deer jerky ever! I have experimented with it a little..as I usually do a double batch, I have sometimes not doubled the ketchup but instead added the extra Tbsp using BBQ sauce instead. Also I have tried different varieties liquid smoke, mesquite and hickory, we like the hickory the best. Also I slice the meat while partially frozen, makes it much easier to slice, and I do it in a dehydrator.
Made this the other day...taste just like Wild Bills beef jerky. I used the oven method, my oven will only go down to 170 so I hung all my pieces from toothpicks on the top rack (pain in the butt plus knees and back were on fire..lol)covered bottom rack with foil then left the oven door cracked open a few inches with a little fan helping to circulate the air. Started it at 10 pm and it was perfect at 6 am. BEST recipe ever....however next time I'll add more black pepper. Thanks!
I have it in the oven right now and it smells delicious!. I used kabob sticks to skewer the meat and hang between the oven rack. Worked like a charm!
Great recipe! I make it every week.
I have had venison jerky before but never made it. My neighbor gave my family some venison as well as antelope. I used this recipe for both and the family LOVED it! It was gone within 24 hours!!! I currently have another batch in the fridge now! I will make this again and again!!!!
I have made this 8 times, each time to the recipe beside tripling it. I have never had anyone not like this jerky. An electric meat slicer makes quick work of the slicing and if you plan on making a lot of jerky, I recommend having one to save time as that is the most physically time consuming part of jerky making.
Finally a excelent recipe with out MSG.Made just like the recipe reads.A=
Too heavy on the smokey flavor for me personally, and lacking in spice. Easily fixed by tweaking the recipe though. My oven only goes down to 170 degrees so my cook time was shortened by about an hour.
This is an oustanding jerky recipe. You can tweak it to meet your taste, add some chiles to it to spice it up. It should work well with all meats, I used it on duck (mallards and bluebills)
Have made this about 4 times now. Everybody loves, loves, loves it. Hubby took it to work and they all wanted to put in "orders" for more. Perfect way to use up the leftover deer roasts before hunting season starts again and freezer is refilled. Make a double recipe and just fills our dehydrator.
Made your recipe today. It turned out excellent! The only change I made was to add 2 tablespoons of Frank's Hot Sauce which made it a little spicy. Will be using this as my new jerky recipe. Thanks!
i love jerky and this was the best jerky that i have ever had.
This was very good, although we did add about 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and were glad we did. We will also probably double the black pepper next time, but that's just a personal preference for peppery jerky. Used a food dehydrator and it was fantastic, going fast :)
My husband and me really enjoyed this deer jerky. I did think it was just a tad bit too salty. It was very tasty though. Thanks for the recipe. I will be making this again.
My husband is usually the jerky chef in our house. But with this recipe I totally showed him up. Everyone who tried it loved it. Thank you for posting this recipe.
Did this recipe with some venison roasts and elk steaks sliced a little over 1/8 in. thin. Followed the recipe exactly except I added a bit of cayanne pepper to give it a kick. 145°F for 9 hours in a dehydrator produced fine jerky! Came out great!
This was the best! I marinated for an additional day (or two) and added red pepper flakes, my friends couldn't get enough! I sent it to school with my son as a snack and his teachers are requesting more. Thanks for sharing!
Not a bad recipe, I used Cajun worcestershire that I bought in the French Quarter when I visited New Orleans and added some cayenne and red pepper flakes to make it spicier. My husband, who I made it for, says it's pretty good, but thinks I can find a better recipe, so I'll keep looking. But this was easy to put together and I'd recommend it to others. As a sidenote, my oven's lowest temperature is 170 and this recipe calls for 160--it cooked for three hours at 170 and had a great chewy texture--something to try for those who don't want to wait six hours for the jerky.
I never made Deer Jerky before and this recipe looked so easy....and it was! It was good too...my family loved it! Thanks!
I added a Tbsp of brown sugar. Used onion powder instead of onion salt. Next time I will add some hot sauce like others have suggested. This is great and easy just as written.
My husband goes hunting every year and he goes with a group. They don't eat venison so we usually get all the meat. So instead of buying a store bought seasoning decided to try this and we LOVE IT TRULY. Simple and great. Don't even know its venison.
This is the best! Way better than anything you could buy in a package. I divided the recipe and put red pepper flake in half. Both tasted awesome, but I am a fan of a little spice.
very nice. i added 1/2 teasoon red pepper flakes for some heat and shortened the cook time by an hour at a temp of 160 in a dehydrator
Delicious. Since no one in my family but me likes venison this was a good way for them to eat it. They liked it too. I will definately make this many times.
To make this a 5 star recipe you need one secret ingredient. My father-in-law and I have tweeked this very recipe for years and you can play with it alot. However, one thing is a teaspoon or 2 of Dave's Insanity Sauce. Be careful with this stuff, it will set your world a blaze@!
I tried this recipe this last week with it being deer season and all... and it turned out really well! Instead of cooking it in the oven though I used a dehydrator but the marinade was great. I made one other change, i added just a small handfull of brown sugar to the maridnade before I put the meat in and like I said it turned out great! Everyone loved it!
I followed the recipe as directed and it was perfect. I don't have a dehydrator, so I used the oven. My oven selection goes from 'warm' to 200 and I had to guess 160 degrees. I'm going to assume my temp was too high and glad I checked it when I did (only after 4 hours)...just a little too done and crispy instead of chewy. But awesome flavor - yum!!
Best jerky I've ever had. I've used both deer and beef to make this and always have people asking for recipe.
I made this and it was wonderful, my daughter who refuses to eat deer meat loved it.
My husband is rating this one since he uses it. It is wonderful, gave jerky a great flavor.
I accidentally increased the onion, garlic and pepper to 1/2 tsp. each during mixing. BUT it tasted great. Hubby loved it. A note for those using their oven: use an oven thermometer. I had never tested my oven before and discovered it runs higher than what I programed it to. My lowest setting is 170, but my thermometer indicated 180, so I needed to slightly crack my oven open to lower it to 160-170. Also, I noticed a few comments on 'gamey' taste. More often than not a gamey taste is due to not aging the Deer long enough before butchering. Another help for this is to marinate the jerky for 3 days before drying. Makes a huge difference.
Great Recipe! Have made about 10 batches with this recipe and everyone has loved it!
Delicious and the best jerky I've made yet! I did substitute brown sugar for the ketchup, but this stuff is addictive. If your new to jerky, get a dehydrator and a food sealer. Jerky is supposed to keep up to a couple years or better in the freezer though it never seems to hang around here long enough to find out.
This was very good. I didn't have onion salt, so I used about half a regular onion - small dice. Added kosher salt since meat loves salt. Used stainless steel cooling racks and placed them on old cookie sheets to minimize the mess in the oven. Getting ready to make a second batch!
Great recipe,took some to work and all the guys loved it.
I also added 4T Balsamic Vinegar and for a little kick, 2T hot sauce...was a success and was told it was better than my current recipe. Just found a new recipe!
i made this today it was the first time i have made jerky it turned out great cant keep my kids out of it its not going to last long i am going to make this over and over thanks for the recipe
Recipe as is tasted fantastic! My second batch I added 1/2 Tb red pepper flake and 1/2 tsp cocoa-chili powder...it has been a HUGE hit!
Fantastic! Will definitely be making this again. We used beef and deer. We also tried in the oven and in the dehydrator, both ways turned out fantastic.
Thank you Mike Shelton this is a great way to enjoy venison. I have made it many times . T he only change I made was to use Famous Dave's devils spit xxx hot BBQ sauce in place of ketchup. It gave it just enough zing ! The original recipe is great the way it is but if you like a small amount of hot flavor try it with some hot BBQ sauce.
I made this recipe but added 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of Kraft Honey Bar-B-Que Sauce. My oven would not set below 170 degrees, so I set it on 170 degrees and slowly cooked it for 3-1/2 hours. The deer jerky has a good texture to it and is not tough at all. The next time I make it I think I'll add some extra spices to give it a kick.
I actually haven't tried this particular recipe but it looks very similar to one that my dad used a lot. Just a note that I thought might be helpful is that instead of laying the strips directly on the racks we would put a toothpick through one end of the strips and hang them vertically from the rack. I might add that even if you carefully line the oven with aluminum foil you will still have a messy oven to clean, I guess that is why my mom hates deer season. lol
This is a great recipe. The only thing I did diffent was added some brown sugar and more pepper. And according to my husband it was great, but he would have liked it even more peppery. My 1st batch was gone in 8 hours!
love it
This jerky was very flavorful-we used a food dehydrator and it only took about 18 hours to fully dehydrate. We sliced the venison pretty thin and it was slightly crunchy and chewy all at once. Thanks!
Turned out perfect, children,wife, in laws loved it an asking for more. I will add a little more black pepper just for me.
Absolutely Awesome! Our friends at church now send me home with all hindquarters to jerky and split with their families!! Great recipe!
Gave jerky good flavor. A little strong.
First deer, first jerky attempt. AWESOME! I made about a quarter of it with some chilli powder, and that disappeared quick. Can't wait until next season!
My son shot his very 1st deer/buck this year, and we love jerky so I used this recipe, and it turned out amazing!!! Then my husband said it needed more heat, so in the 2nd batch I made, I forgot the ketchup on accident, but added a 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes and only did 1 1/2 tbsp of liquid smoke, and cut the meat a little bit thicker and well we ate the whole batch in a matter of minutes!!!!
My Jerky turned out perfect in my dehydrator. Next time I make this I will leave out the liquid smoke.
I used just a little more black pepper and smoke flavor. It is a great recipe that will please anyone.
i just started using this recipe.it is very good but the only thing i did different was added brown sugar. what a difference. try it
This recipe tastes just like store bought jerky. I don't add liquid smoke. Also, I use Dale's steak sauce instead of Worcestershire. If you like sweet and sour, use honey teriyaki marinade instead of Worcestershire and soy sauce. Great recipe!!!
I dried it in the smoker. Turned out great! I did add some brown sugar and some meat cure. It’s my new go to recipe
Very good. In the future I will omit the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. It's probably salty enough with the soy and Worcestershire sauce. I also made one alteration and added about 3/4 tablespoon of sesame oil.
It's a great mix of seasonings and our jerky turned out awesome!! We plan to add a little kick of spice next time and leave out the extra salt!
I doubled the pepper. It was excellent!
Hubby gobbled this up! I just added spices until I felt like it was right though.
excellent recipe, same one i used to use when i was a kid that i found in an old cookbook. one suggestion that i might add was to change out the soy sauce with teriyaki sauce, tried it one time because we were out of soy, little different taste but i like it maybe u will too. i usually make both now just to give me two different kinds of jerky.
Good recipe. I made in gas stove, it could only go down to 170, and was ready at 5 hrs
when it came time to hang the venison jerky off of the rack in the oven I found that it was much easier to use bamboo skewers rather than toothpicks. Also I used fresh garlic as well as garlic powder and onion powder. I used the same marinade for wild turkey breast and it worked and tasted really good.
Didn't use the liquid smoke. Smoked it over sample/maple wood in my smoker. Taste great.
I tried this recipe with venison and a brand new dehydrator. It turned out very well. Since then I've tried 3 other recipes and they just weren't as good. This recipe is simple and makes a great flavored final product. My only change is to use low sodium soy sauce. I'm marinating another batch as I write this.
Its been years since I had a good jerkey. This recipe is perfect. I did however leave the door of the oven cracked open while on heat. Actually forgot and left it in there 9 hrs but it came out flavorful. I did also personally leave my deer meat a couple days in water to drain the blood, and then pre soaked it in the marinade for probably another 3 days. The gameyness is mostly gone so.. thank you for the jerky
Added a tablespoon of brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper, omitted salt, and substituted onion powder for onion salt. I dehydrated it in the oven at 160 for 6 hours, probably could have stopped at 5 hours. Defiantly a keeper!
Great flavor, didn't have enough liquid smoke to add all it called for but it was still good. 7 hrs might have been a little too long. I'm going to try 6hrs next time.
My wife and I made this recipe , well this will be the 3rd time and its phenomenal I add red pepper flakes to the recipe and I don't use a dehydrator we use our oven on 160 degtrees Fahrenheit for about six hours with great results
I tried this recipe and it worked out nicley. Instead of adding 1/2 teaspoon of salt, I added cayenne pepper instead to give a lil' kick.
Awesome recipe. I mixed in a little bit of ground breakfast sausage and man is it great. had some ground meat left over and fried it and put over eggs. AWESOME
Love it making 50lb batch at a time very good
Went 2/3 soy n 1/3 worcestershire, jerky cure, no salt 2nd batch. Rest of ingredients the same. Marinated 24 hrs. Used dehydrator. Best jerky ever!
I loved it and so did all of my family and friends. I just added some Cheyenne pepper to make a little bit more spicy.
I love this recipe. It's easy, cheap and I usually have the ingredients on hand. It's not over powering as you can still taste that it is deer. I have been making it for a few years now and have found it to be a good base to add different flavors to as well. My whole family loves it.
it was really good first time trying it
I made deer Jerky with this exact recipe. It turned out amazingly delicious! I will be definitely making it again! The deer Jerky was full of flavor. Absolutely great recipe.
This was awesome definately making it again. Wondering if I can use this recipe to make jerky out of ground venison?
This resipie is great
I didn't try any changes - I liked the consistency and flavor - I was surprised how dark it came out, but this was my first time making venison jerky. I dried it over 7 hours in a Cabela's Harvester Pro electric dehydrator.
Excellent recipe! I cut my meat much thicker than recommended here (~1/4 - 3/8" thick) and used a food dehydrator. I also like my jerky a bit spicy, so I added 4 Tbsp Tobasco and 1 Tbsp red pepper flakes to the marinade. Turned out perfect!
love love love it!!! used it in my dehydrator and came out fantastic. i made a lb yesterday already have ti make more
Wonderful simple recipe to follow!
Not to bad for a throw together quick fix.
I think I like this recipe because it's heavy on the Worcestershire (must be the anchovies :). Last batch, I deleted the ketchup and added 1/4 cup of light brown sugar; we like the sweet and salty thang. Yum! Another thing I do is to not worry about slicing the meat thin. Just take a hunk and beat the heck out of it with a course tenderising hammer on a plastic cutting board (sort of like cubed steak) until it's quite thin (do both sides a couple of times). The tougher cuts come out more tender and the meat takes the marinade quicker. Note: Cheap dehydrators may not get hot enough. Test for 140+ degrees or finish in the oven (for safety). We scored a barely used Nesco (adjustable temp) with extra trays a few years back at a yard sale for $25 (!!). Keep your eyes open.
Delicious
Followed the recipe and it was great! Dehydrated in dehydrator in 2 hours.