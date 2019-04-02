Deer Jerky

125 Ratings
  • 5 99
  • 4 22
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.

By MIKE SHELTON

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
16 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice meat into long strips, 1 inch wide and 1/8 inch thick. In a large releasable plastic bag, combine soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, ketchup, pepper, garlic powder, onion salt and salt. Place meat in, and close bag. Refrigerate overnight. Knead occasionally, to evenly distribute marinade.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Place a pan on the bottom of oven to catch drips, or line with aluminum foil.

  • Place meat strips on a rack so that they do not touch each other, and dehydrate for 6 to 8 hours in the oven, or until desired consistency is achieved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 786.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022