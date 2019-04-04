Beef Heart Stew

This is a very tasty beef heart stew that came from Nova Scotia in the '60s. Beef heart is browned, then cooked with onions to make a tasty stew that goes great over noodles or mashed potatoes.

20 mins
cook: 2 hrs 10 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
  • Dredge beef heart in flour until coated.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

  • Fry beef heart in hot oil until browned. Stir in onions and water. Season with salt and seasoned salt. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meat is very tender, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Serve over noodles or mashed potatoes.

This recipe can also be made in a pressure cooker. Once the beef is browned, transfer to a pressure cooker and add remaining ingredients. Cook for 45 minutes.

189 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 645.2mg. Full Nutrition
