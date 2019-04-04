Beef Heart Stew

This is some of the tastiest beef stew I've ever made/eaten. I used three medium-sized hearts and increased the proportions accordingly ... and added a bag of still-frozen green peas to the hot stew at the end. The squeamish (who will probably not be viewing this recipe anyway...) would do well to put aside their reluctance and appreciate the fact that beef heart is nothing more than a big chunk of boneless, relatively lean, meat that cooks up into a very flavorful stew!
I was skeptical having never had beef heart before. Now I'm not sure I'll like regular stew meat again! I added 2 carrots peeled and cut into large pieces, and threw frozen peas in at the very end. I also let it cook in my crock pot on the warm setting for an extra 24 hours to help the meat tenderize. Absolutely delicious!
The cooking method for the beef heart was perfect. I used 1/2 chunk dredged in flour in olive oil. When the meat looked browned I added a super dice onion with 1 cup of white wine. I then added about 1 cuo of chopped organic celry and stirred it gently for about an hout after adding Tamari some Lawrey's seasoning slat and some fresh ground black pepper. I stirred this every 15 minutes for about 45 minutes and then added another cup of white wine and some super diced organic red potatoes which I simmered for about 15 minutes until they weren't crunchy. Then I added about 1 lb frozen organic chopped carrots and cooked the carrot mix for about 10 minutes Then I added ~ 1lb organic wax beans chopped fine after dethawing and about 2 cups of frozen peas. End result - stunning!!! I will make this again and again.
Good starting base recipe for heart stew. I had half of a heart, about 1-1/4 lbs. Rolled my meat cubes in 1/4 cup flour, did not make the stew floury or thick. After browning, removed the meat from the pot and sauteed 1 chopped onion, barely even noticed any extra onion in the finished product. Deglazed with 1/2 cup red wine. Added back the meat, 1/2 lb chopped carrots, 1/2 lb chopped celery, and 1 cup of beef stock instead of water. Added 1/2 tsp of ground mustard and a healthy tsp of black pepper in addition to salt. Covered and simmered for 2-1/2 hours, stirring once per hour.
