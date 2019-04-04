Heart Chop Suey
This is a wonderful recipe for beef heart. The meat is cut into strips, browned, and then simmered in a sauce of onion, celery and beef broth. This is terrific served over steamed rice.
This is a wonderful recipe for beef heart. The meat is cut into strips, browned, and then simmered in a sauce of onion, celery and beef broth. This is terrific served over steamed rice.
I thought that it was very easy to make. I actually had time to myself while it simmered. My whole family loved it they finished everything the same night. Of course I loved it to.Read More
The heart came out really chewy, maybe if I had simmered it for another hour. The wortchestershire sauce is also a must, the sauce is kinda bland without it.Read More
I thought that it was very easy to make. I actually had time to myself while it simmered. My whole family loved it they finished everything the same night. Of course I loved it to.
I would not consider this Chop Suey, it is more like a stroganoff. I doubled the Worcestershire sauce, and the flour. I added an extra cup of beef broth as well. I omitted the celery. I increased cook time to 1 1/2 hours. It was very tender and delicious and I served it on rice. I think it is critical to cut the meat thin. I added a picture to show the final outcome.
The heart came out really chewy, maybe if I had simmered it for another hour. The wortchestershire sauce is also a must, the sauce is kinda bland without it.
I was hesitant to try this at first because I never ate organ meat before. However, after making this recipe, I was disappointed that I did not see beef heart at my next trip to the grocery store because I wanted to make it again. This definitely works well served over rice.
I used deer hart and it was great.
I used this recipe & my mother’s together and it turned out yummy! I used this recipe to size down to for two as I’m going to be the only one eating it. I also used the Worcester sauce that this one called for as my mother’s didn’t. My mother’s called for chicken bouillon and I had that . I didn’t have the beef broth. Then I didn’t make enough bouillon so I added more just chicken broth. I think this would taste good with some soy sauce too in addition to the Worcester sauce! Anyway it brought me back to my childhood! So yummy!
This was a great recipe! I was unsure about the heart getting tender, so I decided to make it in my Crock Pot Multi-cooker. I marinated the meat in the worcestershire for 3 hours before cooking. Once I sauteed the beef and vegetables, I made sure there was enough liquid to add brown rice to the pot and cooked on high pressure for 35 minutes. The result was a delicious beef and rice mixture. I added a little brown sugar and five spice. Yum!
I absolutely loved this and it was a huge hit! I had never eaten beef heart so for my firat experience, this recipe made me feel like a true chef. My own personal modifications were based on previous reviews: I added more flour because I wanted a thicker stew and cooked it an hour longer. Perfect!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections