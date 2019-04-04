Heart Chop Suey

This is a wonderful recipe for beef heart. The meat is cut into strips, browned, and then simmered in a sauce of onion, celery and beef broth. This is terrific served over steamed rice.

Recipe by KECIA123

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll the strips of beef heart in flour to coat. Reserve flour. Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the beef lightly in the butter. Add the onion, and saute for about 5 minutes, then add celery and just enough beef broth to cover the ingredients in the pan. Cover the pan, and simmer for one hour over low heat.

  • Mix the reserved flour with water to make a paste. Stir into the meat mixture. Season with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Cook until sauce is thickened, then serve hot over rice or noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 15g; cholesterol 265mg; sodium 491.3mg. Full Nutrition
