Garlic Chicken with Potatoes
Potatoes and chicken are seasoned generously with adobo seasoning and garlic. A good garlic chicken recipe for those of you who love garlic.
The potatoes had great flavor. I only used 4 instead of 6 and it was very oliy. Next time I will cut back on the oil. I used the adobo with caution due to the other ratings but next time I will go with what the recipe stated. My chicken could of had more flavor. All in all this is a great easy recipe. I trust that next time I make it, it will be perfect. This recipe is a keeper.
The potatoes were all right, but the chicken was actually bland. I tasted the adobe seasoning before putting it on the chicken and found that it was salty so I didn't use as much as the recipe called for. Perhaps this is what led to the bland flavour, but if I has put the full ammount, it would have tasted like nothing but salt. Perhaps this would be better with a different brand of adobo seasoning or maybe I will try using the adobo sauce that chiplote peppers are packed in.
I just tried this recipe today and it was pretty good. The only issue is that it was waaaay too salty. Next time I cook this dish, I'm going to use half the Adobo and it'll be a five star dish.
i am being optimistic,i changed it a bit .i used poultry seasoning,garlic salt,and parmansen seasoning.instead of adodo seasoning and garlic cloves.oh and i used olive oil spray so i dont know how it turns out...hopefully good.
WAAAAAYYYYYYYY too much Adobo!
REally too salty and greasy. Sorry! I would take off the skin and that way you cut back on the grease and the seasoning that you do use is right on the meat. Tried it that way and it was wonderful.
I should have listened to the other reviews. This was way to salty and oily!!!! I cook with adobo and olive oil all the time but never expected this to turn out the way it did. Sorry... but I will never try this again!
I thought this was bland as well. I added some of my own spices to help and it was okay.
My paper thin garlic slices blackened, but were still edible. Will do this again.
Great recipe everyone loved it.
This was great i did it this saturday and the potatos were very soft, my chicken didnt get very brown but is was great!!!!!
Skip the adobe seasoning and kick it old school with onion power, rosemary, and thyme. I've made this twice and I always keep it covered with foil the whole time. Toss in a garlic salt in the end. Comes out tender and flavorful without being too salty.
The recipe sounds so simple but it was really delicious. The potatoes at the bottom soak up all the flavor that drips off and out of the chicken so be careful not to over-season them or they will become salty. You can also add onions to the pot but these also add to the saltiness so balance out the spices if you use it. Don't be afraid of adobo, when cooked it is not as salty as assumed. They meal went perfect with plain white rice. And the kid's practically licked the plate.
This is the best roasted chicken I've ever had! I've tried roasting chicken every kind of way, but after this recipe, this is the ONLY way I will roast chicken from now on. The potatoes and garlic were excellent. The only thing I did different was I used whole garlic cloves but I think that's just a matter of personal taste. Thank you for your recipe.
I gave it a 5 but only if you cut back on the seasoning. The skin on the chicken was way too salty. Luckily, we could peel that off and the meat wasn't too salty. Other than that, this recipe is great. The potatoes were outstanding.
Way too salty. I used a total of 3 tbsp instead of the 4 that is called for in the recipe, and it was still too salty. The potatoes were soft and tasty though.
Very tasty! I used real garlic instead of the stuff in a jar, I also went lighter on the Adobe seasoning by about 1/2 tbs. Good stuff!
I attempted this recipe with a few of my own tweaks. I didn't have adobo seasoning so I used cayenne pepper, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper and oregeno. It was tasty but very greasy. I prefer my potatoes crispy. I'm going to try it without the skin and less oil. Otherwise very tasty and my children loved it!
