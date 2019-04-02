Oven Fried Chicken IV
Always a hit! People will be wanting seconds. Crispy chicken that is made lower in fat, without being soggy. You may remove the skin from the chicken if you like. Serve with Cheese Mashed Potatoes.
This chicken was excellent. My family really enjoyed it. I didn't have any cereal to use for the coating, so I used a combination of crushed crackers and homemade breadcrumbs. It turned out great. Next time I will add the full amount of garlic - I cut it a bit becuase it seemed like to much, but it needed the garlic. I thinned the sour cream with a little milk, which made it coat more evenly. I think the sour cream is the key to this chicken, and that whatever breading and seasoning you prefer to use will be fine. I was amazed at how juicy the meat was and how crispy the outside got. The cooling rack idea worked so well. I would recommend skinning the chicken - I skinned a few pieces and then got lazy and left the rest on, and I didn't think the skin added much (except fat.) I used various chicken parts and all came out great - I'm always on the look out for recipes that work well with the less expensive cuts of chicken, and this was a winner.Read More
I followed this recipe exactly except for mixing the spices into the sour cream instead of the cornflakes. I did not care for it. I ended up drizzling it with oil and putting it under the broiler to try to get it to crisp, with mild success. Still it had a bad flavor, almost sweet.Read More
Awesome chicken recipe! I did take suggestions and altered it a bit: I mixed ALL of the seasonings (I used garlic powder, salt, cumin, oregano and thyme) into the sour cream PLUS I added crushed French fried onions (the kind that usually goes on top of green bean casserole). I also added some more crushed french friend onions into the crushed cornflakes. And, I used boneless chicken thighs. The chicken was moist and the coating was crispy. Easy recipe and will definitely make again! LEFT OVER NOTE.....With the left overs, I put them in the oven at 400, topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese and served over pasta. A great way to make 'chicken parm'. Family went nuts over it and didn't realize it was the chicken from 2 days before!
Great recipe! The second time I made this, I used skinless drumsticks, lowfat sour cream and a seasoned bread crumb coating instead of corn flakes. This is about as low fat as I can or want to get when I cook! The family had no idea it was a "lower fat" fried chicken! Make sure you season the sour cream (salt, soy sauce, pepper, herbs, whatever you like). Using warming racks to cook the chicken on really helps too.
Wow, this was the best oven fried I've had! I did alter the recipe by thinning the sour cream with buttermilk and seasoning with the same spice as the coating. I used skinless breasts. What makes this recipe great is you get a thick and crunchy coating that TASTES fried! Thanks for sharing--this is how I'll do ckicken from now on!
This recipe was a hit!! However, I used different spices. I used fat-free sour cream and seasoned it with seasonings like garlic powder, salt, pepper and Paprika. I didn't have any sage or Rosemary. I didn't have cornflakes so I used breadcrumbs and I seasoned them with Italian seasoning. I also didn't have any minced garlic. The sour cream covered the chicken very heavily and so this made the final result a nice thick coating. I did use the cooling rack and it worked out fine. No coating fell off during cooking. It was delicious! I can't believe it wasn't fried! My family will love to have this a part of their regular meals!
Delicious and less messy than regular fried chicken, although a little heavy on the garlic. It helps tremendously to put the spices in the sour cream rather than the corn flakes, since that way they kind of melt into the chicken while it cooks.
Loved this recipe! I am not much of a meat eater but I went back for seconds. My husband approved. A great way to make faux fried chicken! I did add a little more salt, pepper and garlic powder and I used homemade yogurt instead of sour cream. I'm going to use less rosemary next time though, it was a little too much.
I liked this recipe but I would recommend adding the herbs and spices to the sour cream instead of the cornflake crumbs.
Great recipe! I followed it exactly and it turned out perfectly! I took her advice and served it with cheesey mashed potatoes, and it went great! For the potatoes I used McLarens Imperial aged chedder (it comes in that round red container). I also added some sour cream, and some fresh minced garlic. A couple tblsp of whipping cream added a nice rishness too. I'm sure butter would work though. My family loved it, and most of us went back for seconds. We'll be making this one again for sure! Thanx
Wow! This was the best chicken I may have ever made. As a single mom, I'm always looking for fast, healthy recipies. This was so easy to follow, and my son just LOVED it! I used skinless boneless chicken breasts, because that's all I had, but other then that, I did exactly what the recipe said. I'll deffinetly make this one again!
Hi Cooks! This and so many other recipes on the web make it sound like ya have to cook, Julia Child Style. It's a simple recipe but I made it simpler. I'm single, just wanted to make one Breast with ribs, but you can adapt the amounts of things to how much ya want to make. No need for measures, just get in the kitchen, mix until your happy. :) I've made similar recipes putting the seasonings in Cornflakes or Bread Crumbs, they always sift to the bottom leaving somewhat tasteless breading. I mixed seasonings with the sour cream and smeared that breast like it was Sat. night with a friend. lol That way the seasonings stuck to the Breast then added the cornflakes. They stick much better. I questioned why Chopped Garlic plus Garlic Powder so I just added more fresh garlic, also used fresh Rosemary from the garden, usied Poultry Seasonings rather than Sage. Oh, added Paprika for color and a bit more flavor. It was fantastic, so much easier and less dishes/measuring spoons to wash. For side dishes, do you toss out those tuff long stems of broccoli you pay for? Such a wast of $. Slice them up in thin strips, stir fry with onions, leeks, or bell peppers in a bit of olive oil and butter, S&P, of course. Add some Soy Sauce if ya like or I prefer a bit of Sesame Seed Oil drizzled on top.. Another easy side would be some left over rice, seasoned as you wish, I had small Pasta Shells left, seasoned them with Olive Oil. S&P Next time will mix everything together. Mmmmm!
I made this chicken tonight for dinner and I was pleasantly surprised by how moist yet crunchy it still was. Initially when I put the chicken into the sourcream mixture I was daunted by it because it was so thick and I figured that between that and the cornflakes I'd end up with a soggy, yucky mess. This was so not the case. It didn't burn or become to soggy or too dry it was perfectly moist without being overmuch. I did make some changes I added additional garlic powder and onion powder and some paprika and hot sauce to the sour cream mix. Also unless your a huge fan of rosemary and sage I highly recommend putting in half of those herbs I didn't and it was way to overpowering. I'll adjust for next time. I didn't have oven safe racks so I put the chicken on a oiled cookie sheet with a bit of a lip so no drippings could escape and cause a fire. Nothing stuck and it came out ok. I recommend keeping the herbs in the crumbs and all the other seasoning in the sour cream mix. I also recommend using one egg just to make the sour cream mix a little looser and to bind it all together. All in all I would make this again and again. I paired the chicken (drumsticks and cutlets) with mashed garlic potatos and low fat pillsbury biscuits and gravy. also and additional tip use about 1 1/4 cup sour cream mix instead of the 2 cups. I had alot of excess sourcream. Hey those could be used for the mashed taters or as a dip. Want not waste not. Hope this helped.
This was okay, but too many herbs in my opinion...specificaly rosemary. It's a strong herb and somewhat overpowered the chicken...and I cut it back to 3 TBSP. It was certainly crunchy enough though! My children weren't fond of it either and peeled off the coating...which they normally love. I think I'll stick w/ my usual recipe.
OK I probaby shouldnt even review this bc the only part I followed was use the sour cream then bread crums.I halved the recipe for 3 split breasts cut in half. I seasoned sour cream with garic powder, crushed rosemary, onion powder, chilli powder, cayanne, a ranch packet (next thime I would use only 1/2) and a lot of hot sauce. If you had trouble with the coating of the sour cream make sure you are drying your chicken really well. This was very good. My husband who doesnt even like sour cream loved this. I was origionally going to follow it exact but I started making it and it made me think of this dip I make and love so I made the dip instead.
I made an alteration to this recipe that probably changed the outcome. I added the seasonings to the sour cream and it came out way, way, way too seasoned with the rosemary. I choked it down. Had I not made this error, it still wouldn't have had the flavor combination i was looking for.
FANTASTIC! I also marinated mine in Bud Light Lime and Chalula garlic hot sauce over night! So tender and juicy!
I may have added a bit more garlic powder and a bit of paprika to the cornflakes, but otherwise I followed this recipe to a T. FABULOUS. It was crispy all over as I baked it on oven rack which I had greased (and put a cookie sheet under it to catch the drippings. My new favourite!
This recipe was a major disappointment! I followed it to the letter, used the rack as suggested and so on. The coating was heavy and soggy and fell off when serving it. I will not make it again.I wasted alot of spices.But that's how we learn.
This recipes is good, but I twicked it a little. Not big on the rosemary, so I used Italian Herb seasoning & plain yogurt instead of sour cream. Also, it is better if you season the meat 1st, then dip it in the yogurt & cornflakes. My family loved it & I will use this as one of my quick go to meals!!
Loved this recipe. I added spices to the sour cream and substituted italian seasoning for the rosemary. The next time I do this recipe, I will try turning the chicken over once during the baking process. I found that while the upper surface was nice and crispy, the bottom surface was a little on the "wet" side from the dripping juices. Very moist!
I had such high hopes for this recipe. However, it fell well below expectations. It smelled weird while cooking. And it still had an unusual smell when we ate it. Neither my husband, kids or I really liked it. Sorry.
Used panko bread crumbs instead of cornflakes and plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Also used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Chicken was very moist and flavorful. Next best thing to greasy fried chicken. We loved it!
I like this recipe yet I don't entirely dig the baking technique with the cooling rack. I'd rather bake the chicken in a 9x13 or on a basic cookie sheet. It was crunchy but a bit on the dry side. I did, however, like using the sour cream.
I used skinless, boneless chicken breast and cut into bite size pieces after baking. Served with toothpicks; husband and kiddos thought it was great. I turned the chicken after 30 minutes to make sure it was crispy on both sides. Husband is still making comments on how tasty the chicken was - 2 days later! That never happens!
I gave this a 5-star, even though I changed 2 things, because I never would've thought of making chicken this way! Rather than using sour cream I used yogurt (with just a little milk to thin it a bit)...I also added the spices to the yogurt rather than the corn flakes. Otherwise, followed the recipe and the chicken was excellent...super juicy on the inside and just the right amount of crunch on the outside. SUPER!!!
We loved this. For what it is, baked chicken..it is not going to taste like it's fried, but it certainly was delicious. I let it sit in the sour cream mixture for about an hour. I used various spices such as onion powder, italian seasoning, cayenne, paprika. I also added a little milk to thin out the sour cream. I used about a cup of sour cream and still had a bunch leftover. I used special k in place of cornflakes because I think it is a little crunchier. Will definately make again!
Excellent! I didn't have cornflakes so I used seasoned bread crumbs. This is wonderful "fried chicken". I love the crunch and the garlicky flavor, as well as the use of a cooling rack to bake the chicken. Thanks!
Delicious recipe!! One thing though you don't need that much sour cream and definitely don't use much rosemary or sage. It's just way to strong if you do. I just put what I thought would be right and it came out perfect. It also tastes extremely well with baked potatoes.
Used whatever cornflakes I had left and then crushed up some bagel chips in my food processor. I'm not crazy about rosemary so used very little of that. In addition to the seasonings listed, I threw in whatever appealed to me as I was scanning my spice cabinet. Loved the sour cream idea, however, I took the advice of another reviewer and thinned it out with milk to make it about the consistancy of buttermilk. I added hot sauce to the liquid and marinated the chicken for about thirty minutes. To make this a lot healthier, I skinned my legs and thighs. The chicken came out crispy on the outside and juicey on the inside. The family loved this Chelsey and I thank you for a really nice recipe!
This did not turn out well at all. Will not use this recipe again. Mine was soggy.
Awesome chicken!! I cut down the recipe and used only 6 chicken drumsticks. They still needed to bake for a bit more than 1hr to lose the bloody juice.
Wanted this to be better, but just didn't do it for us. Missing something. Sorry.
Thank you for this recipe. I can't eat very much fried food. And this was great. People who rate this lower than a 5 must not know how to cook! I will make this again:)
Very good! They came out crispy because they were cooked on the rack, and I did it in my toaster/convection oven, too! Much healthier than frying it - and so simple. I didn't have sour cream, so I used plain yogurt and mixed in the seasonings then rolled in crushed RICE KRISPIES (I didn't have corn flakes). The kids gobbled it up, and so did we! I'll definitely make this again.
Per reviews I added the spices to the sour cream. I omitted the corn flakes (didnt have) and the chicken came out crispy and very tasty!
Really loved this recipe. I have 5 boys and often times not all 5 like what I make....maybe 2 or 3, but never 5. They ate ALL the chicken. I will definately make again, only I have learned to buy more chicken next time! TY so much for this recipe.
Wonderful wonderful recipe!!! The chicken is always so crisp!
This was delicious, and the single piece leftover was great for lunch, cold, the next day. I added onion powder and paprika, a tablespoon each. Spraying the cooling rack with non-stick cooking spray first alleviated any sticking concerns. Using the cooling rack is a must. It was not as crisp as I expected, so next time I make this, I will up the oven to 375 for the last few minutes.
I really liked this recipe. I followed the suggestions in the reviews and put all of the spices in the sour cream instead of the corn flakes, and it turned out great. It was a huge hit with the family and was a snap to make. I used boneless chicken breasts and reduced the cook time to 30-40 minutes.
My family liked this recipe because it was not soaked in grease. Although next time I will spice it up a bit. Chicken was moist but kind of bland.
This was just "okay" for me. My daughter, who is not a picky eater, did not like this much. I think if I were to make this again, I would definitely play with the spices a bit. I don't really care for rosemary, and sage only in certain things. I would probably try some Italian seasonings, and better garlic than what I had on hand. The crispy coating slid off some of the chicken, so that was a bummer. The chicken itself was good, moist, but not very flavorful. For me, this recipe needs some tweaking.
Easy to make! Phenomenal flavor! Now want to try low fat sour cream, more hot sauce and with boneless chicken. Wish me luck! Love it!!!
This one is tough to review. My family really liked it. I however was not a fan. I thought it was a little bland. The chicken was crispy and moist. But not flavorful.
I loved the coating on the chicken. I listened to the other reviewers and mixed my seasonings in with the sour cream instead of the cornflakes. I omitted the rosemary and sage as well and I used a couple other spices. I ended up using drumsticks and having to cook them longer than 1 hour because they weren't as tender as I like them. But overall it was a great recipe. Next time I'll take the skin off of the chicken because I didn't this time. My boyfriend loved it though.
Really good coating. The sour cream really is the key. I used a suggestion from one of the reviews to use a cooling rack on top of a cookie sheet which worked really well. I think the chicken breasts I used the first time were just too large to get the coating fully integrated. the next time I will use different pieces, add cayenne to the mixture, and spray a little butter on the coating to help crisp it up.
This was great! I made a few changes though. I used plain yogurt mixed with a little buttermilk instead of sour cream, cornmeal instead of corn flakes and thyme instead of rosemary.
My husband and I loved this recipe. Definitely a keeper. Next time I'll add more seasoning - particularly salt. And I'll make sure the cornflakes are very finely crushed. Like others, I removed the skin and was glad I did. I used legs and thighs, but next time will only use the thighs since they turned out juicier.
Good recipe for baked chicken - will make again. Followed the recipe perfectly.
I followed the pp advice and added milk to the sour cream. I added spices to the sour cream and marinated the chicken in it. I cut down on the garlic in the corn flakes. I did not take the skin off but next time I will. It turned out perfect and Everyone loved it. The house smelled great while it was cooking!
This chicken tasted great..even better than fried! My boyfriend had seconds, then an hour after we ate he made a chicken sandwich, so I know he liked it too. It was really moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside.
This was fabulous! I made it for 2 using only chicken drumsticks. I added the garlic, rosemary & sage to the sour cream. I only used a pinch of each because others have said it was too strong. I didn't have any cornflakes though so instead I used corn chips! & WOW! That was fabulous. I put them in a plastic bag & crushed with a rolling pin. Was a mess to smear the cream on & then load on the corn chip coating but it did stay on quite well - better than I expected. It was delicious! I think the flavour would be more interesting than the cornflake coating because the corn chips were cheese flavoured. Thanks!
Simple & yummy! Thanks!
Great Recipe! My family just loved it. I made it 3 nights ago, and my husband has already asked me when I'm planning on making it again. Thank for sharing this great one!
Sorry, this just didn't come out tasting anything like fried chicken.
Our family didn't like this at all. I think it is the combination of using the sour cream as the base b/c we didn't care for the flavor with the chicken. The corn flake coating was good but I think I will use different seasonings other than rosemary and sage next time I cook with corn flakes.
I tried this recipe last night for dinner and my family just didn't care for it. I did as others suggested by seasoning the sour cream and although it had good flavor, I ended up with one side of the chicken being mushy. I did cook chicken on a cooling rack so I don't know what went wrong.
Yogurt (greek style) also works in place of the sour cream. You can use pretty much whatever you have in your pantry in place of cornflakes... some suggestions: potato chips, panko, crushed rice crackers. I was going to try rice crispies cereal but forgot to this time.
I had high hopes for this recipe, however my family and I did not like this recipe at all. It called for too much rosemary and it overpowered the dish completely. I found that other than that, the actual chicken itself was bland. Would have been better perhaps with much much less of the herbs and if the chicken were seasoned prior to coating in the sour cream/garlic mixture. I don't think I will be trying this one again unfortunately.
Very crisp but no flavor at all. Try using the breadcrumbs and corn flakes but instead use cajun seasoning and hot sauce. I marinated skinless drumsticks in hot sauce and then used the cornflakes and breadcrumbs with cajun seasoning and baked them as the recipe said. Much better this way.
I used WAAAAYYYY less rosemary than the recipe called for and only about 1/4 of the sour cream. I also seasoned the crushed flakes more to my taste (oregano and italian seasoning). My husband doesn't like fried chicken and was disappointed when I served this, but it turned out so tender and juicy that he's requesting it now!
I didn't want to mess with trying to coat both sides of my chicken leg quarters. So I simply placed the chicken into a casserole dish, spread the sour cream mixture on top and then sprinkled on the corn flake coating. I must say it was delicious!
The flavor of this dish was great but turned out SO dry. I did use boneless, skinless chicken breast since that is what I had on hand so I'm sure that made a big difference. Any pointers on how to make it not so dry? I'd love to try this again if I knew it would be juicier. BTW, I think the sour cream mixture with all the seasonings would be a great dip!
WAY too much rosemary!
I put all of the seasonings in the sour cream as someone suggested. However, most of the coating came off of most of the chicken pieces and I didn't think the chicken had much flavor. It was very tender though.
OMG!! this is a keeper for me. i did use less rosemary and adobo seasoning instead of sage because i didn't have any in my cabinet but other than that it was delicous! thank you for this recipe.
This is fairly easy to make. I didn't mess with the cooling rack but baked my on a broiler pan and it turned out fine. Nice and crispy
I can't cook but I CAN follow a recipe--this one is AWESOME! I took some of the other reviewers' recommendations of thinning the sour cream with milk as well as adding spices it instead of adding them to the breadcrumbs. I also skinned the chicken breasts (3) that I cooked for this first time out. Again, AWESOME and will use this recipe often!
The only reason I gave this two stars is because the chicken had a beautiful presentation when it came out of the oven. Other than that, it tasted dry, overcooked, and was too heavily seasoned.
Pretty amazing recipe! I The sour cream makes it WONDERFUL! I didnt change one thing!! YAY!
Excellent! I love the crispyness. I've made it twice. The second time I didn't get enough of the cornflake mixture so it wasn't so great so make sure to crunch up enough cornflakes.
This turned out fantastic for me. My six-year-old loved it. I mixed the spices in with the sour cream and thinned it a little with milk as other reviewers suggested. Also, I'm not crazy about rosmary and sage, so I omitted them and added a little cayanne pepper. Crushing the corn flakes really well makes a difference, too. And bake it on a rack ... mine was crispy all around.
Meh, not bad. I would never mistake it for fried chicken, though. I mixed the spices and some extra ones into the sour cream, and used rosemary flavored potato chips instead of cornflakes. The flavor was good, but as usual with baked chicken pieces (I used only drums with the skin removed) all the flavor was on the outside - leaving most of the inside meat kinda blah. I also ran into the problem with blood from the bones looking kinda black and unappetizing... but there was a trick somewhere in the comments to remedy that. I might try this recipe again with breast tenders, since the pieces would be small (more outside flavor) and the sour cream really keeps the meat nice and moist...
My family went crazy over this chicken!I don't like rosemary so I omitted it and used thyme which I added to the sour cream along with some garlic salt. I made a bunch of drumsticks and my seven year olds each ate two. I served it with potato salad.
This chicken recipe, despite what many others have said, didn't do much for me or my boyfriend. It wasn't a bad dish but I thought the combination of corn flakes and sour cream wasn't quite right. I won't be making this one again.
They turned out crunchy, but we did not like the overall flavor. After a couple of bites...we had to order a pizza! Money wasted for us.
I can't believe how fabulous this chicken turned out. I loved it and will make it again and again. Simple and yummy is the best combination!
I thought this was a great starter recipe. Lots of room for playing with this recipe. I made it the other night just as the recipe calls except I halved everything because I was only making 3 servings. I used hind quarters also instead of legs or breasts adjusting the cook time just slightly and they came out really good. I found the garlic little too much for me but my husband and son loved it. I think next time I will halve the garlic I used and add some honey or dijon mustard for a little more flavor next time, but I will definitely be making this again.
This recipe was pretty good but it could be better. I need to try different seasonings than what the recipe called for. I believe changing spices up will make it tastier. I will drizzle butter over the top of the breaded chicken before baking next time. A buttery crust would improve the overall flavor.
I burnt mine through inattention so have to try again. However, I know it will be really good as even burnt they still tasted good (just a bit dry!).
YUM! Seems a bit strange but oh sooooo good! For a bit of a twist substitute Cayenne for rosemary and sage. I also add a bit of the spice to the sour cream mixture. I usually do this with boneless breasts cut into strips.
chicken is nice and moist, and it smelled great while it was cooking - however, I really didn't like the coating and ended up picking it off my chicken
This was really good. I used breasts with skins on but next time, I will use skins off and it will be perfect. Even my kids liked it.
LOVED IT! My tip would be to raise the wire racks as high as possible so the bottom will get just as crispy. I used an extra deep cookie sheet and laid the cooling racks across the tops instead of inside. I also lined my cookie sheets with foil for easier clean up.
i thought it was great! i made a couple of changes as i used what i had on hand. I marinated the chicken all day in a plain yogurt instead of sour cream mixture. I added the garlic and spices to yogurt. then i crushed up cornflakes, rice krispies and some sunflower chips i had in the cupboard that needed to be used up. I think you could really use anything! but the chicken was fantastic, my kids and husband loved it! I'll definitely make it again!
This is probably the yummiest chichen I have ever had! I love that the fat content is minimal. My family loved it. Even my 2 children, who are extreamly picky eaters asked for seconds. Thanks for sharing your recipe Chelsey!!! This will become one of our "regulars"
Followed directions but it was not appetizing at all.
This was good, but not great. It was easy to make, but lacking in flavor. I'll have to check other reviews to see if I did something wrong, but the coating kept coming off in chunks.
Followed the directions exactly, except that instead of using the rosemary, sage, and garlic powder I used a couple of spoonfuls of an herb mix that I already had ('country herb seasoning'). It was delicious! Boyfriend approved!
This was a delicious recipe, however the coating fell off while cooking (I have never had this problem before) otherwise I would have given it 5 stars. I did mix the spices with the sour cream and thined it with a bit of milk. I kept everything else the same. I am not sure why the coating fell off but next time I think I will take the skin off to see if it sticks better. Otherwise this was a terrific recipe and I highly recommend it.
Started preparing everything and found that my corn flakes were stale. I found a package of wavy parmasan pretzels and crushed them up to use in place of the corn flakes, otherwise followed the recipe. I made extra so I would have something for lunches and while that was a good idea, it did not work because we ended up fighting for the last piece. I can't believe we ate the whole thing...
Great recipe! I made it for dinner guests and got rave reviews from everyone! Evey my picky 6 year old loved it.
I was hoping it would have a more fried feel and it did not, my daughter enjoyed it a lot. It was not bad, I just did not care for the texture of the cereal
Well we didnt just love this. I thought it was just ok. I used chicken breast instead of a whole chicken and I bought pre made corn flake crumbs so they were really fine and that might have not given the chicken a real fried taste. It was more just like breaded bake chicken. It might have been better if I would have crushed my own corn flakes, because I would not have crushed them so finely. Might try it agian.
This worked perfectly. I used 8 cloves of garlic to add more flavor. The chicken was totally juicy!
This chicken was really,really delicious. I used wings and legs and mixed the seasonings in with the sour cream as other reviewers suggested. Then I coated with breadcrumbs mixed with more sage and baked. The outside was crisp while inside was juicy and tender. The perfect chicken recipe !
Coat the chicken LIGHTLY. Everything else is great!
I have tried alot of recipes off here and have had great success but this was the worst for me. My family made me promise not to make this again. The crust was horrible with little flavor not to mention it was falling off in the oven. Was very disappointed I guess I should have stuck with my original recipe for chicken.
Good chicken, mixed seasoning in with the sour cream and used bread crumbs since thats what I had on hand. My only complaint is that it took much longer to cook than stated. I had to put the drumsticks back in the oven after we had all sat down to eat. In all, it took about 1.5 hrs to bake at 350 degrees F. Maybe it was because of all the coating? Thanks for the recipe, but I still prefer mayo to the sour cream.
