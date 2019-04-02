Oven Fried Chicken IV

I made this chicken tonight for dinner and I was pleasantly surprised by how moist yet crunchy it still was. Initially when I put the chicken into the sourcream mixture I was daunted by it because it was so thick and I figured that between that and the cornflakes I'd end up with a soggy, yucky mess. This was so not the case. It didn't burn or become to soggy or too dry it was perfectly moist without being overmuch. I did make some changes I added additional garlic powder and onion powder and some paprika and hot sauce to the sour cream mix. Also unless your a huge fan of rosemary and sage I highly recommend putting in half of those herbs I didn't and it was way to overpowering. I'll adjust for next time. I didn't have oven safe racks so I put the chicken on a oiled cookie sheet with a bit of a lip so no drippings could escape and cause a fire. Nothing stuck and it came out ok. I recommend keeping the herbs in the crumbs and all the other seasoning in the sour cream mix. I also recommend using one egg just to make the sour cream mix a little looser and to bind it all together. All in all I would make this again and again. I paired the chicken (drumsticks and cutlets) with mashed garlic potatos and low fat pillsbury biscuits and gravy. also and additional tip use about 1 1/4 cup sour cream mix instead of the 2 cups. I had alot of excess sourcream. Hey those could be used for the mashed taters or as a dip. Want not waste not. Hope this helped.