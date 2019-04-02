Oven Fried Chicken IV

Always a hit! People will be wanting seconds. Crispy chicken that is made lower in fat, without being soggy. You may remove the skin from the chicken if you like. Serve with Cheese Mashed Potatoes.

By Chelsey

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a cooling rack on top of a large cookie sheet. Spray the rack with vegetable cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together sour cream and minced garlic. In another bowl, stir together the cornflake crumbs, rosemary, sage, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Coat the chicken with the sour cream mixture, then roll in the cornflake mixture. Arrange chicken pieces on top of the cooling rack.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until meat is no longer pink, and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; protein 47.4g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 148.1mg; sodium 439.5mg. Full Nutrition
