Smothered Beef Liver

If you like liver, you will LOVE this way of cooking it. Easy and delicious. If you don't like liver, try this and you might learn to LIKE it.

Recipe by PATTY MAE

Credit: Rudina Obydi
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onions until soft, but not browned. Remove from pan using a slotted spoon, and set aside. Slice the liver into serving size pieces, and remove any membrane.

  • In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, salt and pepper. Dredge the liver in the flour mixture, and place into the hot skillet. Brown the liver quickly on each side. Place reserved onions on top of liver pieces. Pour the tomato sauce and water over everything in the pan, lifting the liver pieces to let the tomato sauce coat the bottom of the pan.

  • Sprinkle the oregano over everything, and simmer over low heat for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Be careful not to overcook, or liver will be tough. I serve this with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 312.1mg; sodium 955mg. Full Nutrition
