Smothered Beef Liver
If you like liver, you will LOVE this way of cooking it. Easy and delicious. If you don't like liver, try this and you might learn to LIKE it.
I made this recipe up after eating everyone else's dried out liver. This is a great way to make liver, but DON'T OVERCOOK. The recipe doesn't state to simmer with a cover on, but please do this so the sauce will not reduce very much. Also, keep the flame on low while simmering. Good luck and I hope you like this recipe.Read More
I try to be liberal in my reviews of recipes that turn out badly, but this recipe simply has no redeeming qualities. And before you jump to conclusions, yes, I like liver. This recipe simply did nothing for it.Read More
If you don't like beef liver, you probably have always had the moisture pan fried out of it and then topped with greasy onions. This method is the ONLY way to eat liver: dredged in flour, browned quickly, then braised low heat briefly in liquid. Try it with tomato soup if you don't have sauce, or season it like swiss steak.
This is soo yummy! Not to meantion easy! Instead of using regular tomato sauce, I used garlic tomato sauce! Iv never had such soft liver. mmmm...
I love beef liver and nothing is better then beef liver smothered. I make this once a week for breakfast or dinner. I change it a bit by using the oil in the pan after frying then add a little more flour with water to make a brown gray mix with the liver. great with rice and peas or dinner or grits and eggs for breakfast. family favorite and its a healthy meal as well.
This was really good, but for liver to be really tender and lose the strong flavor it needs to be marinated in plain or nonfat MILK for at least 15 or up to 60 minutes. This takes all the nasty strong flavor out, makes it fork tender and will be delicious any way you cook it. I used to hate the taste of liver, but once I discovered this secret, I can now eat it just seasoned with a little garlic salt & pepper & quickly pan fried in oil oil & butter (and put into a sandwich). Do this before any type of preparation and it will be DELISH!! As a side note; I have even left it sitting in milk overnite because after I started to prepare it I got a last minute invite to go out, and it was still wonderful the next day!! I just put plastic over the bowl & popped into the fridge... It was So tender & Yummy!!
I am one of the rare breed who loves liver--beef and chicken. I don't eat anything pork, so pork liver is not in the race; but I do like beef and chicken liver, and I like variety (it is, after all, the spice of life). I like this recipe; but as Patty Mae pointed out, the pan should be covered while simmering the sauce and liver together. Also, I used butter instead of vegetable oil for sauteing the onion. Olive oil is another good choice. I avoid vegetable oil because of the GMO factor; and butter or olive oil are much healthier, not to mention much tastier, alternatives to vegetable oil. Liver and other organ meats are consumed for their health benefits (Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate, Riboflavin, Niacin, Iron, Copper, Omega-6, Phosphorus, Selenium, Manganese, and Zinc, in this case), so it makes sense to use a sauteing medium that is also healthy. Butter provides selenium, iodine, vitamin A, and other nutrients that vegetable oil does not. Butter is also a good source of good cholesterol and glycospingolipids, which help protect the stomach from gastrointestinal infections. Olive oil helps to put HDL and LDL cholesterol into a healthy balance, as well as being anti-inflammatory. Coconut oil is another good oil to use because of its anti-fungual properties. I also use organic tomatoes. So, substituting butter, olive oil, or coconut oil for the vegetable oil and using organic tomatoes make this already VERY healthy recipe even healthier and tastier.
I have never bothered to rate recipes I use. But this one deserves my opinion. I and my family are use to the old time recipe of lots of onion and bury it in gravey. This was a great change and excellent taste.
We love the traditional Liver and Onions buried in brown gravy, but I decided to try this recipe. DELICIOUS AND SO TENDER. I may make the traditional type of dish as a change, but this is definitely going to be my favorite way to prepare liver and onions. I did make a few changes due to using what I had on hand: Used can of tomato soup and 1/4 cup water (misread the recipe). I mince/freeze 2 onions to a quart bag, so I used a bag of minced onions. Didn't have oregano, but substituted Italian seasoning and added 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. I told my husband that we were having ITALIAN BEEF LIVER. He also loved the flavor and tenderness of the liver.
This is one GREAT recipe. Thanks for sharing it.
Absolutly great! Served it to people that said they did not like beef liver and they loved it. Instead of tomato sauce I just used a jarred artichoke pesto spaghetti sauce and served over spaghetti.
An excellent alternative to traditional liver and onions. Family loved it.
Such great flavor and so very tender. My daughter and I enjoyed it very much.
This was pretty good. The tomato flavor threw me off though.
I made this it came out so good, of course I tweaked it a little, instead of using tomato sauce I used a can of Ro Tel diced tomatoes with the green chili in a can..Omgosh they loved it and is asking if I can make more for dinner tonight..It only took me about 25 - 30min for everything and it's so tender. .Thanks. .
Excellent very easy to make. Delicious
As a first time liver eater/cooker I was rather scared of screwing up and wanted to find a way to cook it so I might actually enjoy it. This suited me quite well. I have become a firm believer in cooking low and slow and it worked well for this as well. The meat was not dry and the tomato sauce helped with the strong taste (until I got a rather thick chunk and then I was just done). My boyfriend, who has always enjoyed liver, thought this turned out well as well. In my opinion, this is a great way to try liver for the first time if you're nervous of the strong taste.
This was my first time attempting eating or cooking liver. The flavor was fantastic but the texture was awful. Is this an inescapable feature of liver? Each bite started wonderfully and ended horribly.
First time I do this recipe and it came out pretty good and tender! I simmered it for exactly 10 minutes. Great idea for people needing protein, like geriatrics who are anemic and also cannot chew that well.
My wife and I liked the recipie. It was easy to make and different . Also I liked the tip about the membrane with liver you need to know how to prepare the meat itself most important, it takes some time but it's necessary. I did change a couple things because I cooked more liver, (more tomato sauce and a little more water) I would use a little less oregano next time. I also used bacon grease instead of oil for alittle more flavor and served the bacon on the side.
Good, but too much oregano.
Made this for dinner tonight. I followed the recipe as written except I soaked my liver in lemon juice for a few hours to draw out the toxins and make the flavor milder. I used a whole quart of tomato sauce for a double recipe and added a little minced onion and garlic powder to the sauce as it was simmering. I served it over ziti noodles! Delicious! The best way I have eaten liver so far.
Just like I remembered mom making. Quick and easy. Taught my son how to make this recipe.
I like liver, but this is the first time I've cooked it, and, the first time I've eaten it without gravy. Cooked as written. Very easy and very good.
Delicious! I was amazed how yummy this was. I tweaked the recipe a bit. I used 2 onions, the liver was broiled (kosher style), so I tried to minimize the frying and simmering. As soon as it was fried. I added the onions and the sauce (10.5 oz) which had mushrooms in it (ground up)and heated everything through. Then I just simmered for about 2-3 mins. Served whith fresh french fries and ... Surprise!!!
This was excellent but as always I made a few changes. Like Patty Mae, I instinctively covered the pan while letting the liver simmer & added a few spices to the flour mixture: 1/4 tsp powdered thyme, a pinch of paprika and a pinch of rubbed sage. Also used canned, crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. I have never had such soft, tender liver. Thank you.
So, I did not have all the ingredients, I only had flour, seasonings, and oil. However, this recipe was a great foundation for me. I used 5 tablespoons of oil, used my favorite seasonings in replace of the onion, and oregano, and a few squirts of hot sauce and soy sauce in replace of the tomato sauce and water, I used medium to low heat to cook the liver, the mashed potatoes as a side, and I enjoyed the outcome.
will try again...maybe
We had it over spaghetti. Husband liked it and 9 year old ate it without a problem (though I still personally can't stand liver, though this was better than other times I've tried it)
Well, great minds must think alike! My father always made liver this way when I was a child! I'm gonna give it a try tomorrow. I'm a big fan of liver and onion gravy, so this'll make a nice change!
I will go hungry,before I ever try liver again.
Never was one for liver, but decided to give the kids a taste and see how they like their first introduction to Liver and Onions. Great recipe! Amazed at how much the Oregano gives the Liver a nice taste.
Awesome!
Good beginners recipe, make sure to follow directions so it doesn't overcook. Only change is to add soaking the liver in milk for an hour, patting it dry, then dredging. This removes the bitter strong taste that tends to give liver it's sometimes bad name. Adding a little garlic powder to the flour is good too...never added tomato before so this was interesting and flavorful. I found myself out of sauce so I used tomato soup and the sweetness really paired nicely with the onions.
This was great. I have always been afraid to make liver though I do enjoy it in restaurants. I decided to give this a try. The liver came out great and on par with anything I would get out. Thank you for sharing.
This is the only liver recipe everyone in my house will eat.
I'm giving this 5 stars even though I didn't love it. My 3 boys (each of whom are very picky at different meals) and my husband LOVED it. The kids asked for seconds and thirds. It was very tender and the flavour of the tomatoes and spices was nice, but I just don't really like the taste and texture of liver. I'll eat it for the kids, and when I do I'll be making it this way. Thank you!
Excellent way to cook beef liver, I just made it for the first time this way and it is very tasty and tender.
I actually sprinkled mozzarella cheese over it also while it simmered gave it a whole differant flavor,Daughter LIKED,I Loved,wife said it was OK, son well sons just dont like liver LOL,A++ if you ask me
My husband & I just discovered this recipe last week & have had it twice in the last week, we love it so much! I could eat this once & week & not grow tired of it (plus liver is one of the most nutrient dense foods you can eat!). So glad we found this way of making it.
Good. Very moist, the 4 year old enjoyed this as well!!!!
Didn't like the tomato sauce on it.
I made this tonight. It was awesome. I am going to sit down to dinner right now. Oh ya! It is easy and fast. Let's do it!!!
This was the first time I was able to eat liver. Now I have a recipe I can make if my husband is in the mood for liver.
It sounded real good, but my husband likes it better without sauce. It was okay, but I guess I would not make it again.
I'm a fan of traditional liver & onions but thought I would try this as a change. Didn't end up looking like the picture however i ended up with a delicious "Italian" type dish. The only thing I did different was soak my liver in milk ; refrigerated for 8 hrs. My wife prefers traditional but I think I could eat this every night.
The only change I made was to omit the onions (simply because my husband cannot eat them right now). We loved it. I am sure we will have it again and perhaps will be able to include the onions at that time.
Add some spices for more flavour
New favorite- the tomato sauce really helps tone the taste down and it turns out pretty tender.
I thought this was great. Unfortunately I don't get liver often, because noone in my household likes it...2 thumbs up..
Very tender and moist. Would definitely make this again but would perhaps use a different herb. Didn’t enjoy the oregano flavour.
This is THE best liver recipe I have eaten. I'm really glad to have found this one.
This a very yummy recipe. Will definitely make it again. Thank you
Yum! My husband and I love liver but was feeling a little bored of liver and onions. The only change I made was using seasoned salt instead of regular. Next time I might cut it smaller and make it goulash style!
I love liver--no one else in my house agrees but this one got great reviews.
Nice change to standard liver and onions. Left out the flour, can't have, didn't miss it. I also did as another reviewer suggested and soaked the liver in milk first.
The addition of tomato sauce was gross to me but Chi-Chi loved it, she likes tomato sauce and liver so this was the bomb for her. I left out the salt. I also added rosemary and parsley.
