Smothered Beef Liver

I am one of the rare breed who loves liver--beef and chicken. I don't eat anything pork, so pork liver is not in the race; but I do like beef and chicken liver, and I like variety (it is, after all, the spice of life). I like this recipe; but as Patty Mae pointed out, the pan should be covered while simmering the sauce and liver together. Also, I used butter instead of vegetable oil for sauteing the onion. Olive oil is another good choice. I avoid vegetable oil because of the GMO factor; and butter or olive oil are much healthier, not to mention much tastier, alternatives to vegetable oil. Liver and other organ meats are consumed for their health benefits (Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate, Riboflavin, Niacin, Iron, Copper, Omega-6, Phosphorus, Selenium, Manganese, and Zinc, in this case), so it makes sense to use a sauteing medium that is also healthy. Butter provides selenium, iodine, vitamin A, and other nutrients that vegetable oil does not. Butter is also a good source of good cholesterol and glycospingolipids, which help protect the stomach from gastrointestinal infections. Olive oil helps to put HDL and LDL cholesterol into a healthy balance, as well as being anti-inflammatory. Coconut oil is another good oil to use because of its anti-fungual properties. I also use organic tomatoes. So, substituting butter, olive oil, or coconut oil for the vegetable oil and using organic tomatoes make this already VERY healthy recipe even healthier and tastier.