Carne Aravada

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a chile and meat recipe which can be used for chili and beans or eaten with French fried potatoes.

By 14712870

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and beef cubes. Bring to boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the chile powder, minced garlic, and oregano in a small bowl. Add enough of the beef cooking water to make a paste. After 30 minutes, stir the spice paste into the beef mixture.

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook flour, stirring constantly, until golden brown. Take 1 cup of the spiced cooking water and whisk it into the flour mixture until smooth. Stir in the cumin, chopped parsley, and salt.

  • Transfer the thickened sauce mixture into the saucepan with the beef. Simmer until tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Note:

Use any red chile powder: Anaheim, New Mexico, Guajillo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
673 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 152mg; sodium 599.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022