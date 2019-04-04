Carne Aravada
This is a chile and meat recipe which can be used for chili and beans or eaten with French fried potatoes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Note:
Use any red chile powder: Anaheim, New Mexico, Guajillo.
This is a chile and meat recipe which can be used for chili and beans or eaten with French fried potatoes.
Use any red chile powder: Anaheim, New Mexico, Guajillo.
Wow! This was spicy! 4 Tbsp red pepper flakes was WAY too much. I used only 2 Tbsp and we were sweating and our lips were burning. Despite the bite, it had a great flavor! We'll cook this one again, but probably only with 3-4 teaspoons of the red pepper flakes.Read More
Wow! This was spicy! 4 Tbsp red pepper flakes was WAY too much. I used only 2 Tbsp and we were sweating and our lips were burning. Despite the bite, it had a great flavor! We'll cook this one again, but probably only with 3-4 teaspoons of the red pepper flakes.
This makes an outstanding sauce and the flavor is outrageous. This is defiantly a new favorite.
This recipe is awesome! Will definitely make again.
will definitely make this again. Quite tasty.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections