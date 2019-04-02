Hot and Spicy Pecans

Rating: 4.07 stars
84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

These pecans aren't too hot, but you can leave out the red pepper if you like them milder, or increase it to taste. These make a great snack or appetizer for the holidays, or anytime.

By Diane Kester

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix butter, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper, salt, and garlic powder. Stir in the pecans, and gently toss with chili powder to coat.

  • Spread coated pecans on a medium baking sheet, and cook 30 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring approximately every 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 62mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (81)

Most helpful positive review

MLCASE
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2005
A great recipe! I omitted the salt since the nuts were already salted. I also decreased the oven temp. to 250 degrees since I was concerned about burning and was also making a batch of Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds in another pan so it was very handy to make them both at the same time. Makes a great gift idea- just be sure to make extra for yourself!!! Read More
Helpful
(67)

Most helpful critical review

Amy Schmelzer
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
I have to say I was disappointed with this recipe. The seasonings smelled very good. Everything seemed fine when I stirred after 20 minutes so I set the timer for 8 more minutes to be on the cautious side but the damage was already done after 28 minutes in the oven. The spices were burnt! The nuts were a little too. Check the pecans more frequently than I did so you don't make the same mistake. Read More
Helpful
(105)
Reviews:
Janny7
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
Very good! I use these on top of green salads. Mine were ready in only 20 minutes though possibly because I used a very dark baking sheet. Read More
Helpful
(57)
CROOKPARENTS
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2005
This is exactly what I was looking for. After reading the reviews I was careful not to overcook them. I used a Pampered Chef stone and they turned out perfect. I took them out after about 27 minutes. Be sure to check on them every 8 minutes or so. Read More
Helpful
(42)
ISHDI
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2005
Yum! Have made these several times and were wonderful each time. I like them a little spicy so make them just as the recipe says. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Suzy
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2006
Very good - even better with 1 tsp soy sauce in place of salt and cayenne instead of red pepper. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Margie Sisulak Samuel
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Very good. I spiced it up even more. Men seem to really like these. Read More
Helpful
(19)
DECAR48
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I increased the red pepper and made it with whole almonds instead of pecans. Big hit!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
JIM F.
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2008
Fantastic! Followed the recipe exactly and it was very good. The next time I made it (about 15 minutes after the first batch was gone... LOL) I added a teaspoon of Louisiana Hot Sauce... WOW..... really good and highly recommended if you would like to "kick" the recipe up a notch. Thank you for sharing a great snack recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
