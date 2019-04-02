Hot and Spicy Pecans

1 of 81

Rating: 3 stars I have to say I was disappointed with this recipe. The seasonings smelled very good. Everything seemed fine when I stirred after 20 minutes so I set the timer for 8 more minutes to be on the cautious side but the damage was already done after 28 minutes in the oven. The spices were burnt! The nuts were a little too. Check the pecans more frequently than I did so you don't make the same mistake. Helpful (105)

Rating: 5 stars A great recipe! I omitted the salt since the nuts were already salted. I also decreased the oven temp. to 250 degrees since I was concerned about burning and was also making a batch of Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds in another pan so it was very handy to make them both at the same time. Makes a great gift idea- just be sure to make extra for yourself!!! Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I use these on top of green salads. Mine were ready in only 20 minutes though possibly because I used a very dark baking sheet. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly what I was looking for. After reading the reviews I was careful not to overcook them. I used a Pampered Chef stone and they turned out perfect. I took them out after about 27 minutes. Be sure to check on them every 8 minutes or so. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Have made these several times and were wonderful each time. I like them a little spicy so make them just as the recipe says. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Very good - even better with 1 tsp soy sauce in place of salt and cayenne instead of red pepper. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I spiced it up even more. Men seem to really like these. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I increased the red pepper and made it with whole almonds instead of pecans. Big hit!! Helpful (18)