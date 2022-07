Pollo en Pipian (Chicken in Pipian Sauce)

Very tasty. I concur with everyone on the color. It's a strange off white color. Not traditional to pipian. It's usually green or orangish. I looked up other pipian recipes, and discovered the missing ingredient. However I made this discovery mid recipe. So I cooked a carrot and puréed it with a small amount of the chicken broth. It did the trick & tasted great. Next time I will add two carrots as you cook the chicken. Then I'll purée the carrots separately & add them to the sauce for color. You definitely need a lot more water then the recipe calls for and a bit more salt. I'll also probably use a little less peppers and purée them as well. Less peppers because the spicy ness will come out more when they're puréed. It just seemed strange to me to have chunks in the sauce. All the times I've eaten this dish before, it straight sauce. It's a lot of work, but delicious. I'll definitely make it again.