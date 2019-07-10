Simply Swordfish
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
I cooked the swordfish in a cast iron skillet and it turned out great. The amount of spices in this recipe is way too much, though, for only 2 steaks. I cut the amount of dill and lemon pepper in half and the flavor was fabulous.Read More
This was my first time making swordfish and this was a good way to prepare it. I cut the seasonings in 1/2 over 4 fillets and it was still quite strong. Perhaps it's supposed to be teaspoons instead of tablespoons. Cut way back on the lemon pepper and dill and you've got a very good recipe. Thanks, Jan!Read More
Wonderful! It is definately Simply Swordfish. Most recipes for swordfish involve salsas, chutneys, or rich sauces. This recipe, however, allows the nice flavor of the fish to be tasted. My suggestion is to just brush the fish with lemon juice (as the recipe instructs) - don't marinade. Then simply sprinkle the fish with dill weed and lemon pepper, maybe a little salt and then cook or grill - don't worry about measuring the ingrediants. Serve with rice and steamed veggies. Enjoy!
I used less than half of the amount of spices, and it was perfect. The combination was very tasty. Instead of grilling, I baked them at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or so (they were pretty thick). Great, simple recipe!
I am the author of this recipe and I have never looked at reviews. I'm glad y'all enjoyed it. Thanks!! I just want to let future cooks...PLEASE don't marinate the fish in lemon juice. It cooks the fish & removes alot of the natural flavor. Just squeeze on some lemon juice, dill & lemon pepper & throw it on the grill right away. I bought some swordfish today & it is waaay to cold to grill so I am going to use the pan grilled method that was suggested by other reviewers. Thanks for the tip!
I thought this was great! I didn't really measure the spices or the lemon juice. I squeezed fresh lemon over both sides of a 1lb swordfish steak - about half a lemon. Then I sprinkled both sides of the fish with lemon pepper and dill weed until it was evenly covered. I thought the flavor was just right. I used my George Foreman grill too - came out great!
This was pretty good. I let it marinate overnight which gave it a nice taste except the lemon flavor was very strong. I probably should not have let it sit in so much lemon juice. The lemon pepper and dill gave it a restaurant flavor, though. Thanks.
Very simple and good....did on the stove (bbq ran out of gas) and it came out flaky and tender. Thanks
Simply Swordfish...Simple yet tasty. I planted my herb garden last weekend, so I was able to use fresh dill from my garden. The dill and lemon pepper flavor meld quite well together. As all the other reviewers have simply stated, the seasonings allow the true taste of the swordfish to shine through.
I made this recipe doubling the amount of swordfish and using the ingredients exactly as written. Left it to marinade for 1 hour in refrigerator. Excellent!!!! Thank you.
This simple preparation really let the flavour of the swordfish shine through. I used about 1 tsp of each seasoning and 2 tsp of lemon juice rather than tbsps which was just enough flavour without overwhelming the fish. Weather was bad, so I cooked the fish in a grill pan on the stove and it turned out wonderfully. I'll certainly use this simple preparation again.
Super easy and yummy. I soaked the swordfish in lemon juice for about 10 minutes, threw them on the grill and sprinkled with about 2 TEAspoons each of dill and lemon pepper.
This was excellent! Swordfish is my favorite new fish.
Perfect. This was the first time that we have had swordfish and it was amazing. I didn't add the lemon pepper, instead added freshly cracked black pepper and just a splash more lemon juice. Simply put....simply delicious. Thanks for the post.
I had one steak and it came out perfect. I didn't measure anything....just poured lemon juice (1 lemon) over both sides sprinkled both sides with some lemon pepper, pepper, and fresh dill. Very juicy with a mild taste of lemon and dill. Yummy! Thank you!
this is simply PERFECT! it was quick. it was easy. and it was DELICIOUS! i did on the grill pan (not the electric kind..the black heavy duty kind) and followed directions. thanks so much!
This is a nice dish. Easy to make but very classy to serve. A bonus is that it is also low in carbs and sodium.
I also cut down the amts of the spices, I just sprinkled the dill over, to taste, and I used some ground black pepper and I used lemon zest instead of "lemon pepper" which I didn't have. I did not marinate it at all, just threw it right on the grill and it was really delicious and flavorful and I thought the cooking time was right on. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I used 7 oz fillets on stovetop w/ medium flame. I'd recommend 5 mins each side. Mine came out dry after 6 minutes each side. And it wasn't flaking easily despite being fully cooked.
I used Orange Roughy for this and it turned out well. The fish was still a bit too fishy for me, too strong I guess is a better way to describe it. The Hungry Teen thought there was too much pepper. The dill gave this a nice flavor and paired well with the lemon and fish. Thanks, this was okay but didn't make our favorites.
Good, not great.
OMG YUMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!! This is such a simple,easy recipe. The flavor of the dill and lemon pepper really enhance the flavor of the swordfish. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Tasty
That was soooo good! And easy! I am not an expert chef, but this recipe made me seem like I was... I used the recommended 2 tbsp of lemon juice, a half tbsp of lemon/dill spice and a sprinkle of pepper, so a little less on the spice than the recipe said. It turned out incredible! I served it up next to some pasta with asparagus and a mango alfredo sauce, and a fresh summer artichoke! :) Incredible dinner, thank you for the recipe! I will definitely use this one again!
I thought this was WONDERFUL! I printed this recipe off and my husband actually cooked it. We both thought it was awesome! The seasoning was just enough to make the swordfish pop! We didn't change a thing.
I liked this recipe because I was short on time and did not want to marinate for hours. I never cooked swordfish before. I overcooked it, I'm pretty sure. Instead of the grill, I used a grill pan on the stove top. The flavor wasn't bad but it was pretty dry. I may try it again though and not cook it as long.
Quick, easy, healthy and my whole family enjoyed it, including 6 and 9yo boys!
Wonderful results! However, I do agree that one must not be too heavy on the spices. I have taken to "rub" meat, fish and poultry with spices and brush on oils and other liquid. What I did HERE was to rub both sides of the steak with dill, likewise with the lemon pepper, and then brushed on the lemon juice and as an added touch, did the same with some macadamia nut oil. I then used an iron skillet as April suggested, with Ginger Garlic oil for stir frying as the fry medium. I considered it perfectly done at an internal temperature of 111, and hence eschew any recommendation of 145 degrees. I am not so sure this internal temperature thing is all that essential. This is a GREAT recipe and it most definitely gets saved in my recipe box. Thank you from Nello and Virginia.
Excellent recipe. I made this without marinating the fish. I squeezed on the lemon right before it hit the pan. That's right. I pan-fried this in a little oil and it came out perfect. I also used fresh dill. Loved it and will definitely go into my 'favorites' file. Thanks for sharing and will make again.
I don't really like fish but I couldn't get enough of this.
Made a variation on this: stove-top vs. grill, brushed with lemon juice and oil, salt & pepper. Made lemon-basil butter with following ingredients and applied when serving: 4 T unsalted butter softened,1 stop lemon juice, 1/2 t. Minced garlic, 1/4 t. Salt, 2 T fresh or dried basil. 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 minutes per side.
Our son made this for dinner and it was excellent!
I also baked it. I baked it at 400F for about 15 minutes. Added a little butter in the baking tray. Turned out amazing. Food of the Gods isn't too far off!
Cut the spices and baked in the oven in a cast iron skillet! Delicious!
So simple, but so delicious. I think getting any more complicated than this is doing a disservice to swordfish.
My boyfriend and I LOVE this recipe. Simple flavoring that lets the swordfish stand out. Followed the recipe as is!
Simple and delicious! I also added a touch of balsamic vinegar and let it marinate in the fridge for about an hour. I like that this recipe doesn't hide the flavor of the fish.
Tender, fluffy, and absolutely delicious... even for someone who doesn't care for fish
This easy recipe makes for a great tasting meal. I broil the fish in a cast iron grill pan. This key to this is to find good fresh swordfish.
I loved it
I have been pan grilling or oven baking swordfish for many years. It is important to me not to distract from the delicious taste of the swordfish. I only put a small sprinkle of salt and dried dill weed on the fish.I serve lemon wedges on dinner plate.
Added salt and pepper to taste. Great flavor. Simple dish!
This recipe was very simple and very great. I used the outdoor gas barbecue and fresh swordfish. Really hit the spot! Definitely doing it again.
First time eating swordfish. This was very tasty.
Very easy recipe. Will probably make again sometime.
This is a great, simple recipe that you can't screw up. I didn't measure anything. I just soaked each side in lemon juice for a few minutes, coated with lemon pepper and a little dill and threw it in the oven. The steaks were an inch thick, so it took an extra minute or two on each side. Tasted like swordfish should.
I added a pat of compound dill butter when it came off the grill. A side of sauteed fresh spinach, and we were a happy family!
It's simple and it's delicious!
Perfectly grilled fish - light and easy and best of all made with less than 5 ingredients! A FAVE!
Delicate and Delicious! Super easy too.
Great idea!
very good
Quick, simple, and flavorful make it a favorite for me!
Simple but tasty. I like that it's basted with the juice rather than marinated. It gives it a cleaner flavor. I used the seasoning like a rub, which formed a nice crust.
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. It wasn't bad, but I thought it was bland. I will not make it again.
Simple and exceptional. Perfect for the single diner
We really loved it. I think i cooked it too long. Next time I will cook it only abou 3 - 4 minutes each side on my grill on only medium/high heat. But very very good!!!
Family liked it --wasn't an 'over-the-top' recipe, but good.
I followed this recipe exactly. I did not marinate the swordfish, only brushed it with the lemon juice. The lemon pepper seasoning was overwhelming. The lemon juice and the dill were very good and I think next time I’ll use just black pepper instead. The time on the grill was good. The fish was cooked just right.
I would definitely make this recipe again. My very fussy husband loved it and my son was happy to try something new! Easy and delicious!!
So easy and so delicious! Paired this with the Lemon Orzo Primavera for the perfect meal
Wasn't very good
This was great! Also reduced the spices. Served with mango salsa. A nice compliment to the fish.
Really good, solid recipe.
