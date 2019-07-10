Simply Swordfish

Wonderful results! However, I do agree that one must not be too heavy on the spices. I have taken to "rub" meat, fish and poultry with spices and brush on oils and other liquid. What I did HERE was to rub both sides of the steak with dill, likewise with the lemon pepper, and then brushed on the lemon juice and as an added touch, did the same with some macadamia nut oil. I then used an iron skillet as April suggested, with Ginger Garlic oil for stir frying as the fry medium. I considered it perfectly done at an internal temperature of 111, and hence eschew any recommendation of 145 degrees. I am not so sure this internal temperature thing is all that essential. This is a GREAT recipe and it most definitely gets saved in my recipe box. Thank you from Nello and Virginia.