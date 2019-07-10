Simply Swordfish

4.3
89 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 21
  • 3 11
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.

Recipe by Jan Purnell

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

    Advertisement

  • Place swordfish steaks in a medium bowl, and brush with lemon juice. Coat each side with lemon pepper and dill.

  • Place swordfish on the prepared grill, and cook 6 minutes on each side, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 847.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022