Catfish Etouffee

This will settle that Cajun craving. My husband asks for this repeatedly. He never gets tired of it!!

Recipe by Melissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine rice and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until done.

  • In a large saucepan, warm roux over medium heat. Stir in onion, green bell pepper, and garlic; cook for about 5 minutes, or until soft. Stir in broth and tomatoes. Season with lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, black pepper, thyme, and salt. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Stir in catfish and parsley. Simmer, partially covered, for 10 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

  • Stir in 2 cups cooked white rice, and season with red pepper flakes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 889.9mg. Full Nutrition
