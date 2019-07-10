Catfish Etouffee
This will settle that Cajun craving. My husband asks for this repeatedly. He never gets tired of it!!
This recipe was pretty good. I soaked my home caught catfish in half milk half water like the previous rater suggested... it did take alot of the fishy flavor out. I wasnt sure how long to soak it.. i kind of forgot about it in the refridgerator so it ended up soaking for 24 hours. I used 2 cans of stewed tomatoes drained instead of chopped tomatoes.. i also added more onion and bell pepper... the recipe was kind of runny so next time i might add more rice and instead of 2 cups of beef broth just add 2 cubes of beef bullion, thanks for the recipe and i will probably make again.Read More
this was a pretty good recipe however it was almost to fishy tasing for me, I also used zucchini instead of bellpepper. It was good but definetly room for improvementRead More
This was quite good. I say quite, because I used wild catfish and it was incredibly fishy, next time I will soak it in salt water and milk like (I later found out) you're supposed to. I made a few changes to the recipe based on what I had at hand. Used vegetable broth, a can of stewed tomatoes, Cajun seasoning instead of red pepper flakes and dried chervil instead of fresh parsley. I also omitted the rice because my boyfriend wanted potato casserole instead. All in all the sauce was quite tasty, but was ruined by the fish. I think if I had used store bought catfish, or soaked mine it would have been wonderful. Mine was also quite runny, but probably because I omitted the rice.
The ingredient list for this recipe is very similar to a crawfish recipe in the Frugal Gourmet's American collection and it makes for a good comfort food that even my wife, who doesn't really care for most fish, really liked. Yat's restaurant in Indianapolis specializes in etouffee and other Creole dishes. This could have come right out of one of their kettles. Because I substituted canned tomato, juice and all, I thought it needed a little sugar and some cumin to mellow it out a bit. Recommend putting Tabasco green sauce on the table for those wanting to kick it up.
So easy! I've made twice with both Catfish and the second time with Shrimp/pre-cooked Sausage and it held up to both. My only substitions were to use canned diced tomatoes instead and for extra fiber, I added a can of red beans to the rice.
My husband and I really enjoyed this tonight. I made some slight changes, such as using stewed tomatoes. I did not drain them, so I ended up adding a cup of water and a beef bouillon cube while simmering. I made my own roux with bacon grease, which gave a good, smoky, slow cooked flavor. Used brown rice rather than white. Will definitely make this again. I did add about 3/4 t of the pepper flakes, and topped with chipotle tabasco sauce.
excellent.. I used canned tomatoes and some fresh I had together along with chicken and shrimp that I had on hand instead of catfish. My husband adored it... great cold weather food.
Very good... husband loved it.
We tried this with tilapia instead of catfish and with some shrimp added at the last few minutes of cooking time. I also soaked the tilapia in salt water and milk to reduce the fishy taste. It was pretty GOOD to us! Thanks for the recipe
Great recipe for a Friday night. We made this recipe but added a lot of extras. First of all we used catfish as well as andouille sausage. Then we added some mushrooms and went with diced tomatoes. We also added black beans to the rice. The roux was the most difficult part of this recipe and ended up using cake flour and butter since that's all we had. It looked and smelled amazing but my fiancé got a little carried away with the cayenne and it was so spicy we could barely eat it. Whoops! Will make again but not so spicy and maybe try it with tilapia instead.
Freaking fantastic! Accident bought cilantro instead of parsley, but went with it anyways. I'd also used sea salt but I'd do a teaspoon less than asked. I'd Lao pie with a sweeter white, like a sav blanc or a dry-ish Reiseling.
I had to sub a fresh Jalapeño for the bell pepper but it turned out Great for my taste ! I used fresh caught catfish and it wasn't "fishy" at all.
I made my own roux. It was delicious, and not that hard. I don't like mixing the rice in. I just plop it on top. Definitely had a lot of leftovers!
