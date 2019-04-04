Savory Corn Flatbread

This tasty flatbread- flavored with sun-dried tomato pesto -is about as far from a traditional recipe as you can get. One evening I had the urge to bake something, so I improvised with the ingredients at hand. My family and I have been hooked ever since. As well as tasting great, this recipe is incredibly quick and easy, because it's heated on a stovetop, rather than in the oven.
This is a response to the last review. This is my recipe, and I can see why it didn't turn out so well for you-- the website administrators didn't get it quite right (they edited my recipe slightly). You're absolutely correct-- 2 tablespoons of water is not nearly enough. The trick is to keep adding water until it holds firmly together, but is not overly sticky. Furthermore, 3 or 4 minutes a side is probably too much-- 1-2 minutes per side is more like it, although it depends on how thick you make each one. I hope this helps you enjoy it more, although it's probably a matter of personal taste more than anything else. Happy cooking!
Ummm...I'm still trying to figure out what to say about this. It's....different. It's...pasty. It needed a lot more water than two tablespoons. It is...not good...but not horrible either. It is edible. I'm thinking about using it as a base for taco pizza. Try it...it's easy enough and if someone can figure out a modification for this recipe that makes it a lot better...let me know. However, I am going to use it for a taco pizza base for my lunch, but I don't think I'll make it again.
Outstanding recipe. The amount of water needed depends on a few variables- I added 'till it was silky and elastic as I mixed it. It would take a psychic detective, not a fellow cook to tell precisely how much water is needed.
This is awful, sorry. It is just salty, dry, fried flour paste. I read the submitter's posts and responses to reviews about what the consistency should be be like, but it didn't help. What it's missing is something to make it somewhat elastic.
This recipe works really well and is a delicious quick accompaniment to most meals - I also added some fresh rosemary that I had in my cupboards (2 sprigs, finely chopped), and a teaspoon of ground black pepper. I loved that I could chose to only cook it for a shorter amount of time on both sides, giving it a nice doughy centre (no eggs - so safe to do!). I added the water slowly (not sure how much I used in the end), but stuck to the measurements for the other ingredients. Turned out perfect, thanks for the recipe!
