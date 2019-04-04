Savory Corn Flatbread

This tasty flatbread- flavored with sun-dried tomato pesto -is about as far from a traditional recipe as you can get. One evening I had the urge to bake something, so I improvised with the ingredients at hand. My family and I have been hooked ever since. As well as tasting great, this recipe is incredibly quick and easy, because it's heated on a stovetop, rather than in the oven.

Recipe by Jeph Gord

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Mix in the sun-dried tomato pest until evenly distributed. Add water 1 teaspoon at a time so that the mixture is just moist enough to form a ball.

  • Heat a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Form the dough into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, flatten the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness, or about as thick as a very thin pizza crust. Place the flat dough into the preheated pan, and fry for about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. When done, each side should have several browned spots. Serve immediately, or store at room temperature. It keeps very well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 1.8g; sodium 391.1mg. Full Nutrition
