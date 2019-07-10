Fresh Tuna Ceviche

Ceviche made with fresh, raw tuna chunks. Great as an appetizer or side dish. I learned this one from my grandparents and found it to be a winner among my college buddies.

Recipe by Brian

prep:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut tuna into 1/2 inch cubes, and place into a bowl. Stir in the onion, green onions, ginger, jalapeno, lemon juice, and soy sauce; mix to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours. Taste before serving and add more lemon juice or soy sauce as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 57.7mg. Full Nutrition
