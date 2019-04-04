Avocado Steak

Great recipe, but changed a few things. Firstly I used frozen Quorn pieces(vegi alternative) instead of steak. I didn't use any oil,to make it healthier and once I cooked the red onions I used I put the pieces in to take on the flavour as well as eye balling some fajita seasoning.I heated up the beans and added some garlic and cumin powder to them as well as some low fat cheese one they were warmed through. In addition I added a little water to the beans so they weren't so thick. I also used a packet of microwave frozen white rice to save time ( heats in 3 minutes while you cook everything else. Then I layed it all. Placing the cubed avocados on top. Very yummy dish. Since it was only for me...I scaled things down. Will definately make it again. As I am on a diet-slimming world, this is perfect as there is very little in the way of fats (apart from the avocado of course and the low fat cheese). Will definately make it again!!