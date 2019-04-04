Avocado Steak

Steak with avocado, refried beans and grilled onions on top of it. The combination of these three ingredients with the steak is outstanding, and is served in many wonderful restaurants in Cancun, Mexico! The flavor of the steak is enhanced by the toppings! And this is easy to make!
This recipe produces an excellient tasting dish with endless variations...I usually change it up a bit, I add Pacante sauce and fresh jalapenos to the refried beans, and usually pan fry the steak (venison) with the onion and then make guacamole with the avocado...Serve with a side of salsa and corn chips. Wonderfull! Crpdeth
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2002
This was the best steak recipe I have ever tried! One point,though, make sure avocado is ripe and at room temp before slicing it over the steak! My entire family just adored this steak! Lots of rave reviews!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2002
This was sooooo good-- I would never have thought to put this together. My family loved it!
I thought this was OK. I did season the steaks to my liking before grilling. Hubby said that I sure could mess up a perfectly good steak! I guess I won't be making this again. I will just stick to my 'Steak Blanket' with sautéed onions and mushrooms.
I replaced the thick dinner steaks with thin (about 1/4 inch) steaks (stove top cooked) and added the same ingredients but added coarse ground pepper, one diced red pepper, and a tblspn chives and parsley. The final addition was flour tortillas warmed and slightly browned on one side. This allowed me to roll the steak up in the tortilla like a burrito. I used this idea to serve 45 people.
It might help to explain this dish as enchiladas without the torillas. Very yummy indeed! I had a ripe avocado and thawed steaks for dinner, but no plan. As the only recipe I could find using both, I was a bit skeptical. However, it turned out to be a HUGE hit! I took some other reviewer's tips and added garlic salt and shredded mexican cheese blend to the refried beans. I marinated the steaks in worcestershire and Montreal Steak Seasoning, as we usually do. I sliced the beef and piled it on top of jasmine rice, topped with refried beans, carmelized onions, avocado slices and thinly sliced tomatoes. A few slices of fresh jalepenos on my husband's, too. He came back for THIRDS.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/28/2005
I really didnt like this at all I wont make it again.
Great recipe, but changed a few things. Firstly I used frozen Quorn pieces(vegi alternative) instead of steak. I didn't use any oil,to make it healthier and once I cooked the red onions I used I put the pieces in to take on the flavour as well as eye balling some fajita seasoning.I heated up the beans and added some garlic and cumin powder to them as well as some low fat cheese one they were warmed through. In addition I added a little water to the beans so they weren't so thick. I also used a packet of microwave frozen white rice to save time ( heats in 3 minutes while you cook everything else. Then I layed it all. Placing the cubed avocados on top. Very yummy dish. Since it was only for me...I scaled things down. Will definately make it again. As I am on a diet-slimming world, this is perfect as there is very little in the way of fats (apart from the avocado of course and the low fat cheese). Will definately make it again!!
Absolutely outstanding! A real Tex-Mex feel. I marinated the steak in Southwest marinade (by McCormick) first, and also added fresh tomatoes from the garden to the carmelized onions. My skeptical husband and 9 year old daughter wolfed it all down! Easy, delicious, and impressive.
This is a "keeper." I made a few changes to make it more zesty. In place of white rice, I prepared Spanish Style Rice-Roni according to package directions. Added some Southwest salsa and a couple tablespoons of grated cheddar cheese to the refried bean mixture; and sauted the onions in olive oil and A-1 Steak Sauce. It gave the recipe lots of flavor and everyone went back for more.
