Avocado Steak

Steak with avocado, refried beans and grilled onions on top of it. The combination of these three ingredients with the steak is outstanding, and is served in many wonderful restaurants in Cancun, Mexico! The flavor of the steak is enhanced by the toppings! And this is easy to make!

Recipe by Jennifer Stout

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Stir in rice, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Place refried beans in a medium saucepan over medium heat, and season with salt and garlic powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Saute onions until browned and tender.

  • On the prepared grill, cook steaks 7 to 10 minutes, to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

  • Spread steaks with refried beans, and top with onions and avocado slices. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
801 calories; protein 60.7g; carbohydrates 66.2g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 142.9mg; sodium 479.6mg. Full Nutrition
