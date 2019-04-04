Melissa's Green Chile Stew
My sister-in-law from New Mexico made this for us over the holidays. Very delicious and satisfying - especially with home-made tortillas!
My Grandma and Grandpa were the masters of this dish. It's definitely a comfort food. The proportions in the recipe are good, but I go through the whole process of roasting and peeling green chile when I make it. I cook the onion along with the beef and drain. We like ours with more liquid, so I always add beef broth. In addition, the posted recipe didn't use garlic, but it is a must have. Green chiles without garlic is like pizza without cheeze. It's a great base to tweak to your own liking. Also, it's really inexpensive.Read More
Using cubed sauteed pork or chicken instead of ground beef, using chicken broth instead of water, adding oregano and garlic, cubed cooked potatoes, and a drained can of pinto beans will elevate the taste. Please use only fresh or frozen green chile. Top stew with grated cheese and/or sour cream and serve with warm flour tortillas.Read More
i'm from new mexico and i would definitely use beef stew meat, ground pork, or other pork meat instead of ground beef. it's ok with ground beef, i use it sometimes, but i prefer the others instead... you may need to cook it longer for the stew meat to really soften. i would also add a little cumin.
I thought this was very good and filling. I didn't have an onion, so I substituted onion powder. I used homemade green verde sauce instead of green chili peppers. It was good, but I thought it could have used a little something else.
Even with my changes to the recipe, this was just ok. We were disappointed that it was so bland. I used 2 14 oz cans of diced tomatoes and 1 14 oz can of crushed tomatoes and 1 14 oz can of beef broth and omitted the water. I also increased the amount of chopped onions to 3/4 cup, added 2 cloves of minced garlic and a TBSP of worcestershire sauce. I used a combination of chopped hot peppers, and the stew is still only mildly spicy. We will try one more time with more revisions like using stew meat rather than ground beef and more peppers and onions and garlic. Hopefully, this will be a keeper after our next try.
Use pork chunks instead of ground beef and chicken stock instead of water.
Really surprisingly flavorful broth! This was delicious with tortilla chips and a little bit of cheese! Its a definite comfort food soup, it was my meat-and-potatoes husband's first choice when asked what he'd like me to make for dinner. I simmered this an extra amount of time in a crock pot after cooking it on the stove.
Not bad. I added about 16 oz of beef broth since I wanted more of a soup.
While I had to work with this one, the concept is great. I used Rotel mild tomato and chili sauce, lots more onions, two cans of chopped Hatch chilis, and chicken stock instead of water. It was very flavorful and chill-chasing good!
This was alright and fairly easy to prepare. I used pork, increased the green chiles and added a couple cloves of garlic. Since I used mild chiles it was on the bland side for my taste so I added about a 1/2 t. cayenne pepper and 1/2 t. ground hot hatch green chile. Was still fairly mild but the spice enhanced it a little more.
This was pretty good. Next time I will use less potatoes and more green chiles. I added garlic also.
This was average, after I finally put enough salt in it.
My family loves this. It is a great comfort food especially on cold days.
really easy and I added double the green chili. Gave it more of green chili kick.
Ive made it this way and ive made it using rotel with green chiles. 2 cans. Chicken broth instead of water of course. You can sub elbow or shell noodles instead of the potatoes too.
I make this every couple weeks it's the best I have few changes I add more onion and also garlic powder. My family loves it!!
So easy and delicious! I've made this a couple times. Once chicken and once with ground beef. And it was delicious both times. Another time, I didn't have potatoes, so I threw in some white beans, and ended up with some pretty good white chicken chili. Will definitely make this again!
