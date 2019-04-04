Melissa's Green Chile Stew

18 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My sister-in-law from New Mexico made this for us over the holidays. Very delicious and satisfying - especially with home-made tortillas!

By Dolly Rickerman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Crumble beef into pot and cook, stirring frequently, until well-browned. Drain excess fat, and return to the stove.

    Advertisement

  • Add potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green chilies, onion, and water to the pot with the beef, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour to blend flavors. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 857.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022