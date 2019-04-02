Grilled Sea Bass

WOW!!! This is the best, not one of the best, but the best meal I have ever made myself! And probably one of the top 5 meals I have ever had worldwide. I created an account just so I could rate this recipe. I didn't even do that for the weber artichoke stuffed chicken recipe which used to be my favorite thing to grill. To preface this review, I had a light snack before going to fresh market to get ingredients for this meal. So I am not biased from being too hungry before eating. The layer of flavors this fish has makes your taste buds go off like fire works. Another disclaimer, (Chilean) sea bass is my favorite fish. The sea bass i had in Cinque Terre, Italy still beats this recipe, but not by much! My dad has made this recipe before, and I took some tips from him. Put olive oil on the fish before rubbing in the seasoning. My dad tends to under season, so I didn't listen to him for how much rub he uses - I made extra. I also made extra butter garlic parsley. Okay for the sides, I used the extra butter garlic parsley for dipping good bread in, and then added parm cheese, and finished in the oven at 400 degrees.