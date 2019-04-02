Grilled Sea Bass

386 Ratings
  • 5 304
  • 4 61
  • 3 16
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This is a truly flavorful dish with a lovely plate presentation. My mom and I experimented and made this for lunch. It came out so good I promptly went to the fish market so I could make it for my dinner guests that night. YUMMY!

By ZSTYLIN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, lemon pepper, and sea salt. Sprinkle seasonings onto the fish.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter with the garlic and parsley. Remove from heat when the butter has melted, and set aside.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Grill fish for 7 minutes, then turn and drizzle with butter. Continue cooking for 7 minutes, or until easily flaked with a fork. Drizzle with olive oil before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 77.9mg; sodium 237mg. Full Nutrition
