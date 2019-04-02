Grilled Sea Bass
This is a truly flavorful dish with a lovely plate presentation. My mom and I experimented and made this for lunch. It came out so good I promptly went to the fish market so I could make it for my dinner guests that night. YUMMY!
freekin delicious, people!! seriously! and easy to boot! for about 1.25 lbs of sea bass i started out with 1 tspn each spice & 1/2 tspn of lemon pepper. that was too much lemon pepper so i added another 1/2 tspn of garlic, onion & paprika. it was just right. after sprinkling, i patted the fish and it ended up basically as a paste which kind of made a crust as it broiled. done, btw, on the second rack level of the oven. as the paste began to crisp i moved the rack down one more level. i drizzled just a bit of olive oil as the amount called for is too much in my opinion. definitely does not need the amount called for. also, i served the butter on the side. honestly, it was delicious with or without the butter. it really isn't needed. but that's just me as i try to cut fat wherever i can. served with garlic lemon green beans & brown rice. scrumpdillyicious!! p.s. if you are in the long beach area, you simply must visit the fishmonger at the alamitos marina farmers market on sunday. his fish is amazing!! but get there early cuz he sells out fast. bon appetit, mon frer!Read More
We made this for Valentines day and used high quality seabass from Central Market. We followed the directions to a "t" and added a squirt of fresh lemon juice after the fish came off the grill. We thought it tasted fishy so threw it in the oven which helped release some of that natural butter flavor seabass has. That helped but it certainly wasnt resturant style.Read More
Wow 5+++++stars This was great a restaurant quality dish. I made as stated with the exception of sea salt, did not have so I used kosher, but scaled it back some. I also used Chilean Sea Bass which was really expensive (21.99lb) OUCH!!!!. But it was worth every penny. I charcoal grilled mine about 8 min per side over high heat. Can't say enough about this dish, will try a cheaper sea bass next time though. Chilean Sea Bass will be for special occasions. Oh!!! I almost forgot what ever you do please do not leave out the last step with a good quality EVOO it makes a world of difference. UPDATE!!!!!! I MADE THIS AGAIN LAST NIGHT, ONLY I USED RED SNAPPER BECAUSE IT WAS ON SALE, IT TURN OUT REALLY GOOD, THIS IS A LIGHT FLAVORFUL FISH WITH RESTAURANT QUALITY TASTE. I DID GRILL MINE AND FOLLOWED RECIPE AS BEFORE. 5++++STARS.
I used this recipe with grouper fish. I thought it was fantastic. I mixed up the spices and put them in a ziplock bag. Then I added a little olive oil to my fish and added them to the bag and gave it a good shake. I let them sit in the fridge until I was ready to cook them. I didn't have time to grill tonight, so I put them in the oven on 400 for about 15 mins. They were great! I also doubled the recipe for the spices. I used 2 filets, very large in size.
This is an excellent combination of seasonings. I recommend that you double or triple the amount of seasoning so the fish is completely coated. I double the amounts shown just for two servings. I am partial to Chilean Sea Bass and have made this several times with that fish. My only other change is that I drizzle the finished fish with white Truffle oil instead of regular olive oil before serving. Truffle oil is a highly refined olive oil with the fragrance of truffles. It’s very pricey but you don’t use much and it is usually only found in upscale grocery stores. If you can’t find it in your area, just do a “Google” search and you can buy it online. It adds an incredible finishing touch to a fine dish and you will not be disappointed.
I had never tried sea bass, so went to your website for a recipe as friends were bringing it for New Year's Eve. Well, it was outstanding. All 6 of us agreed. It was certainly simple to do, and I read the reviews, which are very helpful, and I baked it at 400 for 20 mins. because my stove was being used for a pasta recipe. Just fantastic, however, I'm going to try cheaper fish, as this cost my friend 45.00! Wow! Is there a good cheaper type of fish that will fare well with this recipe?
I really enjoyed this recipe! I left out the sea salt and garlic and replace it with garlic salt mixed in with the melted butter. I wrapped in foil, cooked slowly on the grill, and then finished up the fish directly on the grill, for that 'grilled look'. Place on a plate and poured the butter mixture over top. Very good.
For 2- 7oz filets I used 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon paprika and 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper. I omitted the salt completely and did not use the garlic herb butter. I lined a baking sheet with aluminum foil, sprayed with PAM and baked the filets at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then flip them and baked for about 5 more minutes. It was outstanding!
very nice recipe, easy and quick, good flavor, my only problem was I cooked the fish a bit too long. also would suggest to add paprika after fish is taken off the grill so the paprika does not burn
I AM SOOOO PICKY WITH SEAFOOD....THIS WAS AWESOME! By far the best we have ever made at home. Definitely Double the seasonings. Omit Olive Oil at the end...herbed butter in recipe is enough. If you use dried Parsley instead of Fresh...Cut the amount in half or less.
Fantastic! I literally just finished dinner and knew I had to come leave my comments. Every bite was fantastic. Rather than grilling, I took the advice of another member and baked at 400 for 15 minutes. I drizzled with the butter mixture when I first put in oven, then 1/2 way through cooking time, turned fish over and drizzled the rest of the butter. This was to die for! Thanks so much for posting the recipe. It's my new "go to" recipe for fish. :) 8-31-11 Edited to add: Tried last night on salmon fillets and even my husband, who hates fish, commented on how good it was. Very versatile recipe!
My wife and I have made this recipe three times since we found it. Excellent!!!
WOW - this is a great fish recipe. We eat a significant amount of fresh fish, and sea bass has become our favourite. This recipe is a definite keeper and the reviews were very helpful in making some adaptations. I omitted the salt all together, reduced the amount of butter by half, and used only 1/2 tbsp of oil drizzled over the cooked fish. Thanks for the special recipe Stephanie.
This was delicious!!! My 2 and 7 year old daughters loved it. This was the first time I fixed bass, so it was a big surprise. I made a couple of changes though: I mixed all the spices with the melted butter, and spread the butter mixture over both sides of the fish. Then I baked it at 400F for 20 minutes. It was so flaky, buttery, and flavorful! Thanks for a great recipe! Enrique
Fantastic! For an oven preparation I seared the fish 5 minutes on each side in a small cast iron stovetop and then finished it in the oven at 400 for about 7 minutes. Perfect!
This would be good one just about any white fish! Next time I am going to use it on scallops!
Awesome!! We rated this our best "at home" cooked fish ever! I added a dash of cumin and left out the parsley. Killer stuff. I fixed this 2 nights in a row-we couldn't get enough. Thank you for a great recipe- I can't wait to have it again. I will be trying it on halibut next-yummmm!
My husband and I hated this recipe and he will eat most anything. I followed the directions to the letter, but no.
This was fantastic! Made as directed except omitted parsley and lemon pepper.
Excellent and easy way to prepare fish. I used Corvina, a type of Sea Bass that is more affordable. Baked it at 400 degrees and turned half way through. About 12 minutes each side for 1 1/4 inch thick pieces of fish. Also doubled the seasoning recipe.
Very good! we didn't have onion powder, so we marinated it with fresh onion and the rest of the ingredients the night before. I added olive oil. The day of the party, we cooked it in the oven for 15 minutes, instead of the parsley we used rosemary to cover the fish and covered the pan with aluminium foil.
The bf approved. :) I didnt have onion powder or garlic gloves and basically used spices as a rub... it was good.
I tried this recipe on Mahi Mahi fillets from Costco. Cooked 6 minutes a side on the upper grill away from direct heat so they baked more than grilled. OMG! My favourite fish ever! Also worked well with Tilapia. What a great recipe.THANKS.
I have not fixed sea bass before. It was on sale so I thought I would try it. I bought a 1 lb fillet then got online to find a recipe. This was the first recipe to pop up and it looked easy and good. I fixed it and we loved it. I didn't have any onion powder so used a no-salt seasoning (like Mrs. Dash) and it worked just fine.
This was a great recipe. I pan seared the sea bass instead of using the grill.
Great recipe. Like other reviewers, I baked the fish at 400 for 20 minutes. Half way through I drizzled the butter/garlic mixture on. With 5 minutes left, I sprinkled on a little parm cheese.
I consider myself a pretty good cook. However, though I love fish, I'm not the greatest fish cooker. Until this recipe :) Thank you. My Sea Bass came out amazing. My son couldn't stop talking about how good it was. I made it exactly as posted, not changing a thing. Great recipe.
Excellent!! Although it was just too hot to grill out side. I preheated the oven to 500 with a ceramic baking dish to temp, then added a littl EVOO then the fish which I let sit in the butter and spices for 20-25 minutes. Cooked it then for a total of 10 minutes (turning half way). Just a perfect flavor!!!
I broiled this in the oven. I was very please with the outcome. I did not drizzle the fish with olive oil at the end. However, I did add a little olive oil to the butter, garlic and parsley and I drizzled this mixture over the fish. It was a great finishing touch. I can't wait to try this on the grill.
This was absurdly good... I didn't grill the fish though, I spiced the fish with these exact spices and baked the seabass in a foil packet with a little extra butter on the fish @ 400 degrees for 30 minutes and OH MY GOODNESS! So unbelievably tasty, it came out perfect and flakey soft and delicious!
Leave out the olive oil! I followed the advice of the other reviewers who stressed the importance of the oil, but it made the dish...oily. I'd make it again without the olive oil.
I thought this was fabulous. Couldn't be easier or tastier!
Good seasoning on the fish. I seared fish in a little olive oil and then roasted in 425 oven. Finished with sqeeze of lemon instead of the olive oil.
Great recipe, I added breadcrumbs to the melted butter and garlic and grilled it, it was wonderful!
FABULOUS! Sea Bass has always been described as the "butter fish" and rightfully so. This recipe enhances that flavor. I do not use a grill so I simply make this recipe in a skillet on top of the stove. It is fabulous.
I made this tonight for my wife because I don't eat fish...at least I didn't eat fish until I tried this! It was awesome! I don't know that I'm a fish lover, but I am now a sea bass lover! I made it exactly as written but shortened the grilling time by one minute per side (grilled for 6 min per side). Next time I will make more of seasoning mix and cover both sides of the bass with it rather than just sprinkle it on. The seasoning was perfect. Thank you for introducing me to sea bass!
The seasoning didn't stand up to the bass in this dish. I made the recipe exactly as instructed, but had to cook it for about 5 minutes longer. I liked the flavors, but they weren't enough for the fish.
This was very good! I don't know how that much rub would have worked with 2 pounds though. I had two small pieces and used all the rub. I also felt the grill temp was too high. I had the middle burner off and the front and back on medium. I grilled it in the middle. The butter and garlic was delicious. (I did use less of that since it was only 2 pieces of fish.) I will make this again!
Simple and really easy...first try on some whole sea bass...and they were a hit. I made 4 times as much since I had a lot of fish and it was perfect with all the dry ingredients (including the salt and Lemon Pepper) in equal proportions.
Easy. Fast. Wonderful. I used the full recipe amounts for two 8oz fillets. I also used roasted garlic cloves in the butter (remove cloves before drizzling). I also used butter flavored non-stick spray, covering the fillets, then sprinkling the seasoning over top & bottom instead of rub. No matter, I think you'll find it difficult to do wrong with variations. Just use FRESH high quality bass & you won't be disappointed. This one is a keeper!!! Melts in your mouth.
The flavors were delicious smelling. And it tasted even better. The only thing was the cooking temp is a little high, it actually burned some of our fillets. I think next time we will just reduce the heat down and baby sit the fish a bit more carefully.
Wow - my husband actually high-fived me after dinner!! This was the easiest and most flavorful recipe. I made it as written and will continue to make again and again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very tasty! Delightful aroma, too.
PHENOMMMMMINAL!!!!! We NEVER rate recipes...we just enjoy them - this one deserves accolades!!!! Absolutely unbelievably good. We purchased this beautiful Chilean Sea Bass steak, a bit pricy so we did not want to ruin it. My husband is a skilled chef and this recipe took us both by surprise. We tripled the seasoning as others had suggested. It was divine! Our 2 year old loved it as well. For anyone who is wary of new recipes....we cook as a hobby and love to eat - this is a sure fire winner, you cannot go wrong. ENJOY!
This is fabulous! My husband loves this recipe. We've also subsituted halibut in place of the sea bass and it is great.
wonderful recipe! best fish i've had in years ... of any kind, and it's not because of the kind of fish either.
I caught a nice Striped Bass yesterday and had no idea how to cook it! I am so happy I came to my "go to" recipe place! I did triple the spices and just added them to the butter to make a paste. Brushed on the fish grilled about 7 minutes on each side on high and yum! It did fall apart just a tad. Served with a summer squash/Zucchini and diced tomato medley stir fry which was the perfect compliment! Skipped the olive oil mostly to eat a guilt free ice cream sundae!
Amazing. Thats all I can say. I did not have any lemon pepper so I just added chopped lemon zest and pepper. It was perfect.
very good. I made with regular lake bass and crappie.
Very good- I will make it again. Thank you! I tried making it without the added salt and drizzle of olive oil and it was 4 star without those. I could tell it would be better with the addition. We were happy with it topped with lemon juice as a healthier version, though.
I don't eat seafood myself but my husband is a fishing guide on a local lake and loves to eat fish, as do my grown girls. He wanted me to "bake/grill/broil" more fish for him so I tried this recipe. He almost had it all eaten before we could finish grilling. He says it gets an A+...I guess that's 5 stars.
One of the best fish dishes I have ever had!!!
Great recipe!! Followed it pretty much to the letter, except I braised it and then put it in the oven. Thanks for the recipe.
Chilean Sea Bass is so unbelieveably delicious on its own it just needs a little something extra when you cook it to truly bring out the wonderful flavor of the fish. This is the perfect way to do just that. We used our grill pan on the stove rather than risk putting it on the outdoor grill when we cooked it. It's too expensive a fish to take a chance. This recipes was just perfect. Very flavorful without covering up the taste of the fish that makes Chilean Sea Bass so wonderful.
I didn't change anything to this recipe, it was awesome and very easy to make. I can't wait to make it again. I give this 5 stars!
Sea bass was a new fish for us to try. It is beautifully white and inviting in appearance. The fish itself is delicate and mild in flavor so we didn't want to overpower the natural flavor. This recipe was spot on for us. Knowing the delicate texture, we used foil on the grill and had no sticking issues. The fish had a nice grilled flavor and stayed intact. Another great addition to our seafood dinner down the shore.
This was delish! Instead of Chilean Sea bass, I used wreckfish (also known as stone bass) instead as this is on the "best choice" for being farmed in environmentally friendly ways. I also pan seared rather than grill- it was really yummy!
This was Okay, but not great. Not enough flavor with the seasoning mixture. Next time I will add some cajun seasoning to spice it up a bit.
This was absolutely amazing! I, like others, made some changes.I didn't like the way my lemon pepper tasted, so I decided to create my own. I used fresh pepper, lemon zest, sea salt, & orange zest and juskept adding until the flavor was right. I also added more butter instead of olive oil once they were done. These were better than sea bass we had at a pricey fish restaurant
This is seriously the best fish I have ever made. The sea bass held up well on the grill. I used lemon balm in place of the parsley. A wonderful smokey flavor enveloped the fish. Everyone raved about it for hours.
thought that it was just ok. I used 1/2 tsp of butter and I still felt that the fish was too oily. The flavor was good, but I don't think that I will be making this again. It also smelled up the kitchen for a while and my husband had serious issue about that :) thanks anyway
This is absolutely fabulous and easy to make. The only adjustment I would make is to be sure it doesn't get overcooked on the grill. Seven minutes on each side is a bit too long on high heat. Just keep an eye on it.
Based on how limited and simple the ingredient list was, I was seriously skeptical about how this would turn out. Based on reviews, though, I thought I'd try it. I was making a special going-away dinner for my son, and it...was...AMAZING!!! How can three little ingredients (garlic, onion, paprika) make this soooo good??? Doesn't really matter...fact is, they do! I only cooked my bass for 5 minutes each side, then let them rest for about 5 minutes after they came off the grill. Trust me when I say this will be our go-to recipe for bass, and we'll even experiment with it for other types of meat. A couple of modifications I made: didn't have lemon pepper (yuck), so I subbed Tajin. Also, I would cut back on the butter next time. Even without drizzling with EVOO at the end, this was plenty oily--enough to make us feel kinda queezy by the end of our feast. Amazing recipe! Like others said, it's restaurant quality. I travel a LOT for a large, national company and eat at the finest places, so I know quality food. Quit reading and just make this! :)
Delicious! I made it exactly as written. I will use this method for other kinds of fish as well.
Delicious. I grilled the skin side first and then finished the open side on the griddle to prevent the spices from falling off.
Good grief this is delicious. Instead of mixing up the seasonings I sprinkled directly onto the fish and also gave them a very light coat of flour. I went ahead and mixed the butter, garlic and parsley together. Finishing with a drizzle of olive oil was great advise. Off the grill I cover the fish plate with a second plate to ensure it was served moist and hot.
Very good, I made this in the broiler.
This is a great dish. I also used other suggestions and just drizzled the EVOO with some garlic and herbs. I've made this twice, and will continue to make it. It's easy and delicious.
I've never made Chilean Sea Bass before...frankly Ive never made fish in any other way than breaded. But since I just paid $20 for not even 1lbs I wanted to do something special with it. This recipe came out GREAT!!! I was missing one or two ingredients (onion powder, italian parsley and lemon pepper) so I added Sazon Tropical, Szeged Fish Rub and Italian Mixed Herbs instead. I brushed the fish with butter and garlic before cooking and broiled it at 450F for 30min (brushing with garlic and butter half way through again). I did add a small drizzle of olive oil once it was cooked as recommended, not sure how much difference it made but why mess with perfection! ;P It came out AMAZING! Flavorful and crispy on the outside and soft and juicy on the inside. Definitely adding this to my repertoire of fish prep!!!
very delicious fish! but, next time, i will cut down the fat. too much for me. but, hubby loved it! will make again soon.
Grilled on BBQ. Flavour was great with seasoning. Used Chilean Sea bass and had to cook longer due to thickness of fish. Omitted the oil as there was enough butter. Definitely keep eye on grill when adding butter (as someone else had stated).
I have made this twice and my husband and I love it! I'm so glad I have more sea bass in the freezer so I can make it again. It is also a recipe I would make for company.
My girlfriend received some fresh striped bass and she used this recipe. It was excellent. Very tasty with a little spice. And the garlic sauce at the end was perfect. Would definitely make again and recommend.
AMAZINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG! My husband is not tremendously expressive when it comes to how much he likes the food. But he was THIS time. He told me 4x how great this dish was. I thought it was super duper tasty. I made 12 oz of seabass for the 2 of us... and kept the ingredients for 4 servings. I love garlic and onions, so I felt that you couldn't go wrong with a little more than each serving amount. It was DELICIOUS. I followed someone else by topping it with Truffle Oil. Did I say how AMAZING this was? I will make this over and over. I made a side of wheat pasta with white wine and green bean salad. All of it went so well together. Thank you to the one who submitted it!
This is a decent recipe that I will use again in the future. The first time around, I was light on the salt. I will probably use a little more in the future.
great flavor, garlic lovers will be happy but even non garlic lovers will appreciate this. I broiled for about 6 minutes a side came out amazing.
I found the flavors to be too mild... I suppose I just like my flavors to be more "front and center"
Great flavors! My fish stuck to the grill, so I will try baking next time as someone suggested so it turns out more presentable. thanks!
I actually made this with Halibut and thought it was really good. I know it would be even better with seabass, but I was making it on a Monday...didn't want to spend the extra money. Very light flavor and love the fact that it is done on the grill. Thanks!
This recipe is great. I used fresh minced garlic instead.
We put perch and bass in a fish basket on the grill. Sprinkled one side with the above ingredients. Turned over and put the butter and garlic on it. No olive oil. We enjoyed it very much.
This was delicious! Everything that I needed was right in my kitchen. My husband loved it. I will definitley make it again.
If I could give 10 stars I would. This was by far the best fish dish I have ever eaten!!! The whole family loved this, thanks so much! I think I will try this w/ other white fish as well!!!
The flavoring is light and not overpowering, but it's a lot of fish per serving. This recipie also works well with other fish like sole. You can use foil on the grill if the fish falls apart too easily.
this was my absolute favorite fish that I have ever had. a must try
Good flavor! However, our sea bass was really oily. Not sure if it was a product of grilling or just a less than great piece of fish!
the very best piece of fish I ever tasted! (not to mention that I cooked)! Of course, it didn't hurt that it was from the finest seller of fish I've ever found - at the farmers market in Culver City CA.
I prepared this to go along with white beans and rice. I doubled the ingredients of seasonings~~Did not have on onion powder, used chives (freeze dried) and added two tablespoons of Durkees Grill Creations, Citrus Grill (u can find this at Sam's club-we really like it :) We drzzled the butter, but ony used enough (melted in a mircowave) to lightly drizzle all fillets. I sprayed on a little lemon juice just before removing---did not have lemon/ pepper. It was fantastic, and was a pleasure to smell while grilling. Next time, i will prepare a shrimp pasta dish, think it would mix well together ;)
Followed the recipe, but I found the flavor too overpowering and salty. Not a bad recipe, just not my cup of Tea.
I made this for the first time the other day and loved it!
I made this with Talapia.. Wonderful easy recipe..
AMAZING! I made it exactly as it states in the recipe. My husband loved it, that he was begging for more and we ate it again the next night. Will definitely be a favorite in our house
Fantastic! Our family, from age 9 thru 55, all loved this! We no longer eat Sea Bass (which was our favorite fish) as it is grossly overfished and has high levels of mercury. I went to the market looking for a substitute and purchased Escolar. After spending $26 for fish I came home to Google a recipe. I learned that many get ill after Escolar due to its high oil content. UGH! Using this recipe the Escolar was fantastic! We took the risk but we will not again. I'll be on the lookout for another Sea Bass substitute.
This was really good, but sounded a little fatty with all the oil and butter, so I had to change it a little to my healthy lifestyle. I used a whole sea bass, sprinkled it with all the seasonings inside and out. Added one tsp margarine into the fish. Added garlic and parsley in and around the fish. Wrapped it in foil. It was really great even without all the butter and oil.
I loved the presentation and taste. If you buy fresh fish, it is wonderful!
Such an easy and delicious fish to cook. This fish has the ability to soak in every seasoning, delivering phenomenal taste in every bite. Dropping $17.99 a pound when you need 2 is the toughest part of this recipe. :)
Great recipe...just finished eating this! Cooked it exactly per the recipe and it was perfect. A nice lite crunchy outer crust....inside was beautiful. Look forward to making this for family/friends.
Coming from my Husband who isn't huge on fish and especially not home cooked......"the BEST piece of fish he's EVER had"......restaurant quality here. Since I used the butter I omitted the Olive Oil drizzle @ the end to cut back on fat content. Simply DELICIOUS! Served w/ a side of shallot/garlic/rosemary fingerling potatoes and southern kale!!
WOW!!! This is the best, not one of the best, but the best meal I have ever made myself! And probably one of the top 5 meals I have ever had worldwide. I created an account just so I could rate this recipe. I didn't even do that for the weber artichoke stuffed chicken recipe which used to be my favorite thing to grill. To preface this review, I had a light snack before going to fresh market to get ingredients for this meal. So I am not biased from being too hungry before eating. The layer of flavors this fish has makes your taste buds go off like fire works. Another disclaimer, (Chilean) sea bass is my favorite fish. The sea bass i had in Cinque Terre, Italy still beats this recipe, but not by much! My dad has made this recipe before, and I took some tips from him. Put olive oil on the fish before rubbing in the seasoning. My dad tends to under season, so I didn't listen to him for how much rub he uses - I made extra. I also made extra butter garlic parsley. Okay for the sides, I used the extra butter garlic parsley for dipping good bread in, and then added parm cheese, and finished in the oven at 400 degrees.