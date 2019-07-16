Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken tikka masala made easy with this great-tasting recipe — simply marinate chicken breast in yogurt and spices and then simmer in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.

Recipe by Yakuta

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, black pepper, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in chicken, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat a grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Thread chicken onto skewers, and discard marinade. Grill until juices run clear, about 5 minutes on each side.

  • Melt butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Sauté garlic and jalapeño for 1 minute. Season with remaining 2 teaspoons cumin, paprika, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in tomato sauce and cream. Simmer on low heat until sauce thickens, about 20 minutes.

  • Add grilled chicken, and simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information based on the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 143.2mg; sodium 1592.4mg. Full Nutrition
