Chicken Tikka Masala

Based on reviews, I halved the salt and this was absolutely incredible! I had 12 guests over the other night and made 18 servings hoping for some left overs. It was so good that when the chicken was gone people were scraping their dishes with naan to get up every last bit of the sauce! I used greek yogurt to get a thicker and creamier sauce and I think the results were worth it. Next time, I'm going to coat the chicken then put it on skewers before returning it to the marinade and placing it in the fridge. Putting the chicken on skewers after sitting in the marinade in the fridge overnight was making my fingers go numb. The recipe isn't very specific but make sure your chicken breasts are about 1/2 lb each. So, for the standard 4 servings I would try to get a 1 1/2 lbs package. I love spicy foods and this was very spicy. If you don't like a lot of heat, make sure you halve the cayenne and jalapeno. Also, instead of breasts, I think this would be even BETTER with thighs. It's cheaper but more flavorful. AND - if you don't have a grill or it's too cold out, you can cook the chicken in a broiler. Preheat the broiler and position a rack about 8 inches from the heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade; scrape off as much of the marinade as possible. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and spread the pieces on a baking sheet. Broil the chicken, turning once or twice, until just cooked through and browned in spots, about 12 minutes